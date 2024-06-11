Kitchen chimney buying guide: Filter or filterless; Which one do you need for your kitchen and lot more

When we talk about Indian kitchens, we are instantly transported to a paradise of flavours, spices, and aromatic cuisines. But what also comes with these lip-smacking dishes is the smoke, fumes, and odours that can be irritating and choking. A kitchen chimney in that case is your saviour as it absorbs all that fume, smoke, and odour, produced during cooking, ensuring a clean and healthy environment. Besides its practical benefits, a kitchen chimney adds a touch of elegance to the kitchen décor, available in various styles and finishes to match diverse design preferences. Best kitchen chimney buying guide

So, in case you have just moved into a new place or are planning to modify your kitchen, but just don’t know how and where to begin, we are there to help you.

We have created this detailed guide on kitchen chimneys that will help you know about the type of kitchen chimneys, their size, the type of filters available, Suction Power, Duct Installation, Maintenance, our top 5 picks, and a lot more that will help you make an informed decision.

Types of kitchen chimneys:

Kitchen chimneys come in various types, each designed to cater to different kitchen layouts, cooking habits, and aesthetic preferences. Here are the main types of kitchen chimneys:

Wall-Mounted Chimneys: These type of kitchen chimneys are installed against the kitchen wall, above the cooktop and are one of the most common types of kitchen chimneys in use in Indian kitchens. This kind of kitchen chimneys are ideal for kitchens where the stove is positioned next to a wall. The best part is that the wall mounted kitchen chimneys require minimal setup and labour. Additionally, it is available in a variety of designs and materials to match your kitchen decor.

Island Chimneys: Another most used and common kitchen chimney are the Island chimneys that are designed for kitchens with a cooktop located on an island away from the walls. This kind of kitchen chimneys are suspended from the ceiling directly above the cooking area and requires significant amount of labour and installation. It features sleek and modern designs, adding to the kitchen’s visual appeal.

Built-in or Integrated Chimneys: A built-in or integrated kitchen chimneys are not common in Indian kitchens. It is installed within the kitchen cabinetry, providing a seamless look. This kind of kitchen chimneys are suitable for kitchens with limited space, as they do not require additional wall or ceiling space. These are ideal for modular kitchens where maintaining a streamlined design is essential.

Corner Chimneys: Again, the corner chimneys are not much prevalent in Indian kitchens, but these kitchen chimneys can be customised as per your needs or requirements. These kitchen chimneys are installed in the corner of the kitchen, catering to corner cooktops. These are designed to utilize corner space efficiently, which is often underutilized in kitchens.

How to decide on the chimney size you need?

As a thumb rule, you must choose a kitchen chimney that is exact or of exact or greater size than a stove or hob size, and it should never be lesser than your hob or gas stove. There are two sizes of kitchen chimneys available, in the market: 60cm and 90 cm. So, you need to take the exact measurements of your gas stove or cooktop before finalizing the size of your chimney.

Top 5 best kitchen chimneys:

Here are our top 5 picks of the best kitchen chimneys.

1.Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Elica's 60 cm chimney offers efficient smoke extraction with its 1200 m3/hr suction power. The filterless design saves maintenance hassle, while the autoclean feature ensures hassle-free cleaning. Its sleek stainless steel finish complements modern kitchens, and the touch control panel adds convenience to operation.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Filterless

Autoclean Technology: Yes

Control Type: Touch Control

Finish: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for effective smoke extraction Higher initial cost compared to non-autoclean models Filterless design for low maintenance May require professional installation

Buyer Reviews on Amazon:

Customers appreciate the powerful suction and low maintenance of the filterless design. Some mention that the initial cost is higher but find it justified for the convenience and performance.

Why Choose This Product?

Choose the Elica 60 cm chimney for its powerful suction, filterless design, and autoclean technology, ensuring efficient smoke extraction with minimal maintenance hassle.

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

2.Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Faber's 60 cm chimney offers reliable smoke extraction with a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, suitable for small to medium-sized kitchens. The baffle filter efficiently traps grease and oil, reducing maintenance frequency. Its compact design fits seamlessly into most kitchen setups, while the push-button controls ensure ease of use.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle

Control Type: Push Button

Finish: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable suction power for effective smoke extraction Manual cleaning required for baffle filter Compact design suitable for small to medium kitchens Limited control options compared to touch panels

Buyer Reviews on Amazon:

Buyers appreciate the reliable suction power and compact design of the Faber 60 cm chimney. Some mention that manual cleaning of the baffle filter can be cumbersome but find it manageable given the overall performance.

Why Choose This Product?

Opt for the Faber 60 cm chimney for its reliable suction power, efficient baffle filter, and compact design, making it suitable for small to medium-sized kitchens with ease of operation through push-button controls.

