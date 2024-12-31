Trust these water purifiers for your home for pure and safe drinking water; Keep your family healthy

Lack of access to clean and safe drinking water leads to multiple ailments. And the only way to curb these ailments and diseases is by installing a water purifier at your home. The best water purifiers combine advanced technologies like reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV) sterilization, and ultrafiltration (UF) to offer comprehensive purification. Brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Pureit provide reliable options tailored for diverse water conditions, such as high TDS (total dissolved solids) or bacterial contamination. Top Water Purifier for home

Smart features like app connectivity for filter monitoring and eco-friendly designs enhance usability. Investing in a good water purifier is crucial for health and long-term savings.

Just in case, you are looking to buy a brand-new RO water purifier for your home, we have listed some top picks of water purifiers for you.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral Water Purifier is an efficient and eco-friendly solution for clean and healthy drinking water. Its advanced RO+UV+MF technology ensures up to 60% water recovery, minimizing water wastage during purification. Designed for modern kitchens, it boasts a 10-liter capacity and wall-mounted installation, making it suitable for large households. The purifier retains essential minerals, offering both safety and taste in every sip.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier:



Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF

Stages of Filtration: 7

Storage Capacity: 10 liters

Purification Capacity: 24 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 60W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 29.7 x 36.1 x 48.7 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High water recovery, eco-friendly design Larger size might require more space Advanced RO+UV+MF filtration Slightly higher price point Retains essential minerals for better taste Requires periodic filter replacement Suitable for large families

The Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier offers advanced water purification with its RO+UV+UF technology. Designed to provide pure and safe drinking water, it features a sleek and compact design suitable for modern kitchens. The purifier removes harmful contaminants, ensuring clean and healthy hydration. Its multi-stage purification process, combined with a user-friendly interface, makes it an ideal choice for households. With a large storage capacity, it ensures an uninterrupted supply of purified water, even during power cuts. Trust Livpure for reliable and high-quality water purification technology.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier:



Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF

Stages of Filtration: 6

Storage Capacity: 7 liters

Purification Capacity: 12 liters per hour

Power Consumption: 60W

Tank Material: Food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 29.5 x 25 x 50 cm

Weight: 7 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multi-stage purification for effective cleaning Limited to small households (7L capacity) Retains essential minerals in the water Requires professional installation service Compact and modern design for kitchens Not suitable for areas with heavy sediment Energy-efficient and user-friendly

Also Read: Best water purifiers and vacuum cleaners: Top 10 options for clean drinking water and spotless interiors

The AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier combines modern purification technology with the health benefits of copper and alkaline water. It features a robust RO system for removing impurities and an alkaline enhancer to balance the pH of your drinking water. The addition of copper infusion ensures better immunity support. This purifier is designed to provide safe, tasty, and mineral-rich water for households, with a spacious storage capacity and sleek design.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier



Technology: RO+Copper Enrichment+Alkaline Enhancer

Storage Capacity: 8 Liters

Filtration Stages: 6

Suitable for Water Sources: Borewell and Municipal Water

Material: ABS Food-Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 45 Watts

Dimensions: 38 x 28 x 49 cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Copper infusion for health benefits Slightly heavier compared to alternatives Balances pH levels with alkaline water May not be suitable for areas with extreme TDS Elegant and compact design Provides tasty, mineral-rich water

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT is a 6-stage water purifier designed to ensure thorough removal of impurities while retaining essential minerals. Its compact design and advanced purification make it a great fit for homes with moderate water requirements. Built with durable materials, it ensures long-term reliability. The NXT technology optimizes the purification process, providing clean and refreshing water every time.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier



Technology: 6-Stage Purification

Storage Capacity: 6 Liters

Filtration Stages: 6

Suitable for Water Sources: Municipal and Borewell Water

Material: Food-Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 30 Watts

Dimensions: 30 x 20 x 45 cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and space-saving design Lower storage capacity (6L) Advanced 6-stage filtration May not suit large households Retains natural taste and minerals Budget-friendly option

The Faber Neutron Pro is an advanced water purifier equipped with RO, UV, MAT (Mineral Addition Technology), Copper Guard, and a pH Enhancer. This multi-stage purifier not only removes impurities but also enriches water with essential minerals and adjusts its pH for better health benefits. The elegant design and high storage capacity make it suitable for large households. Built with a focus on durability and performance, this purifier ensures a consistent supply of safe and healthy water.

