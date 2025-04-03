Menu Explore
Best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 to remove smoke, grease, and oil buildup for a cleaner kitchen with less upkeep

ByKanika Budhiraja
Apr 03, 2025 01:43 PM IST

Struggling with smoke, grease, and oily mess? Check out the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 for a cleaner, fresher, and stress-free kitchen.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall chimney

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baffle filter chimney

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Filterless chimney 60cm

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,455

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Twin suction chimney

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maxx silence chimney

Hindware Smart Appliances Regina 60 cm Chimney| 1300 CMH | Filterless | Auto Clean | Maxx Silence | Touch Control, Motion Sensors | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product | Wall Mounted (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,769

amazonLogo
GET THIS

T-shaped kitchen hood

Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton IntelliSense 60 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1352 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI60FLE-IND) View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 75 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Shape Kitchen Chimney | 12 years warranty on motor | HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 75 with SS Baffle Filter,Black. View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Fenix 75 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Chimney for Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless |1250 m³/hr Suction|Curved Glass|7 Year Warranty on Motor|Oil Collector| Push Button Control|Dual LED Lamps|Black-Zylo 60PBAC V2 View Details checkDetails

₹8,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Smoke, grease, and lingering odours are common problems in kitchens, making cooking messy and cleaning a chore. Oil builds up on cabinets and walls, leaving behind stubborn stains that are hard to remove. The best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 to remove smoke grease and oil buildup for a cleaner kitchen with less upkeep tackle these issues by extracting fumes and grease, keeping the kitchen cleaner and fresher. Without proper ventilation, cooking odours linger, leaving the space heavy and uncomfortable.

Say goodbye to smoke with the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025.
Say goodbye to smoke with the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025.

A wall mounted chimney in 2025 removes smoke and airborne grease before they settle, reducing stains and easing upkeep. With strong suction and automatic cleaning, these chimneys manage even intense cooking sessions. Say goodbye to greasy surfaces and overpowering smells, and enjoy a kitchen where cooking is a pleasure, not a burden.

Let us dive deeper to help you understand the best kitchen chimneys in April 2025 featured in this article.

Cooking creates rich aromas, but it also leaves behind smoke, grease, and odours. The Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is designed to keep your kitchen fresh by clearing out fumes before they settle. With a powerful 1350 m³/hr suction, it removes oil particles, preventing buildup on walls and cabinets. This best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 ensure hassle-free cooking by maintaining clean air and reducing odour. Motion sensor controls offer easy operation, while the filterless design cuts down on maintenance.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
42.6D x 90W x 47.5H Centimeters
Special Features
LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
Chimney Type
Curved Glass Chimney, Wall Mounted
Filter Type
Filterless | Auto cleaning with Oil collection tray for easy clean

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong suction keeps air clear

affiliate-tick

Hands-free motion sensor control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No baffle filter for extra filtration

affiliate-cross

Slightly noisy at high speeds

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise chimney’s high suction power and ease of use but mention some noise at top speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this chimney as it keeps your kitchen free from smoke and grease, so you cook without worrying about lingering odours.

Cooking should be enjoyable, not a battle against smoke and grease. The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney is designed to clear out fumes, keeping your kitchen fresh. Its powerful 1000 m³/hr suction removes oil and odours, preventing buildup on cabinets. The best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 offer efficient ventilation for smaller kitchens. With a sturdy baffle filter and push-button controls, it ensures hassle-free operation while reducing airborne grease.

Specifications

Special Feature
Noise Reduction
Mounting Type
Wall Mount
Controls Type
Push Button
Voltage
220 Volts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong suction for small kitchens

affiliate-tick

Durable baffle filter

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for heavy cooking

affiliate-cross

No auto-clean feature

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really appreciate the chimney's great suction and simple controls but wish it had auto clean.

Why choose this product?

It keeps your kitchen free from smoke and grease, making everyday cooking more convenient.

A smoky kitchen and greasy surfaces can make cooking frustrating. The Inalsa Ekon 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney helps by quickly pulling out smoke, grease, and odours with its powerful 1100 m³/hr suction. Its filterless design means less maintenance, while dual LED lamps brighten up your cooking space. Best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 offer strong ventilation to keep kitchens fresh. With push button controls and a 5-year motor warranty, this chimney is a reliable product on Amazon for hassle-free cooking.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
47.5D x 60W x 52H Centimeters
Special Feature
LED light
Finish Type
Glossy
Controls Type
‎Push Button
Voltage
‎230 volts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong 1100 m³/hr suction

affiliate-tick

Filterless design for easy upkeep

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No baffle filter

affiliate-cross

Can be noisy at high speeds

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong suction but mention that it can be a bit noisy at higher speeds.

