Best cooker hood chimney: Top 10 options for superior suction, odour control, and a smoke-free kitchen

A cooker hood chimney is essential for a clean, smoke-free kitchen. It efficiently removes grease, odours, and fumes, keeping the air fresh while you cook. Available in sleek designs, from wall-mounted to island chimneys, they add both style and functionality to your space. Modern models come with powerful suction, auto-clean features, and touch controls for ease of use. Enhance your kitchen with a powerful cooker hood chimney for smoke-free and fresh cooking air.

Whether you're frying, grilling, or making aromatic dishes, a good chimney prevents oil build-up and enhances ventilation. Stainless steel and glass options blend well with any kitchen décor. Invest in a quality cooker hood chimney for a healthier, more comfortable cooking experience. Upgrade your kitchen today for fresher air and effortless maintenance!

We have put together a list of top 10 options available on Amazon.

The Faber HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60 is a sleek 60 cm kitchen chimney designed for powerful performance with a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity. Its baffle filter ensures efficient grease and smoke removal, making it ideal for heavy Indian cooking. The Bluetooth connectivity adds a modern touch, letting you control functions hands-free. With push-button controls, operation is effortless. The stylish black finish complements contemporary kitchens, while its durable build ensures long-term use. Perfect for maintaining a fresh, odour-free kitchen with ease!

Specifications Model HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60 Colour Black Finish type Powder-coated Material Stainless steel Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth feature for easy control Strong suction for effective ventilation Reasons to avoid No auto-clean function Push-button instead of touch controls Click Here to Buy

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its powerful suction and stylish design. The Bluetooth feature is a standout, making operation easy. Some wish for touch controls.

Why choose this product?

A perfect blend of power, convenience, and smart features, this chimney keeps your kitchen fresh while adding a modern touch.

The Faber HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60 is a stylish T-shape chimney with a powerful 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. Its baffle filter efficiently removes grease and odours, making it perfect for Indian cooking. The Bluetooth connectivity allows hands-free operation, adding modern convenience. With a 250-watt motor and a 12-year motor warranty, it ensures long-lasting performance. The elegant black finish enhances kitchen aesthetics while delivering efficient ventilation for a fresh and clean environment.

Specifications Model HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60 Colour Black Finish type Powder-coated Material Stainless steel Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free use Strong suction for effective ventilation Reasons to avoid No auto-clean function Push-button controls instead of touch Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its powerful suction and modern design. The Bluetooth feature adds convenience, though some prefer a touch control option.

Why choose this product?

A powerful chimney with Bluetooth control, strong suction, and a long motor warranty—perfect for a stylish, smoke-free kitchen.

The Glen Hood Senza 60 is a high-performance filterless chimney with a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. Its thermal auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance by eliminating grease buildup with just a touch. The gesture and touch controls offer effortless operation, while the Bluetooth connectivity adds smart convenience. The curved glass design enhances aesthetics, making it a stylish addition to any modern kitchen. Built for efficiency and durability, this chimney ensures fresh air and easy upkeep.

Specifications Model Hood Senza 60 Colour Black Finish type Powder-coated Material: Stainless steel & glass Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth connectivity for smart operation Thermal auto-clean for easy maintenance Reasons to avoid No baffle filter option Touch controls may need frequent cleaning Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its strong suction and sleek design. The Bluetooth and gesture controls add convenience, though some find touch panels require frequent cleaning.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, high-suction chimney with Bluetooth control, auto-clean, and smart features—ideal for a modern, low-maintenance kitchen.

The Faber HOOD VENICE In HC SC FL LG 60 is a high-performance filterless chimney with a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring efficient smoke and odour removal. Its thermal auto-clean technology reduces maintenance, while gesture and touch controls make operation effortless. The Bluetooth connectivity offers smart control, adding convenience to your kitchen. Designed in Italy and made in India, its light grey finish adds elegance to any modern setup. With an 8-year motor warranty, this chimney promises long-lasting performance and style.

Specifications Model HOOD VENICE In HC SC FL LG 60 Colour Light grey Finish type Powder-coated Material Stainless steel & glass Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth connectivity for smart control Auto-clean technology for easy maintenance Reasons to avoid No baffle filter option Touch panel needs regular cleaning Click Here to Buy Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr, Autoclean Chimney||Filterless|| 8Yr On Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty||Italian Design - Made In India (HOOD VENICE In HC SC FL LG 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Light Grey)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its stylish design and powerful suction. The Bluetooth and gesture controls enhance convenience, though some find the touch panel sensitive.

Why choose this product?

A sleek, smart, and powerful chimney with auto-clean, Bluetooth, and Italian design—perfect for a modern, hassle-free kitchen.

