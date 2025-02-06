Menu Explore
Grab best 1.5 ton ACs at 45% off on Amazon: Top 10 options from brands like Voltas, Lloyd, Blue Star, Hitachi and Cruise

By Nivedita Mishra
Feb 06, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Take advantage of Amazon's mega discount on 1.5 Ton ACs! Upgrade your cooling system now and save big on top brands.

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, 2025 Model, IC518ZNURS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹44,490

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,000

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LH) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (4850 W, Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtr. Air Throw - HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model - White) View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2024 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹28,050

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1NH) View Details checkDetails

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,500

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Inverter Compressor, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 185V Vertis Elite, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW) View Details checkDetails

₹41,490

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White) View Details checkDetails

₹27,330

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2024 Model,Estra EXi -CIW18SC5R32F0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC5 WWA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, 2025 Model, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,220

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2024 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C5XWSEA) View Details checkDetails

₹33,090

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Side Flow Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HWU18I-AOW3BN-INV, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper Condenser, PM 0.1 Filter, Eco Mode, Powerful Mode, 2024 Model, CW-XN185AG, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, 2025 Model, UW-Q18WWXA, White) View Details checkDetails

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Clean Air Filter, 2023 Model, GLW18I5FWCEV, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKM50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹45,490

Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

A 1.5-ton air conditioner is ideal for cooling rooms between 150–180 sq. ft., ensuring efficient temperature regulation. Inverter models provide consistent cooling while reducing energy consumption, making them cost-effective in the long run. Many modern ACs feature smart connectivity, air purification filters, and eco-friendly refrigerants, enhancing comfort and sustainability.

Discover the best 1.5 Ton ACs for efficient cooling, comfort, and unbeatable performance at great prices.
Discover the best 1.5 Ton ACs for efficient cooling, comfort, and unbeatable performance at great prices.

Popular brands like Daikin, LG, and Voltas offer reliable options with advanced features. While these ACs provide powerful cooling, they may have a higher initial cost and require professional installation. However, their efficiency and durability make them a preferred choice for bedrooms, living rooms, and office spaces.

We have put together some of the best options for your perusal. Do check them out here and pick one before summer comes roaring in.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (185V Vectra CAR, 2024 Model) delivers powerful cooling with 4-in-1 adjustable mode for customised comfort. Its inverter technology enhances energy efficiency, while the copper condenser ensures durability and faster heat exchange. The anti-dust filter improves air quality by trapping pollutants. Designed for bedrooms and living spaces, this AC offers reliable performance with minimal noise. Though it requires professional installation, its energy savings and superior cooling make it a worthwhile investment.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
5 Star, inverter technology for high efficiency
Cooling Modes
4-in-1 adjustable mode for customised comfort
Filter Type
Anti-dust filter for improved air quality
Condenser Coil
Copper coil for better durability and cooling efficiency
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC, 2023 Model) offers efficient cooling with a 5-in-1 convertible mode for flexible performance. Its inverter technology optimises energy use, while the copper condenser ensures durability and faster heat exchange. The anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter enhances air quality by reducing pollutants. Designed with a stylish chrome deco strip, it suits modern interiors. Though it has a 3-star rating, it balances performance and affordability, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, suitable for rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
3 Star, inverter technology for moderate efficiency
Cooling Modes
5-in-1 convertible mode for adjustable cooling
Filter Type
Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air
Condenser Coil
Copper coil for better durability and heat transfer
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (IC518ZNURS, 2025 Model) offers convertible 5-in-1 cooling with AI Pro technology for intelligent climate control. Its DigiQ Hepta Sensors optimise performance, while the 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling. The copper condenser enhances durability and efficiency. With Wi-Fi smart connectivity, it allows remote operation via voice commands. Backed by a 60-month warranty, this energy-efficient AC is a premium choice for reliable and advanced cooling in modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
5 Star, inverter technology for maximum efficiency
Cooling Modes
Convertible 5-in-1 cooling with AI Pro technology
Smart Features
Wi-Fi enabled, supports voice control and remote access
Warranty
60 months comprehensive warranty for long-term reliability
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, 2025 Model, IC518ZNURS, White)

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC (3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, 2024 Model) features Xpandable+ technology, ensuring efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures. Its ice Clean function prevents dust and mould buildup, enhancing durability and air quality. The 100% copper condenser improves heat exchange and longevity. Equipped with a dust filter, it ensures cleaner airflow. Though it has a 3-star rating, its inverter technology balances performance and energy savings, making it a reliable choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
3 Star, inverter technology for balanced energy efficiency
Cooling Technology
Xpandable+ for enhanced cooling in extreme conditions
Maintenance Feature
Ice Clean function prevents dust and mould buildup
Condenser Coil
100% copper for better durability and heat transfer efficiency
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5FWBEW, 2024 Model) offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling for customised comfort and energy efficiency. Its anti-corrosion coating enhances durability, while the 100% copper condenser ensures effective heat transfer. The PM 2.5 filter improves air quality by trapping fine pollutants. Designed with a stylish chrome deco strip, it blends with modern interiors. With its 5-star rating and inverter technology, this AC delivers powerful cooling while optimising energy consumption, making it a reliable choice.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, suitable for rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
5 Star, inverter technology for maximum energy efficiency
Cooling Modes
5-in-1 convertible cooling for flexible performance
Filter Type
PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality
Durability
Anti-corrosion coating with 100% copper condenser for long-lasting performance
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (CWCVBK-VQ1W173, 2024 Model) features 7-stage air filtration for superior air quality. Its 4-in-1 convertible cooling adapts to varying needs, ensuring efficient temperature control. The PM 2.5 filter captures fine particles, enhancing air cleanliness. With a 100% copper condenser, it ensures durability and effective heat transfer. Although it has a 3-star rating, the inverter technology optimises energy use, providing a balance of performance and efficiency for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
3 Star, inverter technology for balanced energy efficiency
Cooling Modes
Convertible 4-in-1 cooling for flexible performance
Air Filtration
7-stage filtration with PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air
Condenser Coil
100% copper for enhanced durability and efficient heat transfer
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

