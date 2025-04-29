Best hot and cold ACs in 2025 to beat the heat and chill with a single smart solution from LG, Voltas, and Blue Star

As we step into 2025, hot and cold ACs are becoming a must-have for modern homes, giving us the power to tackle both sweltering summers and chilly winters with ease. Why deal with two separate units when you can have one smart solution for year-round comfort? Top brands like LG, Voltas, and Blue Star are leading the charge, packing advanced features and energy-saving designs into their all-in-one air conditioners. Enjoy all-season comfort with the best hot and cold ACs in 2025.

If you’re looking for a cool breeze to beat the heat or a warm embrace to fight off the cold, these versatile ACs are up for the job. In this article, we’ll help you discover the best models to keep you comfy through every season of 2025.

Let’s explore the best hot and cold AC options in this article.

The LG 1.5 ton 3 star Hot and Cold AC provides comfort year-round, with both cooling and heating capabilities. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature adapts to different needs, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures clean air.

The 4 way swing ensures even airflow, making it ideal for all seasons. This model stands out as one of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, combining cooling and heating without compromising on space.

Specifications Cooling Power 18000 British Thermal Units Special Feature Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Heating And Cooling Function, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean Product Dimensions 21D x 99.8W x 34.5H Centimetres Annual Energy Consumption ‎1005.66 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level ‎31 dB Reasons to buy 5-in-1 convertible cooling Anti-virus protection for cleaner air Reasons to avoid Might not be suitable for large rooms Can be slightly noisy at times Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing & HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, TS-H19VNXE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air quality and even cooling provided by the LG 1.5 Ton AC. Many note its excellent heating performance during winters.

Why choose this product?

This product offers year-round comfort, combining cooling and heating with reliable features and easy installation.

The Panasonic 1.5 ton Hot and Cold AC with Wi-Fi and True AI Mode offers year-round comfort. Featuring 7-in-1 convertible cooling, it adapts to changing needs. The PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean air while the copper condenser adds durability.

This unit is one of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, combining smart technology and effective cooling and heating for complete comfort in any season. With its advanced features and reliable performance, this AC ensures a seamless experience for both hot and cold weather conditions, making it a top choice for 2025.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 972.89 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level ‎38 dB Special Features Hidden Display, Smart AC- Wi-fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, work with Alexa and Ok Google, PM 0.1 Filter for air purification, 7 in1 Convertible with True AI Mode, Voice Control with Alexa and Ok Google Wattage ‎1600 Watts Reasons to buy True AI mode for automatic adjustments 7-in-1 convertible cooling modes Reasons to avoid Not ideal for larger spaces May take longer to cool in extreme heat Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-KZ18AKYF, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its smart features and consistent heating and cooling throughout the year. The air purification filter is also well-regarded.

Why choose this product?

It provides flexible cooling and heating with smart features, offering comfort with a focus on air quality and ease of use.

The Daikin 1.5 ton 3 star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC is designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm during the winter. Equipped with a PM 2.5 filter, it ensures cleaner air quality while its copper condenser promises long-term durability. It stands out as one of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, offering efficient cooling and heating with inverter technology.

This unit adjusts to seasonal changes effortlessly, using inverter tech to maintain low energy consumption while operating quietly. Ideal for homes seeking reliable, year-round air conditioning.

Specifications Cooling Power 5 Kilowatts Special Features Heating & Cooling Function Operation -10°C to 54°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 FilterHeating & Cooling Function Operation -10°C to 54°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter Product Dimensions 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H Centimetres Annual Energy Consumption 881.05 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level ‎32 dB Reasons to buy Efficient cooling and heating PM 2.5 filter for clean air Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost May require professional installation Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTHT50UV, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Daikin 1.5 ton 3 star hot and cold Inverter Split AC for its effective cooling, heating, and air quality improvement with its PM 2.5 filter and energy-saving inverter.

Why choose this product?

The Daikin 1.5 ton hot and cold AC is a reliable, energy-efficient choice with a copper condenser and PM 2.5 filter, ideal for year-round comfort and cleaner air.

The Lloyd 1.5 ton 3 star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC features a 5-in-1 convertible system for year-round cooling and heating. With copper coils, an anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, and anti-corrosion coating, this AC ensures clean air and long-lasting durability.

