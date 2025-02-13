Best 2 ton AC in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior cooling, energy efficiency and advanced features for year-round comfort
Discover the best 2 ton ACs in 2025 with powerful cooling, smart features, energy efficiency, and durable design for ultimate comfort all year round.
Our Pick
Best overall 2 ton AC
AC with max discount
Budget friendly 2 ton AC
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overall 2 ton ACLloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I5FWGEV) View Details
|
|
|
|
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI24EE5R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
AC with max discountMidea 2 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,HD Filter with Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,SANTIS PRO DELUXE, MAI24SD3R32F0,White) View Details
|
₹46,490
|
|
|
Budget friendly 2 ton ACGodrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2024 Model, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White) View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU24ZKYWA, 2024 Model, White) View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q24ENXE, White) View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2025 Model - 3400SXL RAS.D322PCBIBS, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 243VH VERTIS ELEGANT, White) View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, FA324YLU, 2022, White) View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IC324DCUHD, White) View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
Have you ever shopped for an air conditioner and felt confused? Many buyers struggle to choose the right AC, especially its tonnage. Most home and small office ACs range from 1.5 to 2 tons, making the decision tricky. While room size matters—200-250 sq. ft. needs a 2-ton AC—other factors also count. More people in the room, high ceilings, or strong sunlight exposure may require a bigger AC, even for a smaller space. Understanding your needs is key to making the right choice. To help, we’ve listed the best 2-ton ACs of 2025 on Amazon. Check them out now and find the perfect one for your space!
The Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with 5-in-1 convertible modes, allowing you to adjust cooling as needed. Its anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air, reducing dust and allergens. Designed with a copper condenser, it enhances durability and efficiency. The elegant white body with a golden deco strip adds style to any space, making it a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics. Certainly one of the best 2-ton ACs in 2025.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient 5-star rating saves electricity
Anti-viral filter improves air quality
Reasons to avoid
Slightly premium pricing
Remote lacks backlight
Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I5FWGEV)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its fast cooling, silent operation, and energy efficiency. Some mention the installation process could be quicker but appreciate the durability.
Why choose this product?
It offers powerful cooling, air purification, and energy savings. Ideal for large rooms, it ensures comfort, efficiency, and durability with smart features.
The Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers 6-in-1 convertible cooling, letting you adjust power as needed. Its HD and PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air by trapping dust and allergens. The Smart Energy Display helps monitor real-time energy usage, promoting efficiency. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control cooling remotely, making it a smart, powerful, and energy-efficient choice for modern homes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
6-in-1 cooling adapts to needs
Wi-Fi control adds convenience
Reasons to avoid
Installation service could be better
Remote lacks advanced features
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI24EE5R35W0,White)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its fast cooling, energy efficiency, and smart features. Some mention installation delays but love the Wi-Fi control and air purification.
Why choose this product?
This AC offers customisable cooling, smart Wi-Fi control, and energy savings, making it a powerful, efficient, and convenient choice for modern homes. All these positives make it one of the best 2-ton ACs in 2025.
The Midea 2 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC offers 4-in-1 convertible cooling, letting you adjust power levels as needed. Its AI Gear technology optimises performance for better energy efficiency and cooling. The HD filter with Auto Cleanser ensures cleaner air by removing dust and allergens while keeping the unit hygienic. With a durable copper condenser, it delivers reliable and long-lasting cooling, making it a great choice for large rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI Gear optimises cooling efficiency
Auto Cleanser keeps AC hygienic
Reasons to avoid
3-star rating consumes more power
Installation service needs improvement
Midea 2 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,HD Filter with Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,SANTIS PRO DELUXE, MAI24SD3R32F0,White)
The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing you to adjust cooling levels as needed. Its I-Sense technology intelligently detects room temperature and optimises cooling for maximum comfort. Built with a 100% copper condenser, it ensures durability and efficient heat transfer. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this is among the best 2-ton ACs in 2025 and provides long-term reliability, making it a smart choice for those seeking powerful and adaptive cooling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
I-Sense adjusts cooling automatically
5-in-1 modes offer flexibility
Reasons to avoid
3-star rating uses more electricity
Installation service needs improvement
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2024 Model, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its adaptive cooling, durable build, and quiet performance. Some mention higher electricity usage but appreciate its comfort and long warranty.
