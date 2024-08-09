Water purifiers are vital for ensuring clean and safe drinking water, especially in today’s world. With numerous options available in the market, finding the best budget water purifier can be challenging. To help you navigate this decision, we’ve curated a list of the 10 best budget water purifiers in India for 2024. Our selection includes a range of affordable water filters, budget-friendly RO systems, and cost-effective water filtration units, catering to different needs and preferences. Top budget water purifiers in India: Explore affordable solutions for clean and safe drinking water.

This comprehensive guide allows you to compare the features, pros, and cons of each product, making it easier to find the perfect purifier for your home. Whether you're prioritising cost, efficiency, or specific filtration technologies, our list has something for everyone. Read on to make an informed choice and ensure your family has access to clean, safe drinking water without breaking the bank.

The Livpure Taste Enhancer Water Purifier is a compact and efficient RO water purifier. It features a 7-stage purification process and a taste enhancer to ensure safe and great-tasting water. With a capacity of 7 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications of Livpure Taste Enhancer Water Purifier

7-stage purification process

Taste enhancer technology

7-liter capacity

RO technology

UV and UF filtration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 7-stage purification Limited capacity for larger families Taste enhancer for great-tasting water



KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier

The KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier (11016) uses UF technology for chemical-free, non-electric water purification. With a 10-litre storage capacity, it’s an ideal countertop solution for clean, safe drinking water, perfect for budget-conscious households.

Specifications of KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier

Technology: UF-based filtration for chemical-free water purification

Power: Non-electric operation, ideal for areas with inconsistent power supply

Capacity: 10-litre storage, suitable for small to medium-sized families

Design: Countertop model, compact and easy to place

Colour: White, sleek and modern appearance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Chemical-Free: Provides safe drinking water without the use of chemicals. Limited Capacity: 10-litre storage may not be sufficient for larger families. Non-Electric: Operates without electricity, making it ideal for areas with unreliable power. No Advanced Filtration: Lacks RO or UV technology, limiting its effectiveness against certain

The Copper RO Purifier features a unique copper technology that infuses copper ions into the water for additional health benefits. It also has an automatic controller for convenient operation. With a 8-liter capacity and RO purification, it is ideal for modern households.

Specifications of Copper RO Purifier with Automatic Controller

Copper infusion technology

Automatic controller

8-liter capacity

RO purification

Mineralizer technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper infusion for health benefits Higher initial investment Automatic operation

The Kinsco Adjuster Water Purifier is a versatile dispenser machine with adjustable purification settings. It features a 6-stage purification process and a large 15-liter capacity, making it suitable for large families and offices.

Specifications of Kinsco Adjuster Water Purifier

Adjustable purification settings

6-stage purification process

15-liter capacity

Dispenser machine

Suitable for large families

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile purification settings Bulky design Large capacity

The Faber Purifier is equipped with a filtration and purification indicator that notifies you when the filters need replacement. It features a 6-liter capacity and a 6-stage purification process, ensuring clean and safe drinking water.

Specifications of Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator

Filtration and purification indicator

6-liter capacity

6-stage purification process

RO and UV filtration

Mineral guard technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filter replacement indicator Smaller capacity Effective 6-stage purification

The AQUA LIBRA DEVICE is designed for sanitization and purification of municipal water. It features a 5-stage purification process and a compact design for easy installation. With UV and UF filtration, it ensures safe and clean drinking water.

Specifications of AQUA LIBRA DEVICE is designed

Sanitization and purification device

5-stage purification process

UV and UF filtration

Compact design

Suitable for municipal water

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Municipal water purification Limited capacity Compact and easy to install

The DHANVI AquaFresh Water Purifier is equipped with a BIS approved controller for safe and efficient operation. It features a 7-liter capacity and 6-stage purification process, ensuring clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Specifications of DHANVI AquaFresh Water Purifier

BIS approved controller

7-liter capacity

6-stage purification process

RO and UV filtration

Mineral cartridge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid BIS approved for safety Limited capacity Effective 6-stage purification

The RO Stage Protection Water Purifier features multi-stage purification and TDS control for optimal water quality. It has a 7-liter capacity and UV and UF filtration, making it suitable for households with varying water quality.

Specifications of RO Stage Protection Water Purifier

Multi-stage purification

TDS control

7-liter capacity

RO, UV, and UF filtration

Mineral technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Optimal water quality Higher initial investment Multi-stage purification

Top 3 features of best budget water purifiers:

Best Budget Water Purifiers Capacity (Litres) Purification Process Special Feature Livpure Taste Enhancer Water Purifier 7 L 7-stage RO, UV, UF Taste enhancer technology Gold Optima 10 Litres Non-electric Purifier 10 L Gravity-based Non-electric operation Copper RO Purifier with Automatic Controller 8 L RO Copper infusion technology Kinsco Adjuster Water Purifier Dispenser Machine 15 L 6-stage Adjustable purification settings Faber Purifier with Filtration and Purification Indicator 6 L 6-stage RO, UV Filtration and purification indicator AQUA LIBRA DEVICE for Sanitization from Municipal Water 5 L 5-stage UV, UF Sanitization and purification device DHANVI AquaFresh with BIS APPROVED Controller 7 L 6-stage RO, UV BIS approved controller RO Stage Protection TDS Multi-Purification Water Purifier 7 L Multi-stage RO, UV, UF TDS control

Best value for money budget water purifier:

The Gold Optima 10 Litres Non-electric Purifier offers the best value for money with its cost-effective and environmentally friendly operation. It is ideal for areas with low TDS water and does not require electricity to operate.

Best overall budget water purifier:

The Livpure Taste Enhancer Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product in the category with its efficient 7-stage purification process, taste enhancer technology, and 7-liter capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best best budget water purifier:

Filtration technology: Choose the right technology—RO, UV, UF, or a combination—based on your water source and contaminants.

Water quality: Assess the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level in your water to select an appropriate purifier.

Capacity: Ensure the purifier has sufficient storage capacity to meet your daily needs, especially for larger families.

Maintenance cost: Consider the long-term cost of filter replacements and maintenance to stay within your budget.

Brand and warranty: Opt for reputable brands offering good warranty terms and reliable after-sales service to ensure peace of mind.

FAQs on Best Budget Water Purifier What is the price range of these water purifiers? The price range of these water purifiers varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.

Do these water purifiers require regular maintenance? Yes, these water purifiers require regular maintenance, including filter replacements and cleaning to ensure optimal performance.

Are these water purifiers suitable for high TDS water? Some of these water purifiers are suitable for high TDS water, while others are designed for low TDS water. Check the specifications for more details.

What is the warranty period for these water purifiers? The warranty period for these water purifiers varies from 1 to 3 years, depending on the brand and model. Check the product details for specific warranty information.

