Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best air coolers for living room: Top 10 high-performance options for efficient and refreshing cooling at home

ByNivedita Mishra
Apr 02, 2025 04:59 PM IST

Discover the best air coolers for your living room with powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and advanced features for a comfortable and refreshing space.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, Mute Operation, 107CM Tower Cooler w/Remote & LED Display, 4 Mode & 3 Speed, 12H Timer, 26 Feet Air Delivery, 4L Water Tank, 4 Ice Packs, 70° Swing Control, 80W Low Power View Details checkDetails

₹12,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUMMERCOOL Kohinoor 65L Desert air cooler with wheel for Room | High Speed Fan | 25ft powerful air throw | Inverter Compatible | HoneyComb| Collapsible Louvres | 1 year warranty| White (65 Lts) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Magicool Neo 50 L Desert Air Cooler with High Density Wood Wool Cooling Pads | Multi-directional Airflow | Versatile Placement | 1 Year Product Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havai Mighty 18 Air Cooler | 18 Inch Blade | 110L Tank Capacity | 210W Power | 600 Sqft Coverage | Auto Swing | Thick Back Honeycomb | Clockwise | Lockable Wheels View Details checkDetails

₹12,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Power Guard Jetmax Strom 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THERMOCOOL Desert Air Cooler Aston 65Ltr | Cooler for Home | Inverter Compatible, Low Noise | Honey Comb Pad | Collapsible Louvres | Water level Indicator | 30ft Air Throw Distance View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Max discount

OWME Mini Air Cooler for Room Cooling AC Portable Mini Fan | Artic Cooler with 280ml | Rechargeable Mist Cooling Fan | 3 H Timer, 3 Wind Speeds, and 3 Spray Modes for Office, Home, Kitchen - Off White View Details checkDetails

₹1,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Most affordable

Double Ended Spray Cooler, 2025 New 3 Gears USB Rechargeable Quiet fan with LED Light & Remote Control, Mini Cooler for Business & Home Use, Energy Saving, Heatstroke Prevention View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Air coolers have long been a favourite in north and central India, where dry heat makes them super effective. They work by pulling in warm air, passing it over water-soaked pads, and releasing cool, moist air. Traditionally, they weren’t great for humid coastal areas, but technology has improved. Modern coolers now come with humidity control and advanced cooling pads, making them a decent option even in sticky weather.

Stay cool this summer with the best air coolers for a refreshing and comfortable home.
Stay cool this summer with the best air coolers for a refreshing and comfortable home.

For living rooms, look for a cooler with good airflow, a large water tank, and quiet operation. They’re energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and perfect for keeping things breezy without skyrocketing electricity bills. A smart choice for budget-conscious cooling!

Loading Suggestions...

This Havells air cooler stands out with its unique 2-in-1 convertible design, allowing it to double as a side table when not in use—perfect for space-saving. It features a 5-leaf metal blade fan for powerful air delivery, ensuring effective cooling in large rooms. The bacteria shield honeycomb pads provide clean, fresh air while improving cooling efficiency. With an 80L water tank, it offers extended operation, reducing the need for frequent refills. Ideal for dry regions, this cooler blends performance with convenience.

Specifications

Brand
Havells
Model: Convertible
80L
Mounting type
Freestanding
Air flow capacity
High-performance delivery
Controls type
Manual knobs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Dual-purpose design – Works as a side table

affiliate-tick

Powerful airflow – Ensures fast cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Large size – Requires ample space

affiliate-cross

Manual controls – No remote access

Click Here to Buy

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its powerful cooling and versatile design. Many find the side table feature practical, but some wish for remote operation.

Why choose this product?

This space-saving, high-capacity cooler delivers powerful airflow and hygienic cooling, making it an excellent choice for large rooms in hot climates.

Loading Suggestions...

This 107cm tower cooler offers powerful yet silent cooling, perfect for homes and offices. With four modes and three speeds, you can customise airflow for comfort. The mute operation ensures a disturbance-free environment, while the 26-feet air delivery covers large areas efficiently. The 70° swing control enhances cooling spread, and the LED display with remote makes adjustments effortless. Its 4L water tank with four ice packs boosts cooling performance. Energy-efficient at just 80W, this sleek, compact cooler is ideal for modern homes.

