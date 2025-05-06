Price drop on air coolers!! Amazon summer sale brings up to 60% off on models from Crompton, Symphony, Bajaj and more

With heatwave warnings sweeping across the country, the Amazon Sale 2025 couldn’t have come at a better time. This article lists the top-selling air coolers from trusted brands like Crompton, Symphony, and Bajaj, highlighting why they remain essential for Indian households. Affordable, power-efficient, and capable of running on inverters, air coolers offer practical relief where ACs can’t. Plus, with massive discounts during the Amazon Summer Sale, now’s the perfect time to grab one before the heat peaks. Enjoy a price drop like never before on air coolers during the Amazon sale 2025.

Best bank offers on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on air coolers

HDFC Bank Cards : Enjoy an additional 10% cashback when using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards during the sale period.

: Enjoy an additional 10% cashback when using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards during the sale period. OneCard Credit Cards : Avail a flat instant discount of up to ₹ 3,250 per card on eligible purchases made with OneCard credit cards.

: Avail a flat instant discount of up to 3,250 per card on eligible purchases made with OneCard credit cards. SBI Credit Cards: Benefit from a 10% instant discount on select categories when using SBI credit cards, even when combined with exchange offers.

Get up to 50% off and more on Crompton air coolers on Amazon Summer Sale

Crompton has become a go-to name in the Indian air cooler market, known for blending durability with modern design. From desert to personal coolers, Crompton offers efficient cooling backed by trusted engineering. With the Amazon Summer Sale live, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring home a high-performance cooler without overspending. Don’t miss out, Amazon Sale 2025 is offering unbeatable deals on Crompton’s most popular models this season.

Top deals on Crompton air coolers during the Amazon sale:

Discounts of up to 47% on Bajaj coolers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Bajaj has long been a trusted name in India’s air cooler market, offering a diverse range of models tailored to various needs. From compact personal coolers like the PX97 Torque 36L to high-capacity desert coolers such as the DMH 90 Neo 90L, Bajaj ensures efficient cooling solutions for every space. Features like Hexacool technology, Turbo Fan, and inverter compatibility enhance their performance. With the Amazon Summer Sale underway, it's an opportune moment to invest in a Bajaj cooler. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025 offers significant discounts on these reliable cooling appliances.

Best deals on Bajaj air coolers during the Amazon Summer Sale

More than 30% off on Symphony air coolers during the Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect time to bring home a cooler from Symphony, a brand that’s practically synonymous with air cooling in India. Known for its innovative features, energy efficiency, and sleek designs, Symphony has consistently delivered reliable performance across different climate zones. From compact personal coolers to powerful desert models, there's something for every need. With hot deals during the Amazon Sale 2025, staying cool just got easier and smarter.

Top models on discount during the Amazon sale 2025

Never seen before discount of up to 50% on Orient air coolers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale is serving cool deals on Orient air coolers, a brand that’s quietly become a fan favorite. Known for their AeroFan technology and high air delivery, Orient coolers offer efficient cooling without the noise. Their inverter compatibility and honeycomb pads make them perfect for Indian summers. If you’re looking for performance wrapped in reliability, the Amazon Sale 2025 is the moment to grab an Orient that fits your space and style.

More deals on Orient air coolers during Amazon Great Summer Sale

Up to 60% off on Havells air coolers during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale is the right time to discover Havells air coolers, where sleek design meets smart engineering. Built for performance, Havells coolers come with features like collapsible louvers, inverter compatibility, and powerful airflow suited for Indian conditions. Whether you’re cooling a bedroom or a larger living space, they combine efficiency with modern aesthetics. With unbeatable offers during the Amazon Sale 2025, Havells makes a strong case for your next summer upgrade.

Havells air cooler options during the Amazojn sale 2025:

FAQs on air coolers Do air coolers work in humid weather? Air coolers are most effective in dry climates. In high humidity, their cooling efficiency drops as they rely on water evaporation to cool the air.

Can air coolers run on inverters? Yes, most air coolers consume low power and are inverter-compatible, making them ideal for areas with frequent power cuts.

How often should I change the water in my cooler? It’s best to change the water every 2–3 days to prevent odor, mosquito breeding, and to maintain efficient cooling performance.

What is better: honeycomb or aspen cooling pads? Honeycomb pads are more durable, provide better cooling, and require less maintenance compared to traditional aspen pads.

Do air coolers consume a lot of electricity? No, air coolers are energy-efficient and consume significantly less electricity than air conditioners, making them economical for regular use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.