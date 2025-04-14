Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stay chill with the best 1 ton inverter ACs that bring instant cooling, smart controls, and quiet nights to your home

ByKanika Budhiraja
Apr 14, 2025 06:07 PM IST

Beat the heat with the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025, offering fast cooling, smart features, and silent nights to ensure comfort and relaxation in your home.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best 1 ton inverter AC

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best digital inverter AC

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

4-in-1 Cooling 1 ton AC

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V Vectra CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Matter-enabled RAC AC

Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU12AKY5W, White) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Powerful Mode, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU12AKY3T, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xpandable inverter AC

Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

With the summer heat making life uncomfortable, it's time to consider an inverter AC that not only cools your room but also saves on energy. The best 1 ton inverter ACs for home offer fast cooling, smart features, and quiet operation, making them a must-have for any living space.

Relax in a cool breeze with the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025 that promise efficiency and peace.
Relax in a cool breeze with the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025 that promise efficiency and peace.

These ACs are designed to maintain a consistent temperature, ensuring you stay comfortable without worrying about fluctuating energy bills. Thanks to their inverter technology, they adjust the cooling output based on the temperature, making them more energy efficient than traditional models.

What’s even better? They come with user-friendly controls, allowing you to easily manage cooling preferences through a remote or app. Plus, with their low-noise operation, you won’t be disturbed while you sleep or relax.

Investing in a top-rated inverter AC ensures your home stays cool, quiet, and energy efficient—even on the hottest days.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 1 ton 4 star Dual Inverter Split AC is built for fast cooling and energy savings during the hot summer and humid seasons. It features AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT mode for quick comfort. The 4 way swing ensures even air distribution, while the HD filter with antivirus protection keeps your space fresh and clean.

This model is ideal for homes looking for reliable cooling during the warmer months, making it one of the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025 for staying cool when temperatures rise.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling
Cooling Power
3.47 Kilowatts
Copper Condenser Coil
100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection
Filter Type
Silver Ion Filter
Air Flow Efficiency
425 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast cooling with AI technology and VIRAAT mode.

affiliate-tick

Energy-saving, four-way swing for even air distribution.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher upfront cost compared to non-inverter models.

affiliate-cross

No built-in Wi-Fi for smart control.

Click Here to Buy

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast cooling and quiet operation, as well as the added benefits of the anti-virus filter and energy savings.

Why choose this product?

The LG 1 ton inverter AC offers a great balance of cooling, air quality, and energy savings, making it an ideal option for the summer season.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung 1 ton 3 star Digital Inverter Split AC offers quick and powerful cooling, even in extreme heat up to 58 degree celsius. With 100% copper components, it ensures long lasting durability.

This AC comes with a 5 year comprehensive warranty, and its 5 step convertible feature allows flexibility in cooling based on your needs. As one of the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025, it delivers reliable comfort during the hottest months, making it a top pick for your home.

Specifications

Special Features
Copper Anti-Bacterial Filter, Digital Inverter Compressor, 3 Step Auto Clean, Coated Copper tubes, 5 Step Convertible, 2 Way Swing, Fast Cooling
Filter Type
Antimicrobial Air Filter
Air Flow Efficiency
384.93 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt
Compressor Type
Rotary Screw
Wattage
3350 Watts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast cooling in high heat

affiliate-tick

Durable with copper parts

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be too advanced for basic users

affiliate-cross

3-star rating might not be best for extreme climates

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the powerful cooling and long term reliability of the Samsung Digital Inverter AC.

Why choose this product?

This 1 ton inverter AC is ideal for those living in extremely hot regions seeking consistent and powerful cooling.

Loading Suggestions...

Say goodbye to the heat with the Daikin 1 ton 3 star Inverter Split AC. This AC is built to keep you cool and comfortable, featuring durable copper components and a PM 2.5 filter for clean, fresh air. If it’s the scorching summer or a humid day, it’s ready to tackle the heat.

Known as one of the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025, it brings fast and efficient cooling to any room, offering the ideal blend of comfort and quiet operation.

Specifications

Special Features
High Ambient Operation upto 52°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter
Cooling Power
12000 British Thermal Units
Key Features
cooling capacity @ 43°c: 100%; noise level: 30 db(a); ambient operation: 52°c
Filter Type
PM 2.5
Air Flow Efficiency
420 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Copper coil for longevity

affiliate-tick

PM 2.5 filter for clean air

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May take longer to cool larger spaces

affiliate-cross

Higher price than similar models

Click Here to Buy

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clean air feature and effective cooling, especially in smaller spaces.

