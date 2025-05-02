Amazon Summer Sale brings the coolest and best ACs from Lloyd at up to 40% off: Top picks with advanced cooling

The coolest AC deals on the Amazon Great Summer Sale are live. Among others, Lloyd ACs is among the best AC brands for Indian homes, offering powerful cooling solutions at affordable prices. Their wide range of models includes inverter split ACs, window ACs and convertible options built with copper coils, anti-viral filters and durable components. If you’re planning to buy a new air conditioner, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to score big savings. Amazon Sale 2025: Make the most of the summer sale with top deals on the best Lloyd ACs

Banks offers and exclusive discounts on the best ACs during the Amazon Sale 2025:

₹1500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value ₹10,000.

₹500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value ₹5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value ₹5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank Debit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value ₹5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to ₹1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value ₹5,000.

No Cost EMI options

Check out the options for the best ACs on Amazon Great Summer Sale:

Tailored for Indian summers, this Lloyd 1.5 Ton AC brings smart cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible feature. The copper coils with anti-corrosion coating promise long life, while the PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air. With a cooling performance up to 52°C, 2-way air swing, and low noise levels, this unit delivers comfort without compromise – and looks elegant with its chrome-accented design, making it one of the best 1.5 ton ACs on Amazon sale 2025.



Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 4.8 kW Energy Efficiency 5 Star Dimensions 22D x 98.2W x 32H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

Style meets technology with the Lloyd Stylus AC – India’s first with a swappable fascia to match your interiors. This 1 ton AC is Wi-Fi enabled and comes with 6 cooling modes accessible via remote or app. Its anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter keeps the air pure, while 100% copper build and Golden Fins enhance durability. It operates quietly, handles high ambient temperatures, and includes thoughtful extras like smart swing, clean filter alerts, and free installation – positioning it as one of the best ACs on Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Cooling Power 3.5 kW Energy Efficiency 5 Star Dimensions 20.2D x 82.4W x 28.5H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Changeable Facia, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White/Grey Facia, GLS12V5FOGSY, FREE INSTALLATION*)

Experience smart cooling with the Lloyd Stunnair 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC availble during Amazon sale 2025. This new launch boasts 6-in-1 expandability, an in-built air purifier, and convenient direct voice command. Its I.N.D.R.I sensor enables features like Find Me and presence detection. Enjoy efficient cooling with a copper condenser and Golden Fins, complemented by mood lighting and a premium remote.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 5.2 kW Energy Efficiency 5 Star Dimensions 21.6D x 92W x 32.3H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd Stunnair 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Expandable, Mood Lighting, In-Built Air Purifier, Direct Voice Command, Copper, Beige & Cocoa, New Launch GLS19V5KOOQZ)

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is another excellent option to buy during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. It features 5-in-1 convertibility, allowing flexible cooling capacity. The 100% copper condenser ensures efficient performance and durability. It also includes an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. It is designed in white with a chrome deco strip and is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. This Lloyd AC is regarded as one of the best ACs on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 ton Cooling Power 3.5 kW Energy Efficiency 5 Star Dimensions 20.5D x 87W x 30H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)

Consider the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, one of the best ACs offering 5-in-1 convertible cooling for adaptable performance in medium-sized rooms (up to 160 sq ft). Its copper coils with Blue Fins enhance durability and cooling efficiency. It cools effectively up to 52°C and includes an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 1.5 ton Energy Efficiency 3 Star Cooling Power 4.75 kW Dimensions 21.7D x 87W x 30H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

If you're after compact yet efficient cooling, the Lloyd 1 Ton AC is one of the best ACs on the Amazon Great Summer Sale. With a 5-in-1 convertible mode, it easily adapts to varying cooling demands. The striking graphic finish adds a stylish edge to your room, while its smart 4-way swing and Turbo Cool function boost airflow. Equipped with a dual-layer filter system and copper coils with Golden Fin protection, it keeps your space cool, clean, and low-maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Cooling Power 3.5 kW Energy Efficienct 5 Star Dimensions 20.5D x 87W x 30H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)

This Lloyd 1.5 Ton window AC is a reliable and one of the best Lloyd ACs for medium-sized rooms. With its fixed-speed compressor and 3-star efficiency rating, it balances performance and affordability. The 100% copper coils with blue fin coating ensure lasting durability, while features like strong dehumidification, self-diagnosis, and auto-restart add everyday convenience. It cools effectively even at 48°C and comes with a clean air filter and LED display.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling Power 4.8 kW Energy Efficiency 3 Star Dimensions 66D x 71W x 43H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW)

Compact and efficient, the Lloyd 1.0 Ton Window AC is ideal for smaller spaces up to 100 sq. ft. Built with 100% copper and Blue Fin coils, it ensures solid cooling performance and longer life. It handles high temperatures with ease while offering handy features like self-diagnosis, strong dehumidification, and auto restart. With its clean air filter and remote operation, this AC delivers fuss-free comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Cooling Power 3.2 kW Energy Efficiency 3 Star Dimensions 60D x 57W x 38.5H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW)

Best Lloyd AC Do Lloyd ACs work in high temperatures? Yes, most models cool effectively even at 48°C or 52°C.

What is a 5-in-1 or 6-in-1 convertible AC? These allow you to adjust cooling capacity as per your needs.

Do Lloyd ACs need a stabilizer? No, most models offer stabilizer-free operation within a voltage range.

Do Lloyd ACs have air purification features? Yes, many models include PM 2.5 and anti-viral filters.

