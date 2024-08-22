Kitchen chimney versus exhaust fan: A comparison guide to help you decide better

A healthy kitchen environment ensures safe food preparation, reduces contamination risks and promotes overall well-being for you and your family. Helping in keeping the cooking area that way are kitchen chimneys and exhaust fans. They play a crucial role in maintaining a clean, healthy cooking environment. They efficiently remove smoke, odours and grease, preventing them from settling on surfaces. This reduces the buildup of harmful particles, improves air quality and minimises the risk of respiratory issues, ensuring a safer kitchen. Having said so, do kitchen chimney and exhaust fan do the same thing? Lets try and understand both these home appliances, how they function and how they are different. Kitchen chimneys offer superior odour removal and style, while exhaust fans are compact and efficient.

What is a kitchen chimney?

A kitchen chimney is a specialised appliance installed above the cooking area, designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. It uses powerful suction to trap and filter out airborne particles, preventing them from settling on surfaces. This not only keeps the kitchen cleaner but also improves indoor air quality, making the cooking environment healthier and more comfortable.

How does it work?

A kitchen chimney works by using a motorised fan to suck in smoke, grease, and odours from cooking. These particles pass through filters that trap grease and impurities, while the cleaned air is expelled outside or recirculated. This process keeps the kitchen air fresh and free from contaminants.

Who should buy a chimney?

A chimney is ideal for those who frequently cook with oil, spices, or high heat, which generate significant smoke, grease, and odours. It's especially beneficial for those with compact kitchens or poor ventilation, as it helps maintain air quality and cleanliness, ensuring a healthier and more comfortable cooking environment.

What's an exhaust fan?

An exhaust fan is a ventilation device installed in kitchens to expel stale air, smoke, heat, and odours. Typically mounted on a wall or window, it draws out air from the room, improving ventilation and reducing humidity. Exhaust fans help maintain a comfortable and fresh environment by removing airborne contaminants, making them essential for kitchens with limited airflow.

How does it work?

An exhaust fan works by drawing in air from the kitchen and expelling it outside. The fan's motor powers blades that rotate, creating suction to remove smoke, heat, and odours. This process improves air circulation, reduces humidity, and helps maintain a fresh, comfortable environment in the kitchen.

Who should buy an exhaust fan?

An exhaust fan is ideal for those with kitchens lacking proper ventilation or prone to moisture build-up, smoke, and odours. It’s especially useful in compact spaces or homes without windows in the kitchen, as it helps maintain air quality, reduce humidity, and prevent the accumulation of unpleasant smells.

How is a kitchen chimney different from an exhaust fan?

The obvious question that is likely to be asked is how is a kitchen chimney different from an exhaust fan? A kitchen chimney and an exhaust fan serve different purposes in maintaining kitchen air quality. A kitchen chimney uses powerful suction to trap grease and smoke, which are then filtered and expelled outside. Modern chimneys often come with advanced filters and fans, making them more efficient in dealing with heavy cooking residues and keeping the kitchen clean.

On the other hand, an exhaust fan improves ventilation by removing stale air and reducing humidity, it is less effective than a chimney at dealing with grease and heavy smoke.

Also read: Kitchen chimney buying guide: Know all about kitchen chimneys, types, best picks, and more

Which are best chimney brands in India?

Top chimney brands in India include Elica, Faber, Hindware, Bosch, Inalsa, Kaff and Glen. These brands offer a range of high-performance chimneys with advanced features such as powerful suction, effective filters, and sleek designs, ensuring efficient smoke and grease removal, and enhancing kitchen air quality.

How to choose the right chimney for your kitchen?

Select a chimney based on size, suction power, filter type, noise level, and ease of maintenance to match your cooking needs. Lets try and understand each of these points in greater detail.

Size and design: Choose a chimney that fits the size of your cooking area and kitchen layout. Ensure it covers the entire cooking area and complements your kitchen’s design.

Suction power: Select a chimney with adequate suction power, measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/h). Higher suction power is essential for heavy cooking, while lower power suits lighter cooking needs.

Filter type: Consider chimneys with baffle filters for easy maintenance or charcoal filters for better odour control. Each type has different benefits depending on your cooking habits.

Noise level: Opt for a chimney with a lower noise level to avoid disturbance while cooking. Check the decibel (dB) rating to ensure it meets your comfort level.

Maintenance and cost: Evaluate the ease of cleaning and long-term maintenance costs. Choose a model with easily replaceable filters and reasonable service expenses to ensure lasting efficiency.

What are different types of chimneys?

The markets are full of options but it is important to know the different types of chimneys available today. Here's a collection.

Wall-mounted chimneys: Fixed to the wall above the cooking area, these are common and offer effective smoke and grease removal. They are suitable for most kitchen layouts.

Island chimneys: Suspended from the ceiling above a central cooking island, island chimneys are stylish and provide powerful ventilation, ideal for open kitchens.

Built-in chimneys: Integrated into kitchen cabinets, these chimneys offer a sleek, hidden look while providing efficient ventilation. They blend well with modern kitchen designs.

Telescopic chimneys: Featuring an extendable structure, these chimneys can be adjusted in height, making them adaptable for various kitchen spaces and designs.

Which is the best type of chimney?

The best type of chimney largely depends on your kitchen layout. Island chimneys are highly recommended for their superior performance and modern design, especially in open-plan kitchens with central cooking islands. They offer powerful suction and a stylish appearance. However, for standard layouts, wall-mounted chimneys also provide effective ventilation and are often more budget-friendly.

What are different types of exhaust fans?

Let's check out the different types of exhaust fans.

Wall-mounted exhaust fans: These are the most common, installed directly into a wall, ideal for kitchens with limited ventilation.

Window exhaust fans: Installed in windows, they provide direct air expulsion outside, making them effective for moisture and odour control.

Ceiling-mounted exhaust fans: These are installed in the ceiling and are best for larger kitchens, offering powerful air circulation.

Inline exhaust fans: Positioned between ductwork, these fans are quieter and more discreet, suitable for homes seeking low-noise solutions.

Though kitchen chimneys and exhaust fans operate differently, both aim to keep your kitchen safe and healthy by effectively removing smoke, odours, and grease, ensuring a clean environment for cooking. Each has its strengths depending on your needs.

