Is 1.5 ton AC enough for a living room? Explore the best 1.5 ton air conditioners for large rooms

Struggling to keep your living room cool? Or wondering if a 1.5-ton AC is powerful enough for a larger space? Many people face this dilemma when choosing an air conditioner. While a 1.5-ton AC is perfect for bedrooms or rooms up to 150 sq. ft. its efficiency in living rooms depends on factors like room size, insulation, and heat load. Find out if a 1.5 ton AC is enough for your living room.

Concerns about longer cooling time and higher power consumption also come into play. To help you make the right choice, we've curated a list of the best 1.5-ton ACs designed for large rooms. These ACs offer powerful cooling without excessive electricity usage.

Our recommendations include options for window ACs as well as split ACs to help you find the ideal air conditioner for your home.

Looking for a reliable 1.5 ton AC for your living room or two rooms? This Voltas 1.5 ton split AC offers powerful cooling even at 52°C, making it a great pick for medium-sized spaces. The 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode lets you customise cooling based on your needs, helping balance power consumption. If you’re wondering whether a 1.5 ton AC is enough for a living room, this model proves it can be.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency 3-star rating Cooling Modes 4-in-1 adjustable cooling Condenser Type Copper condenser Special Features Anti-dust filter, sleep mode, turbo cooling, self-diagnosis Reasons to buy Cools efficiently even at high temperatures Adjustable modes help optimize power consumption Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means slightly higher energy use Outdoor unit is a bit heavy Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner valuable with efficient cooling and design, but opinions vary on cooling performance, installation quality, and noise level.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it cools large rooms efficiently while keeping electricity consumption in check.

This LG window AC offers efficient cooling with a DUAL Inverter compressor that adjusts power based on the heat load. Its Convertible 4-in-1 cooling adapts to your needs, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms. The HD filter keeps the air clean, while the 4-way air swing ensures uniform cooling. This 1.5 ton window AC model delivers comfort with minimal power consumption.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency 3 Star rating Cooling Technology Convertible 4-in-1 cooling Build Quality Copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection for durability Special Features HD Filter, 4-way air swing, stabilizer-free operation (120-290V) Reasons to buy DUAL Inverter ensures low electricity bills 4-in-1 cooling adjusts based on cooling needs Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control Window AC may require more installation space Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, 2025 Model, UW-Q18WUXA, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this window AC performs efficiently and quietly. Many say that it offers exceptional cooling in large rooms.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides efficient cooling, consumes less power, and fits medium-sized rooms perfectly.

The Samsung 1.5 ton air conditioner is a smart choice for medium-sized rooms. With AI-driven energy-saving features, it reduces electricity consumption while delivering powerful cooling. The 5-step convertible cooling adapts to different needs, ensuring comfort and efficiency. Its Wi-Fi and voice control options make operation seamless. This is one of the best 1.5 ton air conditioners that efficiently cools spaces up to 150 sq. ft.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency 3-star BEE rating Cooling Features 5-step convertible cooling Smart Connectivity Wi-Fi, Alexa, Google, and Bixby voice control Condenser Copper with antibacterial filter for durability and hygiene Reasons to buy Smart AI mode saves electricity Wi-Fi connectivity for easy control Reasons to avoid Installation charges are high No 5-star energy rating option Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's quality, finishing, and energy efficiency but have mixed opinions on cooling, installation, performance, noise, and swing features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s energy-efficient, smart-enabled, and perfect for medium-sized rooms with powerful cooling.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC is a smart choice for medium-sized rooms. With 5-in-1 convertible cooling, it adjusts capacity as per your needs. The copper condenser ensures better cooling and durability, while the energy saver mode helps reduce electricity consumption. Turbo Cool mode delivers instant cooling, even in extreme heat. The anti-corrosive blue fins add longevity, and the stabiliser-free operation protects against voltage fluctuations.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency 3-star rating Cooling Technology 5-in-1 convertible modes Durability 100% copper condenser Smart Features Compatible with Alexa and Google Home (additional setup required) Reasons to buy Energy-saving Eco mode reduces power consumption Turbo Cool provides instant cooling in peak summer Reasons to avoid Smart features require an extra cost for activation 3-star rating may consume more power compared to higher-rated models Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Energy Saver, Blue Fins, ID318YKU, 2024 Model, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are dissatisfied with gas leakage and have mixed opinions on quality, cooling, functionality, installation, performance, noise level, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers flexible cooling, durability, and energy savings, making it ideal for everyday use.

