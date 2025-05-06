Menu Explore
Price drop on air coolers!! Amazon summer sale brings up to 60% off on models from Crompton, Symphony, Bajaj and more

Boudhaditya Sanyal
May 06, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Were you waiting for a price drop on air coolers? Amazon Great Summer Sale brings just that. With up to 60% off on air coolers, this is the right time to buy.

Crompton Surebreeze 95 Desert Air cooler for home | High Density honeycomb pad for faster cooling | 4 way air-deflection & Auto Swing | Faster air delivery| Everlast Pump |With ball bearing advantage View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹7,449

Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43) View Details checkDetails

₹7,400

Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler - 10L, White and Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,919

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details checkDetails

₹8,668

Crompton Gale 90 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details checkDetails

₹11,290

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,624

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹4,651

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Bajaj DMH 115L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Cooler For Larger Room | Inverter Compatible | Big Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty) 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹12,868

Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| Duramarine Pump with 2-Yr Pump Warranty| 3-Yr Warranty (1 Yr Std + 2 Yr Extn)| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹10,599

Bajaj Shield Series Mighty 95 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home with Dura Marine Pro Pump| Dura Tuff Pro Motor| 3-Yr Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | Ice Chamber | 3-Speed Control | White View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Symphony Sumo 40 XL Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (40L, White) View Details checkDetails

Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,947

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,043

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,031

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹12,728

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,599

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Magicool Neo 50 L Desert Air Cooler with High Density Wood Wool Cooling Pads | Multi-directional Airflow | Versatile Placement | 1 Year Product Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Ultimo Tower 40L | Personal Air Cooler For Home | Honeycomb Pads & 4 Way Cooling Technology | Auto-Fill Feature | Removable Ice Tray | Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹11,299

Orient Electric Aerocool 40L Personal Air Cooler White View Details checkDetails

₹8,200

Orient Electric Premia 26 L Personal Air Cooler Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads With Dust Filter | Inverter Compatible | Portable Air Cooler For Room | Ice Chamber For Extra Cooling | Beige View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹8,790

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹13,299

Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Havells Kalt 24L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Low Noise, Knob Panel | Everlast Pump | 4 Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Champagne Gold) View Details checkDetails

Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes View Details checkDetails

₹9,051

Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22 Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function View Details checkDetails

₹23,991

Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler - 70 Litres View Details checkDetails

₹12,743

With heatwave warnings sweeping across the country, the Amazon Sale 2025 couldn’t have come at a better time. This article lists the top-selling air coolers from trusted brands like Crompton, Symphony, and Bajaj, highlighting why they remain essential for Indian households. Affordable, power-efficient, and capable of running on inverters, air coolers offer practical relief where ACs can’t. Plus, with massive discounts during the Amazon Summer Sale, now’s the perfect time to grab one before the heat peaks.

Enjoy a price drop like never before on air coolers during the Amazon sale 2025.
Best bank offers on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on air coolers

  • HDFC Bank Cards: Enjoy an additional 10% cashback when using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards during the sale period.
  • OneCard Credit Cards: Avail a flat instant discount of up to 3,250 per card on eligible purchases made with OneCard credit cards.
  • SBI Credit Cards: Benefit from a 10% instant discount on select categories when using SBI credit cards, even when combined with exchange offers.

Get up to 50% off and more on Crompton air coolers on Amazon Summer Sale

Crompton has become a go-to name in the Indian air cooler market, known for blending durability with modern design. From desert to personal coolers, Crompton offers efficient cooling backed by trusted engineering. With the Amazon Summer Sale live, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring home a high-performance cooler without overspending. Don’t miss out, Amazon Sale 2025 is offering unbeatable deals on Crompton’s most popular models this season.

Top deals on Crompton air coolers during the Amazon sale:

Discounts of up to 47% on Bajaj coolers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Bajaj has long been a trusted name in India’s air cooler market, offering a diverse range of models tailored to various needs. From compact personal coolers like the PX97 Torque 36L to high-capacity desert coolers such as the DMH 90 Neo 90L, Bajaj ensures efficient cooling solutions for every space. Features like Hexacool technology, Turbo Fan, and inverter compatibility enhance their performance. With the Amazon Summer Sale underway, it's an opportune moment to invest in a Bajaj cooler. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025 offers significant discounts on these reliable cooling appliances.

Best deals on Bajaj air coolers during the Amazon Summer Sale

More than 30% off on Symphony air coolers during the Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect time to bring home a cooler from Symphony, a brand that’s practically synonymous with air cooling in India. Known for its innovative features, energy efficiency, and sleek designs, Symphony has consistently delivered reliable performance across different climate zones. From compact personal coolers to powerful desert models, there's something for every need. With hot deals during the Amazon Sale 2025, staying cool just got easier and smarter.

Top models on discount during the Amazon sale 2025

Never seen before discount of up to 50% on Orient air coolers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale is serving cool deals on Orient air coolers, a brand that’s quietly become a fan favorite. Known for their AeroFan technology and high air delivery, Orient coolers offer efficient cooling without the noise. Their inverter compatibility and honeycomb pads make them perfect for Indian summers. If you’re looking for performance wrapped in reliability, the Amazon Sale 2025 is the moment to grab an Orient that fits your space and style.

More deals on Orient air coolers during Amazon Great Summer Sale

Up to 60% off on Havells air coolers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale is the right time to discover Havells air coolers, where sleek design meets smart engineering. Built for performance, Havells coolers come with features like collapsible louvers, inverter compatibility, and powerful airflow suited for Indian conditions. Whether you’re cooling a bedroom or a larger living space, they combine efficiency with modern aesthetics. With unbeatable offers during the Amazon Sale 2025, Havells makes a strong case for your next summer upgrade.

Havells air cooler options during the Amazojn sale 2025:

FAQs on air coolers

  • Do air coolers work in humid weather?

    Air coolers are most effective in dry climates. In high humidity, their cooling efficiency drops as they rely on water evaporation to cool the air.

  • Can air coolers run on inverters?

    Yes, most air coolers consume low power and are inverter-compatible, making them ideal for areas with frequent power cuts.

  • How often should I change the water in my cooler?

    It’s best to change the water every 2–3 days to prevent odor, mosquito breeding, and to maintain efficient cooling performance.

  • What is better: honeycomb or aspen cooling pads?

    Honeycomb pads are more durable, provide better cooling, and require less maintenance compared to traditional aspen pads.

  • Do air coolers consume a lot of electricity?

    No, air coolers are energy-efficient and consume significantly less electricity than air conditioners, making them economical for regular use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
