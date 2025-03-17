Best water purifiers at up to 63% off from brands like Livpure, Aquaguard, Pureit, AO Smith, Kent, V-Guard and Havells
Mar 17, 2025 02:38 PM IST
Explore Amazon’s World Water Day sale (March 15–23) for top deals on leading water purifiers. Enjoy great discounts on RO, UV, and UF models from top brands!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
|
|
|
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details
|
|
|
|
V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life Tracking | Water intake Tracker | Service Alert | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage Purification View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details
|
₹12,700
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Vital Pro Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
|
|
|
KENT Super Plus RO Water Purifier | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details
|
₹16,399
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
|
KENT Pride Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details
|
₹17,700
|
|
|
KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage View Details
|
₹19,649
|
|
|
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details
|
|
|
|
KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier 22 L | Smart Design | High Storage Capacity | Activated Carbon Filter View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
KENT Elegant RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details
|
₹16,499
|
|
|
KENT Elegant Lite RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details
|
|
|
|
KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White View Details
|
₹6,250
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+Copper+Mineralizer | In Tank UV Sterilisation |7 Ltr | View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White) View Details
|
₹21,399
|
|
|
Livpure Zinger copper RO saves 87% Water (HR Tech), RO+In Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser, 6.5 L Tank, 15 LPH Water Purifier for home, (White). View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details
|
₹11,349
|
|
|
Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+Mineraliser+, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (Grey) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Dark Grey) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Livpure Bolt+Copper+RO+UF+Mineraliser, 80% Water Savings, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home (Blue) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details
|
₹11,699
|
|
|
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details
|
|
|
|
AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details
|
₹20,299
|
|
|
AO Smith X2 UV UltraViolet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200 (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Proplanet P3, Alkaline Mintech, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Saves upto 60% Water, Indias 1st 5-star rated Water Purifier, Black View Details
|
₹18,400
|
|
|
AO Smith Water Purifier Proplanet P6 Black, Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹27,000
|
|
|
AO Smith Z2 Plus Green Ro Under The Counter RO+MIN-TECH Black 5 Litre Water Purifier View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
A.O. SMITH WATER PURIFIER PROPLANET P5 View Details
|
₹20,900
|
|
|
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier,TDS up to 2000 ppm,8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, PAN India Installation, 7 L, White View Details
|
₹8,899
|
|
|
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black View Details
|
|
|
|
V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier with Mineral 8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 & Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm, 6.5 Litre Blue Black View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
V-Guard Rejive RO UF Water Purifier with Mineral 7 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450, Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre White View Details
|
₹9,399
|
|
|
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier | RO UV Mineral and Alkaline Health Chargers with Stainless Steel Tank | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | 9 Stage Purification | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
V-Guard Rejive UV UF Water Purifier, Multi Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs.1,400, 6.5 Litre, Blue Black (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
V-Guard RequPro High Recovery RO UV UF Minerals Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Storage Tank | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | Black View Details
|
₹15,849
|
|
|
V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
V-Guard RequPro UV UF Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Storage Tank with Mineral Health Charger | Black (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹11,449
|
|
|
Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier (Silver & Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc, 8 Stage Purification, 7.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹21,720
|
|
|
Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹15,369
|
|
|
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
|
|
View More Products