The Voltas 1.5 ton window AC is an affordable and efficient choice for living rooms. Its copper condenser ensures durability and better cooling performance, while the anti-rust coating protects against wear and tear. With a 3-star energy rating, it balances cooling and power consumption. The Turbo Mode offers instant relief from heat, and features like Sleep Mode and Auto Swing provide comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Condenser 100% Copper with Anti-Rust Coating Cooling Modes Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Auto Swing Special Features Glow Light Button, LED Display, Low Gas Diagnosis Reasons to buy Durable copper condenser for efficient cooling Turbo Mode for quick cooling in high temperatures Reasons to avoid Slightly higher noise levels compared to split ACs Basic warranty of just 1 year on the product Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner effective and a good value but report issues with noise, remote quality, and mixed views on functionality, installation, and service.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers fast cooling, durable build, and energy-efficient performance at a budget-friendly price.

Designed for small to medium-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.), the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ensures energy-efficient performance with a copper condenser for durability and low maintenance. This 1.5 ton AC is enough for your living room with 3D airflow and Power Chill Mode, even in extreme temperatures of up to 52°C.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Condenser 100% Copper with DNNS Self-Heal Coating Special Features Low noise (30 dB), R32 Refrigerant, Auto Variable Speed Reasons to buy Dew Clean Technology for automatic self-cleaning Triple Display shows power consumption, temperature, and error codes Reasons to avoid Paid installation (INR 1500 + GST) 3-star rating means slightly higher energy consumption than a 5-star model Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's quality, cooling, and value, especially in hot climates. However, opinions vary on service, installation, noise, and energy efficiency.

Why choose this AC?

This Daikin AC offers powerful cooling, clean air, and smart features at a competitive price, making it a great investment for comfortable summers.

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC delivers powerful and energy-efficient cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology. It features VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, and a 100% Copper Condenser for durability. Designed for rooms 111-150 sq. ft., it cools larger rooms even at 55°C and has a low noise level of 26 dB and is one of the best 1.5 ton air conditioners.

Specifications Cooling Power 4400W Energy Consumption 852.44 Compressor Dual Inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1 mode Special Features VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, 2-way air swing Durability 100% Copper tubes with Ocean Black Protection Reasons to buy Saves electricity with Dual Inverter technology Fast cooling even at 55°C Reasons to avoid Paid installation required Heavier outdoor unit compared to some models Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q18JNXE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the air conditioner's performance, energy efficiency, and low noise but have mixed opinions on cooling, installation, value, AC function, and backlight.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides fast cooling, energy savings, and durability, making it ideal for small rooms and living spaces.

Looking for a reliable 1.5 ton AC thats enough for 2 rooms? This Godrej 1.5 ton 3 star window AC ensures steady cooling even at 48°C with its 100% copper condenser and Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating. The hydrophilic blue fin evaporator enhances durability, while the anti-dust filter keeps the air cleaner. With a 1571 kWh annual energy consumption, this window AC balances cooling efficiency with manageable power bills.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Condenser 100% Copper with Anti-Corrosion Blue Fin Special Features Turbo Mode, Anti-Freeze, Self-Diagnosis Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly, no ozone depletion) Reasons to buy Affordable window AC with low maintenance Good cooling performance even in peak summers Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means slightly higher power consumption Window AC design may not suit all interiors Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's value and cooling but have mixed opinions on its quality, functionality, and noise level.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides strong cooling, durable build, and a budget-friendly option for medium-sized rooms.

This Lloyd Split AC is packed with features to keep your home comfortable, even in extreme heat. With a 5-in-1 convertible mode, it adjusts cooling levels based on your needs, making it energy-efficient. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air. If you're wondering whether a 1.5 ton AC is enough for a living room, this model could be ideal for rooms up to 160 sq. ft.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Modes 5-in-1 convertible with turbo cooling Energy Rating 3-star Air Purification Anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air Durability 100% copper coils with corrosion-resistant Blue Fin coating Reasons to buy Cools efficiently even at 52°C Low gas detection and clean filter indication for easy maintenance Reasons to avoid No built-in WiFi connectivity Indoor unit design is slightly bulky Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's performance, value, energy efficiency, high-speed cooling, and low noise but have mixed opinions on installation, quality, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides powerful cooling, cleaner air, and energy efficiency, perfect for mid-sized rooms.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model) delivers powerful cooling even at 52°C, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.). The I-Sense Technology ensures comfort by sensing ambient temperature. Built with a 100% copper condenser and Blue Fin coating, it ensures durability. Enjoy a 5-year comprehensive warranty and 10-year compressor warranty on one of the best 1.5 ton air conditioners.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency 3-star rating Cooling Technology 5-in-1 convertible Condenser Coil 100% copper with Blue Fin coating for durability Special Feature I-Sense technology for intelligent cooling control Reasons to buy Adjusts cooling as per room conditions, reducing electricity costs Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion protection Reasons to avoid 3-star rating means slightly higher power consumption than a 5-star AC Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the air conditioner's cooling, energy efficiency, and noise level but have mixed opinions on functionality, installation quality, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances cooling performance, power savings, and durability, making it great for daily use.

