Best hot and cold water purifiers: Top 9 options to enjoy pure water, ready at your preferred temperature

We all know the feeling: wanting a quick, hot drink on a chilly morning, or a truly cold glass of water after a long day. It's those little comforts that make a house feel like home. And when it comes to something as essential as water, you want it just right. Pure water, just the way you like it! Our top 9 hot and cold water purifiers deliver perfect temperature control and advanced filtration.

That's where hot and cold water purifiers come in. They're not just gadgets; they're about making everyday life a bit easier, a bit more enjoyable. In this guide, we'll look at some of the best, from trusted brands like AO Smith, Havells, Aquaguard, and Be Pure. We'll explore how these purifiers can take care of your water, offering both purity and the perfect temperature.

It's about finding a purifier that fits into your life, making sure you have clean, satisfying water, whenever you need it.

Want water just right? The Havells Gracia FAB, a top contender among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers RO+UV+Alkaline purification. Hot, warm, and ambient water, with copper and zinc, suits any water source. 8-stage purification, 6.5L steel tank. It's varied temperature, made healthy for your home.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+Alkaline Temperature Hot, Warm, Ambient Capacity 6.5L SS Tank Minerals Copper, Zinc Reasons to buy Versatile temperature options. Comprehensive 8-stage purification. Reasons to avoid May have higher maintenance costs. Initial installation requires space. Click Here to Buy Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the multiple temperature settings and added minerals, finding it a convenient and healthy water solution.

Why choose this product?

The Havells Gracia FAB delivers varied temperature options and thorough purification, ideal for those seeking both convenience and health benefits.

For complete water purity, the Bepure HNC, a top choice among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers 8-stage RO+UV+UF+TDS+Alkaline purification. Hot and cold water, 9L capacity, handles up to 3000 ppm TDS. It's comprehensive purification, made reliable for varied water conditions.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+UF+TDS+Alkaline Temperature Hot and Cold Capacity 9L TDS Handling Up to 3000 ppm Reasons to buy Handles high TDS levels effectively. Comprehensive 8-stage purification. Reasons to avoid Larger size, requires counter space. Initial setup might be complex. Click Here to Buy Bepure HNC ISI Mark 5G Hot and Cold Water Purifier 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS + Alkaline Purification | 8 Stage Water Purification | Hot and Cold Water Purifier | Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the high TDS handling and thorough purification, finding it a robust solution for diverse water supplies.

Why choose this product?

The Bepure HNC provides complete purification and hot/cold water, ideal for those needing a powerful, reliable purifier for challenging water conditions.

For pure, mineral-rich water, the Bepure Ace, a top pick among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers 8-stage RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline purification. Hot and normal water, 9L capacity, handles high TDS. It's complete purification, made healthy and convenient for your home.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline Temperature Hot and Normal Capacity 9L TDS Handling Up to 3000 ppm Reasons to buy Copper and alkaline enrichment. Handles high TDS levels effectively. Reasons to avoid Larger size, requires counter space. Initial setup might be complex. Click Here to Buy Bepure Ace ISI Mark Hot and Normal 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS+ Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with hot water function| 8 Stage Water Purification| Best for home| Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the added copper and alkaline benefits and the robust purification, finding it reliable for challenging water supplies.

Why choose this product?

The Bepure Ace offers complete purification with added minerals and hot water, ideal for those seeking a powerful and healthy water solution.

For pure, copper-infused water, the Aquaguard Blaze Slim, a solid option among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers RO+UV with Active Copper Tech. Hot and ambient water, stainless steel tank, and taste adjuster. It handles diverse water sources, saving up to 60% water. It's versatile purification, made convenient for any home.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Temperature Hot & Ambient Water Saving Up to 60% Tank Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Active Copper Tech for added health benefits. Suitable for various water sources. Reasons to avoid Slim design may limit storage. Taste adjuster might require fine-tuning. Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the copper infusion and water-saving features, finding it a reliable and healthy water solution.

Why choose this product?

The Aquaguard Blaze Slim offers versatile purification with copper benefits and water savings, ideal for those seeking health and efficiency.

For alkaline, pure water at any temperature, the IONIX 4G pH, a strong option among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers 8-stage RO+UV+UF+TDS+Alkaline purification. Hot, cold, and room temperature water, 9L capacity, handles high TDS. Side tap for easy access. It's complete purification, made convenient for daily use.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+UF+TDS+Alkaline Temperature Hot, Cold, Room Capacity 9L TDS Handling Up to 3000 ppm Reasons to buy Alkaline water and varied temperature options. Handles high TDS levels effectively. Reasons to avoid Side tap design might not suit all kitchens. Initial setup might be complex. Click Here to Buy IONIX 4G pH Hot & Cold Alkaline Water Purifier 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS+ Alkaline Purification | 8 Stage Water Purification | Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS | Room Temperature, Water Tap at Side (Blue & Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the alkaline water and varied temperature options, finding it a robust and convenient water solution.

Why choose this product?

The IONIX 4G pH offers complete purification with alkaline benefits and varied temperature options, ideal for those seeking a powerful and convenient water solution.

For safe municipal water, the AO Smith Z1, a reliable choice among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers UV+UF purification. Instant hot and normal water, 10L storage, wall-mounted for convenience. It's simple purification, made practical for low TDS homes. Note: not for borewell or tanker water.

Specifications Purification UV+UF Temperature Hot and Normal Storage 10L Suitability Municipal Water (TDS < 200) Reasons to buy Instant hot water for daily use. Effective UV+UF purification. Reasons to avoid Limited to low TDS municipal water. No advanced filtration for high contamination. Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the ease of use and instant hot water, finding it a convenient solution for homes with municipal water supply.

Why choose this product?