The Glen Hood Senza 90 is a wide, high-suction filterless chimney with a 1200 m³/hr airflow, ensuring a fresh, smoke-free kitchen. Its thermal auto-clean technology removes oil and grease effortlessly, reducing maintenance. The gesture and touch controls allow seamless operation, while Bluetooth connectivity adds hands-free convenience. Designed with curved glass and a sleek black finish, it enhances modern kitchens with both style and efficiency. This chimney is perfect for large cooktops, offering powerful ventilation and a hassle-free cooking experience.

Specifications Model Hood Senza 90 Colour Black Finish type Powder-coated Material Stainless steel & glass Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth connectivity for easy operation Auto-clean technology for minimal maintenance Reasons to avoid No baffle filter option Touch panel requires regular cleaning Click Here to Buy Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its powerful suction and sleek design. The Bluetooth and gesture controls are a plus, though touch sensitivity needs occasional adjustment.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, high-suction chimney with Bluetooth, auto-clean, and gesture controls—ideal for a modern, spacious kitchen.

The Kutchina Virgose DLX 90 is a powerful 1300 m³/hr filterless chimney designed for effortless smoke and grease removal. Its 3rd Gen Dry Auto Clean technology ensures minimal maintenance, while the oil collector enhances durability. The touch control with a wave sensor allows easy, hands-free operation. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, it adds modern convenience to your kitchen. The sleek design and high suction power make it ideal for heavy-duty cooking, while the 9-year motor warranty ensures long-term reliability. A perfect blend of technology and efficiency for a hassle-free cooking experience.

Specifications Model Virgose DLX 90 Colour Black Finish type Powder-coated Material Stainless steel & glass Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth connectivity for smart operation 3rd Gen Dry Auto Clean for easy maintenance Reasons to avoid No baffle filter option Touch panel needs regular cleaning Click Here to Buy Kutchina Virgose DLX 90 Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen | 3rd Gen Dry Auto Clean | 1300 m³/hr Suction | Touch Control + Wave Sensor | Oil Collector | Warranty 9yrs on Motor, 1yr on Product

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love the powerful suction and auto-clean feature. Bluetooth and wave sensors make it user-friendly, though touch sensitivity could be improved.

Why choose this product?

A high-suction, low-maintenance chimney with Bluetooth, auto-clean, and a long motor warranty—perfect for a modern, efficient kitchen.

The Faber Hood Stella 3D IN HC SC FL BK 75 is a fully automatic filterless chimney with a 1350 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring a clean, odour-free kitchen. Its odour sensor technology detects and removes smoke automatically, while Bluetooth connectivity and remote control provide effortless operation. The 3D suction system enhances airflow, making it highly efficient for heavy-duty cooking. With a 12-year motor warranty, it promises durability and long-term performance. The sleek black finish adds a modern touch, making it a smart and stylish kitchen upgrade.

Specifications Model Hood Stella 3D IN HC SC FL BK 75 Colour Black Finish type Powder-coated Material Stainless steel & glass Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth and remote control for convenience Odour sensor for automatic operation Reasons to avoid No baffle filter option Slightly larger size than standard chimneys Click Here to Buy Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney with Odour Sensor 75cm|Remote Control|1350 m3/hr Filterless|12 Yrs Warranty on Motor|Hood Stella 3D IN HC SC FL BK 75

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its powerful suction and automatic odour detection. Bluetooth and remote operation make it hassle-free, though size may not suit compact kitchens.

Why choose this product?

A smart, fully automatic chimney with Bluetooth, odour sensor, and 3D suction—perfect for a modern, high-performance kitchen.

The Faber HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90 is a powerful 1500 m³/hr autoclean chimney, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen even with heavy frying. Its filterless technology offers hassle-free maintenance, while the touch and gesture controls make operation seamless. Bluetooth connectivity allows smart control, adding convenience to your cooking routine. The 90 cm width makes it perfect for large cooktops, and its sleek black finish enhances kitchen aesthetics. With a 12-year motor warranty, this chimney promises durability, efficiency, and long-term performance.

Specifications Model HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90 Colour Black Finish type Powder-coated Material Stainless steel & glass Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth for smart control High 1500 m³/hr suction power Reasons to avoid No baffle filter option Slightly bulky for compact kitchens Click Here to Buy Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its high suction and modern features. Bluetooth and gesture controls add ease, though its size may not fit smaller kitchens.

Why choose this product?

A high-suction, smart chimney with Bluetooth, autoclean, and a 12-year motor warranty—ideal for a spacious, modern kitchen.