Why choose this product?

It keeps your kitchen free from smoke and grease, making daily cooking easier.

Cooking heavy meals can fill the kitchen with smoke and grease. The Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney keeps your space fresh with its 1200 m³/hr twin-suction inlets. Its filterless design reduces maintenance, while the auto clean feature helps clear oil residue. Best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 ensure cleaner kitchens with less effort. With a sleek black finish and a 15 year motor warranty, it’s built for long-term use.

Specifications

Special Features
LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
Controls Type
‎3 Speed Touch + Motion Sensor Control
Voltage
‎220 Volts (AC)
Light Source Type
LED
Filter Type
‎Filterless
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the strong suction but mention that it can be loud at higher speeds.

Why choose this product?

It keeps the kitchen smoke-free while requiring minimal maintenance.

Dealing with smoke, grease, and strong cooking odours can make the kitchen uncomfortable and hard to maintain. The Hindware Regina 60 cm Chimney tackles these issues with 1300 CMH suction power and filterless technology, ensuring a cleaner space. Its auto clean function prevents grease buildup, while max silence technology reduces noise. Best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 include this model for its ease of use, featuring touch controls and motion sensors. The 10-year motor warranty adds long-term value to your kitchen setup.

Specifications

Special Feature
Oil Collector
Finish Type
Glazed
Material
‎CRCA & Glass
Noise Level
‎62 dB
Mounting Type
‎Wall Mount

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

1300 CMH strong suction

affiliate-tick

Auto-clean feature

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Can be noisy on high speed

affiliate-cross

Higher price range

Hindware Smart Appliances Regina 60 cm Chimney| 1300 CMH | Filterless | Auto Clean | Maxx Silence | Touch Control, Motion Sensors | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product | Wall Mounted (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its strong suction and quiet operation but note that installation can be costly.

Why choose this product?

It keeps the kitchen smoke-free while reducing maintenance effort.

Cooking heavy meals often leaves behind smoke, grease, and lingering odours, making kitchen maintenance difficult. The Glen 90 cm kitchen chimney solves this with a 1200 m³/hr suction power, keeping the air fresh. Its filterless thermal auto-clean technology melts away grease, reducing the need for manual cleaning. The best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 feature this T-shaped design with touch and gesture controls for effortless operation. Its black finish adds a sophisticated touch to modern kitchens.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
36D x 90W x 88H Centimeters
Special Features
Rust Proof, Noise Reduction, Auto-off function, Auto Clean, Energy saving 2x1.5 Watts LED lamp
Max noise level (dB)
58 dB
Annual Energy Consumption
250 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

1200 m³/hr strong suction

affiliate-tick

Filterless thermal auto-clean

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require professional installation

affiliate-cross

Can be noisy at higher speeds

Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction and easy controls but mention that installation can be expensive.

Why choose this product?

It simplifies kitchen maintenance by keeping smoke and grease under control.

Tired of smoke filling your kitchen, greasy surfaces, and stubborn odours that refuse to leave? Cooking should be enjoyable, not a struggle with fumes and mess. The Crompton Intelli Sense 60 cm kitchen chimney tackles these problems with its, 1352 m³/hr suction, instantly clearing smoke and vapours. It's smart on and Intelli auto clean feature removes oil buildup, reducing cleaning efforts. The inclined design ensures better airflow while operating silently. This makes it one of the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 for a fresher kitchen where you are happy cooking your favourite meal.

Specifications

Special Features
Intelligent Auto Clean, Gesture Control, Filterless, Smart ON
Finish Type
Black
Wattage
‎203 Watts
Filter Type
‎Filterless
Ventilation Type
‎Ducted/Vented

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong 1352 m³/hr suction

affiliate-tick

Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Professional installation needed

affiliate-cross

No baffle filter

Crompton IntelliSense 60 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1352 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI60FLE-IND)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong suction power and quiet operation, though some mention installation is not free.

Why choose this product?

It keeps your kitchen smoke free and fresh while reducing the effort needed for cleaning.