The AO Smith Z1 offers reliable UV+UF purification and instant hot water, ideal for homes with low TDS municipal water seeking simple convenience.

For instant hot and pure water, the Aquaguard Blaze Insta, a top choice among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers 9-stage RO+UV with Active Copper Tech. Dual stainless steel tank, taste adjuster, 60% water savings. It handles any water source. It's complete purification, made convenient and efficient for all homes.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Temperature Insta Hot & Ambient Water Saving Up to 60% Tank Dual Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Instant hot water and copper benefits. Suitable for all water sources. Reasons to avoid Higher initial investment. Dual tank design might require space. Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the instant hot water and comprehensive purification, finding it a reliable solution for various water conditions.

Why choose this product?

The Aquaguard Blaze Insta delivers instant hot water and complete purification for all water sources, ideal for those seeking convenience and health benefits.

For instant, pure water at any temperature, the AO Smith Z9 Pro, a premium choice among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers 8-stage RO+SCMT with copper, alkaline, and MIN-TECH. Hot water in a steel tank, 55% water savings, 10L storage. It's complete purification, made convenient and eco-conscious for your home.

Specifications Purification RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech Temperature Instant Hot & Ambient Water Saving Up to 55% Storage 10L Reasons to buy Instant hot water and comprehensive purification. Significant water savings. Reasons to avoid Higher initial investment. Requires regular filter maintenance. Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the instant hot water and thorough purification, finding it a worthwhile investment for health and convenience.

Why choose this product?

The AO Smith Z9 Pro delivers instant hot water and complete purification with water savings, ideal for those seeking premium features and eco-friendliness.

For reliable UV purification with smart features, the Havells Active Touch, a practical option among best hot and cold water purifiers, offers hot, warm, and ambient water. Auto-diagnostic and maintenance alerts ensure smooth operation. Suitable for tanker and municipal water. It's convenient purification, made hassle-free for daily use.

Specifications Purification UV Temperature Hot, Warm, Ambient (HWA) Features Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance Alerts Suitability Tanker, Municipal Water Reasons to buy Multiple temperature options for convenience. Smart auto-diagnostic and maintenance alerts. Reasons to avoid UV purification not suitable for high TDS water. Lacks RO filtration for heavy contaminants. Click Here to Buy Havells Active Touch HOT| WARM|AMBIENT (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the ease of use and smart alerts, finding it a convenient and reliable water solution for municipal and tanker water.

Why choose this product?

The Havells Active Touch provides convenient temperature options and smart features for hassle-free UV purification, ideal for those seeking simple and reliable water.

Which purifier balances technology and temperature control?

Assess water source and TDS. RO+UV+UF models suit varied conditions. Consider instant hot/cold, mineralisation, and capacity. Match these to your needs for optimal performance and daily convenience.

How do energy and maintenance impact costs?

Check energy ratings and filter frequency. Efficient models reduce running costs. Easy-to-maintain purifiers with auto-diagnostics save time and money. Factor these for sustainable, cost-effective water purification.

What features for high TDS or contaminants?

For high TDS, choose RO purifiers. Look for UV and UF for bacteria and viruses. Copper or alkaline enrichment addresses health concerns. Prioritise robust purification for your water quality.

Where to find reviews and compare prices?

Trusted online retailers, brand websites, and consumer review platforms provide reviews and price comparisons. Compare features, user feedback, and warranties. Multiple sources ensure informed decisions and the best value.

Factors to consider when buying the best hot and cold water purifiers

Purification Technology : Match RO, UV, or UF to your water's TDS and contaminants.

: Match RO, UV, or UF to your water's TDS and contaminants. Temperature Options : Ensure hot, cold, and ambient settings suit your daily needs.

: Ensure hot, cold, and ambient settings suit your daily needs. Capacity & Storage : Choose a tank size that fits your household's consumption.

: Choose a tank size that fits your household's consumption. Energy Efficiency : Look for models with good energy ratings to minimise running costs.

: Look for models with good energy ratings to minimise running costs. Maintenance & Filters : Consider filter replacement frequency and ease of maintenance.

: Consider filter replacement frequency and ease of maintenance. Installation & Space: Check if it's countertop or under-sink and ensure it fits your kitchen.

Top 3 features of the best hot and cold water purifiers

Best hot and cold water purifiers Purification Technology Temperature Options Key Features Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier RO+UV+Alkaline Hot, Warm, Ambient Copper & Zinc Minerals, 8-Stage Purification Bepure HNC ISI Mark 5G Hot & Cold Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS+Alkaline Hot & Cold High TDS Handling (3000 ppm), 8-Stage Purification Bepure Ace ISI Mark Hot & Normal Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS+Copper+Alkaline Hot & Normal Copper & Alkaline Enrichment, High TDS Handling Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Hot & Ambient Active Copper Tech, 60% Water Savings IONIX 4G pH Hot & Cold Alkaline Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+TDS+Alkaline Hot, Cold, Room Temperature Alkaline Water, High TDS Handling AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV UV+UF Hot & Normal Municipal Water Suitable, 10L Storage Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Insta Hot & Ambient Dual Stainless Steel Tank, 60% Water Savings AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot & Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech Instant Hot & Ambient 55% Water Savings, 8-Stage Purification Havells Active Touch HOT WARM AMBIENT (HWA) UV UV

FAQs on hot and cold water purifiers What's the benefit of hot and cold purifiers? Instant hot and cold water, plus purification, for daily convenience.

Are hot and cold purifiers energy efficient? Depends on model; check energy ratings for efficiency and cost savings.

Can hot and cold purifiers handle hard water? RO models can handle hard water; check TDS handling capacity.

Do they need special plumbing? Usually not; standard water connections suffice, but check installation needs.

How often do filters need changing? Varies; follow manufacturer guidelines, typically every 6-12 months for pre-filters.

