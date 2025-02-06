Grab best 1.5 ton ACs at 45% off on Amazon: Top 10 options from brands like Voltas, Lloyd, Blue Star, Hitachi and Cruise

A 1.5-ton air conditioner is ideal for cooling rooms between 150–180 sq. ft., ensuring efficient temperature regulation. Inverter models provide consistent cooling while reducing energy consumption, making them cost-effective in the long run. Many modern ACs feature smart connectivity, air purification filters, and eco-friendly refrigerants, enhancing comfort and sustainability. Discover the best 1.5 Ton ACs for efficient cooling, comfort, and unbeatable performance at great prices.

Popular brands like Daikin, LG, and Voltas offer reliable options with advanced features. While these ACs provide powerful cooling, they may have a higher initial cost and require professional installation. However, their efficiency and durability make them a preferred choice for bedrooms, living rooms, and office spaces.

We have put together some of the best options for your perusal. Do check them out here and pick one before summer comes roaring in.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (185V Vectra CAR, 2024 Model) delivers powerful cooling with 4-in-1 adjustable mode for customised comfort. Its inverter technology enhances energy efficiency, while the copper condenser ensures durability and faster heat exchange. The anti-dust filter improves air quality by trapping pollutants. Designed for bedrooms and living spaces, this AC offers reliable performance with minimal noise. Though it requires professional installation, its energy savings and superior cooling make it a worthwhile investment.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 5 Star, inverter technology for high efficiency Cooling Modes 4-in-1 adjustable mode for customised comfort Filter Type Anti-dust filter for improved air quality Condenser Coil Copper coil for better durability and cooling efficiency

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC, 2023 Model) offers efficient cooling with a 5-in-1 convertible mode for flexible performance. Its inverter technology optimises energy use, while the copper condenser ensures durability and faster heat exchange. The anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter enhances air quality by reducing pollutants. Designed with a stylish chrome deco strip, it suits modern interiors. Though it has a 3-star rating, it balances performance and affordability, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, suitable for rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 3 Star, inverter technology for moderate efficiency Cooling Modes 5-in-1 convertible mode for adjustable cooling Filter Type Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air Condenser Coil Copper coil for better durability and heat transfer

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (IC518ZNURS, 2025 Model) offers convertible 5-in-1 cooling with AI Pro technology for intelligent climate control. Its DigiQ Hepta Sensors optimise performance, while the 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling. The copper condenser enhances durability and efficiency. With Wi-Fi smart connectivity, it allows remote operation via voice commands. Backed by a 60-month warranty, this energy-efficient AC is a premium choice for reliable and advanced cooling in modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 5 Star, inverter technology for maximum efficiency Cooling Modes Convertible 5-in-1 cooling with AI Pro technology Smart Features Wi-Fi enabled, supports voice control and remote access Warranty 60 months comprehensive warranty for long-term reliability

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC (3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, 2024 Model) features Xpandable+ technology, ensuring efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures. Its ice Clean function prevents dust and mould buildup, enhancing durability and air quality. The 100% copper condenser improves heat exchange and longevity. Equipped with a dust filter, it ensures cleaner airflow. Though it has a 3-star rating, its inverter technology balances performance and energy savings, making it a reliable choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 3 Star, inverter technology for balanced energy efficiency Cooling Technology Xpandable+ for enhanced cooling in extreme conditions Maintenance Feature Ice Clean function prevents dust and mould buildup Condenser Coil 100% copper for better durability and heat transfer efficiency

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5FWBEW, 2024 Model) offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling for customised comfort and energy efficiency. Its anti-corrosion coating enhances durability, while the 100% copper condenser ensures effective heat transfer. The PM 2.5 filter improves air quality by trapping fine pollutants. Designed with a stylish chrome deco strip, it blends with modern interiors. With its 5-star rating and inverter technology, this AC delivers powerful cooling while optimising energy consumption, making it a reliable choice.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, suitable for rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 5 Star, inverter technology for maximum energy efficiency Cooling Modes 5-in-1 convertible cooling for flexible performance Filter Type PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality Durability Anti-corrosion coating with 100% copper condenser for long-lasting performance

