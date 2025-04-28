Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best window coolers for 2025: Stay comfortable, save on energy costs, and beat the heat with top 6 picks

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 28, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Discover the best window air coolers for 2025 that offer comfort, energy savings, and effective cooling with our top 6 expert picks for every budget.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L with High Air Delivery | 190-Watt Motor with Overload Protection | Inverter Compatibility | Woodwool Cooling Pads | 2 Yrs Warranty on Motor View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L Window Air Cooler For Home | Powerful Air Delivery With 3 Speed Controls | Woodwool Cooling Pads | Inverter Compatible | Special Fragrance Chamber | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Value for money

RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler | Cooler with High Air Delivery, Wood Wool Pads | Room Cooler with Inverter Compatibility| 1 year Warranty | 50L (Zello Plus) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Window Cooler (Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Trusted brand

Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Wood Wool Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers (60L, 210 Watts) View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler- 54L; with 4-Way Air Deflection, Woodwool Cooling Pads and Motor with Overload Protection; Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSWAC54) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Looking for a way to stay cool without burning a hole in your wallet? Window air coolers might be the perfect solution. Not only do they offer efficient cooling, but they’re also more affordable and energy-efficient than traditional air conditioners. 

Stay cool and save energy with the best window air coolers of 2025.
Stay cool and save energy with the best window air coolers of 2025.

Whether you’re dealing with a hot summer or just need a quick cool-down, these coolers can keep your space comfortable without the high costs. In this list, we’ve rounded up the top 6 window air coolers of 2025, so you can find the best match for your needs and budget. Let’s dive in and help you beat the heat!

Loading Suggestions...

The Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in large spaces. With a 52-litre tank and 1600 CFM airflow, it ensures strong and consistent cooling. Equipped with energy-efficient wood wool cooling pads, this cooler works well even during power cuts thanks to its inverter compatibility. 

It is user-friendly, portable, and low-maintenance, making it an excellent choice for residential and commercial use.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
1600 CFM
Reservoir Capacity
52 litres
Wattage
110 Watts
Weight
12.45 kg
Mounting Type
Window

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inverter compatible for uninterrupted cooling

affiliate-tick

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote control

affiliate-cross

Bulky design might be difficult for smaller spaces

Click Here to Buy

Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L with High Air Delivery | 190-Watt Motor with Overload Protection | Inverter Compatibility | Woodwool Cooling Pads | 2 Yrs Warranty on Motor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its cooling power, strong airflow, and value for money. However, noise levels are a concern for some, with reports of it being too loud.

Why choose this product?

Great cooling and airflow at a good price, but noise could be an issue for those seeking a quieter option.

Loading Suggestions...

The Orient Electric Magicool Dx is a reliable window cooler with a 50-litre capacity, designed to provide optimal cooling with its powerful air delivery of 350 CFM. 

This cooler includes wood wool pads for effective evaporative cooling and comes with added features like a fragrance chamber and auto-restart function. It’s ideal for residential use and is equipped with a mosquito and dust protection filter, ensuring cleaner air.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
350 CFM
Reservoir Capacity
50 litres
Wattage
220 Watts
Weight
12.8 kg
Mounting Type
Window

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fragrance chamber for fresh air

affiliate-tick

Mosquito and dust protection filter

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Can be noisy on higher settings

affiliate-cross

Only one-year warranty

Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L Window Air Cooler For Home | Powerful Air Delivery With 3 Speed Controls | Woodwool Cooling Pads | Inverter Compatible | Special Fragrance Chamber | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers confirm the air cooler's good quality but mention it operates with noticeable noise.

Why choose this product?

Effective cooling, though may be too noisy for those sensitive to sound during operation.

Loading Suggestions...

The RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler is a durable and efficient cooling solution for homes and offices. It boasts a 50-litre tank and uses wood wool cooling pads to deliver refreshing air with a high air delivery system. 

The cooler is inverter compatible and features collapsible louvers that help keep dust and insects out while improving air quality. It’s easy to operate with simple knob controls and offers customizable cooling with three speed settings.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
N/A
Reservoir Capacity
50 litres
Wattage
150 Watts
Weight
12.5 kg
Mounting Type
Window

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Collapsible louvers for better filtration

affiliate-tick

Inverter compatible

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual control only

affiliate-cross

No remote control

Click Here to Buy

RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler | Cooler with High Air Delivery, Wood Wool Pads | Room Cooler with Inverter Compatibility| 1 year Warranty | 50L (Zello Plus)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air cooler's excellent cooling, especially in larger spaces. However, several have mentioned issues with missing trolleys, misleading descriptions, and sound concerns.

Why choose this product?

Great cooling performance, especially for larger areas, but be aware of missing accessories and noise issues.

Loading Suggestions...

The Kenstar Wave is a tower-style air cooler designed for dry climates with a 56-litre capacity and efficient cooling pads. It’s powered by a 200-watt motor and provides excellent air circulation. 

The cooler is inverter compatible and includes easy-to-use knob controls. Its compact, freestanding design makes it suitable for various residential spaces, offering effective and energy-efficient cooling.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
N/A
Reservoir Capacity
56 litres
Wattage
200 Watts
Weight
13.8 kg
Mounting Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient cooling with honeycomb pads

affiliate-tick

Low power consumption

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote control option

affiliate-cross

No trolley or wheels

Click Here to Buy

Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Window Cooler (Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the cooling capacity decent, especially for a 60L model, but there's mixed feedback on the overall quality, with some describing it as low.

