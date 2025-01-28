Best water purifier brands in 2025: Top 10 picks from Aquaguard, Kent, Urban Company, and more

Water purifiers are one of the most crucial home appliances that need no introduction when it comes to safe and pure drinking water. These not only give access to safe and clean drinking water but also ensure that your family stays in the pink of their health. So, just in case you are thinking of buying and installing a new water purifier for your home, here are some of the best water purifier brands in 2025 that are worth considering. Best water purifier brand in 2025(Unsplash)

We have listed water purifiers from brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, Urban Company, and many others. So, have a look at our list and bring home one as per your choice.

1.Aquaguard Aura 2X Life:

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life is a state-of-the-art water purifier designed to provide pure, healthy, and great-tasting water. Its advanced purification system delivers water that is free of harmful contaminants, retaining essential minerals for a balanced taste. With a sleek design, it fits seamlessly into modern kitchens, while its long-lasting filters ensure fewer replacements and lower maintenance costs. Perfect for households, this purifier guarantees safe drinking water for your family, meeting the highest quality standards. Experience unparalleled performance and reliability with Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, built to last twice as long as conventional purifiers.

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+UV+MTDS Storage Capacity: 7 litres Filter Life: 6000 litres (2X standard life) Power Consumption: 45 Watts Design: Wall-mountable/Countertop Special Features: Active copper technology, energy-saving mode, mineral retention system Material: Food-grade plastic Dimensions: 31 x 26 x 44 cm Reasons to buy Long-lasting filters reduce maintenance costs Advanced RO+UV purification for thorough cleaning Retains essential minerals for better taste Sleek and modern design Active copper technology for added health benefits Reasons to avoid Slightly higher initial cost Limited storage capacity compared to competitors Requires electricity for operation Installation charges may apply Not suitable for areas with high TDS levels Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources

What are buyers saying on Amazon:

Buyers appreciate the long filter life, which reduces maintenance hassles. The sleek and modern design fits well in any kitchen setup. Some buyers reported installation delays.

Why should you choose Aquaguard Aura 2X Life?

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life stands out for its cutting-edge technology, longevity, and health-focused features like active copper and mineral retention. Ideal for households looking for a dependable and cost-effective solution, it ensures safe and great-tasting water with minimal maintenance.

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier offers advanced purification with its 9-stage filtration system. Designed to save water during purification, it ensures clean and safe drinking water while being eco-friendly. This water purifier is equipped with RO+UV+UF+MTDS technology to eliminate impurities, harmful microbes, and toxins, while retaining essential minerals. Its modern design, combined with water-saving technology, makes it a perfect fit for environmentally conscious households. With its large storage capacity and user-friendly interface, it is a reliable companion for your family's hydration needs.

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF+MTDS Stages of Purification: 9 Storage Capacity: 6.2 litres Water Saving Technology: Yes (reduces water wastage by 60%) Water Saving Technology: Yes (reduces water wastage by 60%) Power Consumption: 40 Watts Material: Food-grade plastic Dimensions: 31 x 27 x 45 cm Reasons to buy Advanced 9-stage purification for optimal safety Water-saving technology for eco-conscious households Retains essential minerals for healthier water Compact and sleek design Reasons to avoid Requires regular filter replacements Moderate storage capacity for larger families Slightly higher water wastage compared to newer models Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers praised the water-saving feature, stating it is effective in reducing wastage. Many found the design sleek and modern, fitting well in small kitchens. Some users reported frequent filter replacements.

Why should you choose Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier?

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier stands out for its cutting-edge technology, longevity, and health-focused features like active copper and mineral retention. Ideal for households looking for a dependable and cost-effective solution, it ensures safe and great-tasting water with minimal maintenance.

3. KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier

Loading Suggestions...

The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier is a versatile and highly efficient water purification system designed to deliver safe and great-tasting drinking water. Equipped with a multi-stage RO+UF purification process, it effectively removes dissolved impurities, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals. The Zero Water Wastage Technology ensures efficient use of water, making it an eco-friendly choice. With a spacious 8-liter storage tank and a durable, food-grade plastic body, the KENT Supreme is a reliable and long-lasting solution for your family’s hydration needs.

