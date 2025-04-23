Best chimney for modern homes with high suction capacity: Top 10 kitchen chimneys

A kitchen chimney is one of the most important appliances in modern homes today. With open kitchens and modular designs becoming common, there’s a growing need to keep the cooking area clean, fresh, and free from smoke and oily fumes. Best chimney for modern homes for a smoke free cooking environment.

It helps pull out all the smoke, steam, and strong smells, making your kitchen more comfortable and pleasant to work in. But with so many chimneys available in the market, it can get confusing to pick the right one. From different mounting styles to auto-clean features and filter types, there’s a lot to consider.

In this article, we’ve shortlisted the 10 best kitchen chimneys for modern homes. These options are not only powerful in terms of suction but also stylish, low-maintenance, and built to last.

A stylish and efficient choice, this Elica chimney is designed for modern kitchens that need strong suction power and sleek aesthetics. With a high suction of 1350 m³/hr and filterless auto-clean technology, it ensures a clean kitchen with minimal maintenance.

Its motion sensor and touch control panel add convenience, while LED lights brighten your cooktop. If you're wondering which chimney is good for my kitchen, this is among the best chimney in 2025 for Indian homes.

Specifications Brand Elica Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Energy Consumption 160 Watts Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Filter Type Filterless Auto Clean Reasons to buy Powerful suction ideal for heavy Indian cooking 15-year motor warranty ensures long-term value Reasons to avoid Slightly noisy at higher speeds Ducting installation is mandatory Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this chimney's strong suction, motion detection, easy installation, and value for money, though opinions on noise vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines high suction, smart features, and stylish design for modern Indian kitchens.

This Glen chimney brings modern design and robust performance together, making it one of the best chimneys for modern kitchens. With a sleek slant design and filterless technology, it ensures minimal maintenance and maximum efficiency.

The 1200 m³/hr suction removes smoke and fumes instantly, while motion sensor controls and a thermal auto-clean function add to its convenience.

Specifications Brand Glen Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Energy Consumption 150 Watts Control Type Touch + Gesture (Motion Sensor) Filter Type Filterless with Thermal Auto Clean Reasons to buy Rust-proof body with low noise design Thermal Overload Protection enhances motor life Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky height may not suit low cabinets Only 1-year warranty on the product Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood Neo EX 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this chimney stylish and effective for small kitchens, though installation, motion detection, and noise levels receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines elegant design with smart cleaning tech for a fuss-free kitchen experience.

If you're looking for a smart, compact, and powerful chimney for your kitchen, the Elica FL 600 SLIM HAC is a top contender. It’s an Amazon’s Choice product for a reason—thanks to its elegant curved glass design, filterless technology, and 1200 m³/hr suction capacity.

With motion sensor controls and an oil collector tray, this chimney is a great solution and one of the best chimney for modern homes in 2025.

Specifications Brand Elica Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Energy Consumption 130 Watts Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor Filter Type Filterless with Auto Clean Reasons to buy Quieter operation (only 58 dB) Sleek design with curved glass and powerful suction Reasons to avoid Ducting is mandatory Slightly compact height may not suit all interiors Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the chimney’s look, performance, and service, though opinions on noise and motion sensor reliability are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a stylish and powerful chimney with long motor warranty, ideal for compact modular kitchens.

Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney is a powerful, silent performer designed for modern kitchens. With 1800 m³/hr suction power, Smart On technology, and Intelligent Auto-Clean, it offers convenience and hygiene without effort.

This filterless chimney runs on a BLDC motor, reducing noise and energy use. Its sleek inclined glass design enhances any space, making it one of the best chimneys for modern kitchens and a strong contender for the best chimney in 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1800 m³/hr Control Type Touch + Gesture Sensor Motor Type BLDC Motor (Silent) Noise Level 46 dB Energy Efficiency Smart usage via sensor-based operation Reasons to buy Extremely quiet operation Intelligent Auto-Clean with Smart On Reasons to avoid Higher price point Installation costs extra Click Here to Buy Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the chimney’s quality, design, and service, with mixed opinions on the noise level and installation experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers silent performance, auto-cleaning, and premium features ideal for the best kitchen chimney.

Faber Bliss 90cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney is a sleek, high-performance addition for modern kitchens. With a 1350 m³/hr suction capacity and auto-clean alarm, it ensures superior air quality.

