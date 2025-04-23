Menu Explore
Best chimney for modern homes with high suction capacity: Top 10 kitchen chimneys

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 23, 2025 05:30 PM IST

A modern kitchen deserves a chimney that doesn’t just look sleek but also delivers top-notch performance. Check out our 10 best chimneys for modern homes.

Best kitchen chimney

Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood Neo EX 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lowest noise chimney

Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND View Details checkDetails

₹22,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber Bliss 90cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney | Slant Body | Autoclean Alarm|Moodlight | Touch&Gesture | 12Yr on Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Bliss FL SC HC BK IN 90, Black View Details checkDetails

₹24,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best value for money

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor WARR & 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹16,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney | 1450 CMH | Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
A kitchen chimney is one of the most important appliances in modern homes today. With open kitchens and modular designs becoming common, there’s a growing need to keep the cooking area clean, fresh, and free from smoke and oily fumes.

Best chimney for modern homes for a smoke free cooking environment.
Best chimney for modern homes for a smoke free cooking environment.

It helps pull out all the smoke, steam, and strong smells, making your kitchen more comfortable and pleasant to work in. But with so many chimneys available in the market, it can get confusing to pick the right one. From different mounting styles to auto-clean features and filter types, there’s a lot to consider.

In this article, we’ve shortlisted the 10 best kitchen chimneys for modern homes. These options are not only powerful in terms of suction but also stylish, low-maintenance, and built to last.

A stylish and efficient choice, this Elica chimney is designed for modern kitchens that need strong suction power and sleek aesthetics. With a high suction of 1350 m³/hr and filterless auto-clean technology, it ensures a clean kitchen with minimal maintenance. 

Its motion sensor and touch control panel add convenience, while LED lights brighten your cooktop. If you're wondering which chimney is good for my kitchen, this is among the best chimney in 2025 for Indian homes.

Specifications

Brand
Elica
Suction Power
1350 m³/hr
Energy Consumption
160 Watts
Control Type
Touch + Motion Sensor
Filter Type
Filterless Auto Clean

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction ideal for heavy Indian cooking

affiliate-tick

15-year motor warranty ensures long-term value

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly noisy at higher speeds

affiliate-cross

Ducting installation is mandatory

Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this chimney's strong suction, motion detection, easy installation, and value for money, though opinions on noise vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines high suction, smart features, and stylish design for modern Indian kitchens.

This Glen chimney brings modern design and robust performance together, making it one of the best chimneys for modern kitchens. With a sleek slant design and filterless technology, it ensures minimal maintenance and maximum efficiency.

 The 1200 m³/hr suction removes smoke and fumes instantly, while motion sensor controls and a thermal auto-clean function add to its convenience.

Specifications

Brand
Glen
Suction Power
1200 m³/hr
Energy Consumption
150 Watts
Control Type
Touch + Gesture (Motion Sensor)
Filter Type
Filterless with Thermal Auto Clean

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Rust-proof body with low noise design

affiliate-tick

Thermal Overload Protection enhances motor life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky height may not suit low cabinets

affiliate-cross

Only 1-year warranty on the product

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood Neo EX 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this chimney stylish and effective for small kitchens, though installation, motion detection, and noise levels receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines elegant design with smart cleaning tech for a fuss-free kitchen experience.

If you're looking for a smart, compact, and powerful chimney for your kitchen, the Elica FL 600 SLIM HAC is a top contender. It’s an Amazon’s Choice product for a reason—thanks to its elegant curved glass design, filterless technology, and 1200 m³/hr suction capacity. 

With motion sensor controls and an oil collector tray, this chimney is a great solution and one of the best chimney for modern homes in 2025.

Specifications

Brand
Elica
Suction Power
1200 m³/hr
Energy Consumption
130 Watts
Control Type
Touch + Motion Sensor
Filter Type
Filterless with Auto Clean

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quieter operation (only 58 dB)

affiliate-tick

Sleek design with curved glass and powerful suction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Ducting is mandatory

affiliate-cross

Slightly compact height may not suit all interiors

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the chimney’s look, performance, and service, though opinions on noise and motion sensor reliability are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a stylish and powerful chimney with long motor warranty, ideal for compact modular kitchens.

Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney is a powerful, silent performer designed for modern kitchens. With 1800 m³/hr suction power, Smart On technology, and Intelligent Auto-Clean, it offers convenience and hygiene without effort. 

This filterless chimney runs on a BLDC motor, reducing noise and energy use. Its sleek inclined glass design enhances any space, making it one of the best chimneys for modern kitchens and a strong contender for the best chimney in 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
1800 m³/hr
Control Type
Touch + Gesture Sensor
Motor Type
BLDC Motor (Silent)
Noise Level
46 dB
Energy Efficiency
Smart usage via sensor-based operation

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Extremely quiet operation

affiliate-tick

Intelligent Auto-Clean with Smart On

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point

affiliate-cross

Installation costs extra

Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the chimney’s quality, design, and service, with mixed opinions on the noise level and installation experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers silent performance, auto-cleaning, and premium features ideal for the best kitchen chimney.