Do you prioritise energy efficiency and smart features while buying a 1.5 ton AC?

If you prioritise energy efficiency, opt for a 5-star or inverter AC to save electricity. Smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, auto-clean, and sleep mode enhance convenience. While these may cost more initially, they offer long-term savings and comfort. If budget is a concern, consider basic models with essential cooling functions.

How do I know if the AC is sufficient for my living room?

To determine if a 1.5-ton AC is sufficient for your living room, consider the room size (150-180 sq. ft.), ceiling height, insulation, and sunlight exposure. High ceilings, poor insulation, or direct sunlight may require a higher capacity. Check the AC’s cooling capacity (BTU) and energy efficiency rating.

What are best AC brands to consider while buying a 1.5 ton AC for living room?

Here are some of the best AC brands on Amazon in India for 1.5 ton air conditioners:

LG: LG ACs offer energy-efficient inverter ACs with AI cooling, dual inverter technology, low noise levels, and excellent durability for long-term performance.

Samsung: Samsung ACs features Wind-Free cooling, smart connectivity, fast cooling modes, and eco-friendly refrigerants, ensuring comfort and energy savings.

Lloyd: Lloyd ACs provide budget-friendly ACs with rapid cooling, anti-viral filters, and stabilizer-free operation, ideal for Indian climates.

Voltas: Voltas ACs are known for powerful cooling, reliable performance, and advanced filtration, making it a great value-for-money choice.

Blue Star: Blue Star ACs delivers efficient cooling, smart features, and durable build quality with anti-corrosive protection for longer lifespan.

Factors to consider while buying a 1.5 ton AC for living room

When buying a 1.5-ton AC for your living room, consider these six factors:

Cooling Capacity & Room Size: Ensure the AC is suitable for a medium to large living room (150-180 sq. ft.).

Energy Efficiency: Look for a 5-star or inverter AC to save electricity.

Noise Level: Opt for a model with low noise for a comfortable environment.

Air Filtration: A good filter improves indoor air quality by removing dust and allergens.

Smart Features: Wi-Fi connectivity, auto-clean, and sleep mode enhance convenience.

Installation & After-Sales Service: Choose a brand with reliable service and easy installation.

Top 3 features of the best 1.5 ton ACs

Best 1.5 ton ACs Cooling technology Cooling Power Special Feature Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC Copper Condenser 4800 Kilowatts Turbo Cooling & Self-Diagnosis LG 1.5 Ton 3-Star DUAL Inverter Window AC Copper With Ocean Black Protection 4.7 Kilowatts HD Filter & 4-Way Air Swing Samsung 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC Copper Condenser Coil 6 Kilowatts Wi-Fi & Voice Control (Alexa, Google) Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling 1.5 Tons Smart Ready with Wi-Fi Adapter Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC Copper Condenser Coil 1.53 Kilowatts Dust Filter Daikin 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC Copper Condenser Coil 17100 British Thermal Units PM 2.5 Filter for Clean Air LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection 4.4 Kilowatts Auto Clean, sleep mode Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC 100% copper evaporator 4.95 Kilowatts Hydrophilic blue fin evaporator, Dust filter Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Evaporator Coils 4.75 Kilowatts Low Gas Detection Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star 100% copper evaporator 4.8 Kilowatts Anti freeze, Self Diagnosis

FAQs on 1.5 ton AC Is a 1.5-ton AC enough for my living room? A 1.5-ton AC is ideal for rooms around 150-180 sq. ft., depending on insulation and sunlight exposure.

Which type of AC is best for a living room—split or window? Split ACs offer better cooling, lower noise, and modern features, while window ACs are more affordable and easier to install.

How much electricity does a 1.5-ton AC consume? Power consumption depends on energy ratings; a 5-star inverter AC consumes less electricity than a 3-star or non-inverter model.

Does a 1.5-ton AC work well in extreme heat? Yes, but check the AC’s cooling capacity (BTU) and compressor type for optimal performance in high temperatures.

