Last hours to grab air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj and more with up to 59% off! Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight!

Amit Rahi
May 08, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Last chance to grab air coolers from Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony and more with up to 59% off as Amazon Great Summer Sale ends tonight

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes

₹9,399

GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

₹9,699

GET THIS

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White

GET THIS

Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| Duramarine Pump with 2-Yr Pump Warranty| 3-Yr Warranty (1 Yr Std + 2 Yr Extn)| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable

₹5,699

GET THIS

Symphony Sumo 40 XL Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (40L, White)

GET THIS

V-Guard Arido T25 H Air Cooler for Home | 25 Litre | Air Delivery - 1406 m3/h | Two Years Manufacturers Warranty on Motor & Pump | (White & Purple Burry)

₹8,790

GET THIS

Crompton Surebreeze 95 Desert Air cooler for home | High Density honeycomb pad for faster cooling | 4 way air-deflection & Auto Swing | Faster air delivery| Everlast Pump |With ball bearing advantage

₹9,999

GET THIS

Crompton Surebreeze Personal Air Cooler-45L;Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads.

₹8,999

GET THIS

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White).

₹5,999

GET THIS

Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler- 80L; with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads; White & Black

₹13,899

GET THIS

Crompton Gale 90 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump

₹10,990

GET THIS

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control

₹15,490

GET THIS

Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43)

₹7,230

GET THIS

Crompton Optimus Comfort 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Low Noise Operation | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control

₹13,499

GET THIS

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump

₹8,664

GET THIS

Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler - 10L, White and Light Blue

₹3,919

GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)

₹4,999

GET THIS

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)

₹6,031

GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)

₹5,499

GET THIS

Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White)

₹8,947

GET THIS

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White)

₹12,728

GET THIS

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White)

₹10,118

GET THIS

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White)

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White

₹8,999

Orient Electric Titan 100L Desert Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads with 18 inch Aluminium fan blade (White)

₹12,399

Orient Electric Tornado 65L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb Pads and 3650 mch high air delivery (Dark Grey)

₹9,990

Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L Window Air Cooler For Home | Powerful Air Delivery With 3 Speed Controls | Woodwool Cooling Pads | Inverter Compatible | Special Fragrance Chamber | White

Orient Electric Magicool Neo 50 L Desert Air Cooler with High Density Wood Wool Cooling Pads | Multi-directional Airflow | Versatile Placement | 1 Year Product Warranty | White

Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey

Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey and Orange)

₹12,499

Orient Electric Knight 70L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber, Dust Filter & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey)

₹15,999

Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹10,599

Bajaj Shield Series Vettora 55L Desert Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatibility | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 60-Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yr Extended Warranty)【White】

₹6,499

Bajaj Xforce 135L Semi-Commercial Desert Air Cooler For Home | Aluminium Fan Blade | 100Ft Air Throw | 3-Speed Control | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【Grey】

₹13,990

Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹9,699

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹9,999

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹5,499

Bajaj Shield Series Mighty 95 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home with Dura Marine Pro Pump| Dura Tuff Pro Motor| 3-Yr Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | Ice Chamber | 3-Speed Control | White

₹15,999

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹4,699

Bajaj TMH36 SKIVE TOWER AIR COOLER, 36 L, WITH ANTI-BACTERIAL TECHNOLOGY, 25 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW, white

₹7,999

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For

₹5,749

Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹8,790

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹13,299

Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22 Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

Havells Velo 36 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|Powerful Air-Delivery|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Double Ball Bearing Motor|Front Wheels with Brakes|Aerodynamically designed blades View Details checkDetails

₹6,900

Havells Aero DLX 125 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler|Powerful Air-Delivery| 3 Side Honeycomb Pads with Bacteria Shield Technology|Fully Collapsible Louvers|Auto fill function|Double Ball bearing Motor View Details checkDetails

₹34,790

Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Havells Fresco-i 32L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto Drain, Humidity Control, Dust Filter Net, Overload Protection | Heavy Duty (White/Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Havells Koolblast 55 L Desert Air Cooler for Room| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology| Double Ball Bearing Motor|Multi directional wheels with brakes | Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹9,870

V-Guard Veemagik Neo 17 (43.5cm) Tower Fan | 1300 RPM | 2401 CFM Air Flow | (Grey White) | 18-Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

V-Guard Arido D50 W Air Cooler | 50 Litre | Air Delivery - 4000 m3/h | Two Years Manufacturers Warranty on Motor & Pump View Details checkDetails

V-Guard Arido D75 H-N Desert Air Cooler for Home | 75 Litre | Powerful Air Delivery | 2 Year Warranty on Motor & Pump | (White & Purple Burry) View Details checkDetails

V-Guard Arido R35 H-N Air Cooler For Home| 35 Litre | Air Delivery - 1415 m3/h | 2 Year Warranty on Motor & Pump | (White & Purple burry) View Details checkDetails