Why choose this product?
It offers smart cooling, flexible operation, and long-term reliability, making it a great choice for efficient, durable, and customisable cooling needs.
The Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC features 7-in-1 convertible cooling, letting you customise cooling levels for different needs. Its True AI Mode intelligently adjusts temperature and humidity for optimal comfort. The PM 0.1 air purification filter removes ultra-fine pollutants, ensuring cleaner indoor air. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control settings remotely, making this AC a perfect blend of smart technology, efficiency, and powerful cooling. Consider this as one of the best 2-ton ACs in 2025.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI mode adjusts cooling automatically
Wi-Fi control adds convenience
Reasons to avoid
3-star rating consumes more power
Installation service could be better
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU24ZKYWA, 2024 Model, White)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its smart controls, effective cooling, and air purification. Some mention installation delays but appreciate its AI-driven efficiency and quiet operation.
Why choose this product?
It offers customisable cooling, smart Wi-Fi control, and clean air, making it a great choice for modern, efficient, and healthy living.
The LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing you to adjust power levels for better efficiency. Its Diet Mode+ optimises energy use while maintaining comfort, making it ideal for long usage. The HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures cleaner air by reducing bacteria and allergens. With 4-way swing for uniform cooling, this AC delivers powerful performance, energy savings, and healthier air.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI Convertible saves energy efficiently
4-way swing ensures uniform cooling
Reasons to avoid
3-star rating uses more electricity
Installation service could be better
LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q24ENXE, White)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its fast cooling, energy efficiency, and air purification. Some mention installation delays but appreciate its smart features and durability.
Why choose this product?
It offers customisable cooling, energy savings, and smart features, making it a reliable, efficient, and advanced choice for modern homes.
The Hitachi 2 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC features Xpandable+ technology, which adapts cooling power based on room conditions for enhanced performance. Its Ice Clean feature ensures a self-cleaning mechanism that removes dust and bacteria, maintaining efficiency. The 4-way swing distributes cool air evenly across the room. With a 100% copper condenser for durability, this AC provides powerful cooling, cleaner air, and long-lasting performance for your home. This AC can easily be considered as one of the best 2-ton ACs in 2025.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Xpandable+ adjusts cooling as needed
Ice Clean keeps AC hygienic
Reasons to avoid
3-star rating consumes more power
Installation service needs improvement
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2025 Model - 3400SXL RAS.D322PCBIBS, White)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its strong cooling, uniform airflow, and self-cleaning feature. Some mention higher electricity use but praise its durability and efficient performance.
Why choose this product?
It offers adaptive cooling, self-cleaning technology, and durable performance, making it a smart, reliable, and efficient choice for large spaces.
The Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC offers 4-in-1 adjustable cooling, allowing customised performance based on weather conditions. Its Hot & Cold feature ensures comfort in both summers and winters. The anti-dust filter improves air quality by capturing fine particles. With a 100% copper condenser for durability and efficient heat transfer, this AC is a reliable choice for year-round cooling and heating.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Hot and Cold feature for all seasons
Adjustable cooling for energy efficiency
Reasons to avoid
3-star rating consumes more power
Installation service could be better
Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 243VH VERTIS ELEGANT, White)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its year-round usability, strong cooling, and efficient heating. Some mention installation delays, but overall, they like its performance and durability.
Why choose this product?
It provides cooling and heating, energy efficiency, and durable performance, making it an ideal choice for all-season comfort and reliability.
The Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC provides powerful cooling with a reliable fixed-speed compressor, ensuring steady performance. Its 100% copper condenser enhances durability and heat transfer for long-lasting efficiency. The dust filter improves air quality by trapping airborne particles. Designed for large rooms, this AC delivers consistent cooling, reliable operation, and durability, making it a dependable choice for homes and offices.
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its consistent cooling, strong build, and easy maintenance. Some feel power consumption is slightly higher, but praise its performance and durability.
Why choose this product?
It offers steady cooling, durable build, and easy maintenance, making it a reliable and effective choice for large spaces.
The Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty Inverter Split AC features Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, allowing flexible power adjustment for different needs. Its multi-sensor technology intelligently detects room conditions for optimal cooling. The self-diagnosis feature ensures easy maintenance by alerting users to system errors. With a durable copper condenser and Blue Fins coating for enhanced longevity, this AC offers efficient cooling, reliability, and long-term performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multi-sensors optimise cooling efficiency
Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for flexibility
Reasons to avoid
3-star rating consumes more electricity
Installation service could be better
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IC324DCUHD, White)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its powerful cooling, smart sensors, and build quality. Some mention higher electricity use, but overall, they praise its performance and durability.
Why choose this product?
It offers adaptive cooling, strong durability, and energy efficiency, making it a reliable and smart choice for long-term cooling needs.
How many sq ft will a 2 ton AC cool?
A 2-ton AC can efficiently cool a space of 200 to 250 sq. ft., depending on factors like ceiling height, insulation, sunlight exposure, and occupancy. Proper room assessment ensures optimal performance, energy efficiency, and consistent cooling throughout the space.
What is the current of a 2 ton AC unit?
A 2-ton AC unit typically draws 8 to 12 amps, depending on its efficiency, star rating, and voltage supply. Inverter models consume less current over time, while fixed-speed models may have higher peak power usage during startup and heavy cooling loads.
Can 2 ton AC cool two rooms?
A 2-ton AC can cool two small rooms if properly placed, with good airflow and insulation. However, cooling efficiency reduces if walls obstruct airflow. A ducted or multi-split AC is a better option for cooling multiple rooms efficiently.
Top 3 features of best 2 ton AC in 2025
|Best 2 Ton AC in 2025
|Cooling Power (in Kilowatts)
|Special Feature
|Energy Efficiency
|Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|6.2 kW
|Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
|5 Star
|Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC
|6.4 kW
|Smart Energy Display
|5 Star
|Midea 2 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC
|6.0 kW
|Auto Cleanser
|3 Star
|Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|6.1 kW
|I-Sense Technology
|3 Star
|Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
|6.05 kW
|True AI Mode
|3 Star
|LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
|6.3 kW
|Diet Mode+
|3 Star
|Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|6.15 kW
|Xpandable+ Technology
|3 Star
|Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC
|6.1 kW
|4-in-1 Adjustable Mode
|3 Star
|Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
|6.0 kW
|Self Diagnosis
|3 Star
|Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty Inverter Split AC
|6.2 kW
|Multi Sensors
|3 Star
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 2 ton AC in 2025
- Cooling efficiency: Check the cooling power in kilowatts to ensure it matches your room size. A 2-ton AC should effectively cool spaces up to 250 sq. ft.
- Energy efficiency: Look for a higher star rating to reduce electricity consumption. Inverter technology helps maintain stable cooling while saving energy.
- Special features: Smart controls, air purification filters, and convertible cooling modes enhance comfort and convenience.
- Durability and maintenance: Copper condensers improve longevity and performance. Features like self-cleaning filters reduce maintenance needs.
- Brand and warranty: Opt for trusted brands offering extended warranties on compressors and overall units for better reliability.
Similar articles for you
Best 5 star ACs in 2025 to get head start in tackling the upcoming summer heat wave
AC price: Top 9 choices with competitive pricing for perfect cooling this summer
Best AC under ₹40000: Discover the top 10 picks for superior cooling comfort in a budget
Best selling ACs 2024: Top 8 air conditioners to stay cool this summer and keep the electricity bills low
Grab best 1.5 ton ACs at 45% off on Amazon: Top 10 options from brands like Voltas, Lloyd, Blue Star, Hitachi and Cruise
Best 4 star inverter ACs: Top 10 efficient split AC models with convertible technology
Best AC brands in India in 2025: Top picks from reckoned brands like Samsung, Lloyd, LG, and more
FAQs on 2 ton AC
- What is the ideal room size for a 2-ton AC?
A 2-ton AC is suitable for rooms between 200-250 sq. ft., depending on insulation and external heat factors.
- Does a 2-ton AC consume a lot of electricity?
Energy consumption depends on the star rating and inverter technology. Higher-rated models with inverters are more energy-efficient.
- Can a 2-ton AC cool two rooms?
It may struggle to cool two separate rooms evenly unless they are connected with proper airflow.
- Which condenser is better for a 2-ton AC?
Copper condensers offer better durability, heat transfer, and require less maintenance than aluminium ones.
- How often should a 2-ton AC be serviced?
Basic cleaning should be done monthly, while professional servicing is recommended twice a year.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.