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (CWCVBK-VQ1W173, 2024 Model) features 7-stage air filtration for superior air quality. Its 4-in-1 convertible cooling adapts to varying needs, ensuring efficient temperature control. The PM 2.5 filter captures fine particles, enhancing air cleanliness. With a 100% copper condenser, it ensures durability and effective heat transfer. Although it has a 3-star rating, the inverter technology optimises energy use, providing a balance of performance and efficiency for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 3 Star, inverter technology for balanced energy efficiency Cooling Modes Convertible 4-in-1 cooling for flexible performance Air Filtration 7-stage filtration with PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air Condenser Coil 100% copper for enhanced durability and efficient heat transfer

Also read: Best 4 star inverter ACs: Top 10 efficient split AC models with convertible technology

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKL50U, 2024 Model) features Coanda Airflow, ensuring uniform cooling throughout the room. It uses Dew Clean Technology for easy maintenance and cleaner operation. The PM 2.5 filter improves air quality by removing fine particles. With a triple display, it provides clear operational status updates. The copper condenser enhances durability and heat exchange efficiency. Though it has a 3-star rating, the inverter technology balances energy efficiency with powerful cooling, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, perfect for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 3 Star, inverter technology for energy efficiency Airflow Technology Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling Filtration PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air quality Maintenance Features Dew Clean Technology for easy upkeep and enhanced performance

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model) offers advanced cooling with 7-in-1 convertible modes and a True AI mode for intelligent climate control. Its copper condenser ensures durability and effective heat transfer. The PM 0.1 air purification filter removes ultra-fine particles, improving air quality. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it enables remote control through smart devices. Although it has a 3-star rating, its inverter technology and energy-saving features provide optimal cooling and efficiency for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 3 Star, inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling Cooling Modes 7-in-1 convertible modes with True AI for intelligent performance Air Filtration PM 0.1 air purification filter for superior air quality Smart Features Wi-Fi enabled for remote control via smart devices

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U, 2024 Model) combines energy efficiency with advanced cooling technology. Featuring inverter technology, it ensures optimal performance while minimising electricity consumption. The copper condenser enhances durability and heat transfer. Its PM 2.5 filter captures fine particles, improving indoor air quality. With a 5-star rating, it offers powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms, maintaining a comfortable environment while keeping energy bills low. The sleek white design complements any modern décor.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 5 Star, inverter technology for energy-efficient performance Condenser Coil Copper coil for enhanced durability and heat transfer Filtration PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality Design Sleek white finish that complements modern interiors

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, 2024 Model) offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, providing flexible performance for various needs. With heavy-duty cooling at 52°C, it ensures efficient cooling even in extreme conditions. The copper condenser guarantees long-lasting durability. Backed by a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this AC is designed for reliability. Its 5-star rating ensures energy-efficient performance, while the sleek white design suits any modern space, making it a great choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft. Energy Rating 5 Star, inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling Cooling Technology 5-in-1 convertible cooling for versatile performance Cooling Capacity Heavy-duty cooling at 52°C for extreme temperature conditions Warranty 5 years comprehensive warranty for long-term reliability

Top 3 features of best 1.5 ton ACs

Best 1.5 Ton AC Cooling Power Special Feature Energy Star Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 4-in-1 Adjustable Cooling Anti-dust Filter 5 Star Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter 3 Star Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Convertible 5-in-1 AI Pro, Wi-Fi Smart 5 Star Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Xpandable+ Cooling Ice Clean, Dust Filter 3 Star Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible Anti-Corrosion Coating, PM 2.5 Filter 5 Star Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 4-in-1 Convertible 7-Stage Air Filtration 3 Star Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Coanda Airflow Cooling Triple Display, Dew Clean Tech 3 Star Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC 7-in-1 Convertible True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Filter 3 Star Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC High-Efficiency Cooling PM 2.5 Filter 5 Star Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Heavy Duty at 52°C 5-in-1 Convertible, 5 Years Warranty 5 Star

FAQs on 1.5 ACs What size room is suitable for a 1.5 Ton AC? A 1.5 Ton AC is ideal for rooms up to 180 sq. ft., providing effective cooling.

How energy-efficient is a 1.5 Ton AC? Energy efficiency varies by model, with 5-star rated ACs offering the best performance in terms of power consumption.

What is the benefit of inverter technology in a 1.5 Ton AC? Inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed to maintain consistent cooling, reducing energy consumption and improving efficiency.

How often should I clean the filter of a 1.5 Ton AC? Clean the filter every 2–3 weeks to maintain air quality and optimal performance.

Is installation of a 1.5 Ton AC difficult? Installation requires professional assistance for proper fitting and efficiency, which is typically included with most AC purchases.