Struggling with lingering food smells and greasy kitchen walls? The Faber 75 cm chimney pulls out smoke and oil vapours with its 1500 m³/hr suction, keeping your space fresh. The auto clean feature prevents oil buildup, reducing manual effort. Its baffle filter is ideal for Indian cooking, ensuring long-lasting efficiency. If you're looking for the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025, this model offers high suction power, durability, and easy maintenance, ensuring a fuss free cooking experience every day.

Specifications

Special Feature
Touch Control
Finish Type
Black Finish
Type
Curved Glass, Wall Mounted Chimney
Size
75 cm (Suitable for 3 - 5 burners stove)
Filter Type
Baffle Filter
Suction Power
1500 m³/hr

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong 1500 m³/hr suction

affiliate-tick

Auto-clean for reduced maintenance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires professional installation

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky design

Faber 75 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Shape Kitchen Chimney | 12 years warranty on motor | HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 75 with SS Baffle Filter,Black.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers very much liked its strong suction and hassle-free cleaning, but a few mention installation costs as a downside.

Why choose this product?

Choose this chimney because it eliminates smoke, oil, and odours, making cooking cleaner and more enjoyable.

Struggling with lingering cooking fumes, greasy surfaces, and an overheated kitchen? The Livpure Fenix 75 tackles these common kitchen woes with its powerful 1400 m³/hr suction, efficiently clearing smoke and odours. The filterless auto-clean system prevents oil buildup, while the oil collector ensures hassle-free maintenance. Touch and gesture controls make operation effortless, adding to its user friendly design. If you’re looking for the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025, this model promises a fresher, cleaner cooking space without the extra effort.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
48D x 75W x 55.5H Centimeters
Special Features
LED Lighting, Auto Clean
Finish Type
Polished
Wattage
‎138 Watts
Filter Type
Filterless technology
Frequency
‎60 Hz

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong 1400 m³/hr suction

affiliate-tick

Hassle-free auto-clean tech

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires wall-mounted space

affiliate-cross

No baffle filter for heavy oil usage

Livpure Fenix 75 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the powerful suction and easy cleaning, but some mention the installation process needs professional help.

Why choose this product?

Keeps your kitchen fresh, oil-free, and easy to maintain, so you can focus on cooking without the mess.

Smoke and oil sticking to kitchen walls is a common issue, especially when using exhaust fans without a chimney. The Inalsa Chimney for Kitchen Auto Clean 60 cm filterless solves this with 1250 m³/hr suction power, keeping the air fresh. Its filterless auto clean technology and oil collector prevent grease buildup, reducing maintenance. The curved glass design improves airflow, while push-button controls offer easy operation. With dual LED lamps for better visibility, it stands out among the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025 for a cleaner kitchen.

Specifications

Special Features
LED Lighting, Auto Clean
Finish Type
Powder Coated
Controls Type
Push Button
Voltage
‎230 Volts
Vent Hood Design
Wall Mounted Canopy Hood

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High 1250 m³/hr suction

affiliate-tick

Filterless auto-clean tech

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No motion sensors

affiliate-cross

Slight noise on max speed

INALSA Chimney for Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless |1250 m³/hr Suction|Curved Glass|7 Year Warranty on Motor|Oil Collector| Push Button Control|Dual LED Lamps|Black-Zylo 60PBAC V2

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its strong suction and low maintenance, though some mention a bit of noise at higher speeds.

Why choose this product?

It keeps smoke, grease, and odours away so your kitchen stays fresh with minimal effort.

How does motion sensor technology improve convenience in the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025?

Motion sensor technology lets you control the chimney with a simple hand wave, making operation effortless. This touch free control prevents grease and dirt from transferring to buttons, ensuring a cleaner experience. It’s especially useful while cooking when your hands are messy. With this feature, the best wall-mounted chimneys in April 2025 offer both hygiene and ease of use.

Why is thermal auto clean a must have in the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025?

Thermal auto-clean technology uses heat to melt and collect oil particles in a dedicated chamber, reducing manual cleaning. It prevents grease buildup inside the motor, ensuring strong suction power for a smoke-free kitchen. This feature extends the chimney’s lifespan and lowers maintenance efforts. In April 2025, top wall-mounted chimneys come equipped with this technology for better efficiency.

How does the curved glass design enhance the performance of the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025?

