Exclusive offers on best water purifiers from top brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, Livpure, up to 75% off

Water purifiers have become a household essential, ensuring the health and safety of your family by providing clean drinking water. There is no room for complacency or compromise when it comes to water quality, as the purity of water consumed directly impacts family health. In today’s world, the number and nature of contaminants in water have only increased, making it even more important to ensure your purifier is up to date. Technologies evolve, so revisiting your water purifier needs every few years is a wise choice. Ensure pure, safe drinking water for your family with advanced water purifiers for every home.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier offers advanced purification with RO+UV+UF technology, ensuring safe drinking water for your family. Designed for Indian conditions, it's suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. With its 6-stage purification system, this purifier removes harmful contaminants and improves water taste. Additionally, it comes with a free service plan worth ₹2000, adding value and convenience.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier

6-stage RO+UV+UF purification

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Free service plan worth ₹ 2000

2000 Purifies up to 6000 litres

Compact and sleek design

The KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier combines advanced technology with the benefits of copper to deliver pure, healthy water. Featuring multiple purification processes including RO, UV, UF, and TDS control, this purifier ensures the highest water quality. The added UV LED in the tank further maintains water purity. With an 8-litre storage capacity, it is ideal for families. Enjoy INR 1000 off on exchange and four years of free service, making it a valuable investment.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier

Multiple purification: RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control

8-litre storage tank

ISI marked for quality assurance

UV LED tank for continuous purification

INR 1000 off on exchange

4 years of free service

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF is a versatile purifier designed for wall-mounted or countertop installation. With a large 10-litre storage tank, it ensures a constant supply of purified water for families. Its advanced RO+UV+MF technology delivers safe drinking water while saving up to 60% water, making it an eco-friendly choice. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens, and it’s suitable for a variety of water sources.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Water Purifier

RO+UV+MF purification

10-litre storage capacity

Saves up to 60% water

Wall-mounted or countertop design

Suitable for multiple water sources

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier provides safe drinking water with its advanced multi-stage purification system. It is suitable for various water sources like borewell, tanker, and municipal supplies. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it ensures ample purified water for daily use. The sleek black design fits well in modern kitchens, and it includes a free service plan worth INR 2500 for added value and convenience.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage

RO+UV+UF multi-stage purification

7-litre storage capacity

Free service plan worth INR 2500

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Compact and stylish design

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier offers 7-stage purification, ensuring safe drinking water for your home. Equipped with a world-class RO membrane and advanced UF membrane, it handles water with TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, making it suitable for various water sources. With a 7-litre storage capacity, the sleek black design fits well in any kitchen. This purifier ensures both efficiency and quality in water purification.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

7-stage purification: RO + UF

Suitable for TDS up to 2000 ppm

7-litre storage capacity

World-class RO and UF membrane

Elegant black design

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT Water Purifier offers 10-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, and Active Copper technology, ensuring clean and healthy water. Designed to save up to 60% water, it’s an eco-friendly option. The taste adjuster allows you to customise the water's taste, and it’s suitable for tanker, borewell, and municipal water. With its advanced copper technology, it delivers added health benefits, making it a great choice for families.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier

10-stage purification: RO+UV+UF+Active Copper

Saves up to 60% water

Taste adjuster for custom water flavour

Suitable for multiple water sources

Elegant design

The Proven ISI Mark ELEVEN Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF Water Purifier combines advanced purification technologies with copper charge benefits. It features RO, UV, and UF systems, along with a TDS adjuster for customised water quality. With a 10 to 12-litre capacity, it's suitable for both home and office use. The sleek black and copper design adds a touch of elegance, while its ISI mark assures quality and reliability. Made in India, this purifier offers comprehensive filtration and mineral enrichment.

Specifications of Proven® ISI Mark ELEVEN Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 10 to 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier

RO+UV+UF purification with TDS adjuster

10 to 12-litre capacity

Copper charge technology

ISI marked for quality assurance

Black and copper design

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier offers a comprehensive 5-stage purification system with RO and UF technologies. It features copper, zinc, and mineral enrichment for enhanced water quality. With a 7-litre tank, it is suitable for various water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The stylish white and blue design fits seamlessly into modern kitchens, providing effective purification and essential mineral content.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue)

5-stage purification: RO + UF

Enrichment with copper, zinc, and minerals

7-litre storage tank

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water

White and blue design

The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier combines RO, UV, and alkaline technologies for comprehensive water purification. With 7-stage filtration, it includes copper, zinc, and mineral enrichment for enhanced water quality. The purifier features a 7-litre tank and a filter alert system to ensure timely maintenance. Its sleek white and sky blue design complements modern interiors, and it’s suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources.

Specifications of Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue)

7-stage purification: RO + UV + Alkaline

Enrichment with copper, zinc, and minerals

7-litre storage tank

Filter alert system

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water

White and sky blue design

The Blue Star Opulus 8 L Water Purifier offers robust purification with RO, UV, UF, and IBT Alkaline technologies. Designed to enhance water quality, it features a large 8-litre tank to meet the needs of a family. The black finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. With its advanced multi-stage filtration system, it ensures clean and alkaline water, improving taste and safety.

Specifications of Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO+UV+UF+IBT Alkaline Water Purifier

8-litre storage capacity

RO + UV + UF + IBT Alkaline filtration

Modern black design

Multi-stage purification

Alkaline water enrichment

FAQs on water purifiers Why do I need a water purifier? Water purifiers ensure that the water you consume is free from harmful contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and heavy metals. They improve the safety and taste of your drinking water.

What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF technologies? RO (Reverse Osmosis): Removes dissolved impurities, heavy metals, and TDS (Total Dissolved Solids). UV (Ultraviolet): Eliminates bacteria and viruses through UV light but does not remove dissolved impurities. UF (Ultrafiltration): Filters larger particles and bacteria but does not eliminate dissolved salts or TDS.

How often should I service my water purifier? It is recommended to service your water purifier every 6 to 12 months, depending on the usage and water quality in your area.

What is TDS in water, and why is it important? TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) refers to the concentration of dissolved substances in water. High TDS levels can affect the taste and quality of water, which is why a TDS controller in water purifiers helps maintain an ideal balance.

Is it safe to drink water directly from a purifier? Yes, water purifiers are designed to remove contaminants, making the water safe and healthy for consumption.

