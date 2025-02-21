Best convertible ACs on Amazon in 2025: Top 10 energy-saving models with smart features for customised cooling

A convertible AC is the perfect solution for India’s varied climates, power cuts, and changing cooling needs. It allows you to adjust its capacity, so you can use less power during mild weather and full capacity in peak summers. This helps manage electricity bills and ensures comfort even with frequent power outages. Stay cool year-round with the best convertible ACs of 2025, designed for efficiency and comfort.(Pexels)

In a country with extreme heat in some regions and milder temperatures in others, a convertible AC adapts effortlessly. Within a home, family members may have different temperature preferences, and this AC meets everyone’s needs. Whether it’s summer, monsoon, or winter, a convertible AC offers flexibility, making it the best choice for Indian households.

Loading Suggestions...

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, letting you adjust power based on your needs, making it energy-efficient. Its multi-sensor technology ensures precise cooling by detecting temperature, humidity, and occupancy. The copper condenser with Blue Fins enhances durability and protects against corrosion, ensuring long-lasting performance. A dust filter improves indoor air quality by trapping pollutants. With self-diagnosis, the AC quickly detects faults for hassle-free maintenance. Perfect for small rooms, this 2024 model is reliable, efficient, and built for Indian weather conditions.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3-star rated for balanced savings Cooling Technology Inverter with 5-in-1 convertible mode Tonnage 0.8 Ton, ideal for small rooms Model IA309TNU (2024) Colour White Reasons to buy Adjustable cooling modes for flexibility Multi-sensors for efficient performance Reasons to avoid Not suitable for large rooms 3-star rating may not be the most energy-saving Click Here to Buy Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IA309TNU, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good cooling, energy-efficient, and ideal for small rooms. Multi-sensors work well, but some feel it's not powerful enough for larger spaces.

Why choose this product?

Reliable cooling, smart sensors, and convertible modes ensure efficiency, comfort, and durability, making it a great choice for small Indian homes.

Loading Suggestions...

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers 6-in-1 convertible cooling, letting you adjust power levels for efficiency and comfort. Its Wi-Fi Smart technology enables remote control via a smartphone, making operation seamless. The HD & PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air by removing dust and pollutants. A Smart Energy Display helps track power consumption in real-time, improving energy management. Built with a durable copper condenser, this 2025 model is designed for reliability, making it a great choice for Indian households.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3-star rating for moderate savings Cooling Technology Inverter with 6-in-1 convertible mode Tonnage 1.5 Ton, suitable for medium rooms Model ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0 Colour White Reasons to buy Wi-Fi Smart control for remote access PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air Reasons to avoid 3-star rating may not be the most efficient Wi-Fi features may need stable internet Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good cooling, smart features are handy, and filter works well. Some feel the energy savings could be better for a 1.5-ton AC.

Why choose this product?

Smart cooling, flexible modes, and air purification make it an ideal, future-ready choice for modern homes needing comfort and convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC delivers powerful cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology, allowing customised energy use for different needs. VIRAAT Mode ensures faster cooling, making it ideal for extreme summers. The 4-way swing provides uniform air distribution, enhancing comfort. An HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection improves indoor air quality by reducing pollutants. Designed with a copper condenser, it ensures durability and efficient performance. This 2025 model combines advanced cooling, energy savings, and smart adaptability, making it perfect for Indian homes.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 5-star rating for maximum savings Cooling Technology AI Convertible 6-in-1 with DUAL Inverter Tonnage 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms Model US-Q19YNZE (2025) Colour White Reasons to buy AI cooling adapts to needs 5-star rating ensures energy savings Reasons to avoid Premium pricing compared to 3-star models Smart features may need internet connectivity Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Excellent cooling, energy-efficient, and air filtration works well. Some find it slightly expensive but worth it for performance and durability.

Why choose this product?

AI cooling, fast performance, and high energy savings make it a reliable, long-term investment for comfort in all seasons.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, letting you adjust energy use based on your needs. VIRAAT Mode ensures faster cooling, making it perfect for extreme summers, while Diet Mode+ optimises power consumption for better efficiency. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection keeps indoor air clean and fresh. Built with a durable copper condenser, this AC ensures long-lasting performance. With smart energy management and adaptive cooling, this 2025 model is a great choice for Indian households.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3-star rating for balanced savings Cooling Technology AI Convertible 6-in-1 with DUAL Inverter Tonnage 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms Model US-Q18JNXE (2025) Colour White Reasons to buy AI-powered cooling for flexibility Diet Mode+ for better energy savings Reasons to avoid 3-star rating not the most efficient Smart features may require internet Click Here to Buy

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good cooling, energy-efficient, and smart features work well. Some feel a 5-star model would be better for long-term savings.

Why choose this product?

