Best window coolers for 2025: Stay comfortable, save on energy costs, and beat the heat with top 6 picks

Looking for a way to stay cool without burning a hole in your wallet? Window air coolers might be the perfect solution. Not only do they offer efficient cooling, but they’re also more affordable and energy-efficient than traditional air conditioners. Stay cool and save energy with the best window air coolers of 2025.

Whether you’re dealing with a hot summer or just need a quick cool-down, these coolers can keep your space comfortable without the high costs. In this list, we’ve rounded up the top 6 window air coolers of 2025, so you can find the best match for your needs and budget. Let’s dive in and help you beat the heat!

The Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in large spaces. With a 52-litre tank and 1600 CFM airflow, it ensures strong and consistent cooling. Equipped with energy-efficient wood wool cooling pads, this cooler works well even during power cuts thanks to its inverter compatibility.

It is user-friendly, portable, and low-maintenance, making it an excellent choice for residential and commercial use.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity 1600 CFM Reservoir Capacity 52 litres Wattage 110 Watts Weight 12.45 kg Mounting Type Window Reasons to buy Inverter compatible for uninterrupted cooling Easy to clean and maintain Reasons to avoid No remote control Bulky design might be difficult for smaller spaces Click Here to Buy Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L with High Air Delivery | 190-Watt Motor with Overload Protection | Inverter Compatibility | Woodwool Cooling Pads | 2 Yrs Warranty on Motor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its cooling power, strong airflow, and value for money. However, noise levels are a concern for some, with reports of it being too loud.

Why choose this product?

Great cooling and airflow at a good price, but noise could be an issue for those seeking a quieter option.

The Orient Electric Magicool Dx is a reliable window cooler with a 50-litre capacity, designed to provide optimal cooling with its powerful air delivery of 350 CFM.

This cooler includes wood wool pads for effective evaporative cooling and comes with added features like a fragrance chamber and auto-restart function. It’s ideal for residential use and is equipped with a mosquito and dust protection filter, ensuring cleaner air.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity 350 CFM Reservoir Capacity 50 litres Wattage 220 Watts Weight 12.8 kg Mounting Type Window Reasons to buy Fragrance chamber for fresh air Mosquito and dust protection filter Reasons to avoid Can be noisy on higher settings Only one-year warranty Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L Window Air Cooler For Home | Powerful Air Delivery With 3 Speed Controls | Woodwool Cooling Pads | Inverter Compatible | Special Fragrance Chamber | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers confirm the air cooler's good quality but mention it operates with noticeable noise.

Why choose this product?

Effective cooling, though may be too noisy for those sensitive to sound during operation.

The RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler is a durable and efficient cooling solution for homes and offices. It boasts a 50-litre tank and uses wood wool cooling pads to deliver refreshing air with a high air delivery system.

The cooler is inverter compatible and features collapsible louvers that help keep dust and insects out while improving air quality. It’s easy to operate with simple knob controls and offers customizable cooling with three speed settings.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity N/A Reservoir Capacity 50 litres Wattage 150 Watts Weight 12.5 kg Mounting Type Window Reasons to buy Collapsible louvers for better filtration Inverter compatible Reasons to avoid Manual control only No remote control Click Here to Buy RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler | Cooler with High Air Delivery, Wood Wool Pads | Room Cooler with Inverter Compatibility| 1 year Warranty | 50L (Zello Plus)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air cooler's excellent cooling, especially in larger spaces. However, several have mentioned issues with missing trolleys, misleading descriptions, and sound concerns.

Why choose this product?

Great cooling performance, especially for larger areas, but be aware of missing accessories and noise issues.

The Kenstar Wave is a tower-style air cooler designed for dry climates with a 56-litre capacity and efficient cooling pads. It’s powered by a 200-watt motor and provides excellent air circulation.

The cooler is inverter compatible and includes easy-to-use knob controls. Its compact, freestanding design makes it suitable for various residential spaces, offering effective and energy-efficient cooling.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity N/A Reservoir Capacity 56 litres Wattage 200 Watts Weight 13.8 kg Mounting Type Freestanding Reasons to buy Efficient cooling with honeycomb pads Low power consumption Reasons to avoid No remote control option No trolley or wheels Click Here to Buy Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Window Cooler (Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the cooling capacity decent, especially for a 60L model, but there's mixed feedback on the overall quality, with some describing it as low.

Why choose this product?

Good cooling performance, but be mindful of mixed quality reviews.

The Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler is perfect for medium-sized rooms and commercial spaces. With a 60-litre tank and 210-watt motor, it offers high performance with superior air delivery.

