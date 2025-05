Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Massive discounts revealed with up to 80% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here, bringing incredible deals on top water purifiers from renowned brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, and more. This Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers massive discounts, with savings up to 80% off on high-quality water purifiers. If you're upgrading your water system or buying your first purifier, this is the best time to make a purchase. Dive into the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and grab massive discounts on top water purifiers from leading brands. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is bigger than ever!

Along with unmissable Amazon Sale prices, enjoy additional bank offers and flexible EMI options, making your shopping experience even more rewarding. The Amazon Summer Sale ensures you get the best value for your money, with amazing deals on trusted brands. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers—shop now and enjoy the cleanest water with incredible savings!

Banks offers and exclusive discounts on water purifiers during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card : Enjoy unlimited 5% cashback on every purchase.

: Enjoy unlimited 5% cashback on every purchase. HDFC Bank : Get 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions.

: Get 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. SBI Credit Cards : Avail a 10% instant discount on both credit card and EMI payments.

: Avail a 10% instant discount on both credit card and EMI payments. RBL Bank : Receive a 7.5% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions.

: Receive a 7.5% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. One Card : Save up to ₹ 3,500 instantly on credit card and EMI purchases.

: Save up to 3,500 instantly on credit card and EMI purchases. No Cost EMI: Flexible, interest-free EMI options available across leading banks.

Top deals on water purifiers during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Our top 10 best selling water purifiers for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Get the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier at 46% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! This top-rated purifier, India’s #1, is ideal for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal water sources.

It removes 30 times more impurities than local purifiers, ensuring safe drinking water for your family. Plus, enjoy a free service plan worth ₹2000! Don’t miss this limited-time deal in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Sale is your only chance to grab a great deal.

Specifications Special Features RO+UV Purification, Energy Saving, LED Indicators Product Dimensions 32L x 27W x 48H Centimetres Installation Type Countertop Purification Method RO + UV + MTDS Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

Loading Suggestions...

Grab the Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier at 50% off during the Amazon Sale and Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Featuring RO+UV+UF and Active Copper Tech, it ensures up to 60% water savings and includes a taste adjuster for fresh, purified water.

Ideal for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal water, this purifier delivers safe drinking water. Don’t miss this exclusive offer in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025! Grab this unmissable deal and bring home a water purifier that suits your needs.

Specifications Special Features Patented Active Copper Technology, RO+UV Purification, Taste Adjuster (MTDS), Up To 60% Water Saving Product Dimensions 27.8L x 32W x 48H Centimetres Installation Type Wall-mounted, Countertop Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

Check out more Aquaguard brand water purifiers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Take advantage of 41% off on the KENT Grand RO Water Purifier during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Equipped with RO+UF+TDS Control technology and a UV LED tank, this 8 litre purifier ensures clean water from Borewell, Tanker, or Municipal sources.

With a 20LPH flow rate and the largest service network, it’s an ideal solution for your home. Don’t miss out on this exclusive deal in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Special Feature UV, UF, RO Product Dimensions 39L x 53W x 25H Centimetres Installation Type Wall Mount,Freestanding Purification Method Reverse Osmosis Ultraviolet Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

Loading Suggestions...

Hurry and grab the KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier at 36% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! This advanced purifier features RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control, providing pure water with a 0.0001 Micron RO Membrane and Auto Flush for easy upkeep.

With an 8 litre capacity and 20LPH flow rate, it’s ideal for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal water. Don’t miss this exclusive offer in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Special Feature Reduce TDS, RO Product Dimensions 40L x 25W x 52H Centimetres Package Information Dispenser Purification Method Alkaline Click Here to Buy KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black

Check out some more Kent brand water purifiers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy 50% off on the Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED Water Purifier during the Amazon Sale! With 7-stage purification and up to 45% water saving, this 7 litre purifier is perfect for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal water.

Its in-tank UV LED ensures constant purity. Wall-mountable and sleek in black, it's designed to fit your home. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Special Feature WQA certified Product Dimensions 27.4L x 32.5W x 38H Centimetres Installation Type Wall Mount Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral Water Purifier is available at 46% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! With 6-stage purification and up to 60% water saving, this 7L purifier is ideal for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal water.