3.INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK chimney boasts a sleek pyramid design that adds a stylish touch to any kitchen. With a suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, it effectively removes smoke and odors, ensuring a clean cooking environment. The push-button controls and LED lights enhance user convenience, while the baffle filter reduces maintenance needs.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1050 m³/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle

Control Type: Push Button

Lighting: LED

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish pyramid design adds aesthetic appeal Limited suction capacity compared to higher models LED lights for better illumination during cooking Manual cleaning required for baffle filter

Buyer Reviews on Amazon:

Customers admire the stylish design and efficient smoke extraction of the INALSA EKON 60BK chimney. Some note that the suction capacity might be slightly lower compared to higher-end models but find it adequate for regular kitchen use.

Why Choose This Product?

Select the INALSA EKON 60BK chimney for its stylish pyramid design, efficient smoke extraction, and user-friendly features like LED lights and push-button controls, offering a balance of aesthetics and functionality in your kitchen.

4.Hindware Smarts Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Hindware Smarts Marvia chimney combines style and performance with its sleek pyramid design and powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr. It effectively removes smoke and odors, ensuring a fresh cooking environment. The touch control panel adds convenience to operation, while the baffle filter reduces maintenance requirements.

Specifications of Hindware Smarts Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle

Control Type: Touch Control

Lighting: LED

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish pyramid design adds elegance to the kitchen May require professional installation Touch control panel for easy operation Limited warranty compared to some competitors

Buyer Reviews on Amazon:

Buyers praise the stylish design and efficient performance of the Hindware Smarts Marvia chimney. Some mention the need for professional installation, but overall, users are satisfied with its functionality and aesthetics.

Why Choose This Product?

Opt for the Hindware Smarts Marvia chimney for its stylish design, powerful suction, and convenient touch control panel, offering a combination of aesthetics and performance to enhance your cooking experience.

5.Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

Faber's 90cm chimney offers high-performance smoke extraction with a suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, making it suitable for larger kitchens. The autoclean technology ensures hassle-free cleaning, while the stainless steel finish adds a touch of sophistication. It comes with push-button controls for easy operation.

Specifications of Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 90 cm

Autoclean Technology: Yes

Control Type: Push Button

Finish: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity for effective smoke extraction Larger size may not fit smaller kitchen layouts Autoclean technology for hassle-free maintenance Higher initial cost compared to smaller models

Buyer Reviews on Amazon:

Customers appreciate the powerful suction and autoclean feature of the Faber 90cm chimney. Some mention that the larger size may not be suitable for all kitchen layouts, but overall, users are satisfied with its performance.

Why Choose This Product?

Choose the Faber 90cm chimney for its high suction capacity, autoclean technology, and sleek stainless steel finish, providing efficient smoke extraction and easy maintenance for larger kitchens.

Top three features of these top 5 chimneys:

Best Kitchen Chimney Size Control Type Finish Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60 cm Touch Control Stainless Steel Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney 60 cm Push Button Control Stainless Steel INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 60 cm Push Button Control Black Hindware Smarts Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 60 cm Push Button Control Stainless Steel Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney 90 cm Touch Control Stainless Steel

Suction capacity:

Suction capacity means the airflow rate or airflow, which means the amount of air or smoke a chimney can absorb and remove. For Indian houses, a kitchen chimney with higher suction capacity is preferred as Indian food involves a lot of spices, aromas, and odours. Suction capacity is measured in Cubic Metres per Hour (m3/hr) or Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM). The higher the suction capacity value, the more efficiency you will get from it.

Here is a breakup of the suction capacity that each kind of your meals require:

For less oily vegetarian food, you need a kitchen chimney with suction capacity from 600 to 800 m3/hr for less oily vegetarian food

For oily vegetarian food, you need a kitchen chimney with suction capacity from 800 to 1200 m3/hr

For less oily non-vegetarian food, you need a kitchen chimney with suction capacity from 800 to 1200 m3/hr

For deep-fried non-vegetarian food, you need a kitchen chimney with suction capacity from 1200 m3/hr and above.

Kind of filters:

The kind of filter in the chimney also plays a crucial role in determining the kind of chimney you would need to install in your kitchen. There are 2 types of chimney filter available in the market. Baffle filter and filterless.

Baffle filter:A baffle filter chimney is a type of kitchen chimney that uses baffle filters to trap grease, smoke, and other impurities produced during cooking. Baffle filters are made from multiple layers of stainless steel or aluminium panels with curved vanes, designed to change the direction of airflow. This mechanism forces the grease and heavy particles to settle on the baffle while allowing the air to pass through.

Filterless chimney: A filterless chimney is a modern kitchen chimney that operates without traditional filters, making it a low-maintenance and highly efficient option for smoke and odour extraction. As per its name, a filterless chimney does not have a filter, instead there is an Auto Clean technology that accumulates the waste oil in an oil collector. Once it's filled, you have to take out and empty the bowl and fit back into place.