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+UF Storage Capacity: 8 litres Zero Water Wastage Technology: Yes TDS Controller: Included Purification Capacity: 20 litres/hour Material: ABS Food-grade Plastic Power Consumption: 60 Watts Dimensions: 38 x 27 x 50 cm Reasons to buy Zero Water Wastage Technology minimizes wastage Large 8-liter storage capacity RO+UF purification ensures comprehensive cleaning Trusted brand with reliable customer service Reasons to avoid Bulky design may not suit compact kitchens Requires frequent maintenance in high TDS areas Higher initial cost compared to basic models Electricity-dependent for functionality Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Black|Suitable for all type of water supply

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the Zero Water Wastage Technology for being eco-friendly. The 8-liter tank is highly rated for its suitability for medium-sized families. Some buyers found the design too bulky for smaller spaces.

Why should you choose KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier?

The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier is an excellent choice for families seeking a reliable, efficient, and eco-conscious water purification solution. Its Zero Water Wastage Technology ensures every drop is utilized effectively, making it environmentally friendly.

Loading Suggestions...

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier is designed to provide not only pure but also healthy, alkaline water with a pH balance that promotes overall well-being. Equipped with a cutting-edge RO+UV+UF purification system, it removes harmful impurities, while its Alkaline feature adjusts the pH level to make water healthier and more refreshing. The purifier also incorporates Zero Water Wastage Technology, ensuring eco-friendly usage. With its durable construction, large capacity, and advanced features, the KENT Supreme Alkaline is a smart choice for health-conscious households.

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF+Alkaline Storage Capacity: 8 liters Zero Water Wastage Technology: Yes Alkaline Feature: Adjusts pH to 8.5–9.5 Purification Capacity: 20 liters/hour Material: ABS Food-grade Plastic Power Consumption: 60 Watts Reasons to buy Alkaline feature improves water pH and health benefits Zero Water Wastage Technology reduces waste RO+UV+UF ensures safe and clean drinking water 8-liter capacity suitable for medium-sized families Reasons to avoid Bulkier than other models in its range Higher cost compared to basic RO purifiers Requires regular servicing for optimal performance Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, White.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers highlight the benefits of alkaline water for health improvement. Many users appreciate the Zero Water Wastage Technology, calling it eco-friendly. Some buyers noted the purifier’s larger size as a drawback.

Why should you choose KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier?

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier offers the perfect blend of advanced purification and health benefits. Its alkaline water feature ensures pH-balanced water that supports overall wellness, while the Zero Water Wastage Technology adds an eco-friendly advantage.

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier combines advanced technology with user-friendly features to provide pure and safe drinking water. Its multi-stage purification system effectively removes impurities, microbes, and toxins while retaining essential minerals. The purifier also includes UV sterilization for an extra layer of safety. With a compact design and large 7-liter storage capacity, it is perfect for modern households. The energy-efficient operation and reliable performance make the Livpure GLO PRO++ an excellent addition to your home

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF Storage Capacity: 7 liters Purification Stages: 6 UV Sterilization: Yes Material: Food-grade Plastic Power Consumption: 45 Watts Dimensions: 30 x 24 x 50 cm Reasons to buy RO+UV+UF ensures comprehensive purification UV sterilization for extra safety Compact design suitable for modern kitchens Energy-efficient operation Reasons to avoid smaller storage capacity than competitors may require professional installation not ideal for large families limited warranty coverage Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the compact design that fits easily in small spaces. The purifier’s UV sterilization feature is widely praised for additional safety. Some users found the storage capacity insufficient for larger households.

Why should you choose Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF?

The Livpure GLO PRO++ offers a comprehensive solution for safe and pure drinking water with its RO+UV+UF technology. Its compact design, combined with efficient performance, makes it an excellent choice for small to medium-sized families.

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV Water Purifier combines cutting-edge technology with convenience, providing safe and pure drinking water. It features a 6-stage purification system with RO and In-Tank UV sterilization, ensuring water remains free from contaminants even during storage. With a sleek design, this purifier is ideal for modern kitchens. Its 7-liter storage tank caters to the daily needs of small to medium-sized families. The Glo Star is energy-efficient, durable, and built to deliver clean and healthy water consistently.

