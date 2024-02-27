 Best Crompton air coolers in India: Reviews and buying guide, top 9 options - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best Crompton air coolers in India: Reviews and buying guide, top 9 options

Best Crompton air coolers in India: Reviews and buying guide, top 9 options

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 27, 2024 09:50 PM IST

Looking for a good air cooler? Check out our guide to find the top-rated Crompton air coolers that are energy-efficient, stylish, and perfect for your needs.

When it comes to staying cool during the scorching summer months, Crompton air coolers are a popular choice for many households. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best Crompton air cooler can be a daunting task. In this article, we have reviewed the top 9 Crompton air coolers available on the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a personal cooler or a desert cooler, we've got you covered.

Best Crompton air coolers in India can help you cool down instantly on a hot summer day.
1. Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler

B07N93SYNQ

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for large spaces. With a 100-liter water tank capacity and a powerful air throw, this cooler is ideal for hot and dry climates. The motorized louver movement ensures uniform cooling, while the honeycomb cooling pads provide enhanced cooling performance.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler

  • 100-liter water tank capacity
  • Motorized louver movement
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Powerful air throw
  • Suitable for large spaces

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performance

Heavy and bulky

Large water tank capacity

Not suitable for small rooms or personal use

Motorized louver movement for uniform cooling

2. Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler

B0842R4WSV

The Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler is a compact and portable cooling solution for personal use. With a 40-liter water tank capacity and a sleek design, this cooler is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. The honeycomb cooling pads provide efficient cooling, while the ice chamber allows for added cooling performance.

Specifications of Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler

  • 40-liter water tank capacity
  • Sleek and compact design
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Ice chamber for added cooling
  • Suitable for personal use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable design

Small water tank capacity

Efficient cooling performance

Limited cooling range

Ice chamber for added cooling

3. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

B01DPL9B00

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is a high-performance cooler suitable for medium to large spaces. With a 75-litre water tank capacity and an aerodynamic fan design, this cooler delivers powerful air throw and efficient cooling. The honeycomb cooling pads ensure optimal cooling performance, making it ideal for hot and dry climates.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

  • 75-liter water tank capacity
  • Aerodynamic fan design
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Powerful air throw
  • Suitable for medium to large spaces

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance cooling

Requires ample space

Powerful air throw

Heavy and not easily portable

Optimal cooling performance

4. Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-CBDAC53

B09RDVD9QZ

The Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-CBDAC53 is an energy-efficient and stylish air cooler perfect for modern homes. With a 53-liter water tank capacity and a sleek design, this cooler combines performance and aesthetics. The advanced honeycomb cooling pads provide enhanced cooling, while the deflection technology ensures even distribution of air.

Specifications of Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-CBDAC53

  • 53-liter water tank capacity
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Deflection technology for even air distribution
  • Energy-efficient operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and modern design

Moderate water tank capacity

Energy-efficient operation

May not be suitable for large spaces

Advanced cooling technology

5. Crompton 55Ltrs Desert Cooler (White/Grey)

B07BZW7PHG

The Crompton 55Ltrs Desert Cooler in White/Grey is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized spaces. With a 55-liter water tank capacity and a durable construction, this cooler is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The high-quality honeycomb cooling pads and powerful fan ensure effective and long-lasting cooling performance.

Specifications of Crompton 55Ltrs Desert Cooler (White/Grey)

  • 55-liter water tank capacity
  • Durable construction
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Powerful fan for effective cooling
  • Versatile for indoor and outdoor use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile and durable design

May require frequent water refills

Effective and long-lasting cooling performance

Not suitable for small rooms

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

6. Crompton Optimus Neo 35-litres Honeycomb Cooler

B0842RFJCM

The Crompton Optimus Neo 35-litres Honeycomb Cooler is a compact and energy-efficient cooling solution for personal use. With a 35-liter water tank capacity and a sleek honeycomb design, this cooler provides optimal cooling performance. The ice chamber allows for added cooling, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Neo 35-litres Honeycomb Cooler

  • 35-liter water tank capacity
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Sleek honeycomb design
  • Ice chamber for added cooling
  • Suitable for personal use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and energy-efficient design

Limited water tank capacity

Optimal cooling performance

May not be suitable for large rooms

Durable construction

7. Crompton Cooler Everlast Deflection Honeycomb

B09RF7NPXH

The Crompton Cooler Everlast Deflection Honeycomb is a stylish and high-performance air cooler suitable for modern homes. With a 53-liter water tank capacity and a deflection honeycomb design, this cooler delivers efficient and uniform cooling. The energy-efficient operation and durable construction make it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Specifications of Crompton Cooler Everlast Deflection Honeycomb

  • 53-liter water tank capacity
  • Stylish honeycomb design
  • Efficient and uniform cooling
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and modern design

Moderate water tank capacity

Efficient and uniform cooling

May not be suitable for large spaces

Energy-efficient operation

8. Crompton Neo 10-litres Personal Cooler

B0842RB83T

The Crompton Neo 10-litres Personal Cooler is a compact and portable cooling solution for personal use. With a 10-liter water tank capacity and a sleek design, this cooler is perfect for small rooms and personal use. The efficient cooling performance and durable construction make it a convenient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Crompton Neo 10-litres Personal Cooler

  • 10-liter water tank capacity
  • Compact and portable design
  • Efficient cooling performance
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Suitable for personal use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable design

Limited water tank capacity

Efficient cooling performance

Not suitable for large spaces

Durable construction

9. Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-ZELUSDAC43

B09RF7FTWV

The Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-ZELUSDAC43 is a stylish and energy-efficient air cooler suitable for modern homes. With a 43-liter water tank capacity and a deflection honeycomb design, this cooler delivers efficient and uniform cooling. The durable construction and advanced cooling technology make it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Specifications of Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-ZELUSDAC43

  • 43-liter water tank capacity
  • Stylish honeycomb design
  • Efficient and uniform cooling
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish and modern design

Moderate water tank capacity

Efficient and uniform cooling

May not be suitable for large spaces

Energy-efficient operation

Comparison Table

Product NameWater Tank CapacityCooling PerformanceEnergy Efficiency
Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler100 litersPowerful air throwNot specified
Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler40 litersEfficient cooling performanceNot specified
Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler75 litersPowerful air throwNot specified
Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-CBDAC5353 litersAdvanced cooling technologyEnergy-efficient operation
Crompton 55Ltrs Desert Cooler (White/Grey)55 litersEffective and long-lasting cooling performanceNot specified
Crompton Optimus Neo 35-litres Honeycomb Cooler35 litersOptimal cooling performanceEnergy-efficient operation
Crompton Cooler Everlast Deflection Honeycomb53 litersEfficient and uniform coolingEnergy-efficient operation
Crompton Neo 10-litres Personal Cooler10 litersEfficient cooling performanceNot specified
Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-ZELUSDAC4343 litersEfficient and uniform coolingEnergy-efficient operation

Best value for money:

The Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance and compact design, making it an ideal choice for personal use.

Best overall product:

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler stands out as the best overall product with its powerful air throw and large water tank capacity, making it suitable for large spaces and hot climates.

How to find the perfect Crompton air cooler:

When choosing the perfect Crompton air cooler, consider the water tank capacity, cooling performance, energy efficiency, and the size of the space you want to cool. Look for a product that offers a balance of these features to ensure optimal cooling and energy savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

