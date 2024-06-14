Best chimney exhaust fans to get rid of excess smoke and fumes in the kitchen: Top 10 options
Looking for the best chimney exhaust fan for your kitchen? Check out our comprehensive list of the top 10 products to find the perfect one for your needs.
When it comes to maintaining a clean and fresh kitchen environment, a high-quality chimney exhaust fan is essential. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your kitchen. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 chimney exhaust fans available in India, along with detailed product information and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a wall-mounted, electric, or price-efficient chimney exhaust fan, we've got you covered.
1.
Luminous Vento Deluxe 250 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen, Bathroom with Strong Air Suction, Rust Proof Body and Dust Protection Shutters (Black)
The Luminous Exhaust Fan is a powerful and efficient solution for kitchen and bathroom ventilation. With a sleek design and easy installation, it provides excellent airflow and eliminates odors quickly. It is suitable for both residential and commercial spaces.
Specifications of Luminous Vento Deluxe 250 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen
- Cuts out: 200mm
- Material: Plastic
- Power: 22 Watts
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 1300 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful ventilation
May be noisy at high speed
Sleek design
Easy installation
2.
Luminous Vento Axial 100 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen, Bathroom, Office with Less Wattage, Noiseless Operation and Plastic Body (White)
The Luminous Plastic Vento Exhaust Fan is a durable and energy-efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With a high-quality plastic body and powerful motor, it ensures long-lasting performance and low power consumption. It is suitable for wall-mounted installation.
Specifications of Luminous Vento Axial 100 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen
- Size: 150mm
- Material: Plastic
- Power: 24 Watts
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 2300 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable construction
May require professional installation
Energy-efficient
Low power consumption
3.
Havells Ventil Air DB 230mm Exhaust Fan| Cut Out Size: Ø9.5| Watt: 45| RPM: 1400| Air Delivery: 860| Suitable for Kitchen, Bathroom, and Office| Warranty: 2 Years (Pista Green)
The Havells Ventilair Exhaust Fan is a high-performance solution for kitchen and bathroom ventilation. With a sturdy construction and powerful motor, it delivers superior airflow and quiet operation. It is suitable for both residential and commercial use.
Specifications of Havells Ventil Air DB 230mm Exhaust Fan
- Power: 45 Watts
- Size: 150mm
- Material: Plastic
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 1350 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor
May be relatively expensive
Sturdy construction
Quiet operation
4.
Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan | Strong Air Suction, Rust Proof Body |Suitable for Bathroom, Kitchen, and Office| Warranty: 2 Years | (Pack of 1, Choco Brown)
The Havells Ventil 230mm Exhaust Fan is a stylish and efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With a modern design and powerful motor, it offers excellent performance and low noise operation. It is suitable for wall-mounted installation.
Specifications of Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan
- Power: 35 Watts
- Size: 230mm
- Material: Plastic
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 1350 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
May have limited color options
Efficient performance
Low noise operation
The Atomberg Efficio Energy Saving Exhaust Fan is an innovative and energy-efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With advanced motor technology and aerodynamic design, it provides superior performance and substantial energy savings. It is suitable for residential use.
Specifications of atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) with BLDC Motor | Easy to Clean | 1+1 Year Warranty (Black)
- Power: 25 Watts
- Size: 150mm
- Material: Plastic
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 1200 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-saving technology
May be relatively expensive
Innovative design
Superior performance
6.Usha Crisp Air Premia Exhaust Fan
The Usha Crisp Air Premia Exhaust Fan is a reliable and efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With a high-quality motor and durable construction, it ensures long-lasting performance and low maintenance. It is suitable for both residential and commercial use.
Specifications of Usha Crisp Air Premia Exhaust Fan
- Power: 25 Watts
- Size: 150mm
- Material: Plastic
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 1280 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Reliable performance
May have limited color options
Durable construction
Low maintenance
The Havells Ventilair 150mm Exhaust Fan is a versatile and powerful solution for kitchen and bathroom ventilation. With a compact design and high-performance motor, it offers excellent airflow and rapid odor elimination. It is suitable for wall-mounted installation.
Specifications of Havells Ventil Air DXW-R 150mm Exhaust Fan (White)
- Power: 35 Watts
- Size: 150mm
- Material: Plastic
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 1400 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile functionality
May require professional installation
Powerful motor
Rapid odor elimination
8.
