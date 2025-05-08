Last hours to grab air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj and more with up to 59% off! Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight!

As summer temperatures soar, staying cool becomes a top priority, and what better way to beat the heat than with a powerful air cooler? Whether you’re eyeing models from Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, Orient, Havells or Guard, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is ending tonight, offering steep discounts of up to 59% on a wide range of air coolers that combine performance with energy efficiency. Cool off with up to 59% off on top air cooler brands before the Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight.

Top deals

Get up to 52% discount on Crompton air cooler during the Amazon Sale 2025

Crompton air coolers are known for their durability and powerful cooling performance, ideal for keeping your space comfortable during scorching summer days. With sleek designs and energy-efficient features, Crompton’s range caters to various room sizes and needs.

Take advantage of up to 52% off as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and bring home a reliable cooler without straining your budget. Offers like no-cost EMI and bank discounts make it an even better deal.

Symphony air coolers are available with up to 38% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Symphony offers a versatile selection of air coolers designed with modern features such as i-Pure technology and multi-stage air purification. Their compact and portable models suit both home and office use, providing effective airflow and lower power consumption.

As part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, these coolers are now available at up to 38% off. With additional cashback and exchange deals, it’s the right time to invest in premium cooling.

Orient air coolers are avaialble at up to 47% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Orient air coolers combine innovative design with high-performance cooling, suitable for larger spaces and long-hour usage. Features like dense cooling pads and motor overload protection enhance their value and efficiency during peak heat.

Now offered at up to 47% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, these coolers present a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers. Make the most of no-cost EMI and card offers before the sale ends tonight.

Up to 47% off on Bajaj air coolers during Amazon Sale 2025

Bajaj has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable yet high-quality air coolers that work well in both dry and humid climates. Known for their rugged build and effective cooling capacity, these models are suitable for everyday use.

Enjoy up to 47% off on Bajaj air coolers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Combine the discount with instant bank savings and easy payment plans for added convenience.

Save up to 59% on Havells air coolers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Havells air coolers feature advanced technology like humidity control and remote operation, offering a premium cooling experience. Their stylish exteriors and energy-saving modes make them ideal for modern homes.

With prices slashed by up to 59%, this is one of the best deals in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Make your purchase smarter with exchange options and cashback on eligible cards.

Up to 40% off on V-Guard air coolers during the Amazon Sale 2025

V-Guard offers compact yet efficient air coolers that are perfect for small to medium rooms. With features like antibacterial cooling pads and quiet operation, they ensure comfort without disruption.

Get up to 40% off as part of the Amazon Sale 2025, along with added benefits like no-cost EMI, card discounts and exchange deals. Don’t miss your chance to save on a trusted name in home appliances.

Credit card discount and more offers on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Shoppers can enjoy an instant 10% discount when using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. There’s also up to 5% cashback available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. To make it even more budget-friendly, no-cost EMI options and exchange offers are also up for grabs. Don’t miss out—check the deals below and find the perfect cooler for your home.

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 end? The sale ends tonight, so this is your last chance to grab massive discounts on top air cooler brands.

Are there any additional bank offers available? Yes, you can get an instant 10% discount on HDFC credit and debit cards, along with up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Is there a no-cost EMI option on air coolers? Yes, many of the listed air coolers are eligible for no-cost EMI, making it easier to buy on a budget.

Can I exchange my old air cooler during the sale? Yes, select models are available with exchange offers, allowing you to save more when upgrading.

Which brands are offering the highest discounts? Havells is offering up to 59% off, followed by Crompton at 52%, and Orient and Bajaj at 47%.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.