The touch and gesture control panel, along with mood lighting and oil collector, adds both convenience and style. Backed by 12 years on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty, it’s a top choice for the best kitchen chimney in 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Gesture Motor Power 180W Metal Blower Special Features Auto-Clean Alarm, Moodlight Reasons to buy High suction and filterless technology Low maintenance with auto-clean function Reasons to avoid Higher initial investment Installation cost extra Click Here to Buy Faber Bliss 90cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney | Slant Body | Autoclean Alarm|Moodlight | Touch&Gesture | 12Yr on Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Bliss FL SC HC BK IN 90, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vent hood's quality, suction, and installation but report issues with functionality and the flap opening mechanism.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful suction, easy maintenance, and elegant features ideal for any modern kitchen.

Elica 60cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a sleek, high-performance model for modern kitchens. It offers powerful suction with a 1500 m³/hr capacity, filterless technology, and an auto-clean feature for easy maintenance.

The touch and motion sensor control enhances user experience, while LED lighting adds to its elegance. With a 15-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive warranty, it’s a standout choice for the best kitchen chimney in 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Motion Sensor Motor Warranty 15 Years Noise Level 58 dB Special Features Auto Clean, Oil Collector Reasons to buy Powerful suction and filterless technology Long warranty for peace of mind Reasons to avoid Higher noise level Installation requires ducting Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor WARR & 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood easy to install, aesthetically pleasing, and a good value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers high suction power, easy maintenance, and exceptional longevity, perfect for modern kitchens.

The Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is designed to offer optimal performance and convenience. It features a high suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, autoclean technology, and a moodlight for added style.

The touch & gesture control provides ease of operation, while the 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty ensure long-lasting durability.

Specifications Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Gesture Motor Warranty 12 Years Noise Level 59 dB Special Features Auto Clean, Moodlight Reasons to buy Long motor warranty High suction power and sleek design Reasons to avoid Slightly higher noise level Click Here to Buy Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood’s quality, appearance, installation, and demo, though some report functionality issues after a few days.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for powerful suction, easy maintenance, and a stylish design, making it perfect for contemporary kitchens.

The Elica 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers efficient ventilation with its 1350 m³/hr suction power. It features filterless technology, autoclean function with an oil collector, and motion sensor controls for easy operation.

The 15-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty ensure long-lasting reliability. With its sleek curved glass design, LED lighting, and quiet operation (58 dB), it’s ideal for modern kitchens.

Specifications Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Control Type Touch & Motion Sensor Motor Warranty 15 Years Noise Level 58 dB Special Features Autoclean, LED Lights Reasons to buy High suction capacity Long motor warranty Reasons to avoid Requires ducting Click Here to Buy Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vent hood's suction, motion detection, and ease of installation, though noise levels vary in opinion.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Elica chimney for powerful suction, convenient maintenance, and a modern look for your kitchen.

The Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney is one of the best kitchen chimney for modern homes. With a pyramid shape and black glossy finish, it suits modern kitchens perfectly.

The 1000 m³/hr suction power eliminates smoke and odours effectively, ideal for 2-4 burner stoves. Featuring push button controls, LED lighting, and a stainless steel baffle filter, it offers easy cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Control Type Push Button Noise Level 58 dB Motor Warranty 7 Years Reasons to buy Efficient smoke and odour removal Easy-to-clean baffle filter Reasons to avoid Requires professional installation Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood stylish and good value, though opinions on noise, suction, and installation quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides powerful suction, is energy-efficient, and has a long-lasting, easy-to-clean baffle filter.

The Hindware Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney stands out with its powerful 1450 m³/hr suction and filterless technology. Equipped with an energy-efficient BLDC motor, it ensures low electricity consumption.

The motion sensor control lets you operate the chimney with simple hand gestures, while the auto clean feature helps remove grease and oil easily. With a 12-year motor warranty and 3 years on the product, this is best chimney for modern kitchen.

Specifications Suction Power 1450 m³/hr Energy Consumption Energy-efficient BLDC motor Control Type Motion Sensor & Touch Control Warranty 12 years on motor Reasons to buy High suction power ideal for large kitchens Low maintenance with filterless and auto clean technology Reasons to avoid Higher price point compared to standard models Larger size might not fit compact kitchens Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances | Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm Chimney | 1450 CMH | Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vent hood’s design and suction power, but report mixed experiences with noise, installation, and functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines high suction, low maintenance, and innovative features like motion sensors and auto clean technology.

What size chimney should I choose for my kitchen?