The cooler features wood wool pads and an ice chamber to enhance cooling, making it ideal for hot climates. It is inverter compatible and equipped with collapsible louvers to keep the air clean by blocking dust and mosquitoes.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity 1850 m³/hr Reservoir Capacity 60 litres Wattage 210 Watts Weight 12 kg Mounting Type Freestanding Reasons to buy Ice chamber for additional cooling Collapsible louvers for better airflow control Reasons to avoid Bulky design might not fit in smaller rooms Higher power consumption Click Here to Buy Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Wood Wool Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers (60L, 210 Watts)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the cooling capacity decent for a 60L model, but raise concerns over low build quality and material issues.

Why choose this product?

Offers satisfactory cooling for medium-sized spaces, though quality concerns may affect long-term durability.

The Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler is ideal for residential and small office cooling with its 54-litre water tank and 1700 CMPH airflow. It uses wood wool pads for efficient evaporative cooling and has an ice chamber for added cooling.

The 4-way air deflection system ensures maximum airflow, and the cooler is inverter compatible, making it reliable even during power cuts. Its motor overload protector enhances the unit's durability.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity 1700 CMPH Reservoir Capacity 54 litres Wattage 200 Watts Weight 12 kg Mounting Type Window Reasons to buy 4-way air deflection for adjustable cooling Inverter compatible Reasons to avoid Manual operation only No remote control option Click Here to Buy Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler- 54L; with 4-Way Air Deflection, Woodwool Cooling Pads and Motor with Overload Protection; Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSWAC54)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed reviews: some mention a lack of operating switches for the pump motor, while others report water leakage issues and discrepancies with the controls compared to the webpage.

Why choose this product?

While cooling is decent, be cautious of the quality issues, including pump motor problems and water leakage.

Factors to consider when buying a window cooler

Cooling Capacity : Choose a model with enough power to cool your room size efficiently, measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM).

: Choose a model with enough power to cool your room size efficiently, measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). Energy Efficiency : Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint.

: Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint. Noise Level : Some coolers can be noisy, so consider a quieter model for a more peaceful environment.

: Some coolers can be noisy, so consider a quieter model for a more peaceful environment. Installation Ease : Ensure the cooler is easy to install and fits well in your window.

: Ensure the cooler is easy to install and fits well in your window. Maintenance: Choose a cooler with easy-to-clean filters and components for long-term performance and hygiene.

How do I determine the right size of window cooler for my room?

Consider the room’s square footage and the cooler’s CFM rating. A larger space requires a cooler with higher CFM to ensure effective and efficient cooling. Check manufacturer recommendations based on room size for optimal performance.

Are window coolers energy-efficient compared to air conditioners?

Yes, window coolers are generally more energy-efficient than air conditioners because they consume less electricity while still providing effective cooling. Their lower power consumption makes them a cost-effective alternative for those looking to reduce energy bills.

How often should I clean my window cooler?

It’s recommended to clean the cooler every 2-3 weeks during use, especially the filters, to maintain airflow and prevent mould growth. Regular cleaning ensures better cooling performance and extends the lifespan of your unit, keeping it in top condition.

Top 3 features of best window coolers

Window Coolers Air Flow Capacity Reservoir Capacity Wattage Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L 1600 CFM 52 litres 110 Watts Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L 350 CFM 50 litres 220 Watts RR Zello Plus 50 Window Air Cooler N/A 50 litres 150 Watts Kenstar Wave 56L Tower Window Cooler N/A 56 litres 200 Watts Kenstar Ventina 60 Window Air Cooler 1850 m³/hr 60 litres 210 Watts Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler-54L 1700 CMPH 54 litres 200 Watts

FAQs on Window Air Coolers What is the difference between a window cooler and an air conditioner? Window coolers use water evaporation to cool air, while air conditioners use refrigerants. Coolers are more energy-efficient but less powerful, ideal for moderate cooling needs.

How do I install a window cooler? Most window coolers come with an easy-to-follow installation kit, which typically involves placing the unit in your window, securing it, and ensuring proper ventilation for airflow.

Can a window cooler work in high humidity? Window coolers are less effective in high humidity, as they rely on evaporation. Excess moisture in the air reduces their cooling efficiency.

Are window coolers noisy? While some models can be noisy, quieter options are available. Always check product reviews for noise levels before purchasing if this is a concern.

How often should I replace the filter in my window cooler? It’s recommended to replace the filter every 3-6 months, depending on usage, to maintain optimal performance and air quality.