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+In-Tank UV Purification Stages: 6 Storage Capacity: 7 liters UV Sterilization: In-tank UV keeps stored water safe Material: Food-grade Plastic Power Consumption: 40 Watts Reasons to buy In-Tank UV sterilization ensures stored water safety 6-stage purification removes impurities effectively Compact and modern design Trusted brand with good after-sales service Reasons to avoid Requires regular filter changes for best results Slightly bulkier than similar models Storage capacity may not suit larger families Click Here to Buy Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers highlight the effectiveness of the In-Tank UV feature for maintaining stored water safety. Many buyers appreciate its sleek and compact design. Some buyers noted the purifier is slightly bulky for small kitchens.

Why should you choose Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV?

The Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV is designed for families seeking advanced water purification and safety. Its unique In-Tank UV sterilization ensures stored water remains pure and free from bacteria.

Also Read: Best copper water purifier: Top 9 models to harness the health benefits of copper-infused water

Loading Suggestions...

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral Water Purifier is an eco-friendly solution designed to provide pure and healthy water while saving up to 80% of water during purification. Its multi-stage purification process eliminates harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals for a balanced taste. With a 10-liter storage capacity, it caters to the needs of large families. The energy-efficient design and advanced technology make this purifier an ideal choice for environmentally conscious households looking for superior water quality.

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF+Mineral Water Saving Technology: Saves up to 80% of water Storage Capacity: 10 liters Purification Stages: 7 Material: Food-grade Plastic Power Consumption: 60 Watts Reasons to buy Saves up to 80% of water, making it eco-friendly Large 10-liter storage tank suitable for large families RO+UV+MF+Mineral ensures comprehensive purification Retains essential minerals for a balanced taste Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to basic purifiers Requires electricity for operation Bulkier than some competitors Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon:

Buyers appreciate the water-saving technology for its eco-friendliness. The large storage capacity is a favourite feature for families. Some users found the unit bulky and difficult to place in compact spaces.

Why should you choose HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral?

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is perfect for families seeking eco-conscious solutions without compromising on water purity. Its advanced technology and water-saving feature make it environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

Also Read: Best Aquaguard water purifiers for 2024: Top 10 picks ensuring clean and safe drinking water for your home

Loading Suggestions...

The HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral Water Purifier is designed for those seeking both purity and health benefits in their drinking water. Featuring advanced purification technology combined with copper infusion, this purifier ensures water is not only clean but also enriched with the goodness of copper. Its 7-stage purification process removes impurities while retaining essential minerals for a balanced taste. The sleek and modern design, coupled with a 7-liter storage capacity, makes it a premium choice for households prioritizing health and style.

Reasons to buy Saves up to 80% of water, making it eco-friendly Large 10-liter storage tank suitable for large families RO+UV+MF+Mineral ensures comprehensive purification Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to basic purifiers Requires electricity for operation Bulkier than some competitors Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Customers rave about the health benefits of copper-infused water. The purifier’s stylish design is often highlighted as a major plus. Some buyers reported that the storage capacity is insufficient for larger families.

Why should you choose HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral?

The HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral Water Purifier combines advanced purification with the added benefits of copper-enriched water for better health. Its sleek design and compact size make it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Also Read: RO water purifiers vs UV water purifiers: A comprehensive guide to choosing the right purification system for your home

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier offers a perfect blend of advanced purification and healthy hydration. It features RO+UV+Alkaline technology that ensures water is free of impurities while maintaining a balanced pH for better health benefits. The Alkaline feature raises the pH level to 8–10, making the water more alkaline and mineral-rich. Designed with a 7-liter storage capacity and a sleek, elegant build, this purifier is both functional and stylish, ideal for modern homes.

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+UV+Alkaline Purification Stages: 7 Copper Enrichment: Adds the goodness of copper to water Storage Capacity: 7 liters Material: Food-grade Plastic Power Consumption: 55 Watts Dimensions: 38 x 30 x 47 cm Reasons to buy Copper infusion adds health benefits to water RO+UV+MF ensures comprehensive purification Retains essential minerals for a balanced taste Sleek, modern design ideal for contemporary kitchens Reasons to avoid Smaller storage tank compared to competitors Higher cost due to premium features Requires electricity for purification Click Here to Buy Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What Are Buyers Saying on Amazon

Many buyers appreciate the health benefits of alkaline water. Buyers praise its elegant and premium design. Some buyers reported the storage tank size is insufficient for larger households.