Specifications of Faber Neutron Pro RO + UV + MAT + Copper Guard + pH Enhancer:



Technology: RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard+pH Enhancer

Storage Capacity: 10 Liters

Filtration Stages: 8

Suitable for Water Sources: Borewell, Tap, and Municipal Water

Material: ABS Food-Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 45 Watts

Dimensions: 39 x 28 x 50 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Combines multiple advanced technologies Bulky design might take up more space Enhances pH and mineral content Slightly higher price range High storage capacity for large households Requires regular maintenance Sleek and durable design

e V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier offers an efficient and cost-effective solution for pure drinking water. Its dual RO and UF filtration technology removes contaminants and ensures water is safe and healthy for daily use. The purifier features a user-friendly design and a moderate storage capacity, making it a suitable choice for small to medium households. Designed with a focus on simplicity and durability, it delivers consistent performance for your hydration needs.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UF Purification

Storage Capacity: 7 Liters

Filtration Stages: 6

Suitable for Water Sources: Municipal and Borewell Water

Material: Food-Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 36 Watts

Dimensions: 35 x 25 x 47 cm

Weight: 7.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and efficient filtration Limited to moderate storage capacity (7L) Dual RO and UF technology Lacks advanced features like copper infusion Compact and lightweight design Requires regular maintenance

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT combines cutting-edge technology with the health benefits of active copper infusion. Its 10-stage purification process ensures superior water quality by removing impurities while retaining essential minerals. The sleek design and high storage capacity make it perfect for large families. With added copper technology, it promotes better immunity, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious users.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier

Technology: 10-Stage Purification with Active Copper

Storage Capacity: 8 Liters

Filtration Stages: 10

Suitable for Water Sources: Municipal and Borewell Water

Material: Food-Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 40 Watts

Dimensions: 41 x 28 x 47 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 10-stage filtration for thorough cleaning Slightly heavier than competitors Active copper technology for health benefits May require frequent filter replacements Stylish and durable build Suitable for high TDS areas

The AO Smith Z5 Pro Water Purifier is a premium choice for households seeking advanced water purification with a sleek design. Featuring RO and SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology), it ensures safe and bacteria-free water. Its sophisticated features include a digital display for monitoring purification status and a robust storage capacity. The Z5 Pro combines style and efficiency, making it an excellent addition to modern kitchens.

Specifications of AO Smith Z5 Pro Water Purifier

Technology: RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology)

Storage Capacity: 10 Liters

Filtration Stages: 7

Suitable for Water Sources: Borewell and Municipal Water

Material: ABS Food-Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 48 Watts

Dimensions: 40 x 28 x 49 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Silver Charged Membrane Technology for safety Slightly higher power consumption Digital interface for user convenience Premium pricing compared to competitors High storage capacity for large households Modern and sleek design

The Urban Company Native by UC M1 Water Purifier combines advanced purification with the added benefits of copper and alkaline technology. It features a robust RO system for thorough filtration, UV for bacteria elimination, and copper infusion for improved immunity. Additionally, its alkaline technology balances pH levels, ensuring water that is not only safe but also health-enhancing. With its stylish design and sufficient storage capacity, the UC M1 is an excellent choice for modern households.

Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Technology

Storage Capacity: 8 Liters

Filtration Stages: 6

Suitable for Water Sources: Borewell and Municipal Water

Material: Food-Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 42 Watts

Dimensions: 36 x 26 x 48 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Combines RO, UV, copper, and alkaline benefits Slightly lower storage compared to competitors Stylish and space-saving design May not be ideal for very large households Balances pH and improves taste Provides added health benefits with copper

The KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier is a state-of-the-art appliance designed to provide safe, tasty, and mineral-rich drinking water. Its RO+UV+UF purification system effectively removes contaminants, while the active copper technology infuses water with essential health benefits. With a high-capacity design, it is perfect for large families. Additionally, the water recovery system minimizes wastage, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF+Active Copper

Storage Capacity: 8 Liters

Filtration Stages: 7

Water Recovery: 50% Recovery Rate

Suitable for Water Sources: Borewell, Tap, and Municipal Water

Material: ABS Food-Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 40 Watts

Dimensions: 41 x 30 x 54 cm

Weight: 9 kg



Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High water recovery system for minimal wastage Slightly bulkier design Active copper technology for health benefits Requires periodic filter replacement Large storage capacity suitable for families Robust and durable build

Also Read: Water Purifier for home: All you need to know before buying one

Top Three Features of water purifiers:

Best Water Purifiers Purification Technology Stages of Filtration Weight Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF RO+UV+UF 7 7 kg HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF RO+UV+MF 7 9.5 kg AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO RO+Alkaline+Copper 8 8 kg Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF 6 6.5 kg Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer RO+UV+MAT+Copper Guard+PH Enhancer 8 7.5 kg V-Guard Zenora RO UF RO+UF 6 8.1 kg Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+Active Copper Tech 10 8.3 kg AO Smith Z5 Pro RO+UV 8 10 kg Urban Company Native by UC M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 8 7.8 kg KENT Supreme Copper RO RO+Copper 9 8.5 kg

Also Read: Best water purifiers: Experience clean and fresh water with our top 10 picks





Best Value for Money Water Purifiers on Amazon

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF is one of the best value-for-money water purifiers on Amazon. It combines efficient RO+UV+MF purification technology with an advanced 7-stage filtration process. Its high water-saving capability ensures minimal wastage, making it eco-friendly and economical. Additionally, the purifier offers ample capacity for large families, making it a reliable choice for a mid-budget segment.

Also Read: Best home appliances: Buying guide for essential gadgets like ACs, washing machines, and water purifiers

Best Overall Water Purifier on Amazon

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF stands out as the best overall water purifier on Amazon. It offers a robust combination of RO, UV, and UF technologies for maximum purity and safety. Its lightweight design and compact size make it convenient for wall mounting or countertop placement. With an advanced filtration system and an affordable price, this purifier ensures clean and safe drinking water for every household.

Also Read: Best alkaline water purifier: Choose from the top 9 models for alkaline-rich drinking water

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Water Purifiers

Purification technology: Choose based on water quality, such as RO for hard water, UV for microbial contamination, or a combination for better results.

Storage capacity: Consider the size of your household to determine the required storage.

Water quality and TDS levels: Opt for a purifier that matches your water's total dissolved solids (TDS) levels.

Maintenance cost: Check the cost and frequency of filter replacements.

Certifications and warranty: Ensure the purifier is certified and comes with a good warranty.

Design and space: Compact designs are ideal for small kitchens.

Similar articles for you

9 best water purifiers in India: Best options to consider

Top 10 best water purifiers for clean and safe drinking water

Best water purifiers: Top 10 options to consider for pure and clean water

Best water purifiers: Top 10 options under ₹10000

FAQs on Best Water Purifiers What is the ideal purification technology for hard water? RO (Reverse Osmosis) is best for hard water as it removes high TDS, salts, and heavy metals.

How often should I replace the filters? Filter replacement depends on usage and water quality, typically every 6–12 months.

Are copper-infused water purifiers better? Copper adds antimicrobial and health benefits to water. It’s a good choice for health-conscious users.

How do I check the TDS level of my water? Use a TDS meter, available online or at local stores, to measure your water's TDS level.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.