Best air cooler brands in 2025: Stay cool with best selling choices from Symphony, Bajaj and more, top 6 brands

ByAmit Rahi
Feb 20, 2025 12:43 PM IST

Best air cooler brands in 2025: Choose a cooler from a brand that excels in performance, efficiency, and exceptional overall value.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹8,790

Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler - 10L, White and Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,840

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Kenstar Glam 35R Personal Cooler White View Details checkDetails

₹9,260

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,491

Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler for Home|Dual Side Water Inlet|Inverter Compatibility|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|18M Air Throw|Ice Chamber|3-Yr Pump 3-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details checkDetails

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,991

Symphony Winter 80 XL i+ Powerful Desert Air Cooler 80-litres with Remote, +Air Fan, 4-Side Honeycomb Pads, Whisper-Quiet Performance (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,849

Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler For Home with Aspen Pads, Powerful Fan, Cool Flow Dispenser and Free Trolley(70L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

SYMPHONY WINTER 80XL + Air Cooler - 80L, White View Details checkDetails

₹15,949

Symphony Cooler-51L, White, Desert Cooler View Details checkDetails

₹12,799

Symphony Sumo 40 XL Personal Cooler-40L, Light Grey View Details checkDetails

₹9,099

Symphony Sumo 115 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (115L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Symphony Touch Air Cooler - 20L, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for Home|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|TurboFan Tech|Ice Chamber|27M Air Throw|3-Speed Control|2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White Cooler for room View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|Turbofan|9M Powerful Air Throw|3-Speed Control|Portable Cooler For Home| 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler For Room 24L|Mini Air Cooler For Home|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|5M Powerful Air Throw|Turbofan Tech|Inverter Compatibility|2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler for Home|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|Inverter Compatibility|24M Air Throw|Dual Side Water Inlet|Ice Chamber|3-Yr Pump 3-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L|Mini Cooler|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|Typhoon Blower Tech|Inverter Compatability|9M Powerful Air Throw|Ice Chamber|2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

Bajaj TMH36 SKIVE TOWER AIR COOLER, 36 L, WITH ANTI-BACTERIAL TECHNOLOGY, 25 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW, white View Details checkDetails

₹8,899

Bajaj TMH50 Tower Air Cooler for Room 50L|Inverter Compatibility|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|Typhoon Blower Tech|Portable AC|9M Air Throw|2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White Cooler for Home View Details checkDetails

₹11,599

Bajaj TMH35 35L Tower Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master, Typhoon Blower Technology, Portable AC, White Air Cooler for Home View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

Bajaj Shield Series Vettora 55L Desert Cooler for Home|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|Inverter Compatibility|Dual Side Water Inlet|Ice Chamber|18m Air Throw|3-Yr Pump 3-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White View Details checkDetails

₹10,699

Havells Fresco-i 32L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto Drain, Humidity Control, Dust Filter Net, Overload Protection | Heavy Duty (White/Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹8,729

Havells Freddo 70L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Everlast Pump | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Humidity Control, Auto Drain | Heavy Duty (White/Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹14,689

Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22 Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

Havells Koolaire 80L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Everlast Pump | 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan | Bacteria Shield High Density Honeycomb Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹14,039

Havells Supro 75 litre Desert Air Cooler with Woodwool pads (White Blue) View Details checkDetails

Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹14,049

Havells Velo 36 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|Powerful Air-Delivery|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Double Ball Bearing Motor|Front Wheels with Brakes|Aerodynamically designed blades View Details checkDetails

₹6,900

Havells KoolStorm 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home/Office| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |Inverter compatible|Front Wheels with brakes View Details checkDetails

₹9,690

Havells KoolStorm 95 L Desert Air Cooler for Home/Office| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |Inverter compatible|Front Wheels with brakes View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,899

Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43) View Details checkDetails

₹7,149

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads. View Details checkDetails

₹10,799

Crompton Optimus Neo 27 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler- 54L; with 4-Way Air Deflection, Woodwool Cooling Pads and Motor with Overload Protection; Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSWAC54) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler- 80L; with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads; White & Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Aerocool 40L Personal Air Cooler White View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

Orient Electric Ultimo 65L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

Orient Electric Premia 26 L Personal Air Cooler Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads With Dust Filter | Inverter Compatible | Portable Air Cooler For Room | Ice Chamber For Extra Cooling | Beige View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

Orient Electric Orient Cd6501H Desert Air Cooler-65 Litres, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

Kenstar CHILL HC 40 Personal Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers, (40L, 170 Watts) View Details checkDetails

₹9,399

Kenstar Snowcool HC 60 Desert Air Cooler for Home - Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Large Wheels (60L, 200 Watts) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Kenstar Farrata 51 Trolley Desert Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Wood Wool Cooling Pads, Large Wheels (51L, 170 Watts) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Kenstar Little HC 20 L Room/Personal Air Cooler (Light Grey, Dark Grey, Little HC 20 cooler) View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 70 L Desert Air Cooler (Grey, MAHA KOOL HC 70 WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Kenstar Tall Boy HC 70 RE Desert Air Cooler for Home - Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Humidity Control (70L, 170 Watts) BLACK & WHITE View Details checkDetails

₹16,399

View Details checkDetails

₹5,360

Air coolers are a quick and affordable way to keep your home cool during the summer. With the warmer months approaching, it’s the perfect time to get ready with a brand-new cooler that offers high airflow and modern features. But with so many options available, shortlisting the right brand can be a challenge.