Why should you choose Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier?

The Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier is an excellent choice for those seeking advanced purification with added health benefits. Its Alkaline feature ensures better hydration and improved wellness, while the RO+UV technology guarantees water safety.

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier is crafted to deliver both pure and pH-balanced water for a healthier lifestyle. Featuring advanced RO+UV+Alkaline technology, it ensures water is free of impurities and enriched with essential minerals. The Alkaline feature enhances the pH to a healthy range of 8–10, making it beneficial for hydration and overall wellness. Its compact and modern design, coupled with a 7-liter storage tank, ensures convenience and performance for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications Purification Technology: RO+UV+Alkaline Storage Capacity: 7 liters Alkaline Feature: Raises water pH to 8–10 Purification Stages: 7 Material: ABS Food-grade Plastic Power Consumption: 55 Watts Dimensions: 39 x 26 x 56 cm Reasons to buy Alkaline feature promotes better hydration and health RO+UV purification ensures safe drinking water 7-stage purification for optimal safety and quality Elegant design suitable for modern kitchens Reasons to avoid Higher cost due to premium features Slightly bulkier compared to basic models Smaller storage capacity for larger families Click Here to Buy Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers highlight the health benefits of pH-balanced alkaline water. Many users praise the compact design that fits well in small kitchens. Some buyers noted the storage capacity might not meet the needs of larger families.

Why should you choose Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier?

The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier is a smart choice for families looking for advanced purification with added health benefits. Its Alkaline feature promotes better hydration and wellness, while RO+UV technology ensures water safety.

Also Read: Best water purifiers and vacuum cleaners: Top 10 options for clean drinking water and spotless interiors

Factors to consider before buying a water purifier

Water Quality (TDS Levels):

Use a TDS meter to measure water quality.

Choose RO for high TDS, UV for low TDS.

Type of Purifier:

RO, UV, UF, or gravity-based—depending on your water source and contamination level.

Storage Capacity:

For large families or areas with irregular water supply, opt for purifiers with a bigger storage tank.

Purification Technology:

Multi-stage purification (e.g., RO+UV+UF) for areas with multiple contamination types.

Electricity Availability:

In areas with frequent power outages, opt for non-electric (gravity-based or UF) purifiers.

Budget:

Basic purifiers are more affordable, while RO systems with advanced features can be costly.

Maintenance Costs:

Consider the annual maintenance cost of filters, membranes, and other components.

Similar articles for you:

Big savings on best water purifiers on Amazon: Up to 50% off on top brands like Aquaguard, AO Smith, HUL Pureit, V-Guard

Best Livpure water purifiers: Top 8 models offering advanced filtration, reliability and safe drinking water

Amazon Sale is still on: Get Fresh Deals on water purifiers from Kent, Aquaguard, HUL Pureit, and others, up to 63% off

Exclusive offers on best water purifiers from top brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, Livpure, up to 75% off

FAQ on Water Purifiers What is TDS, and why is it important? TDS stands for Total Dissolved Solids, which include minerals, salts, and impurities. A TDS level: Below 300 ppm: Safe for drinking (UV, UF purifiers recommended). 300–500 ppm: Moderate; RO+UV purifiers work best. Above 500 ppm: High; RO purifiers are necessary.

How do I know the TDS level of my water? You can test the TDS using a TDS meter, a small, portable device available online or at local stores. It gives an accurate reading of dissolved solids in water.

Can a water purifier work without electricity? Yes, gravity-based purifiers and UF purifiers do not require electricity. They rely on natural water pressure or gravity for filtration.

What maintenance does a water purifier need? Regular filter changes (every 6–12 months, depending on usage and type). Cleaning storage tanks periodically. UV lamps may need replacement after a year of use.

Are water purifiers expensive to maintain? Maintenance costs vary based on the purifier type. RO purifiers typically cost more due to filter and membrane replacements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.