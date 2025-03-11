Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Exclusive pricing on water purifiers on Amazon! Up to 62% off on brands such as Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, HUL Pureit

ByNivedita Mishra
Mar 11, 2025 03:15 PM IST

Get pure, safe water with top water purifiers! Remove germs, chemicals and hard water impurities. Shop now on Amazon and enjoy exclusive pricing deals!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2500 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources with TDS >100 ppm only View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech | Taste Adjuster | 7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Aura UV+UF 7L storage water purifier,suitable for Municipal water(TDS below 200ppm)with Pa (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Pride Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT 11121 Crystal Plus RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + in-Tank UV Water Purifier 11 L | 20 L/hr Water Purification | Zero Water Wastage Technology View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Super Plus RO Water Purifier | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER(RO+UF+MIN) Water Purifier, 7 Liter View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Pep Pro++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer with Carbon Filter, 7 L Storage Tank, Water Purifier for home, White (Suitable for Tanker, Municipal, Borewell Water) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | .0001 Micron RO Membran | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20 LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Active Touch HOT| WARM|AMBIENT (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells RO+UV Water Purifier - 7 liters View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Delite Alkaline 6.5 L Absolutely Safe RO+UV Purified with 8 Stages, Triple Protection SS Tank with UV LED Patented Alkaline Water Technology (White and Sky Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier with Mineral & Alkaline 9 Stage Purification RO Membrane | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 6.5 Litre Blue Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UV Mineral Copper Protection and Stainless Steel Tank | 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard RequPro UV UF Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Storage Tank with Mineral Health Charger | Black (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UV Mineral Copper Protection and Stainless Steel Tank | 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Water contamination is a major health risk today. Polluted water carries harmful bacteria, viruses, and chemicals that cause serious diseases. Even municipal water can be unsafe due to sewage leaks, industrial waste, and farm pollution from pesticides and insecticides.

Pure water, better health! Get the best water purifiers at exclusive Amazon prices today.
Pure water, better health! Get the best water purifiers at exclusive Amazon prices today.

Another issue is hard water, which contains excess minerals like calcium and magnesium. It affects health and damages appliances. In all these cases, a reliable water purifier is essential. RO, UV, and UF purifiers remove impurities, making water safe to drink. Investing in a good water purifier ensures clean and healthy water for your family, protecting against waterborne diseases and long-term health problems.

We have put together a list of best options from a host of leading brands that are part of an ongoing sale on Amazon.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on Aquaguard, up to 50% off

Aquaguard water purifiers give you safe and pure water every day. With advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies, they remove germs, chemicals, and even hard water impurities. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, Aquaguard makes it safe to drink. You get fresh-tasting water, free from pollutants. Stay healthy and worry-free with Aquaguard—your trusted water purifier for a better life!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on Kent, up to 39% off

Kent water purifiers ensure you drink the safest water every day. Using RO, UV, and UF technologies, they remove bacteria, chemicals, and even dissolved impurities from tap, borewell, or tanker water. You get clean, fresh-tasting water without worrying about contamination. Plus, Kent’s mineral retention feature keeps essential nutrients intact. Stay healthy and hydrated with Kent—your reliable partner for pure and safe drinking water!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on Livpure, up to 54% off

Livpure water purifiers give you safe, clean water with advanced RO, UV, and UF technologies. They remove bacteria, chemicals, and hard water impurities, making your drinking water fresh and healthy. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, Livpure keeps it pure. You get great-tasting water with essential minerals. Stay worry-free and drink safe with Livpure—your trusted water purifier!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on HUL Pureit, up to 53% off

HUL Pureit water purifiers give you clean and safe drinking water with advanced RO, UV, and MF technology. They remove germs, chemicals, and tough impurities, making your water pure and healthy. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, Pureit ensures top-quality purification. You get fresh-tasting water with essential minerals. Stay healthy and worry-free with HUL Pureit—pure water, every time!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on Havells, up to 62% off

Havells water purifiers ensure you get safe, clean water every day. With advanced RO, UV, and UF technology, they remove bacteria, chemicals, and hard water impurities while retaining essential minerals. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, Havells purifies it for a fresh taste. You get pure, healthy water effortlessly. Stay worry-free and hydrated with Havells—your trusted water purifier for better living!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on V-Guard, up to 47% off

V-Guard water purifiers give you clean, safe drinking water with advanced RO, UV, and UF technology. They remove bacteria, chemicals, and hard water impurities while keeping essential minerals intact. Whether your water comes from a tap, borewell, or tanker, V-Guard ensures purity and great taste. You get reliable performance and smart features for easy use. Stay healthy and worry-free with V-Guard—pure water, every day!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

RO water purifiers vs UV water purifiers: A comprehensive guide to choosing the right purification system for your home

Best UV water purifiers in 2025: Top 10 options for safe, pure, and hygienic drinking water at home

Water Purifier for home: Buying guide to help you choose the right one for healthy and clean drinking water

Best water purifier brands in 2025: Choose from most trusted brands like Aquaguard, Pureit and more, top 10 picks

Best water purifiers in 2024: Top 10 picks for pure drinking water to keep your family healthy

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On