Best Crompton air coolers in India: Reviews and buying guide, top 9 options

When it comes to staying cool during the scorching summer months, Crompton air coolers are a popular choice for many households. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best Crompton air cooler can be a daunting task. In this article, we have reviewed the top 9 Crompton air coolers available on the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a personal cooler or a desert cooler, we've got you covered. Best Crompton air coolers in India can help you cool down instantly on a hot summer day.

1. Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B07N93SYNQ

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for large spaces. With a 100-liter water tank capacity and a powerful air throw, this cooler is ideal for hot and dry climates. The motorized louver movement ensures uniform cooling, while the honeycomb cooling pads provide enhanced cooling performance.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler

100-liter water tank capacity

Motorized louver movement

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air throw

Suitable for large spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance Heavy and bulky Large water tank capacity Not suitable for small rooms or personal use Motorized louver movement for uniform cooling

2. Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler

B0842R4WSV

The Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler is a compact and portable cooling solution for personal use. With a 40-liter water tank capacity and a sleek design, this cooler is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. The honeycomb cooling pads provide efficient cooling, while the ice chamber allows for added cooling performance.

Specifications of Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler

40-liter water tank capacity

Sleek and compact design

Honeycomb cooling pads

Ice chamber for added cooling

Suitable for personal use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Small water tank capacity Efficient cooling performance Limited cooling range Ice chamber for added cooling

3. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

B01DPL9B00

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is a high-performance cooler suitable for medium to large spaces. With a 75-litre water tank capacity and an aerodynamic fan design, this cooler delivers powerful air throw and efficient cooling. The honeycomb cooling pads ensure optimal cooling performance, making it ideal for hot and dry climates.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

75-liter water tank capacity

Aerodynamic fan design

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air throw

Suitable for medium to large spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance cooling Requires ample space Powerful air throw Heavy and not easily portable Optimal cooling performance

4. Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-CBDAC53

B09RDVD9QZ

The Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-CBDAC53 is an energy-efficient and stylish air cooler perfect for modern homes. With a 53-liter water tank capacity and a sleek design, this cooler combines performance and aesthetics. The advanced honeycomb cooling pads provide enhanced cooling, while the deflection technology ensures even distribution of air.

Specifications of Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-CBDAC53

53-liter water tank capacity

Sleek and stylish design

Honeycomb cooling pads

Deflection technology for even air distribution

Energy-efficient operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design Moderate water tank capacity Energy-efficient operation May not be suitable for large spaces Advanced cooling technology

5. Crompton 55Ltrs Desert Cooler (White/Grey)

B07BZW7PHG

The Crompton 55Ltrs Desert Cooler in White/Grey is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized spaces. With a 55-liter water tank capacity and a durable construction, this cooler is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The high-quality honeycomb cooling pads and powerful fan ensure effective and long-lasting cooling performance.

Specifications of Crompton 55Ltrs Desert Cooler (White/Grey)

55-liter water tank capacity

Durable construction

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful fan for effective cooling

Versatile for indoor and outdoor use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and durable design May require frequent water refills Effective and long-lasting cooling performance Not suitable for small rooms Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

6. Crompton Optimus Neo 35-litres Honeycomb Cooler

B0842RFJCM

The Crompton Optimus Neo 35-litres Honeycomb Cooler is a compact and energy-efficient cooling solution for personal use. With a 35-liter water tank capacity and a sleek honeycomb design, this cooler provides optimal cooling performance. The ice chamber allows for added cooling, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Neo 35-litres Honeycomb Cooler

35-liter water tank capacity

Energy-efficient operation

Sleek honeycomb design

Ice chamber for added cooling

Suitable for personal use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and energy-efficient design Limited water tank capacity Optimal cooling performance May not be suitable for large rooms Durable construction

7. Crompton Cooler Everlast Deflection Honeycomb

B09RF7NPXH

The Crompton Cooler Everlast Deflection Honeycomb is a stylish and high-performance air cooler suitable for modern homes. With a 53-liter water tank capacity and a deflection honeycomb design, this cooler delivers efficient and uniform cooling. The energy-efficient operation and durable construction make it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Specifications of Crompton Cooler Everlast Deflection Honeycomb

53-liter water tank capacity

Stylish honeycomb design

Efficient and uniform cooling

Energy-efficient operation

Durable construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design Moderate water tank capacity Efficient and uniform cooling May not be suitable for large spaces Energy-efficient operation

8. Crompton Neo 10-litres Personal Cooler

B0842RB83T

The Crompton Neo 10-litres Personal Cooler is a compact and portable cooling solution for personal use. With a 10-liter water tank capacity and a sleek design, this cooler is perfect for small rooms and personal use. The efficient cooling performance and durable construction make it a convenient and reliable choice.

Specifications of Crompton Neo 10-litres Personal Cooler

10-liter water tank capacity

Compact and portable design

Efficient cooling performance

Sleek and modern design

Suitable for personal use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Limited water tank capacity Efficient cooling performance Not suitable for large spaces Durable construction

9. Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-ZELUSDAC43

B09RF7FTWV

The Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-ZELUSDAC43 is a stylish and energy-efficient air cooler suitable for modern homes. With a 43-liter water tank capacity and a deflection honeycomb design, this cooler delivers efficient and uniform cooling. The durable construction and advanced cooling technology make it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Specifications of Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-ZELUSDAC43

43-liter water tank capacity

Stylish honeycomb design

Efficient and uniform cooling

Energy-efficient operation

Durable construction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design Moderate water tank capacity Efficient and uniform cooling May not be suitable for large spaces Energy-efficient operation

Comparison Table

Product Name Water Tank Capacity Cooling Performance Energy Efficiency Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler 100 liters Powerful air throw Not specified Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler 40 liters Efficient cooling performance Not specified Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler 75 liters Powerful air throw Not specified Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-CBDAC53 53 liters Advanced cooling technology Energy-efficient operation Crompton 55Ltrs Desert Cooler (White/Grey) 55 liters Effective and long-lasting cooling performance Not specified Crompton Optimus Neo 35-litres Honeycomb Cooler 35 liters Optimal cooling performance Energy-efficient operation Crompton Cooler Everlast Deflection Honeycomb 53 liters Efficient and uniform cooling Energy-efficient operation Crompton Neo 10-litres Personal Cooler 10 liters Efficient cooling performance Not specified Crompton Everlast Deflection Honeycomb ACGC-ZELUSDAC43 43 liters Efficient and uniform cooling Energy-efficient operation

Best value for money:

The Crompton Marvel Neo 40-litres Personal Cooler offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance and compact design, making it an ideal choice for personal use.

Best overall product:

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler stands out as the best overall product with its powerful air throw and large water tank capacity, making it suitable for large spaces and hot climates.

How to find the perfect Crompton air cooler:

When choosing the perfect Crompton air cooler, consider the water tank capacity, cooling performance, energy efficiency, and the size of the space you want to cool. Look for a product that offers a balance of these features to ensure optimal cooling and energy savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.