It’s one of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, offering efficient temperature control for both summer and winter months. The stylish white design with a red deco strip adds a touch of elegance to your room.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 989.8 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level ‎37 dB Special Features Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible; Hot & Cold AC with Operating Range (0 °C to 52 °C), Smart 4 Way Swing; Anti Corrosion Coating; Turbo Cool; 100% Copper, Low Gas Detection; Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check; Stabiliser Free Operation; Hidden LED Display Voltage ‎230 Volts Wattage ‎1540 Watts Reasons to buy 5-in-1 Convertible Mode for versatile use Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for larger spaces No Wi-Fi control feature Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Anti Corrosion Coating, White with Red Deco Strip, GLS18H3FWRHP)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the reliable heating and cooling performance, along with its air-purifying features.

Why choose this product?

The Lloyd 1.5 ton hot and cold AC provides great air quality, durability, and year-round comfort with its advanced filter system.

The Panasonic 1.5 ton 3 star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC offers a wide operating range from -7 to 55°C, ensuring comfort in all seasons. With a 7-in-1 convertible mode, it adapts to your cooling and heating needs efficiently.

The PM 0.1 filter provides clean air, while the 2-way swing allows optimal airflow throughout the room. This unit is one of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, offering reliable performance and superior air quality.

Specifications Cooling Power 17402 British Thermal Units Special Feature -7 ~ 55 Deg. C Operation & Higher Airflow, Powerful Mode, 2 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible-7 ~ 55 Deg. C Operation & Higher Airflow, Powerful Mode, 2 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible Product Dimensions 22.9D x 87W x 29.5H Centimetres Annual Energy Consumption 928.57 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level ‎35 dB Reasons to buy 7-in-1 convertible mode for year-round use High airflow for better cooling/heating Reasons to avoid May be slightly expensive Installation might need expert assistance Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Higher Airflow, -7~55 Deg. C Operation, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, 2-Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-EZ18BKYF, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its versatile operation and ability to handle extreme temperatures.

Why choose this product?

It delivers reliable comfort throughout the year, with advanced features like high airflow and a PM 0.1 filter for better air quality.

The Voltas 1.5 ton 3 star hot and cold Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling and heating for year-round comfort. Equipped with a copper condenser and an anti-dust filter, it ensures clean, fresh air while operating quietly.

Its inverter technology provides steady temperature control, making it ideal for both hot and cold climates. This is one of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, designed to offer consistent cooling and heating with added durability.

Specifications Cooling Power 5050 Kilowatts Special Feature Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Product Dimensions 21D x 84W x 299H Centimetres Annual Energy Consumption ‎5100 Watts Noise Level ‎45 dB Reasons to buy Copper condenser for durability Anti-dust filter for clean air Reasons to avoid Installation may require expert help Slightly higher initial cost Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti-dust Filter, 183VH VECTRA PLATINA, White)

What Are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its long-lasting build and efficient performance throughout the year.

Why choose this product?

It offers reliable performance with its anti-dust filter and copper condenser, making it ideal for both cooling and heating needs.

The Daikin 1 ton 3 star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC is designed for year-round comfort, offering both cooling and heating capabilities. It features a copper condenser and a PM 2.5 filter, which purifies the air while providing efficient temperature control.

Ideal for smaller rooms, this unit ensures effective cooling in summer and warmth in winter. One of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, it delivers consistent and reliable climate control throughout the year.

Specifications Cooling Power 3.52 Kilowatts Special Features Heating & Cooling Function Operation -10°C to 54°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 FilterHeating & Cooling Function Operation -10°C to 54°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter Product Dimensions 22.9D x 80W x 29.8H Centimetres Annual Energy Consumption ‎620.32 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level ‎27 dB Reasons to buy Copper condenser for durability PM 2.5 filter for clean air Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for larger rooms Installation might be tricky for DIY Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.0 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTHT35UV, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its consistent performance and air filtration feature, making it ideal for year-round use.

Why choose this product?

It provides a great solution for cooling and heating needs, with air purification and durability.

The Haier 1.5 ton 3 star Hot and Cold Triple Inverter Split AC is built for extreme climates, working efficiently between -15°C to 60°C. It offers a 7-in-1 convertible feature, making it adaptable for cooling or heating.

With a copper condenser and HD filter, it delivers clean air while ensuring powerful cooling and heating. The air throw extends up to 20 meters, making it suitable for large rooms. One of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, this model guarantees year-round comfort.

