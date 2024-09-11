Keen on a new TV? Here's a comparison of OLED, QLED, LED and LCD display technologies to help you decide better

Buying a new TV can be overwhelming for many, as the technical details can be confusing. One of the factors crucial to know in the decision-making process is the kind of display used in the making of the TV. With various types of display technologies like OLED, QLED, and LED used today, each offering different picture qualities, it’s challenging to choose. Added features like HDR, resolution options, and smart functionalities further complicate decisions, leaving buyers unsure of which TV best suits their needs. OLED offers perfect contrast, QLED enhances brightness, and LED provides affordability with solid performance.(Pexels)

To make you understand better and thereby influence your buying decisions, we bring to you a comparison of the the different display technologies.

What is the difference between OLED, QLED, LED and LCD display technologies?

OLED produces deeper blacks with self-lit pixels, while QLED uses LED backlighting with quantum dots for brighter colours. LED is a standard backlit display, offering good brightness but less contrast than OLED. LCD is similar to LED, using liquid crystals, but typically lacks the advanced picture quality of newer technologies.

OLED, QLED, LED and LCD: A comparison table

Main Features QLED OLED LED LCD Pixels Quantum dots Self-lit pixels Backlit liquid crystals Backlit liquid crystals Contrast High Excellent (deep blacks) Moderate Lower Wide Viewing Angles Good Excellent Fair Fair Design Slim with LED backlighting Ultra-thin Slim Slim Fast Response Time Good Excellent Good Fair Brightness High Moderate High Moderate Energy Efficient Moderate Moderate High Moderate Affordable Moderate Higher Generally low Generally low Good Colour Accuracy Excellent Excellent Good Good Backlit Display No (self-lit) No (self-lit) Yes Yes

Why buy a QLED TV?

Buy a QLED TV for its vibrant colours, exceptional brightness, and durability. With quantum dot technology, it delivers stunning picture quality even in well-lit rooms, offering a long-lasting, energy-efficient option with excellent colour accuracy.

Why buy an OLED TV?

Choose an OLED TV for its superior contrast, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Each pixel emits its own light, ensuring stunning picture quality and thin, sleek design. It’s ideal for immersive viewing and exceptional colour accuracy.

Also read: TVs with the best audio output: Top 6 picks that offer great sound quality without an additional soundbar

Why buy an LED TV?

Opt for an LED TV for its affordability, energy efficiency, and bright, clear images. With LED backlighting, it offers good picture quality and slim design, making it a practical choice for well-lit rooms and budget-conscious buyers.

Why buy an LCD TV?

Consider an LCD TV for its cost-effectiveness and reliable performance. It provides good colour accuracy and a slim profile, using liquid crystals with LED backlighting. Ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly option with decent image quality.



We bring to you some of the best options in TVs using the above-mentioned display technologies that are available on Amazon.

1) Sony Bravia 139 cm Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L offers a stunning 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, providing crisp, vibrant visuals with excellent clarity. This smart LED TV integrates Google TV, allowing easy access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Its sleek black design complements any modern living space. With advanced picture processing and smart features, it enhances viewing experiences with immersive sound and seamless connectivity.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart LED TV

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

2) LG 80 cm Smart LED TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC is a compact and stylish option for smaller spaces. Featuring a 32-inch HD Ready display, it delivers clear and vibrant visuals suited for everyday viewing. The TV’s smart capabilities are powered by webOS, providing easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. Its dark iron grey finish adds a modern touch to any room. With its slim design and reliable performance, this model is ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly TV that doesn’t compromise on essential features.

Specifications of LG 80 cm Smart LED TV

Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Type: Smart LED TV

Operating System: webOS

Colour: Dark Iron Gray

Also read: Smart TV under ₹40000: Top 10 options to enjoy high definition content in the comfort of your home

3) Redmi 80 cm Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi L32MA-FVIN features an 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready display, offering clear and vibrant visuals in a compact form. This smart LED TV comes with Fire TV built-in, providing seamless access to popular streaming services and apps. Its sleek black design and slim profile fit well in any room, while the user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation. The TV also supports voice control through Alexa, enhancing its functionality and convenience.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm Smart LED Fire TV

Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Type: Smart LED TV

Operating System: Fire TV

Colour: Black

4) VW 80 cm Android Smart LED TV

The VW32S features an 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready display with a frameless design, offering a modern and sleek look. This Android Smart LED TV provides access to a wide range of apps and streaming services through its intuitive Android interface. The black finish complements any décor, and its compact size makes it ideal for smaller spaces. With its clear picture quality and smart functionalities, this TV delivers a versatile and stylish viewing experience.

