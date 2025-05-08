Best Sony TVs in 2025 now up at a discount of up to 50% on Amazon Summer Sale! Hurry, the Sale ends today

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is almost over! Its the last day of the Sale making it your last chance to grab the hottest tech deals of the season. If you’ve been planning to get a premium Sony TV for your home, now’s the time. Last day of Amazon Summer Sale, grab up to 50% off on best Sony TVs in 2025

With discounts of up to 50% and additional bank offers on select models, this is one of the best opportunities to bring home a high-performance Sony television at a significantly lower price.

But act fast, and these limited-time offers won’t last beyond today. Don’t miss your chance to save big on the best Sony TVs of 2025 before the Amazon Summer Sale ends.

Last day deals and discounts on the best Sony TVs on Amazon Summer Sale

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (K-65S25B) is one of the best Sony TVs in 2025, and it’s now available at 46% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale. With stunning 4K clarity, rich colours, and smart Google TV features, this TV delivers smooth visuals, voice control, and seamless streaming. Don’t miss out—Amazon Sale 2025 ends today, and these deals on Sony TV won’t last.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED with Live Color, MotionFlow XR 100 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels with 4K X-Reality PRO and HDR10 support Smart Features Google TV, Apple Airplay/Homekit, Chromecast, Alexa Sound 20W Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers Reasons to buy Crisp 4K picture with Sony’s 4K Processor X1 Loaded with Google TV and voice assistant features Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not suit hardcore gamers No Dolby Vision support Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant 4K display, lag-free performance, Dolby sound, smooth free installation, clear guidance, and overall great value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers sharp 4K visuals, smart features, and solid sound at a major discount.

Sony 75-inch BRAVIA 3 Series 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV (K-75S30B) is one of the top-rated and best Sony TVs in 2025, now available at a massive 51% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This powerhouse TV delivers lifelike visuals with Triluminos PRO, immersive Dolby Atmos sound, and intelligent AI features. If you're chasing Sony TVs on discount, act fast—Amazon Great Summer Sale ends today.

Specifications Display 75-inch 4K LED with Triluminos PRO, Dolby Vision, MotionFlow XR 100 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels with 4K X-Reality PRO, HDR10/HLG Smart Features Google TV, built-in mic, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa Sound 20W Bass Reflex Speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Reasons to buy Massive display with vivid colours and AI-powered picture clarity Dolby Atmos with ambient sound optimisation Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may limit fast-paced gaming performance Large size needs ample wall or floor space Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vibrant picture, cinematic resolution, powerful sound, voice control, easy use, pre-installed apps, great value, and reliable service.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers cinematic visuals, smart connectivity, and deep discounts in the Amazon Sale.

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (K-55S25B) is a top pick during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, offering a massive 43% discount. Perfect for mid-sized living rooms, this TV delivers immersive 4K clarity with Sony’s advanced X1 processor and vibrant Live Colour technology. If you’re hunting for a reliable Sony 55-inch smart TV on discount, this one brings premium performance at an unbeatable price.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K LED with HDR10, Live Color, MotionFlow XR 100 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels with 4K X-Reality PRO Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Game Menu, Alexa Sound 20W Open Baffle Speakers with Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Reasons to buy Crisp visuals with HDR and real-time upscaling Seamless Google TV experience with voice control support Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not suit heavy gamers Lacks Dolby Vision Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant 4K resolution, lag-free performance, Dolby sound, free installation, clear guidance, detailed features, and great value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances price and performance beautifully, making it ideal for smart home upgrades this summer.

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (K-65S30B) is a premium entertainment powerhouse now available at 41% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Packed with the powerful 4K HDR Processor X1, Dolby Vision, and Triluminos PRO, this model is designed for cinematic visuals and immersive audio. If you're looking for a Sony 65-inch smart TV with Dolby Vision and AI features, this one checks all the boxes.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K LED with Dolby Vision, Triluminos PRO, HDR10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels with 4K X-Reality PRO Smart Features Google TV, built-in mic, Alexa, Apple Airplay, Chromecast Sound 20W Bass Reflex Speakers with Dolby Atmos and Ambient Optimization Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Reasons to buy Dolby Atmos + Dolby Vision combo for immersive experience Advanced Triluminos PRO and AI-powered processor Built-in mic for hands-free voice control Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not satisfy advanced gamers Pricey compared to similar-sized models without Sony’s ecosystem Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vibrant display, cinematic resolution, powerful sound, voice control, easy interface, pre-installed apps, reliable service, and immersive viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it brings home theatre-grade visuals and audio into your living room, backed by Sony’s trusted performance and intelligent AI optimisations.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (K-43S20B) offers a stunning 4K LED display, powered by the 4K Processor X1 for vivid, sharp visuals. It comes with Google TV, voice controls via Google Assistant, and support for Chromecast, making it a perfect smart entertainment hub. With 35% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, it’s one of the best deals on Sony TV available now.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K LED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Sound Output 20W with Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Reasons to buy Rich 4K display with X-Reality PRO for superior picture quality Smart features like Google TV, voice controls, and Chromecast Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate might not satisfy gamers Limited USB ports for additional devices Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the vivid picture quality, sound, fast performance, easy Google TV setup, quick service, and excellent value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines 4K clarity with advanced smart features, perfect for a smart home setup.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (K-50S20B) is a top pick during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with 34% off. Featuring a stunning 4K LED display with X-Reality PRO for superior picture quality, it offers Google TV, voice controls via Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in. Perfect for those looking for Sony TVs on discount, it brings premium features at an affordable price.

Specifications Display 50-inch 4K LED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Sound Output 20W with Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Reasons to buy Exceptional 4K clarity with MotionFlow XR 100 for smooth visuals Smart features including voice control, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa integration Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not satisfy fast-paced gaming Limited USB ports for multiple devices Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vivid picture quality, impressive sound, fast performance, easy Google TV setup, quick service, and great value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers high-quality visuals, smart features, and seamless connectivity for a smart entertainment experience.

