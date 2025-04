Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight for Prime members: Exclusive Prime member deals on AC, refrigerator and more

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 kicks off on 1 May, with Prime members getting exclusive early access to the best deals starting at midnight. A wide range of home appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, coolers, fans, air purifiers and washing machines will be available at discounted prices. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts midnight for Prime members

Shoppers can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and EMI transactions, and more exciting offers expected during the sale.

Top deals

Grab AC with up to 50% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Beat the heat with powerful ACs available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Top brands and energy-efficient models are up for grabs with Prime members enjoying early access from midnight.

1.5 ton AC deals on Amazon Sale

1 ton AC deals on Amazon Sale

2 Ton AC deals on Amazon Sale

Refrigerator available at up to 43% discount on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Stock up and save with refrigerators available at up to 43% off. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers big discounts on single and double-door models. Early access begins at midnight for Prime members, so don’t miss out on cool deals.

Single door refrigerators on Amazon

Double door refrigerators on Amazon

Side by side refrigerators on Amazon

Save up to 60% on Air coolers during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Stay breezy this summer with air coolers discounted by up to 60% in the Amazon Sale 2025. From compact to desert coolers, a variety of options are on offer. Prime users can shop the deals early from midnight.

Up to 50% off on ceiling fans during Amazon Sale 2025

Get relief from the rising heat with up to 50% off on stylish and energy-efficient ceiling fans. As part of the Amazon Sale 2025, these deals go live at midnight for Prime members. Ideal time to upgrade home cooling.

Save up to 48% on water purifiers during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Ensure clean drinking water this summer with up to 48% off on advanced water purifiers. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings top brands at the best prices, with early deals available exclusively for Prime members starting midnight, 1 May.

Up to 58% off on washing machines during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Make laundry hassle-free with washing machines available at up to 58% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. From fully-automatic to top-load models, top brands are on offer. Prime members enjoy early access to all these deals from midnight.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.