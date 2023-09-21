10 best 50 inch TV in India: September 2023 online buying guide

Want to enjoy your favourite movie or show on a big screen but don't have a lot of budget to spend on a smart TV? We hear you! And this is why we have shortlisted some of the best 50-inch smart TVs for you in a list below.



Well, why a 50-inch smart TV? Because, it has a decent screen size and doesn't burn a hole in the pocket. A smart TV with a 50-inch screen size won't feel like it has occupied half of your wall and at the same time offer users an unforgettable watching experience.



When it comes to choosing the best 50-inch TV in India, picture quality is paramount. A true cinematic experience isn't complete without exceptional sound quality. So, emphasis should also be placed there. There should be smart features like app support, voice control, and seamless connectivity to enhance the overall experience. From slim bezels to sleek stands, we'll explore TVs that not only deliver superior performance but also elevate the aesthetics of your home.

If you thought that going for a 50-inch smart TV would mean compromising on essential features, then you couldn't have been more wrong. You get a slew of interesting and user-friendly features in 50-inch smart TVs, but yes, we agree discerning which one to choose can be hard and confusing. Hence, our buying guide below where we have done a detailed analysis and told you all about the smart TVs that you need to know. Best 50 inch smart TV in India: There are many options to explore on Amazon. (Pexels)



TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50C350MP (Silver)

This best 50 inch TV in India, the TOSHIBA 50C350MP, is a visual masterpiece in silver. Offering stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV promises lifelike visuals that immerse you in your favorite content. Its smart capabilities are powered by Google TV, ensuring you have access to a world of apps and entertainment at your fingertips.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Silver

Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X80L (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-50X80L is a black beauty that combines style with substance. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll be captivated by the vivid and crisp visuals. This best 50 inch TV in India boasts Google TV for seamless streaming and app access. Whether you're streaming your favorite series or gaming, this TV delivers top-notch performance.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Black

Intex 127 cm (50 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV SF5004 (Black)

Introducing the Intex SF5004, a sleek and affordable choice for those seeking a best 50 inch TV in India. With Full HD resolution, it delivers crisp visuals. This smart TV allows you to stream your favorite content effortlessly. Experience cinema-quality visuals from the comfort of your home on this smart TV. Also, enjoy a wide range of entertainment options without breaking the bank with the Intex SF5004.

Specifications

Screen Size: 127 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD

Smart Features: Yes

Colour: Black

Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50A6K (Gray)

The Hisense 50A6K redefines elegance with its bezelless design in gray. Boasting 4K Ultra HD resolution and Google TV, this best 50 inch TV in India offers an immersive viewing experience. Experience the future of television with the Hisense 50A6K's sleek design and breathtaking picture quality. It offers value for money and will elevate your viewing experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Gray

VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey)

The VU 50GloLED is a stunning gray TV that promises a visual treat with its 4K Ultra HD resolution. Powered by Google TV, it opens up a world of streaming and connectivity options. Elevate your home entertainment with the VU 50GloLED, where style meets cutting-edge technology. It will amp up the ambience of your surrounding area and also prove to be greatly utilitarian.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Grey

Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black)

This Acer's smart TV is a black beauty that combines QLED technology with 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning visuals. With Google TV, it offers seamless access to your favorite apps and content. Experience the brilliance of Acer's QLED technology and enjoy a world of entertainment at your fingertips. Whether you want to binge watch content on this TV or play games, it makes for a great pick indeed.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Black

Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

The Mi 50-inch smart TV is a sleek black TV offering 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart Android capabilities. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and explore a world of content with ease. Discover a new level of smart entertainment with Mi's X Series and enjoy seamless access to your favorite apps and more. It is worth the money and you will love watching your favourite shows and movies on this one for years to come.

Specifications

Screen Size: 125 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Android TV

Colour: Black

Onida 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 50UIF (Black)

Onida's 50UIF, in classic black, is your gateway to a world of entertainment. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Fire TV, it offers seamless streaming and a wide range of content options. Experience the convenience of Fire TV and enjoy your favorite shows and movies like never before. Bring this one home today and your family members will thank you for it.

