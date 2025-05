Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Min 40% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, HUL and more with additional bank offers

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is now live for all shoppers, and water purifiers are among the top products to watch out for this season. With a minimum of 40% off on best-selling models from brands like Aquaguard, HUL Pureit, and Native by UC, this is a solid chance to bring home a reliable purifier without overspending. Amazon Great Summer Sale deals on water purifiers are live!

From RO+UV systems to compact wall-mounted purifiers, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has deals on models that suit all kinds of households. And the savings don’t stop at the price tag.

With 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, plus 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, you’ll be shaving off even more from the final bill. Expect additional limited-time offers to pop up throughout the sale, so don’t wait too long.

Hottest deals on water purifiers for you: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

More deals on water purifiers on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Get clean, mineral-rich water without the hassle. This water purifier needs no service for 2 years and includes a free alkaline bottle worth ₹1,500. It comes with 7-stage purification and water-saving tech that cuts waste by up to 60%.

As part of Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, it’s a smart pick for everyday value. Get this water purifier at a 52% discount.

Specifications Purification 7-stage RO + UV + Copper Storage Capacity 7 litres Water Saving Up to 60% less wastage Special Feature No service needed for 2 years Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | Free Alkaline bottle worth ₹1500 | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

Loading Suggestions...

The Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV is a reliable choice for clean, mineral-rich water during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With 7-stage purification, built-in LED UV sterilisation, and a mineral enhancer cartridge, it delivers safe RO water enriched with calcium and magnesium.

It also features Smartsense indicators and saves up to 45% water. Enjoy 50% off during this Amazon Great Summer Sale, including bank discounts and cashback.

Specifications Purification Method 7-stage RO+UV with microfiltration Water Saving Up to 45% Tank Capacity 7 litres Smart Indicators Alerts before filter expiry Suitable For Borewell, tanker, and municipal water Click Here to Buy Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white

More deals on HUL Pureit water purifiers during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier is a powerful solution for safe and healthy drinking water, now available with 42% off in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. It uses advanced RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS control purification and includes UV LED in the tank to keep water bacteria-free.

The alkaline feature helps balance pH levels and supports immunity. Don’t miss this Amazon Deal with exciting bank discounts and cashback offers.

Specifications Purification Method RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control Tank Capacity 8 litres Water Flow Rate 20 litres per hour Alkaline Feature pH up to 9.5 for better health Zero Water Wastage Recirculates rejected water Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard Neo UV+UF Water Purifier is perfect for homes using municipal water (TDS <200 ppm). With 8-stage purification, including UV e-boiling and Ultra Filtration, it eliminates 99.99% of viruses and bacteria while ensuring crystal-clear, safe water.

It also comes with Active Copper Technology to infuse the right amount of copper for better health. This water purifier is now available at 47% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Purification Method UV + UF + Active Copper Water Source Only for Municipal water (TDS <200 ppm) Tank Capacity 6.2 litre Special Features Filter change alert, UV e-boiling, free maintenance plan Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2500

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier is a powerful and affordable solution for Indian homes that rely on borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

Backed by RO Maxx technology and UV e-boiling, it removes 99.99% viruses and bacteria, and filters out lead, mercury, microplastics, and pesticides. With 30x better impurity removal than local purifiers you can now get it at 46% off in Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Purification Method RO + UV + MTDS Water Source Suitable for all types (borewell, tanker, municipal) Tank Capacity 6 litres Special Features Energy saving, smart LED indicators, RO Maxx filtration Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

Loading Suggestions...

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier is a powerful 8L water purifier ideal for homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water. It features RO+UF+TDS Control and UV LED in-tank purification to remove arsenic, fluoride, rust, and dissolved salts while retaining essential minerals for tastier water.

With 20 LPH flow rate, a long-lasting RO membrane, and a free 1-year service plan, it ensures safe, healthy water. Now available at 41% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Purification Method RO + UF + UV + TDS Control Water Source Suitable for all water types Tank Capacity 8 Litres Special features UV LED in-tank, TDS controller, activated carbon filter Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV Water Purifier is now up on discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. It comes with a durable 304-grade stainless steel tank and 9-stage purification, including Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology for immune-boosting minerals.

With up to 60% water savings, it’s ideal for all water sources—tanker, borewell, or municipal. Features like Mineral Guard, UV e-boiling, and smart LED indicators ensure safe, healthy, and great-tasting water.

Specifications Purification Method RO + UV + Active Copper + Zinc Water Source Suitable for all (TDS up to 2000 ppm) Tank Capacity 5.5 litres (Stainless Steel) Special Features Mineral Guard, 60% water saving, Smart LED alerts Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

More deals on Aquaguard water purifiers on Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+UV Water Purifier offers advanced 7-stage purification with DURAViva technology and WQA-certified components, ensuring clean, mineral-rich water. With an 8L capacity and up to 70% water savings, it's perfect for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources.

It features in-tank UV sterilisation, Smartsense filter alerts, and no bypass mineral enrichment. Built from food-grade plastic with a sleek black design, it's a stylish, efficient addition to any kitchen. Check out the deals on the water purifier on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Purification Method RO + MF + Mineral Enrichment + UV LED Water Source Suitable for all (borewell, tanker, municipal) Tank Capacity 8 litres Special Features DURAViva tech, Smartsense alerts, 70% water saving Click Here to Buy Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier is a 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline system that provides pure, mineral-enriched water. With its 8L capacity, it’s designed for all water sources, including tanker, borewell, and municipal water.

Notably, this purifier needs no service for 2 years thanks to smart rinse technology, saving you up to ₹13,500 on service costs. The in-tank UV ensures continuous protection against germs, while the copper-charged filter enhances health benefits.

Specifications Purification Method 10-stage filtration with RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline Key features 2-year filter life, US FDA certified 99.99% pure water Warranty 2 years, covering all filters, membranes & electrical parts Capacity 8 litres Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper Smart Purifier is a premium 9-stage purifier featuring Titanium Duo Filters with a 2-year lifespan and a surgical-grade stainless steel tank. It offers real-time TDS tracking, hydration monitoring, filter health updates, and auto service requests via app.

With 3-in-1 Active Copper Technology, it infuses water with copper, calcium, and magnesium. Suitable for all water sources, it includes a zero pressure pump for homes with low water pressure and is available at a great discount on Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Purification Method 9-stage RO + UV with Active Copper Key Features Smart app controls, SS tank, auto service request, hydration tracker Warranty Lifetime warranty on tank, 2-year filter life Capacity 5 litres Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper I Stainless Steel Tank | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life & Water In take Tracker | includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage Purification

Similar stories for you

Amazon Summer Sale LIVE for Prime members: Up to 75% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and more

The Amazon Summer Sale is LIVE for Prime Members: Up to 55% off on the best ACs from Daikin, Lloyd and other top brands

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at 12 am tonight for Prime Members: Up to 60% off on top models of fans and coolers

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight for Prime members: Exclusive Prime member deals on AC, refrigerator and more

Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches in Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Are water purifiers available at a discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Yes, top water purifiers from brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Urban Company, and Livpure are available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Summer Sale starting May 1st.

Which features should I look for in a water purifier during the Amazon Sale? Look for RO+UV purification, copper and alkaline boost, TDS controller, filter life indicators, and smart app features for the best value during the sale.

Are there no-cost EMI options on water purifiers during the Amazon Summer Sale? Yes, you can get no-cost EMI plans on leading credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards for select models.

Do water purifiers come with installation services during the Amazon sale? Many water purifiers come with free brand installation, especially from Urban Company, Aquaguard, and others. Check product details for eligibility in your city.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.