The size of the chimney should match the size of your kitchen and the number of burners on your stove. Typically, a 60 cm chimney is suitable for 2-4 burner stoves, while a 90 cm chimney works best for larger stoves with 3-5 burners. Ensure that the chimney's suction power (measured in m³/hr) is sufficient for your kitchen’s size. For smaller kitchens, around 1000 m³/hr suction will suffice, while larger kitchens may need chimneys with higher suction capacity (above 1200 m³/hr) to efficiently remove smoke and odours.

Should I choose a filterless chimney or one with a filter?

A filterless chimney requires less maintenance, as it doesn't have filters to clean regularly. The oil and grime are captured by a mesh screen, which can be easily wiped clean. Filtered chimneys, on the other hand, use baffle filters or charcoal filters to trap grease and particles. These require cleaning at regular intervals. Filterless models are generally more energy-efficient, while filtered models offer better filtration. The choice depends on your preference for easy maintenance versus high-level filtration efficiency.

How do I know if the chimney’s suction power is sufficient?

The suction power (measured in m³/hr) indicates the chimney's ability to remove smoke, odours, and grease from the kitchen. For kitchens with 2-3 burners, a chimney with 1000-1200 m³/hr suction is typically adequate. For larger kitchens with 4-5 burners or heavy cooking, opt for a chimney with a suction power above 1300 m³/hr. You should also consider the size of the kitchen. For small to medium-sized kitchens (up to 150 sqft), a suction power of 1000-1200 m³/hr works well, while larger spaces may need 1400 m³/hr or more.

Factors to consider while buying a chimney for modern house

Size of the Chimney: For smaller kitchens, a 60 cm chimney is sufficient, while larger kitchens benefit from a 90 cm model. Ensure the chimney can cover the entire cooking area efficiently.

Suction Power: For small to medium kitchens, a suction power of 1000-1200 m³/hr is typically enough. Larger kitchens require chimneys with suction power above 1300 m³/hr to maintain a clean and fresh cooking environment.

Motor Type: Opt for a BLDC (Brushless DC) motor for energy efficiency, quieter operation, and long-lasting durability. BLDC motors consume less power and provide better suction than traditional motors.

Filter Type: Chimneys come with either filterless or filtered options. Filterless models are low-maintenance and more energy-efficient, as they don't require regular filter cleaning.

Noise Level: Look for chimneys with noise levels under 60 dB to ensure a quieter cooking experience without disturbing the household.

Energy Efficiency: Consider models with energy ratings or auto-clean features that reduce maintenance time and electricity use.

Additional Features: Modern chimneys offer features like motion sensor controls, auto-clean functions, and LED lighting. Motion sensors allow hands-free operation, especially when your hands are messy, while auto-clean features help reduce grease buildup.

Top 3 features of the best chimneys for modern homes in 2025

Best chimney for modern homes Suction Capacity Noise Level Control Type Elica 90 cm WDFL 906 HAC 1350 m³/hr 58 dB Touch + Motion Sensor Faber 90 cm HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY 1500 m³/hr 59 dB Touch + Gesture Elica 60 cm FLAT FL 600 HAC 1500 m³/hr 58 dB Touch + Motion Sensor Faber Bliss 90 cm Hood Bliss 1350 m³/hr 58 dB Touch + Gesture Crompton QuietPro Plus 90 cm 1800 m³/hr 10 dB Touch Sensor + Gesture Elica 60 cm FL 600 SLIM HAC 1200 m³/hr 58 dB Touch + Motion Sensor Glen 60 cm Hood Neo EX 1200 m³/hr 58 dB Touch + Gesture Elica 60 cm WDFL 606 HAC 1350 m³/hr 58 dB Touch + Motion Sensor Glen 60 cm Hood Aqua 1000 m³/hr 58 dB Push Buttons Hindware Alexio Plus BLDC 90 cm 1450 m³/hr 60 dB Touch + Motion Sensor

Chimneys for modern homes Are BLDC motors better than traditional motors? Yes, BLDC motors are energy-efficient, quieter, and more durable compared to traditional motors, making them a great choice for modern kitchens.

How often should I clean my kitchen chimney? The chimney should be cleaned every 2-3 months, or more frequently if you do heavy frying or grilling. Filterless models require less cleaning than filtered ones.

What features should I look for in a modern chimney? Look for features like motion sensor controls, auto-clean functions, and energy-efficient LED lighting for convenience and better performance.

Is there any way to reduce the noise from a kitchen chimney? Choose chimneys with a noise level below 60 dB for quieter operation. BLDC motors also contribute to lower noise levels.

How do I maintain the chimney’s suction power? Regularly clean or replace filters (if applicable) and ensure the chimney is free from grease and debris. An auto-clean function can help maintain suction power.