V-Guard Arido P22 H Air Cooler For Home | 22 Litre | Air Delivery -1100 M3/H | Two Years ManufacturerS Warranty On Motor & Pump, White & Purple View Details checkDetails

V-Guard Arizod F70 Premium Desert Air Cooler for Home | 70 Litre | Powerful Air Delivery | 2 Year Warranty on Motor & Pump | (White & Purple Burry) View Details checkDetails

V-Guard Arido P22 H-N Air Cooler For Home | 22 Litre | Air Delivery - 1415 m3/h | 2 Year Warranty on Motor & Pump | (White & Purple burry) View Details checkDetails

₹5,850

V-GUARD AIROTRON Window Air Cooler-50 L with High Air Throw 15.2Mtrs||Overload Protection ||Inverter Compatibility ||7mm flute Honeycomb Cooling Pads ||2 Yrs Warranty on Motor With FREE Trolley. GREY View Details checkDetails

₹9,190

V-Guard Arido D65 H Air Cooler | 65 Litre | Air Delivery - 4300 m3/h | Two Years Manufacturers warranty on Motor & Pump View Details checkDetails

₹13,200

As summer temperatures soar, staying cool becomes a top priority, and what better way to beat the heat than with a powerful air cooler? Whether you’re eyeing models from Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, Orient, Havells or Guard, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is ending tonight, offering steep discounts of up to 59% on a wide range of air coolers that combine performance with energy efficiency.

Cool off with up to 59% off on top air cooler brands before the Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight.

Top deals

Get up to 52% discount on Crompton air cooler during the Amazon Sale 2025

Crompton air coolers are known for their durability and powerful cooling performance, ideal for keeping your space comfortable during scorching summer days. With sleek designs and energy-efficient features, Crompton’s range caters to various room sizes and needs.

Take advantage of up to 52% off as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and bring home a reliable cooler without straining your budget. Offers like no-cost EMI and bank discounts make it an even better deal.

Symphony air coolers are available with up to 38% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Symphony offers a versatile selection of air coolers designed with modern features such as i-Pure technology and multi-stage air purification. Their compact and portable models suit both home and office use, providing effective airflow and lower power consumption.

As part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, these coolers are now available at up to 38% off. With additional cashback and exchange deals, it’s the right time to invest in premium cooling.

Orient air coolers are avaialble at up to 47% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Orient air coolers combine innovative design with high-performance cooling, suitable for larger spaces and long-hour usage. Features like dense cooling pads and motor overload protection enhance their value and efficiency during peak heat.

Now offered at up to 47% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, these coolers present a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers. Make the most of no-cost EMI and card offers before the sale ends tonight.

Up to 47% off on Bajaj air coolers during Amazon Sale 2025

Bajaj has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable yet high-quality air coolers that work well in both dry and humid climates. Known for their rugged build and effective cooling capacity, these models are suitable for everyday use.

Enjoy up to 47% off on Bajaj air coolers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Combine the discount with instant bank savings and easy payment plans for added convenience.

Save up to 59% on Havells air coolers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Havells air coolers feature advanced technology like humidity control and remote operation, offering a premium cooling experience. Their stylish exteriors and energy-saving modes make them ideal for modern homes.

With prices slashed by up to 59%, this is one of the best deals in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Make your purchase smarter with exchange options and cashback on eligible cards.

Up to 40% off on V-Guard air coolers during the Amazon Sale 2025

V-Guard offers compact yet efficient air coolers that are perfect for small to medium rooms. With features like antibacterial cooling pads and quiet operation, they ensure comfort without disruption.

Get up to 40% off as part of the Amazon Sale 2025, along with added benefits like no-cost EMI, card discounts and exchange deals. Don’t miss your chance to save on a trusted name in home appliances.

Credit card discount and more offers on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Shoppers can enjoy an instant 10% discount when using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. There’s also up to 5% cashback available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. To make it even more budget-friendly, no-cost EMI options and exchange offers are also up for grabs. Don’t miss out—check the deals below and find the perfect cooler for your home.

FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 end?

    The sale ends tonight, so this is your last chance to grab massive discounts on top air cooler brands.

  • Are there any additional bank offers available?

    Yes, you can get an instant 10% discount on HDFC credit and debit cards, along with up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

  • Is there a no-cost EMI option on air coolers?

    Yes, many of the listed air coolers are eligible for no-cost EMI, making it easier to buy on a budget.

  • Can I exchange my old air cooler during the sale?

    Yes, select models are available with exchange offers, allowing you to save more when upgrading.

  • Which brands are offering the highest discounts?

    Havells is offering up to 59% off, followed by Crompton at 52%, and Orient and Bajaj at 47%.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

