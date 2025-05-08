Lowest ever prices on Samsung TVs! Grab up to 65% off before Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tonight – Last hour deals!

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is coming to a close today, and if you’ve been waiting for the best deals on Samsung TVs, now is your chance! Samsung, one of the most trusted TV brands, has slashed prices on a wide range of models. If you’re looking for a compact 32 inch TV or a massive 85 inch screen, there’s something for every space and need. Hurry! The clock is ticking on the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Save up to 65% on Samsung TVs before the sale ends tonight! Don’t miss these last hour steals!

Don’t miss out on these exceptional offers! Samsung TVs are available at the lowest prices of the season, with up to 65% off before the sale ends tonight, May 8. Act fast to grab your favourite model and enjoy the clarity, performance, and smart features that Samsung is known for.

Massive price drop on Samsung 50 and 55 inch TVs: Grab these deals before Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is ending tonight! Don't miss out on incredible discounts on Samsung 50 inch and 55 inch TVs during the Amazon Sale 2025.

With the Amazon Great Summer Sale offering huge price drops, now’s the time to upgrade your home entertainment. These Samsung models deliver superior picture quality, sleek design, and smart features, all at record low prices. Grab yours before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends tonight!

Top deals on Samsung 50 inch and 55 inch smart TVs:

Unbelievable price drop on Samsung 40 inch and 43 inch smart TVs: Hurry, Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tonight

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is almost over! Make the most of massive price drops on Samsung 40 inch and 43 inch larger TVs, only during the Amazon Sale 2025.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering incredible discounts on these top-rated Samsung models, known for their stunning visuals and smart features. Don't miss your chance to grab a Samsung TV at incredible savings before the sale ends tonight!

Top deals on Samsung 40 inch and above smart TVs:

Huge price drop on Samsung 65 inch smart TVs: Limited time offer in Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to score huge discounts on Samsung 65 inch larger smart TVs! With the Amazon Sale 2025, you can get these high-quality models at unbeatable prices.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale brings you the best deals on top-tier Samsung TVs, offering incredible viewing experiences and smart features. Don't miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system before the sale ends tonight!

Top deals on Samsung 65 inch smart TVs:

Huge price drop on Samsung 75 inch and 85 inch TVs: Grab the best deals in Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Upgrade your home entertainment with Samsung 75 inch and 85 inch TVs at jaw-dropping prices during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! The Amazon Sale 2025 brings you incredible discounts on these massive screens, offering the best of tech and entertainment.

With the Amazon Great Summer Sale, now’s the time to grab a Samsung TV with a large display at an unbeatable price. Don’t wait, just grab these deals before they end tonight.

Top deals on Samsung 75 inch and 85 inch smart TVs:

Big price drop on Samsung 32 inch smart TVs: Exclusive offers in Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Looking for a budget-friendly Samsung TV? Now's the perfect time to get a great deal on 32 inch models in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

With the Amazon Sale 2025, you can score amazing prices on Samsung 32 inch smart TVs, ideal for smaller rooms or apartments. These TVs offer fantastic picture quality and smart features. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Summer Sale, the clock's ticking, so grab your Samsung 32 inch TV while the offers last till tonight.

Top deals on Samsung 32 inch smart TVs:

Massive price cuts on more brands like Sony, LG, TCL during Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Looking for top-tier brands like Sony, LG, and TCL? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to grab them at exclusive bargains! Sony, LG, TCL, and other renowned brands are offering huge discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025.

If you're after premium picture quality or the latest smart features, these brands have something for every home. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Summer Sale as it's the best time to upgrade your TV and enjoy incredible deals before the sale ends!

Top deals on smart TVs from more brands like Sony, LG, TCL and many more:

HDFC Bank credit card offers on Samsung smart TVs during Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Enjoy a 10% instant discount on a minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 during the Amazon Sale 2025.

5,000 during the Amazon Sale 2025. Get up to ₹ 1,250 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card (Non-EMI).

1,250 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card (Non-EMI). Avail up to ₹ 1,750 off on Credit Card EMI (6 months and above).

1,750 off on Credit Card EMI (6 months and above). Save up to ₹ 1,750 using HDFC Debit Card EMI (6 months and above).

No Cost EMI Options

No Cost EMI available via Amazon Pay Later (Check eligibility on the product page).

No Cost EMI available through Bajaj Fiserv EMI.

Enjoy up to ₹ 7,907.85 EMI interest savings on select Credit Cards.

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 on price drop on Samsung smart TVs Are Samsung Smart TVs available at discounted prices during Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Yes, select Samsung Smart TVs are available with up to 65% off during the sale.

Which Samsung TV sizes have the biggest price drops in the sale? Models like 32", 43", 55", 65", and 75" are seeing the highest discounts.

Can I get No Cost EMI on Samsung TVs during the Amazon Sale? Yes, No Cost EMI options are available via Amazon Pay Later, Bajaj Finserv, and select credit cards.

Is today the last day to grab Samsung Smart TV deals? Yes, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tonight—don’t miss the final few hours!

Are Samsung Smart TVs part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025? Absolutely, Samsung TVs are featured with exclusive deals under this flagship event.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.