Why choose this product?

This 1 ton inverter AC is a top pick for those looking for clean air and durable cooling with added comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

The Voltas 1 ton 3 star Inverter Split AC offers consistent cooling with its 4-in-1 adjustable mode and durable copper condenser. It includes an anti-dust filter that helps maintain clean indoor air—ideal for homes needing relief from summer heat and humidity.

With a balance of power and simplicity, it's among the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025 for small rooms. This model promises practical cooling without overwhelming features, just what most users truly appreciate.

Specifications

Cooling Power
3300 Kilowatts
Special Features
Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
Air Flow Efficiency
630 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt
Noise Level
48 dB
Wattage
3750 Watts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

4-in-1 adjustable mode for flexibility

affiliate-tick

Anti-dust filter for cleaner air

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for large rooms

affiliate-cross

Basic design and features

Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V Vectra CAE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it cools quickly and works well for small to mid-sized rooms, though some noted fan noise.

Why choose this product?

It brings useful features, good build quality, and cooling comfort without extra fuss.

Loading Suggestions...

Carrier’s 1 ton 3 star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC keeps you cool without making a fuss. With its 6-in-1 convertible cooling and dual filtration (HD and PM 2.5), it helps keep both temperature and air quality in check. The auto cleanser feature is handy for fuss free maintenance.

It's one of the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025 for users who want smart cooling control with simple, durable build and comfort-focused features.

Specifications

Cooling Power
3530 Kilowatts
Key Features
Flexicool Inverter Compressor; Convertible 6-in-1 cooling; Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter; Insta Cool for Faster Cooling; Hydro Blue Coating for Long Lasting Comfort; Refrigerant Leakage Detector; Auto Cleanser; ADC Sensor
Special Features
4 Fan Speed; Hi Grooved Copper; Stabilizer Free Operation within 135~280 V range; Hidden Display;Dry; Auto ; Follow Me Function; Auto On/Off Timer; Sleep mode; Auto Restart; Intelligent CRF Alert

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

6-in-1 convertible cooling modes

affiliate-tick

Dual filters for cleaner air

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly audible fan at high speed

affiliate-cross

Remote lacks backlight

Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it cools the room quickly and air feels fresh, though some mentioned the remote could be more responsive.

Why choose this product?

This 1 ton inverter AC offers smart cooling modes with thoughtful features that make everyday use simple and breezy.

Loading Suggestions...

Panasonic 1 ton 5 star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter AC comes with India’s first Matter-enabled RAC powered by MirAie for app control and voice assistance. Its True AI mode uses adaptive comfort logic to adjust cooling while saving energy.

The 100% copper tubing supports better heat exchange, and crystal clean tech keeps the evaporator clean for fresher air. Among the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025, it's built for comfort, clean air, and smarter living.

Specifications

Special Features
7-in-1 Convertible + True AI, India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Wi-Fi Smart & Voice Controlled (Works with Alexa & Google Home), 55 Deg. C Operation & Higher Airflow, 4 Way Swing
Air Flow Efficiency
494 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt
Wattage
880 Watts
Filter Type
PM 0.1

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Built-in Wi-Fi and Matter support

affiliate-tick

7-in-1 convertible with True AI cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require app familiarity

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for very large rooms

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU12AKY5W, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention that it cools the room quickly, runs smoothly, and offers convenient app-based control, though some found setup a bit technical.

Why choose this product?

It brings smart features, reliable airflow, and quiet comfort into a single, easy-to-manage unit.

Loading Suggestions...

Godrej’s 1 ton 3 star Inverter AC delivers dependable cooling even at 52°C, making it useful for areas with harsh summers. The 5-in-1 convertible modes offer flexibility based on room needs and usage. Its copper build supports long-term use, while the 2025 model comes with a 5 year comprehensive warranty.

Listed among the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025, this AC strikes the ideal balance between daily comfort and well-thought-out features without overcomplicating things.

Specifications

Special Features
i-sense technology, Self clean technology, Anti dust filter, 5-in-1 convertible, Self diagnosis
Noise Level
33 dB
Filter Type
anti dust
Air Flow Efficiency
441 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt
Wattage
1034 Watts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Cools well in extreme heat

affiliate-tick

5-in-1 convertible modes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly noisy at high fan speed

affiliate-cross

Remote may feel basic

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it delivers strong cooling even during peak heatwaves, though some mention the remote could be more intuitive.

Why choose this product?

It offers steady cooling with useful modes and durable parts, making it a straightforward pick for everyday home use

Loading Suggestions...