Smart cooling, efficient power use, and durable design make it a reliable, cost-effective choice for year-round comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, allowing energy-efficient performance based on your needs. Its 7-stage air filtration with a PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner, healthier air by removing dust and allergens. The 100% copper condenser enhances durability and improves cooling efficiency. Designed for balanced energy savings, this AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms. With smart cooling technology and advanced air purification, the 2024 model is a great choice for homes needing comfort and clean air.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3-star rating for moderate savings Cooling Technology Inverter with Convertible 4-in-1 mode Tonnage 1.5 Ton, suitable for medium rooms Model CWCVBK-VQ1W173 (2024) Colour White Reasons to buy 7-stage filtration for cleaner air Convertible cooling for energy efficiency Reasons to avoid 3-star rating not the most power-saving Not ideal for very large rooms Click Here to Buy Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good cooling, air filtration works well, and build quality is sturdy. Some feel energy efficiency could be better for long-term savings.

Why choose this product?

Advanced filtration, convertible cooling, and durable design make it a smart choice for healthy, energy-efficient home cooling.

Loading Suggestions...

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, allowing you to adjust power usage for efficiency and comfort. Its 7-stage air filtration with a PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air by removing dust and allergens. Anti-rust technology enhances durability, making it ideal for long-term use. With a 100% copper condenser, this AC ensures reliable cooling performance. The 5-star energy rating guarantees maximum savings, making it a smart choice for energy-conscious households. This 2024 model is perfect for medium-sized rooms needing powerful, efficient, and healthy cooling.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 5-star rating for maximum savings Cooling Technology Inverter with Convertible 4-in-1 mode Tonnage 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms Model CWCVBK-VQ3D185 (2024) Colour White Reasons to buy 5-star rating ensures high energy savings Anti-rust technology for long-lasting durability Reasons to avoid Premium pricing compared to 3-star models Not suitable for very large rooms Click Here to Buy Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Technology, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ3D185, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cooling is fast, energy-efficient, and air filtration works well. Some buyers feel the price is slightly high but worth it for performance.

Why choose this product?

Energy-efficient cooling, advanced filtration, and durable build make it a reliable choice for comfortable and healthy indoor air quality.

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features 5-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing you to adjust power usage based on your needs. Its heavy-duty cooling at 52°C ensures reliable performance even in extreme heat. The 100% copper condenser enhances durability and improves energy efficiency. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this AC offers long-term reliability. Designed for medium-sized rooms, this 2025 model provides efficient and powerful cooling while maintaining energy savings, making it a great choice for Indian summers.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3-star rating for balanced savings Cooling Technology Inverter with 5-in-1 convertible mode Tonnage 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium rooms Model AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S (2025) Colour White Reasons to buy Heavy-duty cooling for high temperatures 5-year comprehensive warranty for peace of mind Reasons to avoid 3-star rating not the most energy-efficient Not ideal for very large spaces Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cools well even in extreme heat, durable build, and good warranty. Some feel energy efficiency could be better with a 5-star model.

Why choose this product?

Reliable cooling, strong durability, and adaptable performance make it a great choice for Indian homes facing extreme summer conditions.

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing energy-efficient operation based on room requirements. Frost Self-Clean technology ensures cleaner air by removing dust and bacteria from the coils. Its long air throw delivers uniform cooling, making it ideal for larger rooms. Designed to cool effectively at 54°C, this AC performs well in extreme summers. The HD filter enhances air quality, and the durable copper condenser ensures long-term efficiency. This 2025 model is perfect for those seeking reliable and adaptable cooling.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3-star rating for moderate savings Cooling Technology Twin Inverter with 7-in-1 convertible mode Tonnage 1.5 Ton, suitable for medium rooms Model HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV (2025) Colour White Reasons to buy Self-cleaning feature for better maintenance Long air throw for wider coverage Reasons to avoid -star rating not the most efficient Premium features may increase cost Click Here to Buy Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, 2025 Model - White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good cooling, long air throw works well, and self-cleaning is useful. Some wish for better energy efficiency in long-term use.

Why choose this product?

Reliable cooling, self-cleaning function, and long air throw make it a great choice for comfortable and hygienic indoor air.

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC offers Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, letting you adjust power usage for efficiency. Its HD filter ensures cleaner air by removing dust and allergens, improving indoor air quality. The Magicool technology provides fast and effective cooling, even in extreme temperatures. A 100% copper condenser enhances durability and energy efficiency, making it a long-lasting choice. This 2025 model is designed for medium-sized rooms, providing reliable performance and smart cooling adaptability for Indian weather conditions.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3-star rating for balanced savings Cooling Technology Magicool Inverter with Convertible 4-in-1 mode Tonnage 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium rooms Model MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0 (2025) Colour White Reasons to buy Convertible cooling for flexible energy use HD filter improves air quality Reasons to avoid 3-star rating not the most efficient Lacks advanced smart connectivity features Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter 2025 Model, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Fast cooling, durable build, and good air filtration. Some feel energy efficiency could be better with a 5-star model option.

Why choose this product?

