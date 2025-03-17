Best water purifiers at up to 63% off from brands like Livpure, Aquaguard, Pureit, AO Smith, Kent, V-Guard and Havells

Water impurities come in many forms—bacteria, chemicals, and heavy metals. Gone are the days when municipal water was a guaranteed safety net. Today, contamination is a real threat, creeping in through sewage leaks, agricultural runoffs, pesticides, and fertilisers. Pure water, healthier life! Find the best water purifiers with advanced filtration and great deals.

If you rely on borewells, wells, or ponds, the risk is even higher. Harmful contaminants like coliform bacteria can seriously affect your health. Boiling isn’t enough—you need a proper water purifier to keep your drinking water safe. If it's a UV, RO, or gravity-based purifier, choosing the right one ensures your family stays protected. Clean water isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

We have compiled some of the best options from different brands just for you. Do take a look. This offer is part of Amazon's effort as part of the World Water Day celebrations (March 15 - 23).

Check out the different offers and deals that Amazon is offering on best known water purifier brands.

1) You can expect flat ₹1000 cashback offer on a minimum purchase of ₹10000

2) There are many water saving water purifiers with a minimum discount of 40%. You can expect 9 water purifiers clubbed under this category from brand such as Aquaguard, HUL Pureit and AO Smith.

3) Amazon is also offering an upgrade option to bring home a better version. You can a minimum of Rs1000 off on exchange.

There are number of water purifiers from well known brands from Urban Company, Aquaguard and Livpure which Amazon claims will not need service for 2 years and you can also get a minimum of 30% off on them.

Best options in water purifiers from different brands

Best offers on Aquaguard water purifiers, up to 58% off

Aquaguard water purifiers provide advanced filtration to remove impurities like bacteria, viruses, pesticides, and heavy metals. With technologies like RO, UV, and UF, they ensure safe drinking water for your family. Whether you rely on municipal supply or borewell water, Aquaguard offers reliable solutions. Their smart design, durability, and effective purification make them a trusted choice for households prioritising health and safety.

Best offers on Pureit water purifiers, up to 52% off

Pureit water purifiers offer multi stage filtration to eliminate bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals. With advanced RO, UV, and MF technologies, they ensure safe drinking water for every home. Designed for both municipal and borewell water, Pureit provides hassle-free purification with long lasting filters. Their sleek design, efficiency, and affordability make them a reliable choice for those prioritising health and convenience.

Best offers on Kent water purifiers, up to 44% off

Kent water purifiers use RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove bacteria, viruses, pesticides, and heavy metals, ensuring pure and safe drinking water. Ideal for municipal and borewell water, they retain essential minerals while eliminating impurities. With durable filters, sleek designs, and efficient performance, Kent purifiers are a trusted choice for households looking for reliable water purification and long-term health benefits.

Best offers on Livpure water purifiers, up to 54% off

Livpure water purifiers use advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other contaminants. Designed for both municipal and borewell water, they ensure safe and great-tasting drinking water. With smart features, energy efficiency, and long-lasting filters, Livpure offers reliable purification solutions. Their stylish designs and user-friendly operation make them a perfect choice for modern households prioritising health and convenience.

Best offers on AO Smith water purifiers, up to 43% off

AO Smith water purifiers use cutting-edge RO, UV, and SCMT technologies to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals while retaining essential minerals. Ideal for both municipal and borewell water, they provide safe, great-tasting drinking water. With sleek designs, energy-efficient performance, and durable filters, AO Smith ensures long-lasting purity. Their advanced purification technology makes them a trusted choice for health-conscious households seeking premium water solutions.

Best offers on V-Guard water purifiers, up to 52% off

V-Guard water purifiers use advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other contaminants. Suitable for municipal and borewell water, they ensure safe and refreshing drinking water. With energy-efficient performance, durable filters, and sleek designs, V-Guard purifiers offer both reliability and convenience. Their smart features and effective purification make them a trusted choice for households prioritising health and safety.

Best offers on Havells water purifiers, up to 63% off

Havells water purifiers use RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and impurities while retaining essential minerals. Suitable for both municipal and borewell water, they ensure pure and healthy drinking water. With sleek designs, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features, Havells purifiers provide reliable performance. Their innovative purification technology makes them a trusted choice for modern households prioritising health and convenience.

