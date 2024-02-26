 Air cooler without water: 6 efficient picks to save big - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Air cooler without water: 6 efficient picks to save big

Air cooler without water: 6 efficient picks to save big

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 26, 2024 08:39 PM IST

Looking for air coolers to beat the heat but do not want to waste water, then these top 6 air coolers without water are there for you.

As the temperatures are soaring, it's time to bring home summer appliances that would help you keep your home cool and comfortable amidst those sultry summer days. And in case you are looking for some cost-effective and environmentally friendly summer appliances, then you are at the right place. In this comprehensive guide, you can learn more about air coolers without water that run without water and hence are low on price and on water consumption. With their eco-friendly and versatile design, air coolers without water provide a refreshing and sustainable cooling solution for homes, offices, and various indoor spaces.

Top 6 efficient air coolers without water to keep your home cool and comfortable
Top 6 efficient air coolers without water to keep your home cool and comfortable

An air cooler without water is a modern cooling solution that utilizes innovative technologies to provide efficient and water-free cooling. Unlike traditional evaporative coolers that rely on water evaporation for cooling, these advanced coolers offer an alternative approach.

In an air cooler without, water, the cold side is used to cool the air, making it an energy-efficient and water-free option. These air coolers are ideal for areas with high humidity or where adding moisture to the air is not desirable.

In case, you are looking for an air cooler without water that will offer you efficient cooling but are confused which one to buy, then we are here to help. We have created a rundown of top 5 air coolers without water for you.

1.Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan For Home

B07SPF1YZW

The Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan is a stylish and efficient cooling solution for your home. With its sleek design and powerful performance, this tower fan is perfect for providing a refreshing breeze in any room. It features three-speed settings to suit your comfort level, along with a timer function for added convenience. The oscillation feature ensures that cool air is distributed evenly across the room. The fan is easy to operate with user-friendly controls and comes with a remote control for added convenience. Whether you need a gentle breeze for relaxation or a stronger airflow for quick cooling, the Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan delivers reliable performance.

Specifications of Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan:

  • Model: Snowvent Tower Fan
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Timer Function: Yes
  • Oscillation: Yes
  • Remote Control: Yes
  • Dimensions (LxWxH):12.8D x 14W x 32.5H Centimeters
  • Power Consumption: 150 Watts
  • Colour Options: White, Black

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Sleek and stylish designMay be noisy at highest speed
Powerful performance with 3-speed settingsRemote control batteries need frequent change
Timer function for convenience 

2.IBELL Tower Fan - High-Speed Cooling

B0CV5H9ZZ9

The IBELL Tower Fan is designed for high-speed cooling performance, making it ideal for hot summer days. It features a slim and space-saving design, perfect for small rooms or offices. With three-speed settings, you can easily adjust the airflow to your preference. The tower fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation from a distance. Its oscillation feature ensures that cool air reaches every corner of the room. The fan is energy efficient, helping you stay cool without a significant increase in electricity bills. Whether you need a gentle breeze for relaxation or a powerful blast of cool air, the IBELL Tower Fan delivers reliable cooling performance.

Specifications of IBELL Tower Fan:

  • Model: iBell Tower Fan
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Timer Function: Yes
  • Oscillation: Yes
  • Remote Control: Yes
  • Dimensions (LxWxH):28D x 23W x 74H Centimeters
  • Power Consumption: 140 Watts
  • Colour Options: White, Black

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
High-speed cooling performanceLimited colour options
Slim and space-saving designMay be noisy at highest speed
Remote control for convenient operationRemote control range may be limited

Also Read:Best portable air conditioner: Stay cool anywhere with our top 6 options

 

3.Tesora - Inspired by you Aero Stream Tower

B0C65G7RNG

The Tesora Aero Stream Tower Fan is designed with a focus on modern aesthetics and efficient cooling. With its Aero Stream technology, this tower fan provides a powerful and consistent breeze to keep you comfortable during hot days. The fan offers three-speed settings and an oscillation feature to ensure even air distribution across the room. Its slim and space-saving design makes it perfect for any home or office setting. The Tesora Tower Fan is equipped with a timer function for added convenience and comes with a remote control for easy operation. Enjoy a cool and refreshing atmosphere with the Tesora Aero Stream Tower Fan.

Specifications of Tesora Aero Stream Tower Fan:

  • Model: Aero Stream Tower Fan
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Timer Function: Yes
  • Oscillation: Yes
  • Remote Control: Yes
  • Dimensions (LxWxH):19D x 26W x 102H Centimeters
  • Power Consumption: 36 Watts
  • Colour Options: White, Silver

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Aero Stream technology for powerful coolingLimited colour options
Slim and modern designMay be expensive compared to other models
Timer function and remote controlRemote control batteries need frequent change
Even air distribution with oscillation 

4. Impex Twister Plus Tower Fan

B08G4ZLFFF

The Impex Twister Plus Tower Fan is a sleek and powerful cooling solution for your home or office. With its slim design, this tower fan fits seamlessly into any space, providing a refreshing breeze without taking up much room. Equipped with 3 speed settings, oscillation feature, and a timer function, you can customize your cooling experience to suit your needs. The fan also comes with a remote control for added convenience, allowing you to adjust settings from across the room. The Twister Plus Tower Fan is not just practical but also stylish, featuring a modern design that enhances the aesthetics of any room. Whether you need a gentle breeze for relaxation or a strong airflow for quick cooling, this tower fan delivers performance and versatility.