Featuring FiltraPower technology and a wall-mountable design, it ensures clean, safe drinking water for your family. Don't miss this limited-time offer, only available in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Special Feature RO + Product Dimensions 30.6L x 30W x 36.6H Centimetres Installation Type Countertop Material Polypropylene, Iron, Plastic Click Here to Buy Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black

Check out some more Pureit brand water purifiers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Check out the AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier now available at 38% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! With advanced 8-stage purification and Copper Fortified Water, it’s perfect for Municipal, Tanker, and Borewell water.

Equipped with CFM+SCMT technology, this purifier ensures safe and healthy water for your family. Don’t miss this exclusive offer in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 – limited-time only!

Specifications Special Feature Digital Display, Retains Natural Taste, Auto Cut Off, Energy Saving Mode Product Dimensions 38L x 26.7W x 46H Centimetres Purification Method SCMT, Reverse Osmosis Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water

Loading Suggestions...

Experience the AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water Purifier, now available at 46% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Featuring 8-stage purification, SCMT, Copper, Alkaline, and Mintech technology, it offers hot and ambient water with a stainless steel tank.

With 10 litres storage and up to 33% water savings, it’s ideal for your home. Don’t miss out on this exclusive deal during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 10 litres Product Dimensions 14.5D x 12.8W x 19H Centimetres Style ‎Z9 Pro-Black Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for Home

Check out more AO Smith brand water purifiers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue) offers 5-stage purification with RO+UF technology, plus Copper+Zinc+Minerals for safe drinking water. It’s equipped with a 7L tank, making it ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Right now, during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s available at 60% off. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 – a chance to buy this top-quality purifier at an unexceptional price! Hurry, stock is limited!

Specifications Special Features Convenient removable transparent tank for easy to clean Hygiene zero splash water flow controller faucet Compact design with 3 way Mounting.Convenient removable transparent tank for easy to clean Hygiene zero splash water flow controller faucet Compact design with 3 way Mounting. Installation Type Countertop Purification Method Activated Carbon Material Plastic Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier is now at 54% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This RO+UV+Alkaline purifier features 8-stage purification with Copper, Zinc, and Magnesium.

With 33% higher water recovery and a 6.5 litres tank, it's ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water up to 2000 TDS. Enjoy 5 years of free service. Don’t miss this Amazon Sale deal during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025—order now before the offer ends!

Specifications Product Dimensions 26.3L x 35.1W x 50H Centimetres Installation Type Freestanding Purification Method Alkaline Maximum Flow Rate ‎25 Litres Per Hour Operating Pressure Range 6-30 PSI Click Here to Buy Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black),RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service,Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borewell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery

Check out some more Havells brand water purifiers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Some more top deals from a lesser known brands like Aqua D, Kinsco, and Livpure up to 80% off

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE: Up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more – Limited time deals!

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE for ALL: Avail up to 65% off on best selling TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more brands

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is Live for everyone: Exclusive deals on ACs, smart TVs, laptops, smartwatches, and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale Countdown begins! Pre deals revealed on top wearables like smartwatches, earbuds and headphones

Bumper Discounts! Up to 75% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and more in Amazon sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE for Prime members: Big price drop on air coolers from brands like Bajaj, Orient and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE: Best washing machine deals for Prime Members on Samsung, LG, IFB front and top load models

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals and offers on water purifiers What types of water purifiers are available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? You’ll find RO, UV, UF, and alkaline purifiers from top brands.

Are there any discounts on premium water purifiers in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025? Yes, top models are available at up to 80% off.

Which water purifiers are best for borewell and tanker water? RO+UV or RO+UF purifiers work well for high TDS sources like borewell or tanker water.

Can I get no-cost EMI on water purifiers during the Amazon Sale? Yes, several models are available with no-cost EMI options.

Are copper water purifiers included in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Yes, models with Copper+Zinc+Mineral tech are available with exciting discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.