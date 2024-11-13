Amazon sale 2024: Best deals on smart TVs; up to 65% off from top TV brands like Samsung, LG, Acer and more

Amazon sale 2024 brings substantial savings on smart TVs, with discounts reaching up to 65% on popular models from renowned brands like Samsung, LG, and Acer. This sale provides a prime opportunity for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment systems at a fraction of the regular cost. Whether you’re interested in ultra-HD resolution, OLED displays, or enhanced sound systems, the options span various models, catering to different viewing needs and budgets. Amazon Sale 2024: Save up to 65% on top smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, and Acer.(AI generated)

From cinematic picture quality to smart connectivity features, each brand offers unique innovations designed to elevate your entertainment experience. Be sure to explore this sale to find the best combination of features and savings on high-quality smart TVs that fit your lifestyle and viewing preferences.

Find our top picks with great offers listed here:

The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K resolution and Google TV integration. Ideal for binge-watchers and families, it supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. The sleek metallic bezel-less design and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity provide a modern look and smooth performance, making it a thoughtful gift for entertainment lovers.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) TV

Display: 4K UHD LED

Sound: Dolby Audio MS12Y, 24W output

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring

Special features: Multiple Eye Care, Dynamic Colour Enhancement

2. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning viewing experience with its Crystal Processor 4K and vibrant colour display. With features like PurColor and Motion Xcelerator, this TV is ideal for movie enthusiasts and gamers. Smart features like voice control and IoT connectivity make it a versatile addition to any modern home, suitable for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) TV

Display: Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+

Sound: 20W output, Q-Symphony

Smart Features: Bixby Voice Ready, Apple AirPlay

Special features: UHD Dimming, Object Tracking Sound

3. MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and a wide colour gamut. Ideal for streaming and gaming, it supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and includes built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for convenient voice control. With Dolby Audio and a 30W speaker output, this TV makes a thoughtful entertainment upgrade for any household.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) TV

Display: 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10

Sound: 30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in

Special features: Reality Flow MEMC, ALLM

4. Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV

The Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV delivers stunning 4K visuals with Quantum Dot Technology and enhanced sound through an integrated 88W soundbar. Ideal for movie buffs and gamers, it features modes like Cinema and Cricket Mode for tailored viewing experiences. With Google TV, you can enjoy a seamless smart interface and access popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The built-in ActiVoice remote allows easy voice control.

Specifications of Vu 126 cm (50 inches) TV

Display: 4K Quantum Dot Technology, HDR10+, HLG

Sound: 88W soundbar, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, ActiVoice Remote Control

Special features: AI Picture Engine, Dynamic Backlight Control

5. Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV offers vibrant 4K HDR visuals and powerful Dolby Audio sound. With features like Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, and Google Assistant, it provides a smooth and interactive entertainment experience. Whether streaming Netflix, Prime Video, or playing the latest games via ALLM, this TV caters to all needs. Its sleek design and 30W output make it a great choice for any living room.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) TV

Display: 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10

Sound: 30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant

Special features: Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine

6. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers exceptional 4K resolution with vibrant colour reproduction thanks to the 4K Processor X1 and Live Color technology. The TV supports Dolby Audio for an enhanced sound experience and comes equipped with Google Assistant for voice control. Ideal for gamers with ALLM and eARC support, it also offers access to streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.

Specifications of Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA TV

Display: 4K LED, 4K X-Reality PRO, HDR10

Sound: 20W output, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant

Special features: Motionflow XR 100, Apple Airplay

7. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV delivers stunning picture quality with its Self-LIT OLED pixels and α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor. It supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. Perfect for gamers, it features Game Optimizer and ALLM. With built-in Alexa and Apple Airplay 2, the TV offers seamless connectivity and an expansive range of streaming apps.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) TV

Display: 4K OLED, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10

Sound: 20W output, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Built-in Alexa, Apple Airplay 2

Special features: Game Optimiser, Eye Comfort Display

The Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers exceptional image quality with 1.07 billion colours, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. It delivers immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and high-fidelity speakers. The TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast, and personalised content recommendations. With a powerful 64-bit quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, it's perfect for seamless streaming and gaming.

Specifications of Acer 189 cm (75 inches) TV

Display: 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC

Sound: 40W output, Dolby Atmos, High Fidelity Speakers

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Special Features: Intelligent Frame Stabilisation, UHD Upscaling

Best deals on Smart TVs: FAQs When is the best time to buy a Smart TV on sale? The best time to buy a Smart TV is during major sales events like the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Black Friday, New Year sales, and end-of-season clearances. These events often feature significant discounts and deals on top brands.

What features should I consider when buying a Smart TV? Key features to look for include: Resolution (4K or higher for best image quality) HDR support (for better contrast and colour) Smart features (Google Assistant, Alexa, or built-in apps like Netflix, and Prime Video) Refresh rate (higher refresh rates are better for smooth motion, especially in sports and gaming) Connectivity options (HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi) Sound quality (Dolby Atmos or other sound technologies)

Are Smart TVs worth the investment? Yes, Smart TVs offer convenience with built-in apps and streaming capabilities. They provide access to a wide range of content and offer future-proofing as more services shift to digital platforms. Moreover, deals and offers during sale events make them even more affordable.

What is the difference between LED, QLED, and OLED in Smart TVs? LED TVs are the most common, offering good quality at an affordable price. QLED TVs (Quantum Dot LED) provide brighter colours and better contrast than standard LEDs, often seen as a mid-range option. OLED TVs are the highest quality, offering perfect blacks, high contrast ratios, and vibrant colours but come at a premium price.