Curved glass chimneys are designed for better airflow, directing rising smoke and fumes efficiently into the suction area. This design enhances ventilation, keeping your kitchen fresh and smoke-free. It also prevents smoke from escaping into the cooking space, ensuring better air circulation. The best wall-mounted chimneys in April 2025 combine this design with high suction power for a superior cooking experience.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025:

  • Suction power: A high suction capacity (above 1200 m³/hr) is ideal for Indian kitchens, as it effectively removes smoke and oil fumes, keeping the air fresh. Choose based on your cooking style—heavy frying needs stronger suction.
  • Filter type: Filterless chimneys are low-maintenance and ensure better airflow, while baffle filters are great for handling greasy cooking. Consider your preference for ease of cleaning.
  • Auto-Clean Technology: A thermal auto-clean feature saves time by collecting oil and grease in a separate chamber. This reduces manual cleaning efforts and ensures the chimney works efficiently for years.
  • Control Panel: Touch and motion sensor controls allow easy operation, especially when your hands are greasy while cooking. Some models also offer smart connectivity for added convenience.
  • Noise Level: A quieter chimney (under 58 dB) prevents unwanted disturbance while cooking. If you prefer a peaceful kitchen, check the noise rating before buying.
  • Design and size: Choose a size (60 cm or 90 cm) based on your cooktop width for effective coverage. A curved glass or inclined design also helps with better airflow and aesthetics.
  • Warranty and after sales service: A longer motor warranty (like 10-12 years) ensures durability. Also, check the brand’s service network for hassle-free maintenance.

Top 3 features of the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025:

Best Wall Mounted Chimneys in April 2025:Issues ResolvedType of ChimneySpecial Features
Elica 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen ChimneyEliminates smoke, oil build-up, and strong odoursWall-mounted, FilterlessAutoclean, Touch & Motion Sensor Control, LED Lamps
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen ChimneyReduces grease accumulation and improves ventilationWall-mounted, Baffle FilterPush Button Controls, LED Lights, Low Noise Operation
Inalsa Ekon 60BK Pyramid Kitchen ChimneyPrevents oil stains on kitchen walls and ceilingsWall-mounted, Pyramid DesignBaffle Filter, Push Button Control, Energy-saving LED
Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen ChimneyKeeps air fresh by removing smoke and cooking fumesVertical Wall-mounted, FilterlessHeat Autoclean, Motion Sensor, Powerful Suction
Hindware Regina 60 cm ChimneyStops grease deposits and maintains clean kitchen airWall-mounted, FilterlessAutoclean, Touch Control, Metallic Blower
Glen 90 cm Kitchen ChimneyPrevents oil clogging and removes excessive heatWall-mounted, FilterlessThermal Autoclean, Gesture & Touch Control, High Suction
Crompton IntelliSense 60 cm Kitchen ChimneyReduces heavy smoke and minimises manual cleaningWall-mounted, FilterlessSmart On, Intelli Auto-Clean, Silent Operation
Faber 75 cm ChimneyControls smoke spread and removes airborne particlesWall-mounted, Baffle Filter12-Year Warranty on Motor, Auto Clean, Gesture Control
Livpure Fenix 75 Kitchen ChimneyPrevents greasy residue on kitchen surfacesWall-mounted, FilterlessOil Collector, Touch & Gesture Control, 10-Year Motor Warranty
Inalsa Chimney for Kitchen Auto Clean 60 cmRemoves odour, fumes, and sticky grease depositsWall-mounted, Curved GlassAuto Clean, Push Button Control, Dual LED Lamps

FAQs on the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025

  • What suction power is ideal for a kitchen chimney?

    A suction power of 1000–1500 m³/hr is suitable for most Indian kitchens, ensuring effective smoke and odor removal.

  • How does filterless technology improve chimney performance?

    Filterless chimneys use centrifugal force to separate oil and grease, reducing maintenance and improving airflow.

  • Why is auto-clean functionality important in a chimney?

    Auto-clean chimneys prevent oil buildup, ensuring better efficiency and less frequent manual cleaning.

  • Do wall-mounted chimneys come with motion sensor controls?

    Yes, many models now feature motion sensors, allowing hands-free operation with simple hand gestures.

  • Which are the best wall mounted chimneys in April 2025?

    Top-rated models include those from Elica, Hindware, Faber, and Glen, offering advanced features like auto-clean, high suction, and touch controls.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