Specifications

Brand
HIFRESH
Model
107CM Tower Cooler
Mounting type
Freestanding
Air flow capacity
26 feet delivery
Controls type
Remote and LED display

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Silent operation – Ideal for living rooms

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient – Only 80W power usage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small water tank – Needs frequent refilling

affiliate-cross

No humidity control – Less effective in humid areas

Click Here to Buy

HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, Mute Operation, 107CM Tower Cooler w/Remote & LED Display, 4 Mode & 3 Speed, 12H Timer, 26 Feet Air Delivery, 4L Water Tank, 4 Ice Packs, 70° Swing Control, 80W Low Power

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quiet operation, powerful airflow, and remote control, but some feel the water tank is small for extended use.

Why choose this product?

This energy-efficient, whisper-quiet tower cooler delivers customisable cooling with remote convenience, making it perfect for modern living spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

This 65L desert air cooler delivers powerful cooling with a high-speed fan and 25ft air throw, ensuring comfort in large rooms. The collapsible louvres help direct airflow efficiently while preventing dust entry. It’s inverter-compatible, making it a reliable choice during power cuts. The honeycomb cooling pads enhance cooling performance, and its wheeled design ensures easy mobility. With a 1-year warranty, this cooler is built for durability and convenience. Ideal for dry regions, it offers an effective, budget-friendly cooling solution.

Specifications

Brand
SUMMERCOOL
Model: Kohinoor
65L
Mounting type
Freestanding
Air flow capacity
25ft powerful throw
Controls type
Manual knobs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inverter-compatible – Works during power cuts

affiliate-tick

Powerful airflow – Ideal for large rooms, like living rooms

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote control – Manual operation only

affiliate-cross

Bulky size – Needs sufficient space

Click Here to Buy

SUMMERCOOL Kohinoor 65L Desert air cooler with wheel for Room | High Speed Fan | 25ft powerful air throw | Inverter Compatible | HoneyComb| Collapsible Louvres | 1 year warranty| White (65 Lts)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its strong airflow and inverter compatibility, but some feel manual controls could be upgraded for convenience.

Why choose this product?

This high-capacity, powerful desert cooler offers efficient cooling, easy mobility, and inverter support, making it ideal for hot, dry regions.

Loading Suggestions...

This 90L high-capacity desert cooler delivers powerful cooling with an impressive 50ft air throw, making it ideal for large spaces. The anti-bacterial honeycomb pads ensure fresh and hygienic airflow, while the invertor-ready feature keeps it running during power cuts. Its commercial-grade wheels with front locking provide easy mobility and stability. The high-speed fan enhances air circulation, making it perfect for dry, hot climates. With a 1-year warranty, this cooler combines durability, efficiency, and convenience for effective summer cooling.

Specifications

Brand
Kenstar
Model
MAHA KOOL HC 90L
Mounting type
Freestanding
Air flow capacity
50ft powerful throw
Controls type
Manual knobs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inverter-ready – Works during power cuts

affiliate-tick

Large water tank – Less frequent refills

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote control – Manual operation only

affiliate-cross

Bulky size – Requires ample space

Click Here to Buy

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful airflow and sturdy wheels, though some wish it had remote control for added convenience.

Why choose this product?

This high-performance desert cooler offers strong cooling, stability, and inverter compatibility, making it ideal for large rooms in dry regions.

Loading Suggestions...

This 50L desert air cooler delivers efficient cooling with high-density wood wool pads, ensuring enhanced water retention for superior performance. The multi-directional airflow spreads cool air evenly, making it suitable for medium to large rooms. Its versatile placement allows easy positioning in various spaces, providing flexibility in use. Designed for durability, it comes with a 1-year product warranty. Ideal for dry climates, this cooler is a reliable and budget-friendly cooling solution for homes and offices.

Specifications

Brand
Orient Electric
Model
Magicool Neo 50L
Mounting type
Freestanding
Air flow capacity
Multi-directional airflow
Controls type
Manual knobs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-density cooling pads – Better water retention

affiliate-tick

Multi-directional airflow – Even cooling distribution

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote control – Manual adjustments only

affiliate-cross

Moderate tank size – Needs refilling for long use

Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Magicool Neo 50 L Desert Air Cooler with High Density Wood Wool Cooling Pads | Multi-directional Airflow | Versatile Placement | 1 Year Product Warranty | White

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its effective cooling and sturdy design, though some feel a remote control would make it more convenient.

Why choose this product?

This efficient, durable air cooler offers even cooling, high-density pads, and versatile placement, making it great for homes and offices.

Loading Suggestions...

This 110L high-capacity air cooler delivers powerful cooling with its 18-inch blade, covering up to 600 sq. ft. for large spaces. The auto swing function ensures even airflow distribution, while the thick back honeycomb pads enhance cooling efficiency. Its lockable wheels provide stability and easy movement, making it a convenient choice for home or office use. With 210W power consumption, it balances performance and energy efficiency. Designed for long-lasting cooling, this air cooler is ideal for hot, dry climates.

