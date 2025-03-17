Menu Explore
Best water purifiers at up to 63% off from brands like Livpure, Aquaguard, Pureit, AO Smith, Kent, V-Guard and Havells

Mar 17, 2025

Explore Amazon’s World Water Day sale (March 15–23) for top deals on leading water purifiers. Enjoy great discounts on RO, UV, and UF models from top brands!

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details checkDetails

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life Tracking | Water intake Tracker | Service Alert | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage Purification View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details checkDetails

₹12,700

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

HUL Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

HUL Pureit Vital Pro Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

KENT Super Plus RO Water Purifier | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details checkDetails

₹16,399

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

KENT Pride Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details checkDetails

₹17,700

KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage View Details checkDetails

₹19,649

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier 22 L | Smart Design | High Storage Capacity | Activated Carbon Filter View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

KENT Elegant RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

KENT Elegant Lite RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details checkDetails

KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,250

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+Copper+Mineralizer | In Tank UV Sterilisation |7 Ltr | View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White) View Details checkDetails

₹21,399

Livpure Zinger copper RO saves 87% Water (HR Tech), RO+In Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser, 6.5 L Tank, 15 LPH Water Purifier for home, (White). View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹11,349

Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+Mineraliser+, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (Grey) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Livpure Bolt+Copper+RO+UF+Mineraliser, 80% Water Savings, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home (Blue) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹11,699

AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details checkDetails

AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details checkDetails

₹20,299

AO Smith X2 UV UltraViolet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200 (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

AO Smith Proplanet P3, Alkaline Mintech, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Saves upto 60% Water, Indias 1st 5-star rated Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹18,400

AO Smith Water Purifier Proplanet P6 Black, Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹27,000

AO Smith Z2 Plus Green Ro Under The Counter RO+MIN-TECH Black 5 Litre Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

A.O. SMITH WATER PURIFIER PROPLANET P5 View Details checkDetails

₹20,900

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier,TDS up to 2000 ppm,8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, PAN India Installation, 7 L, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,899

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black View Details checkDetails

V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier with Mineral 8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 & Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm, 6.5 Litre Blue Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

V-Guard Rejive RO UF Water Purifier with Mineral 7 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450, Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre White View Details checkDetails

₹9,399

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier | RO UV Mineral and Alkaline Health Chargers with Stainless Steel Tank | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | 9 Stage Purification | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

V-Guard Rejive UV UF Water Purifier, Multi Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs.1,400, 6.5 Litre, Blue Black (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

V-Guard RequPro High Recovery RO UV UF Minerals Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Storage Tank | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,849

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

V-Guard RequPro UV UF Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Storage Tank with Mineral Health Charger | Black (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹11,449

Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier (Silver & Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc, 8 Stage Purification, 7.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹21,720

Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹15,369

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

Water impurities come in many forms—bacteria, chemicals, and heavy metals. Gone are the days when municipal water was a guaranteed safety net. Today, contamination is a real threat, creeping in through sewage leaks, agricultural runoffs, pesticides, and fertilisers.

Pure water, healthier life! Find the best water purifiers with advanced filtration and great deals.
Pure water, healthier life! Find the best water purifiers with advanced filtration and great deals.

If you rely on borewells, wells, or ponds, the risk is even higher. Harmful contaminants like coliform bacteria can seriously affect your health. Boiling isn’t enough—you need a proper water purifier to keep your drinking water safe. If it's a UV, RO, or gravity-based purifier, choosing the right one ensures your family stays protected. Clean water isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

We have compiled some of the best options from different brands just for you. Do take a look. This offer is part of Amazon's effort as part of the World Water Day celebrations (March 15 - 23).

Check out the different offers and deals that Amazon is offering on best known water purifier brands.

1) You can expect flat 1000 cashback offer on a minimum purchase of 10000

2) There are many water saving water purifiers with a minimum discount of 40%. You can expect 9 water purifiers clubbed under this category from brand such as Aquaguard, HUL Pureit and AO Smith.

3) Amazon is also offering an upgrade option to bring home a better version. You can a minimum of Rs1000 off on exchange.

There are number of water purifiers from well known brands from Urban Company, Aquaguard and Livpure which Amazon claims will not need service for 2 years and you can also get a minimum of 30% off on them.

Best options in water purifiers from different brands

Best offers on Aquaguard water purifiers, up to 58% off

Aquaguard water purifiers provide advanced filtration to remove impurities like bacteria, viruses, pesticides, and heavy metals. With technologies like RO, UV, and UF, they ensure safe drinking water for your family. Whether you rely on municipal supply or borewell water, Aquaguard offers reliable solutions. Their smart design, durability, and effective purification make them a trusted choice for households prioritising health and safety.

Best offers on Pureit water purifiers, up to 52% off

Pureit water purifiers offer multi stage filtration to eliminate bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals. With advanced RO, UV, and MF technologies, they ensure safe drinking water for every home. Designed for both municipal and borewell water, Pureit provides hassle-free purification with long lasting filters. Their sleek design, efficiency, and affordability make them a reliable choice for those prioritising health and convenience.

Best offers on Kent water purifiers, up to 44% off

Kent water purifiers use RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove bacteria, viruses, pesticides, and heavy metals, ensuring pure and safe drinking water. Ideal for municipal and borewell water, they retain essential minerals while eliminating impurities. With durable filters, sleek designs, and efficient performance, Kent purifiers are a trusted choice for households looking for reliable water purification and long-term health benefits.

Best offers on Livpure water purifiers, up to 54% off

Livpure water purifiers use advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other contaminants. Designed for both municipal and borewell water, they ensure safe and great-tasting drinking water. With smart features, energy efficiency, and long-lasting filters, Livpure offers reliable purification solutions. Their stylish designs and user-friendly operation make them a perfect choice for modern households prioritising health and convenience.

Best offers on AO Smith water purifiers, up to 43% off

AO Smith water purifiers use cutting-edge RO, UV, and SCMT technologies to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals while retaining essential minerals. Ideal for both municipal and borewell water, they provide safe, great-tasting drinking water. With sleek designs, energy-efficient performance, and durable filters, AO Smith ensures long-lasting purity. Their advanced purification technology makes them a trusted choice for health-conscious households seeking premium water solutions.

Best offers on V-Guard water purifiers, up to 52% off

V-Guard water purifiers use advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other contaminants. Suitable for municipal and borewell water, they ensure safe and refreshing drinking water. With energy-efficient performance, durable filters, and sleek designs, V-Guard purifiers offer both reliability and convenience. Their smart features and effective purification make them a trusted choice for households prioritising health and safety.

Best offers on Havells water purifiers, up to 63% off

Havells water purifiers use RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and impurities while retaining essential minerals. Suitable for both municipal and borewell water, they ensure pure and healthy drinking water. With sleek designs, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features, Havells purifiers provide reliable performance. Their innovative purification technology makes them a trusted choice for modern households prioritising health and convenience.