Specifications

Screen Size: 127 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Fire TV

Colour: Black

Cornea Premium series126cm (50 inches) Bezelless 4K Ultra HD WebOS Smart LED TV (Black)

The Cornea Premium series TV is a bezel less wonder in black. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and WebOS, it offers stunning visuals and a user-friendly interface for seamless navigation. Experience the future of smart TVs with Cornea Premium series and enjoy easy access to your favorite content. The 50-inch screen size of this smart TV will ensure that every time you switch it on, it offers you a worthwhile viewing experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: WebOS

Colour: Black

Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50CAPRO5066 (Black)

This 50-inch smart TV in black comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Android capabilities. Enjoy brilliant visuals and access to a wide range of apps and content. Experience the best of both worlds with this Kodak's smart TV, combining superb visuals and smart functionality. Great set of features, stunning appearance at a great price point is too good a deal to miss out on.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Android TV

Colour: Black

Three best features

Product Name Best Feature 1 Best Feature 2 Best Feature 3 TOSHIBA 50C350MP (Silver) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Smart Features Stunning Visuals Sony Bravia KD-50X80L (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Smart Features Crisp and Vivid Picture Quality Intex SF5004 (Black) Full HD Resolution Smart TV Capabilities Affordable Price Hisense 50A6K (Gray) Bezelless Design 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV for Smart Features VU 50GloLED (Grey) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV for Smart Features Sleek and Stylish Design Acer AR50GR2851VQD (Black) QLED Technology 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV for Smart Features Mi L50M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV Smart Features Wide Range of App Compatibility Onida 50UIF (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Fire TV Smart Features Easy Streaming and App Access Cornea Premium Series (Black) Bezelless Design 4K Ultra HD Resolution User-Friendly WebOS Smart Features Kodak 50CAPRO5066 (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV Smart Features Access to a Wide Variety of Apps and Content



Pros and cons

Product Name Pros Cons TOSHIBA 50C350MP (Silver) - 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp visuals, Google TV integration for app access, Sleek silver design - Limited smart features, Silver color may not suit all preferences Sony Bravia KD-50X80L (Black) - Crisp 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Google TV for seamless app navigation, Stylish black design - Limited smart features, Higher price point compared to some competitors Intex SF5004 (Black) - Affordable price, Full HD resolution, Smart TV capabilities - Not 4K, Limited smart features, May not have advanced picture technologies Hisense 50A6K (Gray) - Bezelless design for immersive viewing, 4K Ultra HD resolution, Google TV for smart features - Limited app ecosystem, May not have top-tier picture quality, Gray color may not suit all preferences VU 50GloLED (Grey) - 4K Ultra HD resolution, Google TV for smart features, Sleek and stylish design - Limited smart features, Grey color may not suit all preferences, May lack advanced picture technologies Acer AR50GR2851VQD (Black) - QLED technology for enhanced picture quality, 4K Ultra HD resolution, Google TV for smart features - Higher price point, Limited app ecosystem, May not suit those looking for a budget option Mi L50M7-A2IN (Black) - 4K Ultra HD resolution, Android TV for a wide range of app compatibility, Competitive pricing - Limited smart features, May not have the latest picture enhancements, Not QLED technology Onida 50UIF (Black) - 4K Ultra HD resolution, Fire TV for easy streaming and app access, Affordable price - Limited smart features, May not have advanced picture technologies, Black color may not suit all preferences Cornea Premium Series (Black) - Bezelless design for immersive viewing, 4K Ultra HD resolution, User-friendly WebOS for smart features - Limited app ecosystem, May not have top-tier picture quality, Black color may not suit all preferences Kodak 50CAPRO5066 (Black) - 4K Ultra HD resolution, Android TV for a wide range of apps, Competitive pricing - Limited smart features, May not have advanced picture technologies, Black color may not suit all preferences



Best value for money

Among the array of 50-inch TVs, the Intex SF5004 stands out as the best value for money option. Offering affordability without compromising on quality, this TV provides a Full HD resolution that ensures clear and vivid visuals. While it may not boast 4K capabilities like some competitors, its smart TV features and budget-friendly price make it an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between performance and cost-effectiveness. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or enjoying a movie night, the Intex SF5004 delivers a satisfying viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia KD-50X80L takes the crown as the best overall product in the 50-inch TV category. With its stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, seamless Google TV integration for app navigation, and stylish black design, it offers an unbeatable combination of performance and aesthetics. While it may come at a slightly higher price point, its exceptional features, including a crisp display and user-friendly interface, make it the top choice for those who prioritize quality and advanced functionality in their entertainment setup.

How to find the best 50-inch TV

When searching for the ideal 50-inch TV, consider key factors such as resolution, smart features, and design. Assess your budget and requirements to strike the right balance. The Intex SF5004 offers budget-friendliness with Full HD resolution, making it a solid choice for those on a tighter budget. If you prioritize premium features and are willing to invest more, the Sony Bravia KD-50X80L with its 4K Ultra HD display and Google TV integration stands out as the top pick. Ensure your choice aligns with your preferences and viewing habits, and don't forget to check for user reviews to gauge real-world performance.





