Exclusive pricing on water purifiers on Amazon! Up to 62% off on brands such as Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, HUL Pureit

Water contamination is a major health risk today. Polluted water carries harmful bacteria, viruses, and chemicals that cause serious diseases. Even municipal water can be unsafe due to sewage leaks, industrial waste, and farm pollution from pesticides and insecticides. Pure water, better health! Get the best water purifiers at exclusive Amazon prices today.

Another issue is hard water, which contains excess minerals like calcium and magnesium. It affects health and damages appliances. In all these cases, a reliable water purifier is essential. RO, UV, and UF purifiers remove impurities, making water safe to drink. Investing in a good water purifier ensures clean and healthy water for your family, protecting against waterborne diseases and long-term health problems.

We have put together a list of best options from a host of leading brands that are part of an ongoing sale on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on Aquaguard, up to 50% off

Aquaguard water purifiers give you safe and pure water every day. With advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies, they remove germs, chemicals, and even hard water impurities. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, Aquaguard makes it safe to drink. You get fresh-tasting water, free from pollutants. Stay healthy and worry-free with Aquaguard—your trusted water purifier for a better life!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on Kent, up to 39% off

Kent water purifiers ensure you drink the safest water every day. Using RO, UV, and UF technologies, they remove bacteria, chemicals, and even dissolved impurities from tap, borewell, or tanker water. You get clean, fresh-tasting water without worrying about contamination. Plus, Kent’s mineral retention feature keeps essential nutrients intact. Stay healthy and hydrated with Kent—your reliable partner for pure and safe drinking water!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on Livpure, up to 54% off

Livpure water purifiers give you safe, clean water with advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies. They remove bacteria, chemicals, and hard water impurities, making your drinking water fresh and healthy. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, Livpure keeps it pure. You get great-tasting water with essential minerals. Stay worry-free and drink safe with Livpure—your trusted water purifier!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on HUL Pureit, up to 53% off

HUL Pureit water purifiers give you clean and safe drinking water with advanced RO, UV, and MF technology. They remove germs, chemicals, and tough impurities, making your water pure and healthy. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, Pureit ensures top-quality purification. You get fresh-tasting water with essential minerals. Stay healthy and worry-free with HUL Pureit—pure water, every time!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on Havells, up to 62% off

Havells water purifiers ensure you get safe, clean water every day. With advanced RO, UV, and UF technology, they remove bacteria, chemicals, and hard water impurities while retaining essential minerals. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, Havells purifies it for a fresh taste. You get pure, healthy water effortlessly. Stay worry-free and hydrated with Havells—your trusted water purifier for better living!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on V-Guard, up to 47% off

V-Guard water purifiers give you clean, safe drinking water with advanced RO, UV, and UF technology. They remove bacteria, chemicals, and hard water impurities while keeping essential minerals intact. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, V-Guard ensures purity and great taste. You get reliable performance and smart features for easy use. Stay healthy and worry-free with V-Guard—pure water, every day!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

RO water purifiers vs UV water purifiers: A comprehensive guide to choosing the right purification system for your home

Best UV water purifiers in 2025: Top 10 options for safe, pure, and hygienic drinking water at home

Water Purifier for home: Buying guide to help you choose the right one for healthy and clean drinking water

Best water purifier brands in 2025: Choose from most trusted brands like Aquaguard, Pureit and more, top 10 picks

Best water purifiers in 2024: Top 10 picks for pure drinking water to keep your family healthy

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.