Specifications

Brand
Havai
Model
Mighty 18"
Mounting type
Freestanding
Air flow capacity
600 sq. ft. coverage
Controls type
Manual knobs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large tank capacity – 110L for extended cooling

affiliate-tick

Auto swing – Even air distribution

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote control – Manual operation only

affiliate-cross

Bulky size – Requires adequate space

Click Here to Buy

Havai Mighty 18 Air Cooler | 18 Inch Blade | 110L Tank Capacity | 210W Power | 600 Sqft Coverage | Auto Swing | Thick Back Honeycomb | Clockwise | Lockable Wheels

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its large cooling area and strong airflow, but some feel a remote control would improve usability.

Why choose this product?

This high-capacity, powerful air cooler offers wide coverage, auto swing, and durable performance, making it great for large spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

This 100L heavy-duty desert cooler delivers exceptional cooling with its powerful 125-foot air throw, making it ideal for large rooms and halls. The 100% copper motor ensures durability and efficient performance, while the honeycomb cooling pads enhance water retention for better cooling. Its 3-speed control allows customised airflow, and the 15-year warranty guarantees long-term reliability. Designed for tough summers, this high-performance cooler is a great investment for dry, hot climates.

Specifications

Brand
Power Guard
Model
Jetmax Strom 100L
Mounting type
Freestanding
Air flow capacity
125-foot throw
Controls type
3-speed manual knobs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long warranty – 15 years of coverage

affiliate-tick

High air throw – 125 feet powerful reach

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote control – Manual adjustments required

affiliate-cross

Large size – Needs ample space

Click Here to Buy

Power Guard Jetmax Strom 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its strong cooling, sturdy build, and long warranty, though some find manual controls less convenient.

Why choose this product?

This high-performance, durable cooler offers powerful airflow, superior cooling, and long-term reliability, making it ideal for large spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

This 65L desert air cooler delivers efficient cooling with its 30ft air throw, making it ideal for medium to large rooms. The honeycomb cooling pads ensure superior water retention for enhanced performance, while the collapsible louvres help direct airflow and prevent dust accumulation. Its inverter compatibility ensures uninterrupted cooling during power cuts, and the low-noise operation makes it perfect for homes. The water level indicator adds convenience, letting you monitor refills easily.

Specifications

Brand
THERMOCOOL
Model: Aston
65L
Mounting type
Freestanding
Air flow capacity
30ft air throw
Controls type
Manual knobs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Inverter compatible – Works during power cuts

affiliate-tick

Low noise – Ideal for home use, especially living room

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote control – Manual adjustments only

affiliate-cross

Moderate tank size – Needs refilling for long use

Click Here to Buy

THERMOCOOL Desert Air Cooler Aston 65Ltr | Cooler for Home | Inverter Compatible, Low Noise | Honey Comb Pad | Collapsible Louvres | Water level Indicator | 30ft Air Throw Distance

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its quiet operation, inverter support, and strong cooling, though some feel a remote would improve convenience.

Why choose this product?

This silent, efficient air cooler offers consistent cooling, inverter support, and dust protection, making it great for home comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

This portable mini air cooler delivers efficient personal cooling with its 3 wind speeds and 3 spray modes, making it perfect for small spaces. The rechargeable mist cooling fan provides refreshing airflow, while the 280ml water tank ensures continuous misting. Its 3-hour timer allows energy-saving operation, and the compact, lightweight design makes it easy to carry and place anywhere. Ideal for home, office, or kitchen use, this cooler is a great personal cooling solution.

Specifications

Brand
OWME
Model
Mini Air Cooler
Mounting type
Tabletop
Air flow capacity
Personal cooling
Controls type
Button controls

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Rechargeable – Cordless convenience

affiliate-tick

Compact size – Easy to carry

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small tank capacity – Requires frequent refills

affiliate-cross

Limited coverage – Best for personal use

Click Here to Buy

OWME Mini Air Cooler for Room Cooling AC Portable Mini Fan | Artic Cooler with 280ml | Rechargeable Mist Cooling Fan | 3 H Timer, 3 Wind Speeds, and 3 Spray Modes for Office, Home, Kitchen - Off White

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling efficiency and portability, but some wish the water tank was larger for extended use.

Why choose this product?

This portable, rechargeable air cooler offers customisable cooling, misting, and convenience, making it ideal for personal spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

This USB rechargeable mini cooler offers efficient cooling with its double-ended spray system, ensuring a refreshing mist for personal spaces. The 3-speed fan allows adjustable airflow, while the LED light adds convenience for night use. Its remote control operation enhances ease of use, and the energy-saving design makes it an eco-friendly choice. Perfect for business and home use, this cooler provides quiet, effective cooling for beating the heat.