Carrier 1 ton 3 star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling with its 6-in-1 convertible modes, allowing flexibility for various room conditions. It features a copper condenser for durability, a Smart Energy Display to track power usage, and a dual HD & PM 2.5 filter for clean air.

The Wi-Fi functionality adds convenience for remote control. Listed among the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025, it’s designed to provide consistent cooling while prioritising energy savings.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling
Noise Level
40 dB
Filter Type
Pre-Filter
Air Flow Efficiency
380 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

6-in-1 convertible cooling modes

affiliate-tick

Wi-Fi enabled for remote control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No mention of quieter operation

affiliate-cross

May not suit very large rooms

Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC for its reliable cooling, Wi-Fi control, and air filtration. Some note that it’s a bit on the pricier side but appreciate the energy-saving features.

Why choose this product?

The 1 ton inverter AC provides flexible cooling, easy control through Wi-Fi, and ensures clean, healthy air, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Loading Suggestions...

Panasonic 1 ton 3 star Inverter Split AC brings the ideal balance of innovation and cooling comfort. With its 7-in-1 convertible modes, this AC adapts to every need, from a hot day to a pleasant evening.

The copper condenser guarantees long term durability, while the 2-way air circulation ensures no corner is left untouched. Plus, the PM 0.1 filter ensures your air stays as fresh as it feels. As one of the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025, it combines style and cooling power effortlessly.

Specifications

Special Features
Hidden Display, Powerful Mode, 2 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible
Filter Type
PM 0.1
Air Flow Efficiency
424 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt
Wattage
1140 Watts
Cooling Power
11772 British Thermal Units

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

7-in-1 convertible cooling modes

affiliate-tick

Copper condenser for durability

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price than some alternatives

affiliate-cross

Might not be suitable for larger rooms

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Powerful Mode, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU12AKY3T, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the customisable cooling modes and quick air circulation. Some note that it's a bit expensive but appreciate its performance.

Why choose this product?

With flexible cooling modes, a powerful air circulation system, and a PM 0.1 filter, this AC provides both comfort and cleaner air.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hitachi 1 ton Class 3 star Inverter Split AC is built to match your everyday pace. With Xpandable+ cooling that adjusts based on the room’s needs and a 4-way swing that covers every corner, it keeps you at ease without fuss.

Ice Clean takes care of internal hygiene so you don’t have to. Its 100% copper build and dust filter add extra value. Counted among the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025, it’s all about clean air and calm comfort.

Specifications

Special Features
Long air throw, ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology, 4-way swing, Xpandable+ Technology
Cooling Power
11772 British Thermal Units
Air Flow Efficiency
406 Cubic Feet Per Minute Per Watt
Filter Type
Pre-Filter
Wattage
1175 Watts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Xpandable+ adapts cooling

affiliate-tick

4-way swing covers more space

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No Wi-Fi or app support

affiliate-cross

Slight noise at high settings

Click Here to Buy

Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its even cooling and low upkeep, though some mention the remote could use more features.

Why choose this product?

It brings thoughtful comfort and cooling that quietly does its job without needing attention.

What should I really check before buying a 1 ton inverter AC in 2025?

Make sure the AC suits your room size and has a copper condenser for better heat transfer. Features like 5-in-1 or 7-in-1 modes, dust filters, and 4-way swing really improve day-to-day use. Also, check brand support and warranty before making a decision.

Are convertible modes just a gimmick or do they actually help?

Convertible modes actually come in handy. They let you control how much power the AC uses, depending on the number of people or time of day. This helps manage your electricity bills without compromising on cooling.

What makes a 1 ton inverter AC better than a non inverter AC?

Inverter ACs adjust their compressor speed based on the cooling demand, unlike non-inverter ACs that switch on and off. This means better temperature control, quieter operation, and lower electricity bills in the long run—making them a better long-term choice for consistent use.

What makes an inverter AC more efficient than a fixed speed AC?

An inverter AC doesn’t turn off and on repeatedly like regular ones. Instead, it adjusts the compressor speed based on how much cooling is needed. This saves electricity and keeps the room temperature steady—no sudden chills or heat.

Factors while purchasing the best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025:

Room size match: A 1 ton AC is ideal for rooms up to 120 sq ft. Don’t go bigger or smaller without checking this first.

Convertible modes: Choose models with 5-in-1 or 7-in-1 modes to adjust cooling as per need. It helps with comfort and power savings.

100% copper condenser: Ensures better cooling and lasts longer, especially in areas with high heat or humidity.