Specifications of the Impex Twister Plus Tower Fan

  • Brand: Impex
  • Type: Tower Fan
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Oscillation: Yes
  • Timer Function: Yes
  • Remote Control: Yes
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 22 cm x 22 cm x 77 cm
  • Weight: 3.5 kg
  • Colour: White
  • Power Consumption: 55 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Slim design fits well in small spacesMay not be as powerful as larger pedestal fans
3 speed settings for customized airflowSome users may find the noise level slightly higher
Oscillation feature for widespread cooling 

5.Symphony Surround High Speed Bladeless Technology Tower Fan

B0B6JB2R7F

The Symphony Surround High Speed Bladeless Technology Tower Fan is a revolution in home cooling. With its bladeless design, this tower fan provides a safe and powerful airflow that's perfect for households with children or pets. The fan's high-speed motor delivers rapid cooling, while the bladeless technology ensures smooth and consistent airflow without the buffeting of traditional fans. Its sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any room, and the remote control allows for convenient operation from anywhere in the room. The Surround Tower Fan also features a timer function, multiple speed settings, and oscillation for widespread cooling. Enjoy a cool and comfortable environment with the Symphony Surround Tower Fan.

Specifications of the Symphony Surround High Speed Bladeless Technology Tower Fan

  • Brand: Symphony
  • Type: Bladeless Tower Fan
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Oscillation: Yes
  • Timer Function: Yes
  • Remote Control: Yes
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 24 cm x 24 cm x 92 cm
  • Weight: 4.5 kg
  • Colour: Black
  • Power Consumption: 60 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Bladeless technology for safe and smooth airflowHigher power consumption compared to traditional fans
Sleek and modern design adds elegance to the roomPremium price compared to basic tower fans
Remote control and timer function for convenience 

6.Ekvira High Speed Cooler Fan

B0C14J8ZJ5

The Ekvira High Speed Cooler Fan is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your home. Designed for high-speed performance, this cooler fan quickly circulates air to provide instant relief from the heat. Equipped with a powerful motor, it offers three speed settings to suit your comfort level. The fan's oscillation feature ensures even distribution of cool air across the room. Its sturdy build and compact design make it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. The Ekvira Cooler Fan is easy to operate with simple controls and is built to last. Whether you need a gentle breeze for relaxation or a stronger airflow for quick cooling, this fan delivers reliable performance day after day.

Specifications of the Ekvira High Speed Cooler Fan

  • Brand: Ekvira
  • Type: Cooler Fan
  • Speed Settings: 3
  • Oscillation: Yes
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 30 cm x 30 cm x 75 cm
  • Weight: 5 kg
  • Colour: White
  • Power Consumption: 70 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful motor for high-speed performanceHigher power consumption compared to some other models
Oscillation feature for even distribution of airMay produce more noise at higher speed settings
Sturdy build and compact design for versatility 

 

 

 

Also Read:Best room coolers under 3000 for efficient cooling: Top 8 energy-saving picks

 

Top 3 features:

Product NameSpeed SettingsOscillationRemote Control
Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan For Home3YesYes
IBELL Tower Fan - High-Speed Cooling3YesYes
Tesora - Inspired by you Aero Stream Tower3YesYes
Impex Twister Plus Tower Fan3YesYes
Symphony Surround High Speed Bladeless Tower Fan3YesYes
Ekvira High Speed Cooler Fan3YesNo

Best value for money

The best value for money among these air coolers without water is the Impex Twister Plus Tower Fan. With its 3-speed settings, oscillation feature, and remote control, this tower fan offers a balance of performance and affordability. The compact design, timer function, and one-year warranty make it an attractive choice for those seeking a reliable cooling solution without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan For Home emerges as the best overall product in this category. With its 3-speed settings, oscillation feature, and remote control, it offers versatility and convenience. The timer function allows for customizable cooling, while the compact dimensions and elegant design suit various room styles. Bajaj's reputation for quality and the inclusion of a multi-year warranty make it a top choice for those looking for an efficient air cooler without water.

 

How to find the best Air cooler without water:

Finding the best air cooler without water involves considering several factors:

Speed Settings and Oscillation: Look for models with multiple speed settings and oscillation to adjust cooling according to your preference.

Remote Control: A remote control adds convenience, allowing you to change settings from a distance.

Size and Dimensions: Consider the size of the room where you'll use the cooler to ensure adequate cooling coverage and space-saving design.

Technology: Features like 3D cooling pads, i-Pure Technology, or bladeless technology can enhance cooling efficiency.

Power Consumption: Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills.

 

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

