5 Water Purifiers to Consider: A Complete Guide for 2025

Clean drinking water is essential, but choosing the right RO purifier can be overwhelming. To simplify your decision, we’ve compared 5 water purifiers for 2025 from Eureka Forbes Aquaguard, Kent, HUL Pureit, and Native by Urban Company based on filtration technology, features, Amazon ratings, and total cost of ownership (TCO) over 6 years. The TCO includes the upfront cost, maintenance, and filter replacements, giving you a clear picture of long-term value. Whether you’re looking for health benefits, smart technology, or high capacity, this guide helps you make the right choice. Clean water is an investment in your health—choose wisely! Explore how to choose your ideal water purifier

Filtration: 10-stage RO + UV + Copper

The Urban Company Native M1 comes with an advanced 10-stage purification process, which removes bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals while giving you alkaline and copper-charged water. Its multi-micron filters and 3-leaf membrane ensure pure water and balanced mineral retention. And its built-in self-cleaning mechanism ensures your filters last longer. The purifier’s 2-year service interval reduces maintenance hassles and costs. Its sleek, minimal design makes it suitable for urban homes.

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

TCO (6 years): ₹27,499

Why It’s Great: With low maintenance, advanced filtration, and sleek looks, the Native M1 is a value-friendly choice for modern households.

Filtration: RO + UV + UF + TDS Controller

The Kent Grand is a reliable and trusted purifier with patented RO technology and UV disinfection. It features a TDS controller to adjust water taste and an 8-liter storage capacity, making it ideal for large families. However, it requires more frequent servicing compared to the Native M1 leading to higher spending on maintenance and filter replacements.

Amazon Rating: 4.1/5

TCO (6 years): ₹43,990

Why It’s Great: A good choice for families, but its higher maintenance needs make it relatively expensive in the long run.

Filtration: RO + UV

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT offers RO + UV water purification. It features a 7-liter storage tank, energy-saving mode. The sleek design includes an LED water level indicator, but its higher TCO and frequent filter replacements may not appeal to everyone.

Amazon Rating: 4.3 / 5

TCO (6 years): ₹32,749

Why It’s Great: A strong contender for budget buyers, though its maintenance costs are higher making it high on total ownership cost over the years.

Filtration: 7-stage RO + UV + Copper Charge

Key Features: The HUL PureIT Copper comes with copper infusion for immunity-boosting water. Its compact and stylish design suits small kitchens, and it operates with low water wastage. However, its 6-stage filtration and frequent maintenance needs may not meet the requirements of larger households.

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

TCO (6 years): ₹46,490

Why It’s Great: Compact with copper charge, this water purifier is a good option for households needing a large tank capacity, but fewer filtration stages and higher maintenance frequency are drawbacks making it one of the costlier options with maintenance costs

Filtration: RO + UV + UF + Active Copper + Mineral Guard

The Aquaguard Aura 2x is a premium purifier designed for large families. Its double purification process ensures thorough cleaning, and it features copper infusion for health benefits. The flow rate of 15 liters per hour and a smart LED display with filter change alerts make it a powerful choice, though after the first two years of warranty, the water purifier requires a yearly filter change and maintenance hassle leading to higher TCO. This might not suit smaller households.

Amazon Rating: 4.2/5

TCO (6 years): ₹34,399

Why It’s Great: Ideal for high-usage scenarios, but its cost and maintenance may not justify the investment for smaller families.

Comparison Table

Model Filtration Stages Key Features Amazon Rating Product Cost One-year service cost TCO (6 years) Urban Company Native M1 10-stage RO+UV+ Copper + No service for 2-year, 10-stage purification with copper and mineral infusion 4.6/5 14499 4500

(once in 2 years) ₹ 27,499 Kent Grand RO+UV+UF+TDS Control Large storage, TDS controller 4.1/5 10999 4000 for filter replacement + 2000 for AMC ₹ 41,499 Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+UV LED water indicators, energy-saving 4.3/5 9499 4850

including filter replacement ₹ 33,749 HUL PureIT Copper 7-stage RO+UV Compact design, low water wastage 4.2/5 21490 5000 for filter replacement ₹ 46,490 Aquaguard Aura 2x RO+UV+UF+Copper 2-year warranty, copper infusion 4.1/5 15999 4850

including filter replacement ₹ 35,399 View All Prev Next

How TCO Was Calculated

The Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) includes:

The upfront cost of the purifier. Annual maintenance and servicing. Filter replacements (every 6-12 months, or 2 years for Native M1).

The Urban Company Native M1’s 2-year service interval reduces maintenance costs, making it a value-friendly choice in the long run.

What to Consider Before Buying

Water Quality: Test for TDS levels and contaminants. Family Size: Choose a purifier with adequate storage. Maintenance: Look for low-maintenance options. Features: Smart alerts, copper infusion, etc. Budget: Consider both upfront cost and TCO.

Final Thoughts

The Urban Company Native M1comes with its 2-year service interval and advanced 10-stage filtration. It’s a hassle-free, future-ready choice that offers excellent value for money with solid filtration technology.