Specifications

Brand
ClearSpace
Model
2025 Double Ended Spray Cooler
Mounting type
Tabletop
Air flow capacity
Personal cooling
Controls type
Remote and button controls

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Rechargeable – USB-powered for portability

affiliate-tick

Remote control – Easy operation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small coverage – Best for personal use

affiliate-cross

Limited misting – Requires frequent refills

Click Here to Buy

Double Ended Spray Cooler, 2025 New 3 Gears USB Rechargeable Quiet fan with LED Light & Remote Control, Mini Cooler for Business & Home Use, Energy Saving, Heatstroke Prevention

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its portable design, quiet operation, and remote control, but some feel the misting range could be improved.

Why choose this product?

This portable, energy-saving cooler offers customisable cooling, LED lighting, and remote control, making it ideal for personal spaces.

Is an air cooler good for a room?

Yes, an air cooler is good for a room, providing energy-efficient cooling, fresh airflow, and humidity control in dry climates. It’s an eco-friendly alternative to air conditioners for comfortable living.

Is air cooler better than AC?

An air cooler is more energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective than an AC. However, ACs offer better cooling in humid areas, while coolers work best in dry climates with proper ventilation.

How can I make my living room cooler?

Use an air cooler with proper ventilation, keep curtains closed during the day, use ceiling fans, place indoor plants, and ensure cross-ventilation for a naturally cooler living room.

Top 3 features of best air coolers for living room

Best Air Cooler for Living RoomMaterialItem WeightSpecial Feature
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air CoolerMetal & PlasticNot specified
Dual functionality, bacteria shield honeycomb pads
HIFRESH Air Cooler for HomePlasticNot specified
Remote control, 4 spray modes, 12H timer
SUMMERCOOL Kohinoor 65L Desert Air CoolerPlasticNot specified
Inverter compatible, collapsible louvres
Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air CoolerPlasticNot specified
Anti-bacterial honeycomb pads, 50ft air throw
Orient Electric Magicool Neo 50 L Desert Air CoolerPlasticNot specified
High-density wood wool cooling pads
Havai Mighty 18' Air CoolerPlastic & MetalNot specified
110L tank capacity, auto swing, lockable wheels
Power Guard Jetmax Strom 100 L Desert Air CoolerMetal & PlasticNot specified
100% copper motor, 125ft air throw
THERMOCOOL Desert Air Cooler Aston 65LPlasticNot specified
Inverter compatible, water level indicator
OWME Mini Air Cooler for Room CoolingPlasticNot specified
Rechargeable, 3 wind speeds, 3 spray modes
Double Ended Spray CoolerPlasticNot specified
USB rechargeable, LED light, remote control

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best air coolers for living room

Cooling capacity: Choose an air cooler with a sufficient air throw and coverage area to effectively cool your living room.

Tank capacity: A larger water tank (50L or more) ensures longer cooling without frequent refills.

Cooling pads: Opt for honeycomb or wood wool cooling pads for better water retention and cooling efficiency.

Energy efficiency: Look for inverter-compatible models to save electricity during extended use.

Additional features: Features like remote control, timer, and multi-speed settings enhance convenience and usability.

Similar articles for you

Best cooler brands in India: top 10 models for every budget and cooling needs with powerful air throw and efficiency

Best air coolers under 5000: Top 9 energy efficient models from Hindware, Crompton, Havells, Kenstar for small rooms

Best air coolers for small rooms: Choose from our top 10 picks for powerful cooling in small areas

Best air cooler brands in 2025: Keep your home comfortably cool with top 10 picks from Symphony, Bajaj, Havells and more

Air cooler buying guide: How to choose the perfect one for ultimate summer comfort and savings

Air cooler for living rooms

  • Which type of air cooler is best for a living room?

    A desert air cooler with a large tank and strong air throw is ideal for spacious living rooms.

  • How much tank capacity is suitable for a living room?

    A 50L or larger tank ensures longer cooling without frequent refills.

  • Are air coolers effective in humid areas?

    They work best in dry climates, but models with humidity control help in coastal areas.

  • Do air coolers consume a lot of electricity?

    No, they are energy-efficient, especially inverter-compatible models.

  • How often should I clean the cooling pads?

    Clean them every two weeks for optimal cooling and hygiene.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Best air coolers for living room: Top 10 high-performance options for efficient and refreshing cooling at home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On