Why choose this product?

Good cooling performance, but be mindful of mixed quality reviews.

Loading Suggestions...

The Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler is perfect for medium-sized rooms and commercial spaces. With a 60-litre tank and 210-watt motor, it offers high performance with superior air delivery.

The cooler features wood wool pads and an ice chamber to enhance cooling, making it ideal for hot climates. It is inverter compatible and equipped with collapsible louvers to keep the air clean by blocking dust and mosquitoes.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
1850 m³/hr
Reservoir Capacity
60 litres
Wattage
210 Watts
Weight
12 kg
Mounting Type
Freestanding

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ice chamber for additional cooling

affiliate-tick

Collapsible louvers for better airflow control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky design might not fit in smaller rooms

affiliate-cross

Higher power consumption

Click Here to Buy

Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Wood Wool Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers (60L, 210 Watts)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the cooling capacity decent for a 60L model, but raise concerns over low build quality and material issues.

Why choose this product?

Offers satisfactory cooling for medium-sized spaces, though quality concerns may affect long-term durability.

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler is ideal for residential and small office cooling with its 54-litre water tank and 1700 CMPH airflow. It uses wood wool pads for efficient evaporative cooling and has an ice chamber for added cooling.

The 4-way air deflection system ensures maximum airflow, and the cooler is inverter compatible, making it reliable even during power cuts. Its motor overload protector enhances the unit's durability.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
1700 CMPH
Reservoir Capacity
54 litres
Wattage
200 Watts
Weight
12 kg
Mounting Type
Window

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

4-way air deflection for adjustable cooling

affiliate-tick

Inverter compatible

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual operation only

affiliate-cross

No remote control option

Click Here to Buy

Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler- 54L; with 4-Way Air Deflection, Woodwool Cooling Pads and Motor with Overload Protection; Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSWAC54)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed reviews: some mention a lack of operating switches for the pump motor, while others report water leakage issues and discrepancies with the controls compared to the webpage.

Why choose this product?

While cooling is decent, be cautious of the quality issues, including pump motor problems and water leakage.

Factors to consider when buying a window cooler

  • Cooling Capacity: Choose a model with enough power to cool your room size efficiently, measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM).
  • Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint.
  • Noise Level: Some coolers can be noisy, so consider a quieter model for a more peaceful environment.
  • Installation Ease: Ensure the cooler is easy to install and fits well in your window.
  • Maintenance: Choose a cooler with easy-to-clean filters and components for long-term performance and hygiene.

How do I determine the right size of window cooler for my room?

Consider the room’s square footage and the cooler’s CFM rating. A larger space requires a cooler with higher CFM to ensure effective and efficient cooling. Check manufacturer recommendations based on room size for optimal performance.

Are window coolers energy-efficient compared to air conditioners?

Yes, window coolers are generally more energy-efficient than air conditioners because they consume less electricity while still providing effective cooling. Their lower power consumption makes them a cost-effective alternative for those looking to reduce energy bills.

How often should I clean my window cooler?

It’s recommended to clean the cooler every 2-3 weeks during use, especially the filters, to maintain airflow and prevent mould growth. Regular cleaning ensures better cooling performance and extends the lifespan of your unit, keeping it in top condition.

Top 3 features of best window coolers

Window Coolers

Air Flow Capacity

Reservoir Capacity

Wattage

Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L1600 CFM52 litres110 Watts
Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L350 CFM50 litres220 Watts
RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air CoolerN/A50 litres150 Watts
Kenstar Wave 56L Tower Window CoolerN/A56 litres200 Watts
Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler1850 m³/hr60 litres210 Watts
Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler-54L1700 CMPH54 litres200 Watts

Similar articles for you

Best air coolers for living room: Top 10 options for efficient, refreshing, and budget-friendly cooling at home

Best air coolers for large rooms: Top 10 powerful options to stay cool and comfortable this summer

Best air coolers for small rooms: Explore these top 10 choices for efficient and space-saving cooling solutions

Best high capacity coolers: 10 top rated desert air coolers above 75 litres for fast cooling in big Indian rooms in 2025

FAQs on Window Air Coolers

  • What is the difference between a window cooler and an air conditioner?

    Window coolers use water evaporation to cool air, while air conditioners use refrigerants. Coolers are more energy-efficient but less powerful, ideal for moderate cooling needs.

  • How do I install a window cooler?

    Most window coolers come with an easy-to-follow installation kit, which typically involves placing the unit in your window, securing it, and ensuring proper ventilation for airflow.

  • Can a window cooler work in high humidity?

    Window coolers are less effective in high humidity, as they rely on evaporation. Excess moisture in the air reduces their cooling efficiency.

  • Are window coolers noisy?

    While some models can be noisy, quieter options are available. Always check product reviews for noise levels before purchasing if this is a concern.

  • How often should I replace the filter in my window cooler?

    It’s recommended to replace the filter every 3-6 months, depending on usage, to maintain optimal performance and air quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Best window coolers for 2025: Stay comfortable, save on energy costs, and beat the heat with top 6 picks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On