Spicado Traders Wall Exhaust Fan Chimney Vent Pipe Cover Mosquito Net Dust Controller/Square Type Air Grille Ducting Square Fan/Chimney Pipe/Wall And controller Shape (12 Inch - 1 Piece)
The Spicado Traders Exhaust Fan with Mosquito Controller is a unique and innovative solution for kitchen ventilation. With an integrated mosquito controller and powerful airflow, it provides effective insect control and efficient ventilation. It is suitable for residential use.
Specifications of Spicado Traders Wall Exhaust Fan Chimney
- Power: 30 Watts
- Size: 150mm
- Material: Plastic
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 1350 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Integrated mosquito controller
May be relatively expensive
Effective insect control
Efficient ventilation
9.
Astberg AF-100P (100mm/4) (198CMH/117CFM) Silent mix flow/Inline fan/Duct fan/Inline duct fan/Exhaust fan/Silent fan
The ASTBERG VENTILATION AF-100P ASTBERG Mixflow Exhaust Fan is a high-performance and efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With a mixflow design and powerful motor, it delivers superior airflow and rapid odor elimination. It is suitable for both residential and commercial use.
Specifications of Astberg AF-100P (100mm/4) (198CMH/117CFM) Silent mix flow/Inline fan/Duct fan/Inline duct fan/Exhaust fan/Silent fan
- Power: 30 Watts
- Size: 100mm
- Material: Plastic
- Voltage: 220-240V
- Speed: 1500 RPM
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor
May require professional installation
Efficient ventilation
Rapid odor elimination
Chimney exhaust fan top features comparison:
|Chimney exhaust fans
|Size
|Material
|Power
|Voltage
|Speed
|Luminous Exhaust Fan
|200mm
|Plastic
|22 Watts
|220-240V
|1300 RPM
|Luminous Plastic Vento Exhaust Fan
|150mm
|Plastic
|24 Watts
|220-240V
|2300 RPM
|Havells Ventilair Exhaust Fan
|150mm
|Plastic
|45 Watts
|220-240V
|1350 RPM
|Havells Ventil 230mm Exhaust Fan
|230mm
|Plastic
|35 Watts
|220-240V
|1350 RPM
|Atomberg Efficio Energy Saving Exhaust Fan
|150mm
|Plastic
|25 Watts
|220-240V
|1200 RPM
|Usha Crisp Air Premia Exhaust Fan
|150mm
|Plastic
|25 Watts
|220-240V
|1280 RPM
|Havells Ventilair 150mm Exhaust Fan
|150mm
|Plastic
|35 Watts
|220-240V
|1400 RPM
|Spicado Traders Exhaust Fan with Mosquito Controller
|150mm
|Plastic
|30 Watts
|220-240V
|1350 RPM
|ASTBERG VENTILATION AF-100P ASTBERG Mixflow Exhaust Fan
|100mm
|Plastic
|30 Watts
|220-240V
|1500 RPM
Best value for money chimney exhaust fan
The Atomberg Efficio Energy Saving Exhaust Fan stands out as the best value for money due to its innovative technology, energy efficiency, and superior performance. It offers substantial energy savings and long-term cost benefits, making it a smart investment for any kitchen.
Best overall chimney exhaust fan
The Luminous Exhaust Fan is the best overall product in this category, thanks to its powerful ventilation, sleek design, and easy installation. It provides outstanding performance and reliable operation, making it a top choice for any kitchen or bathroom.
How to find the perfect chimney exhaust fan:
When choosing the perfect chimney exhaust fan for your kitchen, consider the size, material, power, and speed to ensure it meets your specific needs. Look for features like energy-saving technology, efficient airflow, and low noise operation. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.
FAQs on chimney exhaust fan
What is the average price range for chimney exhaust fans?
The price range for chimney exhaust fans varies depending on the brand, size, and features. On average, you can expect to spend between 1500-5000 INR for a high-quality product.
What are the most important features to consider when buying a chimney exhaust fan?
When buying a chimney exhaust fan, consider the size, power, material, and noise level. Look for features like energy-saving technology, efficient airflow, and durable construction.
How do I install a chimney exhaust fan?
Chimney exhaust fans can be installed by following the manufacturer's instructions. It is recommended to hire a professional for wall-mounted installations to ensure proper and safe setup.
Are chimney exhaust fans suitable for commercial use?
Yes, many chimney exhaust fans are suitable for commercial use, providing powerful ventilation and efficient odour elimination for restaurants, cafes, and other commercial kitchens.