Designed for modern kitchens, the KAFF K-Series KET 90A chimney offers a powerful 1450 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring effective smoke and odour removal. Its filterless auto-clean technology minimises maintenance, while the touch and motion sensor controls provide seamless operation. The Bluetooth feature enhances convenience, allowing hands-free adjustments. The stylish T-shape design in black adds elegance to any kitchen setup.

Specifications Model KET 90A Colour Black Finish Type Glossy Material Stainless Steel Noise Level Low Reasons to buy High suction power for better efficiency Motion sensor for easy operation Reasons to avoid Requires professional installation Slightly bulky design Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KET 90A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 90 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its strong suction, modern design, and easy maintenance. Some mention that installation requires professional assistance for best performance.

Why choose this product?

High suction power, advanced motion sensor, and filterless auto-clean technology make it a top choice for modern kitchens.

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO is a high-efficiency kitchen chimney with a 1350 m³/hr suction power, ideal for heavy frying and grilling. Its filterless technology ensures minimal maintenance, while the auto-clean function removes oil buildup effortlessly. Touch and motion sensor controls allow smooth operation with simple gestures. Bluetooth connectivity enhances convenience, letting you control settings remotely. With a sleek black design and a 15-year motor warranty, this chimney combines durability, advanced features, and a modern aesthetic for a hassle-free kitchen experience.

Specifications Model WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO Colour Black Finish type Powder-coated Material Stainless steel & glass Noise level 58 dB Reasons to buy Bluetooth and motion sensor controls Powerful suction for heavy-duty cooking Reasons to avoid No baffle filter included Slightly noisy at maximum speed Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its strong suction, auto-clean feature, and smart controls. Some mention the noise level but love its efficiency and durability.

Why choose this product?

A smart, durable chimney with Bluetooth, auto-clean, and a 15-year motor warranty—perfect for a modern, high-performance kitchen.

Does a cooker hood need a chimney?

A cooker hood doesn't always need a chimney. Ducted hoods use a chimney for venting, while ductless hoods filter air internally. Your choice depends on kitchen setup and ventilation needs.

What is the difference between a chimney hood and a cooker hood?

A chimney hood vents air outside via a duct, removing smoke efficiently. A cooker hood includes both ducted and ductless models, filtering or expelling air based on the kitchen’s ventilation setup.

What is the cooker hood chimney?

A cooker hood chimney is a kitchen exhaust system that removes smoke, grease, and odours through a duct. It provides better ventilation, keeping the kitchen fresh and free from airborne pollutants.

Top 3 features of best cooker hood chimneys

Best Automatic Washing Machine Special Feature Air Flow Capacity Number of Speeds Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60) Baffle Filter, Push Button 1000 m³/hr 3 Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60) Baffle Filter, 12-year motor warranty 1000 m³/hr 3 Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Hood Senza 60) Filterless, Touch & Gesture Control 1200 m³/hr 3 Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Chimney (HOOD VENICE IN HC SC FL LG 60) Filterless, Italian Design 1200 m³/hr 3 Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Hood Senza 90) Curved Glass, Touch & Gesture Control 1200 m³/hr 3 Kutchina Virgose DLX 90 Filterless Autoclean Chimney 3rd Gen Dry Auto Clean, Wave Sensor 1300 m³/hr 3 Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney (Hood Stella 3D IN HC SC FL BK 75) Odour Sensor, Remote Control 1350 m³/hr 3 Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90) Touch & Gesture Control 1500 m³/hr 3 KAFF K-Series KET 90A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor, Lifetime Motor Warranty 1450 m³/hr 3 Elica 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO) Touch & Motion Sensor Control 1350 m³/hr 3

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best cooker hood chimneys

Suction Power: Choose a chimney with a suction capacity between 1000-1500 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odour removal, depending on your kitchen size.

Filter Type: Baffle filters are ideal for Indian cooking, while filterless models offer low maintenance and high efficiency.

Control Features: Opt for touch, motion, or remote controls for ease of use. Some models offer Bluetooth connectivity for smart operation.

Size and Design: Ensure the chimney matches your hob width and complements your kitchen’s aesthetics.

Noise Level: Prefer models with quieter operation, typically under 58 dB.

FAQs on cooker hood chimney What is a cooker hood chimney? A cooker hood chimney removes smoke, grease, and odours, keeping the kitchen air clean.

How do I choose the right suction power? Select 1000-1500 m³/hr based on kitchen size and cooking style.

What is the difference between ducted and ductless chimneys? Ducted chimneys expel air outside, while ductless ones filter and recirculate air.

How often should I clean my chimney? Clean baffle filters monthly; autoclean models require less maintenance.

Do chimneys make noise? Yes, but quieter models operate under 58 dB for minimal disturbance.