Specifications Cooling Power 19000 British Thermal Units Special Feature Inverter Compressor, Anti Bacterial Filter, Silent Mode, Fast Cooling Product Dimensions 21D x 91W x 31H Centimetres Annual Energy Consumption 1029 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level ‎34 dB Reasons to buy Works in extreme temperatures (-15°C to 60°C) 7-in-1 convertible feature for versatile use Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost compared to others Might be bulky for smaller rooms Click Here to Buy Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Triple Inverter Split AC (5125W, Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, HD Filter, Works between -15°C to 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU19CH-TQG3BN-INV,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by its reliable performance in both heating and cooling, especially for large rooms.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for extreme weather and large spaces, providing consistent comfort throughout the year.

The Blue Star 1.5 ton 3 star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC offers efficient year-round cooling and heating with its 5-in-1 convertible system. Featuring a copper condenser, multi-sensors for smarter operation, and self-diagnosis for easy maintenance, this AC ensures a reliable performance in all seasons.

With a 60-month warranty, it stands as one of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, providing comfort with every use. This model combines advanced technology with durability, making it an ideal choice for consistent comfort in both hot and cold conditions.

Specifications Cooling Power 500 British Thermal Units Special Feature Dust Filter Product Dimensions 21.5D x 96W x 32H Centimetres Annual Energy Consumption ‎999.75 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level 47.9 dB Reasons to buy 60-month warranty for extended peace of mind Multi-sensor and self-diagnosis for smart operation Reasons to avoid Higher cost compared to some competitors May require professional installation Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Self Diagnosis, IC318DNUHC, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the long warranty and smart features, particularly the self-diagnosis system for easier maintenance.

Why choose this product?

It’s a reliable choice for year-round use, offering advanced features for comfort and convenience.

The Blue Star 2 ton 3 star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC is designed to provide reliable heating and cooling throughout the year. With a 5-in-1 convertible cooling feature, 4-way swing, and blue fins, it ensures comprehensive air distribution and protection.

The multi-sensors and dust filter further improve air quality. This is one of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025, offering effective climate control and long-lasting performance.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption 1269.87 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level ‎56 dB Voltage 230 Wattage 21838 Reasons to buy 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling 4-Way Swing for better air distribution Reasons to avoid May be too large for small rooms Higher price point Click Here to Buy Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IC324DNUHC, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its powerful cooling and heating capabilities, especially for larger rooms, along with its effective air purification.

Why choose this product?

A robust and feature-packed AC, providing reliable year-round climate control with exceptional durability.

What is the main advantage of a hot and cold AC over a standard air conditioner?

A hot and cold AC provides both cooling and heating functions in one unit. This makes it a versatile solution for maintaining a comfortable room temperature throughout the year, eliminating the need for separate heating systems during the colder months. The flexibility to switch between hot and cold modes ensures you can adjust to seasonal changes with ease.

How does the inverter technology in a hot and cold AC benefit its performance?

Inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed to maintain a consistent temperature, which leads to lower energy consumption. In hot and cold ACs, this means the system can efficiently switch between heating and cooling modes without large fluctuations in power usage. It helps in reducing electricity bills and extending the lifespan of the unit due to less wear on the compressor.

How does a hot and cold AC handle extreme temperatures?

Many hot and cold ACs, especially in 2025 models, are designed to operate in a wide range of temperatures, from -15°C to 55°C. This means they can effectively cool in the summer and heat in the winter, making them suitable for diverse climates. Features like turbo cooling or heating modes help the unit work efficiently in extreme conditions.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best hot and cold AC:

When purchasing the best hot and cold AC, here are key factors to consider:

Capacity : Ensure the AC has the right cooling and heating capacity for the size of your room. A 1.5-ton unit is typically ideal for rooms up to 150 sq. ft, while larger rooms may require 2-ton units.

: Ensure the AC has the right cooling and heating capacity for the size of your room. A 1.5-ton unit is typically ideal for rooms up to 150 sq. ft, while larger rooms may require 2-ton units. Energy Rating : Check the star rating for energy efficiency. Higher-rated models help save on electricity bills. Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient and provide better performance for both heating and cooling.

