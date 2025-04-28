Best window coolers for 2025: Stay comfortable, save on energy costs, and beat the heat with top 6 picks
Discover the best window air coolers for 2025 that offer comfort, energy savings, and effective cooling with our top 6 expert picks for every budget.
FAQs
Looking for a way to stay cool without burning a hole in your wallet? Window air coolers might be the perfect solution. Not only do they offer efficient cooling, but they’re also more affordable and energy-efficient than traditional air conditioners.
Whether you’re dealing with a hot summer or just need a quick cool-down, these coolers can keep your space comfortable without the high costs. In this list, we’ve rounded up the top 6 window air coolers of 2025, so you can find the best match for your needs and budget. Let’s dive in and help you beat the heat!
The Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in large spaces. With a 52-litre tank and 1600 CFM airflow, it ensures strong and consistent cooling. Equipped with energy-efficient wood wool cooling pads, this cooler works well even during power cuts thanks to its inverter compatibility.
It is user-friendly, portable, and low-maintenance, making it an excellent choice for residential and commercial use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Inverter compatible for uninterrupted cooling
Easy to clean and maintain
Reasons to avoid
No remote control
Bulky design might be difficult for smaller spaces
Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L with High Air Delivery | 190-Watt Motor with Overload Protection | Inverter Compatibility | Woodwool Cooling Pads | 2 Yrs Warranty on Motor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its cooling power, strong airflow, and value for money. However, noise levels are a concern for some, with reports of it being too loud.
Why choose this product?
Great cooling and airflow at a good price, but noise could be an issue for those seeking a quieter option.
The Orient Electric Magicool Dx is a reliable window cooler with a 50-litre capacity, designed to provide optimal cooling with its powerful air delivery of 350 CFM.
This cooler includes wood wool pads for effective evaporative cooling and comes with added features like a fragrance chamber and auto-restart function. It’s ideal for residential use and is equipped with a mosquito and dust protection filter, ensuring cleaner air.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fragrance chamber for fresh air
Mosquito and dust protection filter
Reasons to avoid
Can be noisy on higher settings
Only one-year warranty
Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L Window Air Cooler For Home | Powerful Air Delivery With 3 Speed Controls | Woodwool Cooling Pads | Inverter Compatible | Special Fragrance Chamber | White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers confirm the air cooler's good quality but mention it operates with noticeable noise.
Why choose this product?
Effective cooling, though may be too noisy for those sensitive to sound during operation.
The RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler is a durable and efficient cooling solution for homes and offices. It boasts a 50-litre tank and uses wood wool cooling pads to deliver refreshing air with a high air delivery system.
The cooler is inverter compatible and features collapsible louvers that help keep dust and insects out while improving air quality. It’s easy to operate with simple knob controls and offers customizable cooling with three speed settings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Collapsible louvers for better filtration
Inverter compatible
Reasons to avoid
Manual control only
No remote control
RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler | Cooler with High Air Delivery, Wood Wool Pads | Room Cooler with Inverter Compatibility| 1 year Warranty | 50L (Zello Plus)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the air cooler's excellent cooling, especially in larger spaces. However, several have mentioned issues with missing trolleys, misleading descriptions, and sound concerns.
Why choose this product?
Great cooling performance, especially for larger areas, but be aware of missing accessories and noise issues.
The Kenstar Wave is a tower-style air cooler designed for dry climates with a 56-litre capacity and efficient cooling pads. It’s powered by a 200-watt motor and provides excellent air circulation.
The cooler is inverter compatible and includes easy-to-use knob controls. Its compact, freestanding design makes it suitable for various residential spaces, offering effective and energy-efficient cooling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient cooling with honeycomb pads
Low power consumption
Reasons to avoid
No remote control option
No trolley or wheels
Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Window Cooler (Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the cooling capacity decent, especially for a 60L model, but there's mixed feedback on the overall quality, with some describing it as low.
Why choose this product?
Good cooling performance, but be mindful of mixed quality reviews.
The Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler is perfect for medium-sized rooms and commercial spaces. With a 60-litre tank and 210-watt motor, it offers high performance with superior air delivery.