Stay cool this summer with our definitive guide to 2025's top air cooler brands.
Stay cool this summer with our definitive guide to 2025's top air cooler brands.

That’s where this guide comes in. We’ve listed the best-selling air cooler brands to help you make an informed choice. Along with each brand, we’ve highlighted its unique selling points, so you can prioritise based on your specific needs. So, read on and discover the top brands that will help you stay cool and comfortable all summer long.

Top air cooler choices

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Symphony air coolers

Symphony air coolers deliver the perfect blend of efficiency, advanced technology, and stylish design to keep your home cool during the hottest days. Engineered with powerful airflow and energy-saving features, they offer a reliable, consistent breeze that enhances comfort in every room. With Symphony, you’re choosing a trusted brand that makes staying cool effortless.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bajaj air coolers

Bajaj air coolers blend innovative technology with robust performance to keep your home refreshingly cool during the summer heat. Engineered for high airflow and energy efficiency, these coolers ensure a consistent, soothing breeze that enhances comfort while lowering energy bills. With Bajaj, you’re choosing a trusted name in cooling that never disappoints.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Havells air coolers

Havells air coolers combine modern design with advanced technology to deliver exceptional cooling performance throughout your home. With innovative features and energy-saving designs, these coolers provide consistent, refreshing airflow even on the hottest days. With Havells, you’re investing in a cooling solution that promises both style and efficiency.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Crompton air coolers

Crompton air coolers harmoniously blend durability and performance, delivering a powerful yet efficient cooling experience for your home. Designed with modern aesthetics and robust technology, these coolers ensure optimal airflow and energy efficiency. With Crompton, you’re choosing a reliable cooling solution that elevates comfort during the hottest days.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Orient air coolers

Orient air coolers deliver a classic blend of reliability and modern innovation, ensuring your home remains refreshingly cool even on the hottest days. Designed with energy-efficient technology and high-performance airflow, these coolers provide a consistent, soothing breeze that enhances everyday comfort. With Orient, you’re embracing a trusted solution that marries tradition with contemporary design.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kenstar air coolers

Kenstar air coolers combine innovative features with robust performance to offer an efficient cooling solution for your home. With cutting-edge technology and sleek design, these coolers deliver a consistent, powerful airflow that enhances comfort while reducing energy consumption. Choosing Kenstar means investing in a reliable, stylish cooling experience that stands up to the challenges of summer.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Factors to consider when choosing an air cooler brand

  • Performance: Ensure the air cooler delivers robust, consistent airflow to effectively cool your space.
  • Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models that reduce power consumption while maintaining strong performance.
  • Design and features: Consider modern design, intuitive controls, auto-fill features, adjustable speeds, and quiet operation.
  • Durability: Choose brands known for reliable performance and sturdy build quality that lasts.
  • Warranty and support: Review warranty terms and after-sales service to secure peace of mind.
  • User reviews and maintenance: Research customer reviews and choose models with easy maintenance and cleaning.
  • Price and value: Evaluate cost against features and reliability to ensure excellent overall value.

Similar articles for you

Best Crompton air coolers in India: Reviews and buying guide, top 9 options

Best air coolers in India: Choose from the top 6 options to keep your space refreshingly cool

Best air coolers for home use in India: 10 worthy mentions

Best air coolers in 2024: Top 10 energy efficient and high performing water coolers for every home

Best air coolers for home: Top 10 picks for powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and comfort in every room

Air cooler buying guide: How to choose the perfect one for ultimate summer comfort and savings

FAQs

  • What factors should I consider when buying an air cooler?

    When choosing an air cooler, consider its airflow, energy efficiency, and maintenance requirements, along with the cooler’s capacity to suit your room size.

  • Are air coolers more energy-efficient than air conditioners?

    Yes, air coolers typically consume less power than air conditioners, making them a more cost-effective and eco-friendly option for cooling your home.

  • How do I select the right capacity for my room?

    The capacity should match your room size; smaller spaces may do well with a 35–40 litre unit, while larger rooms might require a higher-capacity model.

  • What maintenance is required for these air coolers?

    Regular cleaning of water tanks, pads, and filters is essential to maintain optimum performance and prolong the unit's lifespan.

  • Are there any safety precautions I should follow?

    nsure the cooler is placed on a stable surface, maintain proper ventilation, and always adhere to the manufacturer's instructions regarding water levels and electrical safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