Faber Bliss 90cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney is a sleek, high-performance addition for modern kitchens. With a 1350 m³/hr suction capacity and auto-clean alarm, it ensures superior air quality. 

The touch and gesture control panel, along with mood lighting and oil collector, adds both convenience and style. Backed by 12 years on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty, it’s a top choice for the best kitchen chimney in 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
1350 m³/hr
Control Type
Touch & Gesture
Motor Power
180W Metal Blower
Special Features
Auto-Clean Alarm, Moodlight

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High suction and filterless technology

affiliate-tick

Low maintenance with auto-clean function

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher initial investment

affiliate-cross

Installation cost extra

Faber Bliss 90cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney | Slant Body | Autoclean Alarm|Moodlight | Touch&Gesture | 12Yr on Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Bliss FL SC HC BK IN 90, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vent hood's quality, suction, and installation but report issues with functionality and the flap opening mechanism.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful suction, easy maintenance, and elegant features ideal for any modern kitchen.

Elica 60cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a sleek, high-performance model for modern kitchens. It offers powerful suction with a 1500 m³/hr capacity, filterless technology, and an auto-clean feature for easy maintenance. 

The touch and motion sensor control enhances user experience, while LED lighting adds to its elegance. With a 15-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive warranty, it’s a standout choice for the best kitchen chimney in 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
1500 m³/hr
Control Type
Touch & Motion Sensor
Motor Warranty
15 Years
Noise Level
58 dB
Special Features
Auto Clean, Oil Collector

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction and filterless technology

affiliate-tick

Long warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher noise level

affiliate-cross

Installation requires ducting

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor WARR & 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood easy to install, aesthetically pleasing, and a good value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers high suction power, easy maintenance, and exceptional longevity, perfect for modern kitchens.

The Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is designed to offer optimal performance and convenience. It features a high suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, autoclean technology, and a moodlight for added style. 

The touch & gesture control provides ease of operation, while the 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty ensure long-lasting durability.

Specifications

Suction Power
1500 m³/hr
Control Type
Touch & Gesture
Motor Warranty
12 Years
Noise Level
59 dB
Special Features
Auto Clean, Moodlight

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long motor warranty

affiliate-tick

High suction power and sleek design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher noise level

Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood’s quality, appearance, installation, and demo, though some report functionality issues after a few days.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for powerful suction, easy maintenance, and a stylish design, making it perfect for contemporary kitchens.

The Elica 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers efficient ventilation with its 1350 m³/hr suction power. It features filterless technology, autoclean function with an oil collector, and motion sensor controls for easy operation. 

The 15-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty ensure long-lasting reliability. With its sleek curved glass design, LED lighting, and quiet operation (58 dB), it’s ideal for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Suction Power
1350 m³/hr
Control Type
Touch & Motion Sensor
Motor Warranty
15 Years
Noise Level
58 dB
Special Features
Autoclean, LED Lights

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High suction capacity

affiliate-tick

Long motor warranty

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires ducting

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vent hood's suction, motion detection, and ease of installation, though noise levels vary in opinion.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Elica chimney for powerful suction, convenient maintenance, and a modern look for your kitchen.

The Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney is one of the best kitchen chimney for modern homes. With a pyramid shape and black glossy finish, it suits modern kitchens perfectly. 

The 1000 m³/hr suction power eliminates smoke and odours effectively, ideal for 2-4 burner stoves. Featuring push button controls, LED lighting, and a stainless steel baffle filter, it offers easy cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications

Suction Power
1000 m³/hr
Control Type
Push Button
Noise Level
58 dB
Motor Warranty
7 Years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient smoke and odour removal

affiliate-tick

Easy-to-clean baffle filter

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires professional installation

Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood stylish and good value, though opinions on noise, suction, and installation quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides powerful suction, is energy-efficient, and has a long-lasting, easy-to-clean baffle filter.

The Hindware Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney stands out with its powerful 1450 m³/hr suction and filterless technology. Equipped with an energy-efficient BLDC motor, it ensures low electricity consumption. 

The motion sensor control lets you operate the chimney with simple hand gestures, while the auto clean feature helps remove grease and oil easily. With a 12-year motor warranty and 3 years on the product, this is best chimney for modern kitchen.

Specifications

Suction Power
1450 m³/hr
Energy Consumption
Energy-efficient BLDC motor
Control Type
Motion Sensor & Touch Control
Warranty
12 years on motor

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High suction power ideal for large kitchens

affiliate-tick

Low maintenance with filterless and auto clean technology

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point compared to standard models

affiliate-cross

Larger size might not fit compact kitchens

Hindware Smart Appliances | Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney | 1450 CMH | Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vent hood’s design and suction power, but report mixed experiences with noise, installation, and functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines high suction, low maintenance, and innovative features like motion sensors and auto clean technology.

