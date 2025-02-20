Best air cooler brands in 2025: Stay cool with best selling choices from Symphony, Bajaj and more, top 6 brands

Air coolers are a quick and affordable way to keep your home cool during the summer. With the warmer months approaching, it’s the perfect time to get ready with a brand-new cooler that offers high airflow and modern features. But with so many options available, shortlisting the right brand can be a challenge. Stay cool this summer with our definitive guide to 2025's top air cooler brands.

That’s where this guide comes in. We’ve listed the best-selling air cooler brands to help you make an informed choice. Along with each brand, we’ve highlighted its unique selling points, so you can prioritise based on your specific needs. So, read on and discover the top brands that will help you stay cool and comfortable all summer long.

Top air cooler choices

Symphony air coolers

Symphony air coolers deliver the perfect blend of efficiency, advanced technology, and stylish design to keep your home cool during the hottest days. Engineered with powerful airflow and energy-saving features, they offer a reliable, consistent breeze that enhances comfort in every room. With Symphony, you’re choosing a trusted brand that makes staying cool effortless.

Bajaj air coolers

Bajaj air coolers blend innovative technology with robust performance to keep your home refreshingly cool during the summer heat. Engineered for high airflow and energy efficiency, these coolers ensure a consistent, soothing breeze that enhances comfort while lowering energy bills. With Bajaj, you’re choosing a trusted name in cooling that never disappoints.

Havells air coolers

Havells air coolers combine modern design with advanced technology to deliver exceptional cooling performance throughout your home. With innovative features and energy-saving designs, these coolers provide consistent, refreshing airflow even on the hottest days. With Havells, you’re investing in a cooling solution that promises both style and efficiency.

Crompton air coolers

Crompton air coolers harmoniously blend durability and performance, delivering a powerful yet efficient cooling experience for your home. Designed with modern aesthetics and robust technology, these coolers ensure optimal airflow and energy efficiency. With Crompton, you’re choosing a reliable cooling solution that elevates comfort during the hottest days.

Orient air coolers

Orient air coolers deliver a classic blend of reliability and modern innovation, ensuring your home remains refreshingly cool even on the hottest days. Designed with energy-efficient technology and high-performance airflow, these coolers provide a consistent, soothing breeze that enhances everyday comfort. With Orient, you’re embracing a trusted solution that marries tradition with contemporary design.

Kenstar air coolers

Kenstar air coolers combine innovative features with robust performance to offer an efficient cooling solution for your home. With cutting-edge technology and sleek design, these coolers deliver a consistent, powerful airflow that enhances comfort while reducing energy consumption. Choosing Kenstar means investing in a reliable, stylish cooling experience that stands up to the challenges of summer.

Factors to consider when choosing an air cooler brand

Performance: Ensure the air cooler delivers robust, consistent airflow to effectively cool your space.

: Ensure the air cooler delivers robust, consistent airflow to effectively cool your space. Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models that reduce power consumption while maintaining strong performance.

Opt for energy-efficient models that reduce power consumption while maintaining strong performance. Design and features: Consider modern design, intuitive controls, auto-fill features, adjustable speeds, and quiet operation.

Durability: Choose brands known for reliable performance and sturdy build quality that lasts.

: Choose brands known for reliable performance and sturdy build quality that lasts. Warranty and support: Review warranty terms and after-sales service to secure peace of mind.

Review warranty terms and after-sales service to secure peace of mind. User reviews and maintenance: Research customer reviews and choose models with easy maintenance and cleaning.

Research customer reviews and choose models with easy maintenance and cleaning. Price and value: Evaluate cost against features and reliability to ensure excellent overall value.

FAQs What factors should I consider when buying an air cooler? When choosing an air cooler, consider its airflow, energy efficiency, and maintenance requirements, along with the cooler’s capacity to suit your room size.

Are air coolers more energy-efficient than air conditioners? Yes, air coolers typically consume less power than air conditioners, making them a more cost-effective and eco-friendly option for cooling your home.

How do I select the right capacity for my room? The capacity should match your room size; smaller spaces may do well with a 35–40 litre unit, while larger rooms might require a higher-capacity model.

What maintenance is required for these air coolers? Regular cleaning of water tanks, pads, and filters is essential to maintain optimum performance and prolong the unit's lifespan.

Are there any safety precautions I should follow? nsure the cooler is placed on a stable surface, maintain proper ventilation, and always adhere to the manufacturer's instructions regarding water levels and electrical safety.