The cooler features wood wool pads and an ice chamber to enhance cooling, making it ideal for hot climates. It is inverter compatible and equipped with collapsible louvers to keep the air clean by blocking dust and mosquitoes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ice chamber for additional cooling
Collapsible louvers for better airflow control
Reasons to avoid
Bulky design might not fit in smaller rooms
Higher power consumption
Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Wood Wool Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers (60L, 210 Watts)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the cooling capacity decent for a 60L model, but raise concerns over low build quality and material issues.
Why choose this product?
Offers satisfactory cooling for medium-sized spaces, though quality concerns may affect long-term durability.
The Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler is ideal for residential and small office cooling with its 54-litre water tank and 1700 CMPH airflow. It uses wood wool pads for efficient evaporative cooling and has an ice chamber for added cooling.
The 4-way air deflection system ensures maximum airflow, and the cooler is inverter compatible, making it reliable even during power cuts. Its motor overload protector enhances the unit's durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4-way air deflection for adjustable cooling
Inverter compatible
Reasons to avoid
Manual operation only
No remote control option
Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler- 54L; with 4-Way Air Deflection, Woodwool Cooling Pads and Motor with Overload Protection; Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSWAC54)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mixed reviews: some mention a lack of operating switches for the pump motor, while others report water leakage issues and discrepancies with the controls compared to the webpage.
Why choose this product?
While cooling is decent, be cautious of the quality issues, including pump motor problems and water leakage.
Factors to consider when buying a window cooler
- Cooling Capacity: Choose a model with enough power to cool your room size efficiently, measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM).
- Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint.
- Noise Level: Some coolers can be noisy, so consider a quieter model for a more peaceful environment.
- Installation Ease: Ensure the cooler is easy to install and fits well in your window.
- Maintenance: Choose a cooler with easy-to-clean filters and components for long-term performance and hygiene.
How do I determine the right size of window cooler for my room?
Consider the room’s square footage and the cooler’s CFM rating. A larger space requires a cooler with higher CFM to ensure effective and efficient cooling. Check manufacturer recommendations based on room size for optimal performance.
Are window coolers energy-efficient compared to air conditioners?
Yes, window coolers are generally more energy-efficient than air conditioners because they consume less electricity while still providing effective cooling. Their lower power consumption makes them a cost-effective alternative for those looking to reduce energy bills.
How often should I clean my window cooler?
It’s recommended to clean the cooler every 2-3 weeks during use, especially the filters, to maintain airflow and prevent mould growth. Regular cleaning ensures better cooling performance and extends the lifespan of your unit, keeping it in top condition.
Top 3 features of best window coolers
Window Coolers
Air Flow Capacity
Reservoir Capacity
Wattage
|Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L
|1600 CFM
|52 litres
|110 Watts
|Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L
|350 CFM
|50 litres
|220 Watts
|RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler
|N/A
|50 litres
|150 Watts
|Kenstar Wave 56L Tower Window Cooler
|N/A
|56 litres
|200 Watts
|Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler
|1850 m³/hr
|60 litres
|210 Watts
|Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler-54L
|1700 CMPH
|54 litres
|200 Watts
FAQs on Window Air Coolers
- What is the difference between a window cooler and an air conditioner?
Window coolers use water evaporation to cool air, while air conditioners use refrigerants. Coolers are more energy-efficient but less powerful, ideal for moderate cooling needs.
- How do I install a window cooler?
Most window coolers come with an easy-to-follow installation kit, which typically involves placing the unit in your window, securing it, and ensuring proper ventilation for airflow.
- Can a window cooler work in high humidity?
Window coolers are less effective in high humidity, as they rely on evaporation. Excess moisture in the air reduces their cooling efficiency.
- Are window coolers noisy?
While some models can be noisy, quieter options are available. Always check product reviews for noise levels before purchasing if this is a concern.
- How often should I replace the filter in my window cooler?
It’s recommended to replace the filter every 3-6 months, depending on usage, to maintain optimal performance and air quality.
