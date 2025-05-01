Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE for Prime members: Big price drop on air coolers from brands like Bajaj, Orient and more

Are you ready for a summer shopping bonanza? Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings you unexpected deals and a chance to grab the early discounts on air coolers if you are a Prime member. The sale is LIVE for all Prime members and the non Prime members can jump onto the shopping bandwagon starting noon. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings unmissable deals and discounts on air coolers.

Air coolers are essential for the summer season as they are not as expensive as air conditioners and also draw less energy bills when compared to ACs. Some people doubt the efficiency of air coolers in climates like North India but it can be effective if used right. This article is an attempt at listing the best options for you, no matter where you live in the country. Gear up with your Prime memberships and lets get shopping on the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

The Bajaj DMH 115L Desert Air Cooler is a powerhouse for larger rooms, delivering superior cooling with its big ice chamber and efficient honeycomb pads. Its inverter compatibility ensures energy savings, which is a bonus to the already discounted price during the Amazon sale.

Backed by a 3-year warranty , it’s a worry-free investment for Indian summers. Perfect for dry climates, this cooler combines performance, convenience, and affordability, making it a top choice for home cooling during the Amazon summer sale.

Specifications Capacity 115 liters, ideal for larger rooms Cooling Technology High-density honeycomb pads for efficient air cooling Ice Chamber Large, easy-to-use ice compartment for enhanced cooling Inverter Compatibility Energy-efficient operation during power fluctuations Warranty 3 years (1 year standard + 2 years extended) Click Here to Buy Bajaj DMH 115L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Cooler For Larger Room | Inverter Compatible | Big Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty) 【White】

The Orient Electric Aerostorm 92L Desert Air Cooler redefines cooling with its Densenest honeycomb pads , ensuring maximum airflow and cooling efficiency. The auto-fill feature adds convenience, while the 4000 Mch high air delivery makes it perfect for medium to large rooms during the Amazon sale 2025.

Its sleek design and inverter compatibility make it a modern, energy-saving solution for hot summers. With durable construction and advanced features, it’s a reliable and stylish addition to any home. Check this out with additional discounts and bank offers during the Amazon Great Summer sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 92 liters, suitable for medium to large rooms Cooling Pads Densenest honeycomb pads for superior cooling Air Delivery 4000 Mch for extensive room coverage Auto-Fill Feature Hassle-free water refilling for uninterrupted cooling Inverter Compatibility Ensures stable performance during voltage fluctuations Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White

The Crompton Ozone 75L Desert Air Cooler is compact yet powerful, designed for efficient home cooling. Its high-density honeycomb pads and Everlast pump ensure consistent performance, while the large ice chamber boosts cooling in dry climates.

The 4-way air deflection provides uniform airflow across the room, and the auto-fill feature adds convenience. With a focus on durability and ease of use, this cooler is an excellent value-for-money option for Indian households. This model is going to be on high discount along with additional bank offers during the Amazon Summer sale 2025. You cannot miss this.

More desert cooler options for you during the Amazon sale 2025:

The Symphony Diet 12T Tower Air Cooler is a sleek, compact solution perfect for personal cooling at home or work during the Amazon summer sale. Its honeycomb pad and powerful blower ensure efficient cooling, while i-Pure Technology purifies the air for a healthier environment.

With low power consumption , it’s both eco-friendly and budget-friendly. Designed for small spaces, this cooler combines portability, quiet operation, and advanced features like dry mode, making it ideal for modern homes in dry climates. Check the offers and the discounted price on this model during the Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 12 liters, suitable for personal or small room use Cooling Pads Honeycomb pads for superior cooling efficiency Air Delivery Powerful blower with effective air throw Power Consumption Low energy usage for cost savings Special Features i-Pure Technology for air purification, dry mode, portable design Click Here to Buy Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)

The Crompton Optimus Neo 35L Tower Air Cooler strikes a balance between performance and convenience. Its high-density honeycomb pads and Everlast pump ensure consistent cooling, while the easy-clean ice chamber boosts cooling efficiency making it a cool choice during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

The 4-way air deflection provides uniform airflow across the room, making it ideal for medium-sized spaces. With low power consumption and durable components, it’s a reliable choice for Indian summers in dry or hot climates especially with the special price during the Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 35 liters, suitable for medium-sized rooms Cooling Pads High-density honeycomb pads for enhanced cooling Air Deflection 4-way air deflection for uniform cooling Ice Chamber Easy-to-clean, boosts cooling performance Special Features Everlast pump for durability, low power consumption Click Here to Buy Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump

The Bajaj TMH50 Tower Air Cooler is a powerful yet stylish cooling solution for medium to large rooms available at an attractive price during the Amazon Summer sale. Its honeycomb cooling pads and 30-ft air throw ensure widespread cooling, while inverter compatibility makes it energy-efficient during power fluctuations.

Backed by a 3-year warranty , it’s a reliable choice for long-term use. With a sleek design and efficient performance, this cooler is perfect for homes seeking comfort and durability without compromising on style. You can get an additional 10% instant discount with the help of HDFC bank credit cards.

Specifications Capacity 50 liters, suitable for medium to large rooms Cooling Pads Honeycomb pads for efficient cooling Air Throw 30-foot air throw for extensive coverage Inverter Compatibility Ensures stable performance during voltage fluctuations Warranty 3 years (1 year standard + 2 years extended) Click Here to Buy Bajaj TMH50 Tower Air Cooler for Room 50L | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatibility | Honeycomb Cooling Pads | 30-Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

More tower cooler options during the Amazon Sale 2025:

FAQs about the air coolers on Amazon Sale 2025 What is the difference between a desert cooler and a tower cooler? A desert cooler is larger, designed for bigger rooms, and often comes with features like honeycomb pads and ice chambers for enhanced cooling in dry climates. A tower cooler , like the Symphony Diet 12T , is compact, portable, and ideal for personal or small-space cooling. Tower coolers are sleeker and better suited for urban homes with limited space.

How do I choose the right water tank capacity for my air cooler? The water tank capacity determines how long the cooler can run without refilling. For small rooms or personal use, a 12L–35L cooler like the Symphony Diet 12T or Crompton Optimus Neo is sufficient. For medium to large rooms, opt for a 50L+ cooler like the Bajaj TMH50 . Larger tanks reduce the frequency of refilling but make the cooler bulkier.

Are honeycomb pads better than traditional cooling pads? Yes, honeycomb pads (found in models like Orient Aerostorm and Crompton Optimus Neo ) are more efficient at retaining water and providing better cooling. They ensure uniform airflow and faster cooling compared to traditional aspen pads, making them ideal for hot and dry climates.

Do air coolers work well in humid climates? Air coolers are most effective in dry climates because they add moisture to the air. In humid climates , their efficiency drops as the air is already saturated with moisture. If you live in a humid area, consider using the cooler in "fan-only" mode or opting for a dehumidifier alongside it for better comfort.

What additional features should I look for in an air cooler? Look for features like inverter compatibility (e.g., Bajaj TMH50 ), auto-fill functionality (e.g., Orient Aerostorm ), and 4-way air deflection (e.g., Crompton Optimus Neo ) for convenience. Advanced features like i-Pure Technology (e.g., Symphony Diet 12T ) or Everlast pumps enhance durability and air quality, making the cooler more reliable and efficient.

