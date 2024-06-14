When it comes to maintaining a clean and fresh kitchen environment, a high-quality chimney exhaust fan is essential. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your kitchen. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 chimney exhaust fans available in India, along with detailed product information and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a wall-mounted, electric, or price-efficient chimney exhaust fan, we've got you covered. Best chimney exhaust fans for smoke-free kitchen.

The Luminous Exhaust Fan is a powerful and efficient solution for kitchen and bathroom ventilation. With a sleek design and easy installation, it provides excellent airflow and eliminates odors quickly. It is suitable for both residential and commercial spaces.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Specifications of Luminous Vento Deluxe 250 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen

Cuts out: 200mm

Material: Plastic

Power: 22 Watts

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 1300 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful ventilation May be noisy at high speed Sleek design Easy installation

The Luminous Plastic Vento Exhaust Fan is a durable and energy-efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With a high-quality plastic body and powerful motor, it ensures long-lasting performance and low power consumption. It is suitable for wall-mounted installation.

Specifications of Luminous Vento Axial 100 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen

Size: 150mm

Material: Plastic

Power: 24 Watts

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 2300 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction May require professional installation Energy-efficient Low power consumption

Also read: Best Elica chimney: Top 10 efficient models for modern kitchen with superior performance and style

The Havells Ventilair Exhaust Fan is a high-performance solution for kitchen and bathroom ventilation. With a sturdy construction and powerful motor, it delivers superior airflow and quiet operation. It is suitable for both residential and commercial use.

Specifications of Havells Ventil Air DB 230mm Exhaust Fan

Power: 45 Watts

Size: 150mm

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 1350 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor May be relatively expensive Sturdy construction Quiet operation

The Havells Ventil 230mm Exhaust Fan is a stylish and efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With a modern design and powerful motor, it offers excellent performance and low noise operation. It is suitable for wall-mounted installation.

Specifications of Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan

Power: 35 Watts

Size: 230mm

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 1350 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design May have limited color options Efficient performance Low noise operation

Also read: Best Gas chimneys: Pick from top 10 efficient ventilation solutions for your kitchen

The Atomberg Efficio Energy Saving Exhaust Fan is an innovative and energy-efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With advanced motor technology and aerodynamic design, it provides superior performance and substantial energy savings. It is suitable for residential use.

Specifications of atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) with BLDC Motor | Easy to Clean | 1+1 Year Warranty (Black)

Power: 25 Watts

Size: 150mm

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 1200 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-saving technology May be relatively expensive Innovative design Superior performance

6.Usha Crisp Air Premia Exhaust Fan

The Usha Crisp Air Premia Exhaust Fan is a reliable and efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With a high-quality motor and durable construction, it ensures long-lasting performance and low maintenance. It is suitable for both residential and commercial use.

Specifications of Usha Crisp Air Premia Exhaust Fan

Power: 25 Watts

Size: 150mm

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 1280 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance May have limited color options Durable construction Low maintenance

Also read: Best Blowhot chimneys: Top 10 efficient ventilation models for your modern kitchen needs

The Havells Ventilair 150mm Exhaust Fan is a versatile and powerful solution for kitchen and bathroom ventilation. With a compact design and high-performance motor, it offers excellent airflow and rapid odor elimination. It is suitable for wall-mounted installation.

Specifications of Havells Ventil Air DXW-R 150mm Exhaust Fan (White)

Power: 35 Watts

Size: 150mm

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 1400 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality May require professional installation Powerful motor Rapid odor elimination

The Spicado Traders Exhaust Fan with Mosquito Controller is a unique and innovative solution for kitchen ventilation. With an integrated mosquito controller and powerful airflow, it provides effective insect control and efficient ventilation. It is suitable for residential use.

Specifications of Spicado Traders Wall Exhaust Fan Chimney

Power: 30 Watts

Size: 150mm

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 1350 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Integrated mosquito controller May be relatively expensive Effective insect control Efficient ventilation

Also read: Best 10 ductless chimneys: Top 10 efficient and easy-to-install solutions for modern kitchens

The ASTBERG VENTILATION AF-100P ASTBERG Mixflow Exhaust Fan is a high-performance and efficient solution for kitchen ventilation. With a mixflow design and powerful motor, it delivers superior airflow and rapid odor elimination. It is suitable for both residential and commercial use.

Specifications of Astberg AF-100P (100mm/4) (198CMH/117CFM) Silent mix flow/Inline fan/Duct fan/Inline duct fan/Exhaust fan/Silent fan

Power: 30 Watts

Size: 100mm

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 220-240V

Speed: 1500 RPM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor May require professional installation Efficient ventilation Rapid odor elimination

Also read: Best kitchen exhaust fan: 7 picks to reduce accumulation of grease and moisture

Chimney exhaust fan top features comparison:

Chimney exhaust fans Size Material Power Voltage Speed Luminous Exhaust Fan 200mm Plastic 22 Watts 220-240V 1300 RPM Luminous Plastic Vento Exhaust Fan 150mm Plastic 24 Watts 220-240V 2300 RPM Havells Ventilair Exhaust Fan 150mm Plastic 45 Watts 220-240V 1350 RPM Havells Ventil 230mm Exhaust Fan 230mm Plastic 35 Watts 220-240V 1350 RPM Atomberg Efficio Energy Saving Exhaust Fan 150mm Plastic 25 Watts 220-240V 1200 RPM Usha Crisp Air Premia Exhaust Fan 150mm Plastic 25 Watts 220-240V 1280 RPM Havells Ventilair 150mm Exhaust Fan 150mm Plastic 35 Watts 220-240V 1400 RPM Spicado Traders Exhaust Fan with Mosquito Controller 150mm Plastic 30 Watts 220-240V 1350 RPM ASTBERG VENTILATION AF-100P ASTBERG Mixflow Exhaust Fan 100mm Plastic 30 Watts 220-240V 1500 RPM

Best value for money chimney exhaust fan

The Atomberg Efficio Energy Saving Exhaust Fan stands out as the best value for money due to its innovative technology, energy efficiency, and superior performance. It offers substantial energy savings and long-term cost benefits, making it a smart investment for any kitchen.

Best overall chimney exhaust fan

The Luminous Exhaust Fan is the best overall product in this category, thanks to its powerful ventilation, sleek design, and easy installation. It provides outstanding performance and reliable operation, making it a top choice for any kitchen or bathroom.

Also read: Best Havells exhaust fan: Discover the top 6 picks for powerful ventilation to keep your indoor spaces fresh

How to find the perfect chimney exhaust fan:

When choosing the perfect chimney exhaust fan for your kitchen, consider the size, material, power, and speed to ensure it meets your specific needs. Look for features like energy-saving technology, efficient airflow, and low noise operation. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs on chimney exhaust fan

What is the average price range for chimney exhaust fans?

The price range for chimney exhaust fans varies depending on the brand, size, and features. On average, you can expect to spend between 1500-5000 INR for a high-quality product.

What are the most important features to consider when buying a chimney exhaust fan?

When buying a chimney exhaust fan, consider the size, power, material, and noise level. Look for features like energy-saving technology, efficient airflow, and durable construction.

How do I install a chimney exhaust fan?

Chimney exhaust fans can be installed by following the manufacturer's instructions. It is recommended to hire a professional for wall-mounted installations to ensure proper and safe setup.

Are chimney exhaust fans suitable for commercial use?

Yes, many chimney exhaust fans are suitable for commercial use, providing powerful ventilation and efficient odour elimination for restaurants, cafes, and other commercial kitchens.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.