Grab best 1.5 ton ACs at 45% off on Amazon: Top 10 options from brands like Voltas, Lloyd, Blue Star, Hitachi and Cruise
Feb 06, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Take advantage of Amazon's mega discount on 1.5 Ton ACs! Upgrade your cooling system now and save big on top brands.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, 2025 Model, IC518ZNURS, White) View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White) View Details
|
₹38,000
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LH) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (4850 W, Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtr. Air Throw - HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model - White) View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2024 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW) View Details
|
₹28,050
|
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1NH) View Details
|
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White) View Details
|
₹29,500
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Inverter Compressor, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 185V Vertis Elite, White) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW) View Details
|
₹41,490
|
|
|
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White) View Details
|
₹27,330
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2024 Model,Estra EXi -CIW18SC5R32F0,White) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC5 WWA, White) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, 2025 Model, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details
|
₹36,220
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2024 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C5XWSEA) View Details
|
₹33,090
|
|
|
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Side Flow Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HWU18I-AOW3BN-INV, 2024 Model) View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter, Eco Mode, Powerful Mode, 2024 Model, CW-XN185AG, White) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, 2025 Model, UW-Q18WWXA, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Clean Air Filter, 2023 Model, GLW18I5FWCEV, White) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKM50U, White) View Details
|
₹45,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White) View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
View More Products