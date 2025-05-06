Price drop on air coolers!! Amazon summer sale brings up to 60% off on models from Crompton, Symphony, Bajaj and more
May 06, 2025 08:00 AM IST
Were you waiting for a price drop on air coolers? Amazon Great Summer Sale brings just that. With up to 60% off on air coolers, this is the right time to buy.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Crompton Surebreeze 95 Desert Air cooler for home | High Density honeycomb pad for faster cooling | 4 way air-deflection & Auto Swing | Faster air delivery| Everlast Pump |With ball bearing advantage View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details
|
₹7,449
|
|
|
Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43) View Details
|
₹7,400
|
|
|
Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler - 10L, White and Light Blue View Details
|
₹3,919
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details
|
₹8,668
|
|
|
Crompton Gale 90 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details
|
₹11,290
|
|
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details
|
₹5,624
|
|
|
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
|
₹4,651
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH 115L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Cooler For Larger Room | Inverter Compatible | Big Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty) 【White】 View Details
|
₹12,868
|
|
|
Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| Duramarine Pump with 2-Yr Pump Warranty| 3-Yr Warranty (1 Yr Std + 2 Yr Extn)| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
|
₹10,599
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Mighty 95 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home with Dura Marine Pro Pump| Dura Tuff Pro Motor| 3-Yr Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | Ice Chamber | 3-Speed Control | White View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Symphony Sumo 40 XL Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (40L, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White) View Details
|
₹8,947
|
|
|
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details
|
₹5,043
|
|
|
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details
|
₹6,031
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White) View Details
|
₹12,728
|
|
|
Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White) View Details
|
₹9,599
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Magicool Neo 50 L Desert Air Cooler with High Density Wood Wool Cooling Pads | Multi-directional Airflow | Versatile Placement | 1 Year Product Warranty | White View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Ultimo Tower 40L | Personal Air Cooler For Home | Honeycomb Pads & 4 Way Cooling Technology | Auto-Fill Feature | Removable Ice Tray | Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
|
₹11,299
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aerocool 40L Personal Air Cooler White View Details
|
₹8,200
|
|
|
Orient Electric Premia 26 L Personal Air Cooler Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads With Dust Filter | Inverter Compatible | Portable Air Cooler For Room | Ice Chamber For Extra Cooling | Beige View Details
|
₹7,299
|
|
|
Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details
|
₹8,790
|
|
|
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details
|
₹13,299
|
|
|
Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Havells Kalt 24L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Low Noise, Knob Panel | Everlast Pump | 4 Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Champagne Gold) View Details
|
|
|
|
Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes View Details
|
₹9,051
|
|
|
Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22 Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function View Details
|
₹23,991
|
|
|
Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler - 70 Litres View Details
|
₹12,743
|
|
