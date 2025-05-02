Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale brings the coolest and best ACs from Lloyd at up to 40% off: Top picks with advanced cooling

ByIqbal
May 02, 2025 12:04 PM IST

Amazon Sale 2025 is LIVE, bringing BIG discount on the best ACs from Lloyd. These latest models from Lloyd boast of advanced features and technology. Read on.

Lloyd Stellar Lite 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Mood Lighting, Door Open Alert, Copper, Smart 4-Way Swing, White/Silver Deco, GLS18V5FWSSL View Details checkDetails

₹51,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V Vectra CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,310.2

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI24EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹55,850.2

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Changeable Facia, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White/Grey Facia, GLS12V5FOGSY, FREE INSTALLATION*) View Details checkDetails

₹40,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd Stunnair 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Expandable, Mood Lighting, In-Built Air Purifier, Direct Voice Command, Copper, Beige & Cocoa, New Launch GLS19V5KOOQZ) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV) View Details checkDetails

₹28,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹28,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹26,950

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The coolest AC deals on the Amazon Great Summer Sale are live. Among others, Lloyd ACs is among the best AC brands for Indian homes, offering powerful cooling solutions at affordable prices. Their wide range of models includes inverter split ACs, window ACs and convertible options built with copper coils, anti-viral filters and durable components. If you’re planning to buy a new air conditioner, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to score big savings.

Amazon Sale 2025: Make the most of the summer sale with top deals on the best Lloyd ACs
Amazon Sale 2025: Make the most of the summer sale with top deals on the best Lloyd ACs

This Amazon Sale 2025 features great offers on Lloyd’s popular AC models, ideal for beating the heat with ease. With stylish looks, smart features and efficient cooling even in high temperatures, Lloyd ACs are made for long-lasting performance. If you’re planning to buy a new air conditioner, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to score big savings.

Banks offers and exclusive discounts on the best ACs during the Amazon Sale 2025:

1500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 10,000.

500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to 1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to 1,750 on HDFC Bank Debit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to 1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5,000.

No Cost EMI options

Check out the options for the best ACs on Amazon Great Summer Sale:

Tailored for Indian summers, this Lloyd 1.5 Ton AC brings smart cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible feature. The copper coils with anti-corrosion coating promise long life, while the PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air. With a cooling performance up to 52°C, 2-way air swing, and low noise levels, this unit delivers comfort without compromise – and looks elegant with its chrome-accented design, making it one of the best 1.5 ton ACs on Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 ton
Cooling Power
4.8 kW
Energy Efficiency
5 Star
Dimensions
22D x 98.2W x 32H cm
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

Loading Suggestions...

Style meets technology with the Lloyd Stylus AC – India’s first with a swappable fascia to match your interiors. This 1 ton AC is Wi-Fi enabled and comes with 6 cooling modes accessible via remote or app. Its anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter keeps the air pure, while 100% copper build and Golden Fins enhance durability. It operates quietly, handles high ambient temperatures, and includes thoughtful extras like smart swing, clean filter alerts, and free installation – positioning it as one of the best ACs on Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications

Capacity
1 ton
Cooling Power
3.5 kW
Energy Efficiency
5 Star
Dimensions
20.2D x 82.4W x 28.5H cm
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Changeable Facia, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White/Grey Facia, GLS12V5FOGSY, FREE INSTALLATION*)

Loading Suggestions...

Experience smart cooling with the Lloyd Stunnair 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC availble during Amazon sale 2025. This new launch boasts 6-in-1 expandability, an in-built air purifier, and convenient direct voice command. Its I.N.D.R.I sensor enables features like Find Me and presence detection. Enjoy efficient cooling with a copper condenser and Golden Fins, complemented by mood lighting and a premium remote.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 ton
Cooling Power
5.2 kW
Energy Efficiency
5 Star
Dimensions
21.6D x 92W x 32.3H cm
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd Stunnair 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Expandable, Mood Lighting, In-Built Air Purifier, Direct Voice Command, Copper, Beige & Cocoa, New Launch GLS19V5KOOQZ)

Loading Suggestions...

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is another excellent option to buy during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. It features 5-in-1 convertibility, allowing flexible cooling capacity. The 100% copper condenser ensures efficient performance and durability. It also includes an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. It is designed in white with a chrome deco strip and is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. This Lloyd AC is regarded as one of the best ACs on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
0.8 ton
Cooling Power
3.5 kW
Energy Efficiency
5 Star
Dimensions
20.5D x 87W x 30H cm
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)

Loading Suggestions...

Consider the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, one of the best ACs offering 5-in-1 convertible cooling for adaptable performance in medium-sized rooms (up to 160 sq ft). Its copper coils with Blue Fins enhance durability and cooling efficiency. It cools effectively up to 52°C and includes an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
1.5 ton
Energy Efficiency
3 Star
Cooling Power
4.75 kW
Dimensions
21.7D x 87W x 30H cm
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Loading Suggestions...

If you're after compact yet efficient cooling, the Lloyd 1 Ton AC is one of the best ACs on the Amazon Great Summer Sale. With a 5-in-1 convertible mode, it easily adapts to varying cooling demands. The striking graphic finish adds a stylish edge to your room, while its smart 4-way swing and Turbo Cool function boost airflow. Equipped with a dual-layer filter system and copper coils with Golden Fin protection, it keeps your space cool, clean, and low-maintenance.

Specifications

Capacity
1 ton
Cooling Power
3.5 kW
Energy Efficienct
5 Star
Dimensions
20.5D x 87W x 30H cm
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)

Loading Suggestions...

This Lloyd 1.5 Ton window AC is a reliable and one of the best Lloyd ACs for medium-sized rooms. With its fixed-speed compressor and 3-star efficiency rating, it balances performance and affordability. The 100% copper coils with blue fin coating ensure lasting durability, while features like strong dehumidification, self-diagnosis, and auto-restart add everyday convenience. It cools effectively even at 48°C and comes with a clean air filter and LED display.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 ton
Cooling Power
4.8 kW
Energy Efficiency
3 Star
Dimensions
66D x 71W x 43H cm
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW)

Loading Suggestions...

Compact and efficient, the Lloyd 1.0 Ton Window AC is ideal for smaller spaces up to 100 sq. ft. Built with 100% copper and Blue Fin coils, it ensures solid cooling performance and longer life. It handles high temperatures with ease while offering handy features like self-diagnosis, strong dehumidification, and auto restart. With its clean air filter and remote operation, this AC delivers fuss-free comfort.

Specifications

Capacity
1 ton
Cooling Power
3.2 kW
Energy Efficiency
3 Star
Dimensions
60D x 57W x 38.5H cm
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW)

Best Lloyd AC

  • Do Lloyd ACs work in high temperatures?

    Yes, most models cool effectively even at 48°C or 52°C.

  • What is a 5-in-1 or 6-in-1 convertible AC?

    These allow you to adjust cooling capacity as per your needs.

  • Do Lloyd ACs need a stabilizer?

    No, most models offer stabilizer-free operation within a voltage range.

  • Do Lloyd ACs have air purification features?

    Yes, many models include PM 2.5 and anti-viral filters.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