: Check the star rating for energy efficiency. Higher-rated models help save on electricity bills. Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient and provide better performance for both heating and cooling. Temperature Range : Look for units that can operate effectively in a wide temperature range, such as from -15°C to 55°C, to handle extreme weather conditions.

: Look for units that can operate effectively in a wide temperature range, such as from -15°C to 55°C, to handle extreme weather conditions. Filters and Air Quality : A good filter system, like PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters, is important for improving indoor air quality by removing dust, allergens, and pollutants.

: A good filter system, like PM 2.5 or anti-viral filters, is important for improving indoor air quality by removing dust, allergens, and pollutants. Convertible Modes : Some models offer multiple cooling and heating modes (like 5-in-1 or 7-in-1), allowing you to adjust settings for different weather conditions and enhance comfort.

: Some models offer multiple cooling and heating modes (like 5-in-1 or 7-in-1), allowing you to adjust settings for different weather conditions and enhance comfort. Noise Level : Choose an AC that operates quietly, especially for bedrooms or living rooms. Check the decibel levels to ensure minimal noise disruption.

: Choose an AC that operates quietly, especially for bedrooms or living rooms. Check the decibel levels to ensure minimal noise disruption. Wi-Fi and Smart Features : For convenience, consider models with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control the unit remotely through an app or voice assistants.

: For convenience, consider models with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control the unit remotely through an app or voice assistants. Durability and Build : Ensure the AC has features like anti-corrosion coating or blue fins, which protect the unit from rust and extend its lifespan, especially in humid environments.

: Ensure the AC has features like anti-corrosion coating or blue fins, which protect the unit from rust and extend its lifespan, especially in humid environments. Price and Warranty : Consider the overall cost, including installation and maintenance, as well as warranty coverage for long-term reliability.

: Consider the overall cost, including installation and maintenance, as well as warranty coverage for long-term reliability. Brand Reputation and Reviews: Research the brand’s reputation and read customer reviews to ensure you're investing in a reliable and high-performing unit.

Top 3 features of the best hot and cold ACs in 2025:

Best Hot and Cold ACs in 2025 Filter Types Capacity Special Features LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold AC Anti-dust, PM 2.5 Filter 1.5 Ton 5-in-1 Convertible, 7°C Cooling, Dual Inverter, Low Noise Panasonic 1.5 Ton Hot and Cold AC PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-dust 1.5 Ton 7-in-1 Convertible, High Airflow, 2-Way Swing, -7°C to 55°C Operation Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 Filter 1.5 Ton Inverter Technology, 7-in-1 Convertible, High Efficiency, Low Noise Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter 1.5 Ton 5-in-1 Convertible, Copper Condenser, Anti-Corrosion Coating, Low Noise Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC PM 0.1 Filter 1.5 Ton 7-in-1 Convertible, High Airflow, -7°C to 55°C Operation, 2-Way Swing Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC Anti-dust Filter 1.5 Ton 7-in-1 Convertible, Multi-Stage Filtration, Low Noise Daikin 1.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 Filter 1.0 Ton Inverter, 7-in-1 Convertible, Energy-Saving, Quiet Mode Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Triple Inverter Split AC HD Filter 1.5 Ton 7-in-1 Convertible, 20 Mtr Air Throw, Works between -15°C to 60°C Temperature Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC Anti-dust Filter, PM 2.5 Filter 1.5 Ton 5-in-1 Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Self Diagnosis, Multi-Sensors, Dust Filters Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC Anti-dust Filter, PM 2.5 Filter 2 Ton 5-in-1 Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self-Diagnosis

FAQs on the best hot and cold ACs in 2025 What is a hot and cold AC? A hot and cold AC is an air conditioner that provides both cooling and heating functions, making it suitable for all seasons.

What capacity should I choose for my room? A 1.5-ton AC is ideal for rooms up to 150 sq. ft, while larger rooms may require a 2-ton unit.

Are inverter ACs better for hot and cold use? Yes, inverter ACs are energy-efficient and provide stable temperature control, making them ideal for both heating and cooling.

How do I know if the AC has good air filtration? Check for features like PM 2.5 filters, anti-dust filters, or anti-viral filters for improved air quality.

What is the typical lifespan of a hot and cold AC? With proper maintenance, a well-built hot and cold AC can last up to 10-15 years.

Can I use a hot and cold AC in extremely cold weather? Yes, many models are designed to operate in temperatures as low as -15°C, making them suitable for colder climates.