The Sony BRAVIA 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 is available at a 23% discount in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This model combines sleek design with powerful features like Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, and X-Reality PRO for superior image quality. Ideal for small rooms, it offers HD Ready resolution and Dolby Audio for clear sound. Hurry, the Amazon sale ends today!

Specifications Screen Size 32 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution 1366 x 768 (HD Ready) Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Smart TV features for easy streaming and control Compact size fits well in smaller spaces Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution may not appeal to those seeking higher resolution Limited refresh rate of 60Hz, not ideal for fast-paced gaming Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV’s quality impressive, with excellent sound, picture, and live colour display. Quick installation and great value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers premium features like Google TV, X-Reality PRO, and Dolby Audio at an affordable price.

The Sony BRAVIA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR70 is a powerhouse in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 with a 31% discount. Featuring 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and XR Processor, this TV provides stunning visuals and smooth motion for gaming and movies. Smart features include Google TV, Chromecast, and Alexa compatibility. Don’t miss out on the Amazon sale deals on Sony TVs!

Specifications Screen Size 65 Inches Display Technology Mini LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Excellent 4K quality and vibrant colors with XR Triluminos PRO Smooth motion with 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming and sports Reasons to avoid Large size may not fit smaller rooms Higher price point even with the discount Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR70 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the bright picture, impressive sound, smooth installation, and mind-blowing HDR content, appreciating the TV’s features overall.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers superior 4K visuals, AI-powered features, and a smooth gaming experience.

Is a Sony TV worth the price compared to other brands?

Sony TVs are priced slightly higher, but they offer superior picture quality, sound performance, and longevity. With features like the XR Processor, Triluminos PRO display, Dolby Vision, and immersive audio tech like Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Multi-Audio, Sony delivers a cinema-like experience at home. Their TVs are known for premium build quality and are future-ready with HDMI 2.1 ports, voice assistants, and smart connectivity. You're investing in reliability, better processing, and cutting-edge display technologies.

What is the difference between Sony’s LED, OLED, and Mini LED TVs?

Sony offers different panel technologies for varied needs. LED TVs are great for everyday viewing and are budget-friendly. OLED TVs offer deep blacks and infinite contrast, making them perfect for movie buffs and dark room settings. Mini LED TVs, like the BRAVIA 7 series, use smaller LEDs for better brightness, contrast, and precision in backlighting—ideal for bright rooms and HDR content. Each serves a purpose: LED for value, OLED for cinema lovers, and Mini LED for those wanting premium visuals without OLED pricing.

Are Sony TVs good for gaming?

Yes, Sony TVs are excellent for gaming, especially their newer 4K models with HDMI 2.1 support. Features like 120Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Game Menu make gameplay smoother and more responsive. Dolby Vision and HDR10 bring visuals to life, and fast response times reduce input lag. Sony’s BRAVIA XR models are even compatible with PlayStation 5 for optimised performance. If you’re a serious gamer, these TVs are more than capable of handling demanding titles while ensuring immersive gameplay and seamless transitions.

Factors to consider before buying a Sony TV in 2025

Display Technology : Choose between LED, OLED, or Mini LED based on your viewing preference and budget.

: Choose between LED, OLED, or Mini LED based on your viewing preference and budget. Resolution : Opt for 4K or 8K depending on your usage; 4K is ideal for most homes.

: Opt for 4K or 8K depending on your usage; 4K is ideal for most homes. Picture Processing : Sony's XR Cognitive Processor enhances picture quality—check which models include it.

: Sony's XR Cognitive Processor enhances picture quality—check which models include it. Sound Quality : Look for features like Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Surface Audio for immersive sound.

: Look for features like Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Surface Audio for immersive sound. Smart Features : Ensure it supports Google TV, voice control, and streaming apps you use.

: Ensure it supports Google TV, voice control, and streaming apps you use. Connectivity : Check for HDMI ports, Bluetooth, USB slots, and eARC support for soundbars or consoles.

: Check for HDMI ports, Bluetooth, USB slots, and eARC support for soundbars or consoles. Budget and Size: Balance your budget with screen size and features suitable for your room setup.

Top 3 features of the best Sony TVs in 2025

Best Sony TVs in 2025 Screen Size Display Technology Smart Features Sony BRAVIA 2 65" (K-65S25B) 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Control Sony BRAVIA 3 75" (K-75S30B) 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, AI Picture & Sound, Chromecast Sony BRAVIA 2 55" (K-55S25B) 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Assistant Sony BRAVIA 3 65" (K-65S30B) 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, AI Enhancements, Chromecast Sony BRAVIA 2 43" (K-43S20B) 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Search Sony BRAVIA 2 50" (K-50S20B) 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant Sony BRAVIA 32" (KD-32W825) 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant Sony BRAVIA 7 65" (K-65XR70) 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Mini LED Google TV, XR Processor, Dolby Vision, Apple AirPlay, Alexa

FAQs on the best Sony TVs Do Sony TVs support voice control? Yes, most Sony Smart TVs come with Google Assistant and are compatible with Alexa and Apple HomeKit for hands-free voice control.

Are Sony TVs compatible with Apple devices? Yes, Sony TVs support Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, allowing seamless casting and smart control with iPhones and iPads.

How is the sound quality on Sony TVs? Sony TVs feature technologies like Acoustic Surface Audio+, Dolby Atmos, and Voice Zoom, delivering immersive and clear sound without a soundbar.

What smart platform do Sony TVs use? Sony Smart TVs run on Google TV, giving access to thousands of apps, streaming services, personalised recommendations, and voice search.