Duct or ductless chimney:

Duct and ductless chimneys are two primary types of kitchen ventilation systems, each with unique features and benefits.

Duct chimneys, also known as vented or ducted chimneys, are designed to expel kitchen smoke, fumes, and odors outside through a network of ducts. They are highly efficient in maintaining indoor air quality by completely removing contaminants from the kitchen environment. Ideal for larger kitchens or those with heavy cooking routines, duct chimneys require a more complex installation process, including creating a passage for the ducts to the exterior.

On the other hand, ductless chimneys, also known as recirculating or filter chimneys, use a combination of filters to purify the air and recirculate it back into the kitchen These chimneys are equipped with charcoal or carbon filters that trap odours and fumes and release the air back into the home.



Clearly, duct chimneys win the game as they vent the air and fume outside of the house through the duct pipe.

Benefits of installing a kitchen chimney:

Installing a kitchen chimney offers numerous benefits, making it a valuable addition to any modern kitchen. Here are some key advantages:

Improved Air Quality:

Smoke and Fume Removal: Kitchen chimneys efficiently extract smoke, fumes, and odors produced during cooking, ensuring the kitchen air remains fresh and breathable.

Reduction of Harmful Gases: By removing carbon monoxide and other harmful gases, chimneys contribute to a healthier indoor environment.

Grease and Grime Reduction:

Cleaner Kitchen Surfaces: Chimneys capture grease particles, preventing them from settling on walls, cabinets, and countertops, which helps maintain a cleaner kitchen.

Reduced Cleaning Effort: With less grease and grime accumulation, the overall cleaning effort required in the kitchen is significantly reduced.

Enhanced Kitchen Aesthetics:

Modern Design: Many chimneys come in sleek, stylish designs that can enhance the overall look of the kitchen, adding a touch of sophistication and modernity.

Better Lighting: Some chimneys are equipped with built-in lights, providing better illumination for the cooking area and enhancing the overall kitchen ambiance.

Improved Cooking Experience:

Comfortable Environment: By removing excess heat and smoke, chimneys create a more comfortable cooking environment, allowing you to cook without discomfort.

Odour Control: Chimneys effectively eliminate lingering cooking odours, ensuring that your kitchen and home smell fresh.

Health Benefits:

Reduced Allergens: By filtering out smoke and fumes, chimneys help reduce allergens and irritants, which can be particularly beneficial for individuals with respiratory issues.

Lowered Risk of Health Issues: Exposure to cooking smoke and fumes can lead to respiratory problems and other health issues; chimneys help mitigate these risks.

Increased Property Value:

Attractive Feature: A well-installed kitchen chimney can be an attractive feature for potential buyers, potentially increasing the resale value of your home.

Versatility:

Adaptable to Various Kitchen Layouts: With options like wall-mounted, island, built-in, and corner chimneys, there is a suitable model for every kitchen layout and size.

Suitable for Different Cooking Styles: Whether you frequently fry, grill, or use spices, a kitchen chimney can handle various cooking styles that produce different levels of smoke and odour.

Features of kitchen chimney:

Kitchen chimneys come with various features designed to enhance their functionality and efficiency. Some common features include:

Suction Power: The suction power determines how effectively the chimney can extract smoke, fumes, and odors from the kitchen. Higher suction power is generally preferred for better performance.

Size and Coverage: Chimneys are available in different sizes to accommodate various kitchen layouts. It's essential to choose a size that adequately covers the cooking area to ensure efficient smoke extraction.

Filters: Filters trap grease, oil, and other impurities from the cooking smoke. Common types of filters include baffle filters, mesh filters, and carbon filters. Some chimneys also feature filterless designs for easier maintenance.

Autoclean Technology: Autoclean chimneys come with a self-cleaning function that uses heat to liquefy and remove grease and oil deposits from the filters, reducing manual cleaning efforts.

Control Type: Chimneys may have push-button controls, touch controls, or remote controls for operation. Touch controls offer a sleek and modern look, while remote controls provide convenience.

Lighting: Built-in LED lights illuminate the cooking area, making it easier to cook, especially in low-light conditions.

Design and Finish: Chimneys come in various designs and finishes to complement different kitchen aesthetics. Common materials include stainless steel, glass, and black tempered glass.

Noise Level: Low noise operation is desirable for a more comfortable cooking experience. Look for chimneys with noise reduction technology to minimize disturbances.

Ducting Options: Chimneys can be ducted (vented) or ductless (recirculating). Ducted chimneys expel smoke and fumes outside through ducts, while ductless chimneys use filters to purify and recirculate air back into the kitchen.

Maintenance: Try to install a kitchen chimney at a lower height that makes kit easier to clean and will suck more smell and fume.

Warranty: A warranty provides assurance of product quality and after-sales support. Look for chimneys with a warranty on both the product and the motor.

Consider these features when choosing a kitchen chimney to ensure it meets your specific requirements and enhances your cooking experience.