Specifications of VW 80 cm Android Smart LED TV

Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Type: Smart LED TV

Operating System: Android

Colour: Black

The MI O55M7-Z2IN features a stunning 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display, delivering exceptional picture quality with deep blacks and vibrant colours. This smart Android TV provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, enhancing your viewing experience. Its sleek black design fits elegantly in any modern setting. The OLED technology ensures superior contrast and viewing angles, while the Android operating system offers a user-friendly interface and voice control capabilities.

Specifications of MI 138.8 cm Smart Android OLED TV

Display Size: 138.8 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart OLED TV

Operating System: Android

Colour: Black

6) LG 139 cm Smart OLED TV

The LG 55A3PSA boasts a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display, offering exceptional picture quality with stunning colour accuracy and deep blacks. The TV’s sleek rocky black design enhances modern interiors while its OLED technology ensures superior contrast and wide viewing angles. Integrated with smart features, it provides easy access to a variety of apps and streaming services, enhancing your entertainment options. The TV also supports advanced processing for immersive audio and visual experiences.

Specifications of LG 139 cm Smart OLED TV

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart OLED TV

Colour: Rocky Black

Operating System: WebOS

7) Samsung 163 cm Smart OLED TV

The Samsung QA65S90DAULXL features a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display, delivering unparalleled picture quality with deep blacks and vibrant colours. Its graphite black design offers a sleek and modern look, blending seamlessly into contemporary spaces. The smart OLED TV integrates advanced features, including a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of streaming services. With superior contrast, wide viewing angles, and powerful audio, it provides an immersive and high-quality entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm Smart OLED TV

Display Size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart OLED TV

Colour: Graphite Black

Operating System: Tizen

Also read: Best TV to take your entertainment to the next level: Top 10 picks to enjoy your favourite movies and shows

The TCL 50C655 features a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display, offering vibrant colours and sharp detail. This smart QLED TV, in sleek black, integrates Google TV for easy access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With quantum dot technology, it provides excellent brightness and contrast, enhancing your viewing experience. Its modern design and smart features make it a versatile choice for both casual and immersive entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Display Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart QLED TV

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

9) Acer 109 cm Smart QLED Google TV

The Acer AR43GR2851VQD features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display, delivering vibrant colours and sharp image clarity. This smart QLED TV, in sleek black, is powered by Google TV, providing seamless access to a broad range of apps and streaming services. With quantum dot technology, it ensures excellent brightness and contrast, enhancing your viewing experience. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller spaces while still offering advanced features and high-quality performance.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm Smart QLED Google TV

Display Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart QLED TV

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

10) Toshiba 108 cm Smart QLED TV

The Toshiba 43C450ME features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display, offering impressive picture quality with vibrant colours and sharp detail. This smart QLED TV, in a sleek silver finish, integrates advanced smart features, providing easy access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With quantum dot technology, it delivers excellent brightness and contrast, enhancing the viewing experience. Its modern design fits well in various home environments, making it a stylish and functional choice for high-quality entertainment.

Specifications of Toshiba 108 cm Smart QLED TV

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart QLED TV

Operating System: Android TV

Colour: Silver

FAQs on QLED, OLED, LED and LCD TVs What is the main difference between QLED and OLED TVs? QLED TVs use quantum dots with LED backlighting to enhance brightness and colour accuracy. OLED TVs have self-lighting pixels, offering superior contrast and deeper blacks.

Are OLED TVs better than LED TVs? OLED TVs generally provide better contrast and colour accuracy due to their self-lighting pixels. LED TVs are more affordable and energy-efficient but may lack the depth of blacks and contrast.

Can QLED TVs handle bright rooms better than OLED TVs? Yes, QLED TVs are brighter and better suited for well-lit rooms compared to OLED TVs, which may struggle with brightness in bright environments.

How does LCD technology differ from LED technology? LCD TVs use liquid crystals controlled by a backlight. LED TVs are a type of LCD TV that uses LED backlighting instead of traditional fluorescent lights, offering better energy efficiency and brightness.

What are the advantages of OLED over LCD/LED? OLED TVs offer superior contrast, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles compared to LCD/LED TVs, which may have limited contrast and colour accuracy due to their backlighting systems.