Dust and PM filters: Look for PM 2.5 or PM 0.1 filters if indoor air quality matters to you. These help keep air fresh and clean.

Warranty and after-sales: Brands offering longer warranty and better service are always safer picks.

Noise levels: Check reviews for noise if you plan to install the AC in bedrooms or workspaces.

Wi-Fi and smart features: If you like remote control via app or voice commands, choose Wi-Fi enabled models.

Power savings (Star rating): 3-star works fine for average use, but 5-star is better for regular or heavy usage.

Swing direction: 4-way swing cools the room more evenly than 2-way ones.

Brand reputation: Stick to known names like Panasonic, LG, Samsung, Hitachi, Godrej, and Carrier for more dependable cooling.

Top 3 features of best 1 ton inverter ACs in 2025:

Best 1 ton Inverter ACs in 2025Key FeaturesFilter TypeTechnology Involved
LG 1 ton 4 star Dual Inverter Split ACAI Convertible 6-in-1, Dual Inverter, HD FilterHD Filter with Anti-Virus ProtectionDual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible Cooling
Samsung 1 ton 3 star Digital Inverter Split AC5-in-1 Convertible, Fast Cooling, Copper CondenserHD FilterDigital Inverter Compressor, Copper Condenser
Daikin 1 ton 3 star Inverter Split ACPower Chill, Econo Mode, Coanda AirflowPM 2.5 FilterInverter Technology, Power Chill, Coanda Airflow
Voltas 1 ton 3 star Inverter Split ACTurbo Cooling, Copper Condenser, Stabiliser FreeAnti-dust FilterInverter Compressor, Copper Condenser
Carrier 1 ton 3 star AI Flexicool Inverter Split ACAI Flexicool 6-in-1, Auto Cleanser, Smart DisplayHD Filter + PM 2.5 FilterAI Flexicool Inverter Tech, Smart Energy Display
Panasonic 1 ton 5 star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter AC7-in-1 Convertible, Wi-Fi, 100% Copper TubingPM 0.1 FilterInverter Tech, MirAie App, Crystal Clean
Godrej 1 ton 3 star Inverter AC5-in-1 Convertible, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°CAnti-dust FilterInverter Technology, 100% Copper Condenser
Carrier 1 ton 3 star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split ACWi-Fi Smart, Flexicool 6-in-1, HD & PM2.5 FilterHD Filter + PM 2.5 FilterFlexicool Inverter Tech, Smart Wi-Fi Control
Panasonic 1 ton 3 star Inverter Split ACConvertible 7-in-1, PM 0.1 Filter, 2-Way AirflowPM 0.1 FilterInverter Tech, Convertible Cooling, 2-Way Swing
Hitachi 1 ton Class 3 star Inverter Split ACXpandable+, Ice Clean, 4-Way Swing, 100% CopperDust FilterXpandable+ Tech, Ice Clean, 4-Way Air Swing

Similar stories for you:

Best inverter AC for home: Bid good bye to heat with these top 10 durable picks to combat the rising temperature

Split ACs vs window ACs vs portable ACs: Hidden truths no one tells you before buying an AC - but we’ve got you covered

Best 2 ton split ACs in India apt for living rooms and large spaces: Top 7 picks from Panasonic, Blue Star and others

Best inverter AC: Top 10 picks for an energy efficient cooling solution for your homes

Best 5 star split ACs: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling, smart features and reliable performance all year round

Best 5 star ACs in 2025: Top 10 smart cooling solutions from Daikin, Panasonic and others for a refreshing summer

Best window ACs: Top 10 options to beat the heatwave with energy-efficient cooling and ultimate comfort this summer

Best convertible ACs on Amazon in 2025: Top 10 energy-saving models with smart features for customised cooling

FAQs on the best 1 ton inverter ACs

  • Is a 1 ton inverter AC enough for a 10x10 room?

    Yes, a 1 ton AC is suitable for rooms up to 120 sq ft like a 10x10 space.

  • Which star rating should I choose in 2025?

    A 3-star is good for average use, but 5-star saves more power in the long run.

  • What is a convertible AC mode?

    It lets you adjust the AC's cooling capacity based on your needs and usage.

  • Are inverter ACs better than non-inverter ACs?

    Yes, inverter ACs consume less power and maintain consistent cooling.

  • Do 1 ton inverter ACs come with air filters?

    Most 2025 models include PM 2.5 or PM 0.1 filters for cleaner indoor air.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Stay chill with the best 1 ton inverter ACs that bring instant cooling, smart controls, and quiet nights to your home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On