Also read: Best 4 star inverter ACs: Top 10 efficient split AC models with convertible technology

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKL50U, 2024 Model) features Coanda Airflow, ensuring uniform cooling throughout the room. It uses Dew Clean Technology for easy maintenance and cleaner operation. The PM 2.5 filter improves air quality by removing fine particles. With a triple display, it provides clear operational status updates. The copper condenser enhances durability and heat exchange efficiency. Though it has a 3-star rating, the inverter technology balances energy efficiency with powerful cooling, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, perfect for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
3 Star, inverter technology for energy efficiency
Airflow Technology
Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling
Filtration
PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air quality
Maintenance Features
Dew Clean Technology for easy upkeep and enhanced performance
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model) offers advanced cooling with 7-in-1 convertible modes and a True AI mode for intelligent climate control. Its copper condenser ensures durability and effective heat transfer. The PM 0.1 air purification filter removes ultra-fine particles, improving air quality. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it enables remote control through smart devices. Although it has a 3-star rating, its inverter technology and energy-saving features provide optimal cooling and efficiency for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
3 Star, inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling
Cooling Modes
7-in-1 convertible modes with True AI for intelligent performance
Air Filtration
PM 0.1 air purification filter for superior air quality
Smart Features
Wi-Fi enabled for remote control via smart devices
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U, 2024 Model) combines energy efficiency with advanced cooling technology. Featuring inverter technology, it ensures optimal performance while minimising electricity consumption. The copper condenser enhances durability and heat transfer. Its PM 2.5 filter captures fine particles, improving indoor air quality. With a 5-star rating, it offers powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms, maintaining a comfortable environment while keeping energy bills low. The sleek white design complements any modern décor.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
5 Star, inverter technology for energy-efficient performance
Condenser Coil
Copper coil for enhanced durability and heat transfer
Filtration
PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality
Design
Sleek white finish that complements modern interiors
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKM50U, White)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, 2024 Model) offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, providing flexible performance for various needs. With heavy-duty cooling at 52°C, it ensures efficient cooling even in extreme conditions. The copper condenser guarantees long-lasting durability. Backed by a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this AC is designed for reliability. Its 5-star rating ensures energy-efficient performance, while the sleek white design suits any modern space, making it a great choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Energy Rating
5 Star, inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling
Cooling Technology
5-in-1 convertible cooling for versatile performance
Cooling Capacity
Heavy-duty cooling at 52°C for extreme temperature conditions
Warranty
5 years comprehensive warranty for long-term reliability
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)

Top 3 features of best 1.5 ton ACs

Best 1.5 Ton ACCooling PowerSpecial FeatureEnergy Star
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC4-in-1 Adjustable CoolingAnti-dust Filter5 Star
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC5-in-1 ConvertibleAnti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter3 Star
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACConvertible 5-in-1AI Pro, Wi-Fi Smart5 Star
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACXpandable+ CoolingIce Clean, Dust Filter3 Star
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC5-in-1 ConvertibleAnti-Corrosion Coating, PM 2.5 Filter5 Star
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC4-in-1 Convertible7-Stage Air Filtration3 Star
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACCoanda Airflow CoolingTriple Display, Dew Clean Tech3 Star
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC7-in-1 ConvertibleTrue AI Mode, PM 0.1 Filter3 Star
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACHigh-Efficiency CoolingPM 2.5 Filter5 Star
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACHeavy Duty at 52°C5-in-1 Convertible, 5 Years Warranty5 Star

FAQs on 1.5 ACs

  • What size room is suitable for a 1.5 Ton AC?

    A 1.5 Ton AC is ideal for rooms up to 180 sq. ft., providing effective cooling.

  • How energy-efficient is a 1.5 Ton AC?

    Energy efficiency varies by model, with 5-star rated ACs offering the best performance in terms of power consumption.

  • What is the benefit of inverter technology in a 1.5 Ton AC?

    Inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed to maintain consistent cooling, reducing energy consumption and improving efficiency.

  • How often should I clean the filter of a 1.5 Ton AC?

    Clean the filter every 2–3 weeks to maintain air quality and optimal performance.

  • Is installation of a 1.5 Ton AC difficult?

    Installation requires professional assistance for proper fitting and efficiency, which is typically included with most AC purchases.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