What size chimney should I choose for my kitchen?

The size of the chimney should match the size of your kitchen and the number of burners on your stove. Typically, a 60 cm chimney is suitable for 2-4 burner stoves, while a 90 cm chimney works best for larger stoves with 3-5 burners. Ensure that the chimney's suction power (measured in m³/hr) is sufficient for your kitchen’s size. For smaller kitchens, around 1000 m³/hr suction will suffice, while larger kitchens may need chimneys with higher suction capacity (above 1200 m³/hr) to efficiently remove smoke and odours.

Should I choose a filterless chimney or one with a filter?

A filterless chimney requires less maintenance, as it doesn't have filters to clean regularly. The oil and grime are captured by a mesh screen, which can be easily wiped clean. Filtered chimneys, on the other hand, use baffle filters or charcoal filters to trap grease and particles. These require cleaning at regular intervals. Filterless models are generally more energy-efficient, while filtered models offer better filtration. The choice depends on your preference for easy maintenance versus high-level filtration efficiency.

How do I know if the chimney’s suction power is sufficient?

The suction power (measured in m³/hr) indicates the chimney's ability to remove smoke, odours, and grease from the kitchen. For kitchens with 2-3 burners, a chimney with 1000-1200 m³/hr suction is typically adequate. For larger kitchens with 4-5 burners or heavy cooking, opt for a chimney with a suction power above 1300 m³/hr. You should also consider the size of the kitchen. For small to medium-sized kitchens (up to 150 sqft), a suction power of 1000-1200 m³/hr works well, while larger spaces may need 1400 m³/hr or more.

Factors to consider while buying a chimney for modern house

Size of the Chimney: For smaller kitchens, a 60 cm chimney is sufficient, while larger kitchens benefit from a 90 cm model. Ensure the chimney can cover the entire cooking area efficiently.

Suction Power: For small to medium kitchens, a suction power of 1000-1200 m³/hr is typically enough. Larger kitchens require chimneys with suction power above 1300 m³/hr to maintain a clean and fresh cooking environment.

Motor Type: Opt for a BLDC (Brushless DC) motor for energy efficiency, quieter operation, and long-lasting durability. BLDC motors consume less power and provide better suction than traditional motors.

Filter Type: Chimneys come with either filterless or filtered options. Filterless models are low-maintenance and more energy-efficient, as they don't require regular filter cleaning.

Noise Level: Look for chimneys with noise levels under 60 dB to ensure a quieter cooking experience without disturbing the household.

Energy Efficiency: Consider models with energy ratings or auto-clean features that reduce maintenance time and electricity use.

Additional Features: Modern chimneys offer features like motion sensor controls, auto-clean functions, and LED lighting. Motion sensors allow hands-free operation, especially when your hands are messy, while auto-clean features help reduce grease buildup.

Top 3 features of the best chimneys for modern homes in 2025

Best chimney for modern homesSuction CapacityNoise LevelControl Type
Elica 90 cm WDFL 906 HAC1350 m³/hr58 dBTouch + Motion Sensor
Faber 90 cm HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY1500 m³/hr59 dBTouch + Gesture
Elica 60 cm FLAT FL 600 HAC1500 m³/hr58 dBTouch + Motion Sensor
Faber Bliss 90 cm Hood Bliss1350 m³/hr58 dBTouch + Gesture
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90 cm1800 m³/hr10 dBTouch Sensor + Gesture
Elica 60 cm FL 600 SLIM HAC1200 m³/hr58 dBTouch + Motion Sensor
Glen 60 cm Hood Neo EX1200 m³/hr58 dBTouch + Gesture
Elica 60 cm WDFL 606 HAC1350 m³/hr58 dBTouch + Motion Sensor
Glen 60 cm Hood Aqua1000 m³/hr58 dBPush Buttons
Hindware Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm1450 m³/hr60 dBTouch + Motion Sensor

Chimneys for modern homes

  • Are BLDC motors better than traditional motors?

    Yes, BLDC motors are energy-efficient, quieter, and more durable compared to traditional motors, making them a great choice for modern kitchens.

  • How often should I clean my kitchen chimney?

    The chimney should be cleaned every 2-3 months, or more frequently if you do heavy frying or grilling. Filterless models require less cleaning than filtered ones.

  • What features should I look for in a modern chimney?

    Look for features like motion sensor controls, auto-clean functions, and energy-efficient LED lighting for convenience and better performance.

  • Is there any way to reduce the noise from a kitchen chimney?

    Choose chimneys with a noise level below 60 dB for quieter operation. BLDC motors also contribute to lower noise levels.

  • How do I maintain the chimney’s suction power?

    Regularly clean or replace filters (if applicable) and ensure the chimney is free from grease and debris. An auto-clean function can help maintain suction power.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