Smart cooling, durable design, and air filtration make it a reliable, cost-effective choice for year-round home comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing energy-efficient operation based on usage needs. Its Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner indoor air by removing allergens and pollutants. The 100% copper condenser enhances durability and improves cooling efficiency. Designed for reliable performance in Indian climates, this AC delivers effective cooling while maintaining balanced energy consumption. The chrome deco strip adds a premium touch to its design, making this 2023 model a stylish and functional choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Energy Efficiency 3-star rating for moderate savings Cooling Technology Inverter with 5-in-1 convertible mode Tonnage 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium rooms Model GLS18I3FWAGC (2023) Colour White with Chrome Deco Strip Reasons to buy Anti-viral and PM 2.5 filtration Convertible cooling for energy savings Reasons to avoid 3-star rating not the most efficient No built-in smart features Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good cooling, sleek design, and effective filtration. Some users feel energy savings could be better with a higher star rating.

Why choose this product?

Advanced filtration, convertible cooling, and stylish design make it a reliable and efficient choice for home comfort and clean air.

What is convertible in AC?

A convertible AC adjusts its cooling capacity based on usage needs, saving energy and enhancing comfort. It allows switching between different tonnage levels, making it ideal for changing weather, varied room sizes, and different family preferences, ensuring efficient cooling.

Is convertible AC really save electricity?

Yes, a convertible AC saves electricity by adjusting its cooling capacity as needed. It reduces power consumption during mild weather or smaller occupancy, optimising energy use. However, actual savings depend on usage patterns, star rating, and insulation quality.

Which is better, an inverter AC or a convertible AC?

An inverter AC maintains a constant temperature with variable compressor speed, ensuring energy efficiency. A convertible AC offers flexible tonnage adjustment. If steady cooling is key, choose an inverter AC; for adaptable cooling and energy control, a convertible AC is better.

What is the meaning of 5 in 1 convertible AC?

A 5-in-1 convertible AC allows adjusting cooling capacity across five modes, from high to low, based on needs. It optimises energy use, enhances comfort, and adapts to different weather conditions, room occupancy, and personal cooling preferences for efficient performance.

Top 3 features of best convertible ACs

Best Convertible AC Capacity Cooling Power (Watts) Special Features Blue Star IA309TNU (2024) 0.8 Ton ~2600W 5-in-1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Self Diagnosis Carrier ESTER EDGE FXi (2025) 1.5 Ton ~5100W 6-in-1 Cooling, Wi-Fi, Smart Energy Display LG US-Q19YNZE (2025) 1.5 Ton ~5200W AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, 4-Way Swing LG US-Q18JNXE (2025) 1.5 Ton ~5000W AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Anti-Virus Filter Cruise CWCVBK-VQ1W173 (2024) 1.5 Ton ~4900W 4-in-1 Cooling, 7-Stage Filtration, PM 2.5 Filter Cruise CWCVBK-VQ3D185 (2024) 1.5 Ton ~5200W 4-in-1 Cooling, Anti-Rust, PM 2.5 Filter Godrej AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S (2025) 1.5 Ton ~5000W 5-in-1 Cooling, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C Haier HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV (2025) 1.5 Ton ~5100W 7-in-1 Cooling, Frost Self Clean, Long Air Throw Whirlpool MAGICOOL 15T 3S (2025) 1.5 Ton ~5000W 4-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC (2023) 1.5 Ton ~5000W 5-in-1 Cooling, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best convertible ACs

Cooling Capacity and Room Size: Match the AC’s tonnage to your room size for efficient cooling. A 1.5-ton AC suits medium rooms, while 1-ton is ideal for small spaces.

Energy Efficiency: Higher star ratings ensure lower electricity bills. Inverter technology further enhances savings by adjusting compressor speed.

Convertible Modes: Choose an AC with multiple cooling modes to adapt to different weather conditions and usage needs.

Filtration and Air Quality: Look for PM 2.5 filters and anti-viral protection for cleaner air.

Smart Features: Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, and auto-clean functions add convenience and ease of use.

Similar articles for you

Best 5 star ACs in 2025 to get head start in tackling the upcoming summer heat wave

Best AC in India in 2025: Keep the heat at bay with top 10 models from LG, Daikin, Panasonic and more

Best 2 ton AC in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior cooling, energy efficiency and advanced features for year-round comfort

Best AC brands in India in 2025: Top picks from reckoned brands like Samsung, Lloyd, LG, and more

Is 1.5 ton AC enough for a living room? Explore the best 1.5 ton air conditioners for large rooms

FAQs on convertible AC How does a convertible AC work? It adjusts cooling capacity based on room conditions, reducing energy use and enhancing comfort.

Does a convertible AC save electricity? Yes, by operating at lower capacities when full power isn’t needed, reducing energy consumption.

Is a convertible AC suitable for all seasons? Yes, it adapts cooling levels for different weather and personal preferences.

What is the difference between inverter and convertible ACs? Inverter ACs regulate compressor speed, while convertible ACs allow manual or automatic capacity adjustment.

Do convertible ACs require special maintenance? Regular cleaning of filters and timely servicing ensure optimal performance and longevity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.