Best cooler brands in India: Compare and choose the best one for you, 10 picks

When it comes to beating the heat in India, a reliable cooler is a must-have appliance for every household. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this article, we will explore the top 10 cooler brands in India, compare their features, and help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a personal cooler for your bedroom or a powerful desert cooler for your living room, we've got you covered. Choose from some of the leading cooler brands in India such as Bajaj, Voltas, Symphony etc.

1. Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler is equipped with Anti-Bacterial Technology, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize hygiene. With a sleek and compact design, it is perfect for small spaces. This cooler has a 36-liter water tank capacity and offers powerful air delivery.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler

36-liter water tank capacity

Anti-Bacterial Technology

Powerful air delivery

Honeycomb cooling pads

3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and sleek design Limited water tank capacity Anti-Bacterial Technology Powerful air delivery

2. Voltas Personal Air Cooler

The Voltas Personal Air Cooler features Honeycomb Cooling Pads and ensures efficient cooling with minimal water consumption. With a 15-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It also offers 3 fan speed settings for customized cooling.

Specifications of Voltas Personal Air Cooler

15-liter water tank capacity

Honeycomb Cooling Pads

3 fan speed settings

Low water consumption

Portable and lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with minimal water consumption Smaller water tank capacity Portable and lightweight design Customizable cooling with 3 fan speed settings

3. Symphony Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Personal Air Cooler is designed with Honeycomb Cooling Pads and a 15-liter water tank capacity. It offers low power consumption, making it an energy-efficient choice. With a compact and portable design, it is ideal for personal use.

Specifications of Symphony Personal Air Cooler

15-liter water tank capacity

Honeycomb Cooling Pads

Low power consumption

Portable and compact design

Multi-directional wheels for easy mobility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with low power consumption Smaller water tank capacity Portable and compact design Easy mobility with multi-directional wheels

4. Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler features a touchscreen control panel and a 30-liter water tank capacity. It offers high-efficiency cooling with Honeycomb Cooling Pads and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. With a sleek and modern design, it adds a touch of elegance to any space.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler

30-liter water tank capacity

Touchscreen control panel

Honeycomb Cooling Pads

High-efficiency cooling

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touchscreen control panel for easy operation Higher price point High-efficiency cooling Sleek and modern design

5. Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler

The Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler is equipped with Densenest Honeycomb Pads for efficient cooling. With a 55-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. It offers 3 fan speed settings and a powerful air throw for effective cooling.

Specifications of Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler

55-liter water tank capacity

Densenest Honeycomb Pads

3 fan speed settings

Powerful air throw

Suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads Bulkier design Suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces 3 fan speed settings for customized cooling

6. Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler is designed for powerful cooling in large spaces with a 70-liter water tank capacity. It features a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad and a robust blower for maximum air delivery. With a durable and sturdy design, it is built to withstand harsh weather conditions.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler

70-liter water tank capacity

High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad

Robust blower for maximum air delivery

Durable and sturdy design

Suitable for large spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling for large spaces Large and bulky size Durable and sturdy design High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad

7. Livpure Inverter Air Cooler

The Livpure Inverter Air Cooler offers energy-efficient cooling with an inverter-compatible design. It features a 75-liter water tank capacity and a powerful air throw for effective cooling. With a sleek and modern look, it complements any contemporary space.

Specifications of Livpure Inverter Air Cooler

75-liter water tank capacity

Inverter-compatible design

Powerful air throw

Energy-efficient cooling

Sleek and modern look

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with inverter-compatible design Higher price point Powerful air throw for effective cooling Sleek and modern look

8. Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler

The Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler features a massive 100-liter water tank capacity and a durable design for long-lasting performance. It offers powerful cooling with high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads and is suitable for large indoor and outdoor spaces.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler

100-liter water tank capacity

Durable design

Powerful cooling with high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads

Suitable for large indoor and outdoor spaces

Robust blower for maximum air delivery

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Massive water tank capacity Large and bulky size Durable design for long-lasting performance Powerful cooling for large spaces

9. HIFRESH Air Cooler

The HIFRESH Air Cooler offers efficient cooling with 3 fan speed settings and low power consumption. With a 25-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It features an evaporative cooling system for quick and effective cooling.

Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler

25-liter water tank capacity

3 fan speed settings

Low power consumption

Evaporative cooling system

Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with low power consumption Smaller water tank capacity Customizable cooling with 3 fan speed settings Evaporative cooling system for quick and effective cooling

10. Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler

The Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler features a 24-liter water tank capacity and high-efficiency cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads. It offers 3 fan speed settings and a powerful air throw for effective cooling. With a durable and compact design, it is suitable for personal use.

Specifications of Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler

24-liter water tank capacity

Densenest Honeycomb Pads

3 fan speed settings

Powerful air throw

Compact and durable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-efficiency cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads Smaller water tank capacity 3 fan speed settings for customized cooling Compact and durable design

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Type Water Tank Capacity Cooling Technology Fan Speed Settings Power Consumption Design Price Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler 36 liters Anti-Bacterial Technology 3-speed control Low Compact and sleek Medium Voltas Personal Air Cooler 15 liters Honeycomb Cooling Pads 3 speed settings Low Portable and lightweight Low Symphony Personal Air Cooler 15 liters Honeycomb Cooling Pads Multi-directional wheels Low Portable and compact Low Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler 30 liters Touchscreen control panel High-efficiency cooling Low Sleek and modern High Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler 55 liters Densenest Honeycomb Pads 3 speed settings Low Powerful air throw Medium Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler 70 liters High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad Robust blower High Durable and sturdy High Livpure Inverter Air Cooler 75 liters Inverter-compatible design Powerful air throw Low Sleek and modern High Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100 liters High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads Robust blower High Durable and sturdy High HIFRESH Air Cooler 25 liters Evaporative cooling system 3 fan speed settings Low Compact and durable Low Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler 24 liters Densenest Honeycomb Pads 3 fan speed settings Low Compact and durable Low

Best value for money:

The Voltas Personal Air Cooler is the best value for money with its efficient cooling, minimal water consumption, and portable design. It offers great performance at an affordable price, making it a cost-effective choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Best overall product:

The Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category with its massive 100-liter water tank capacity, powerful cooling, and durable design. It is perfect for large indoor and outdoor spaces, delivering superior performance and reliability.

How to find the perfect top 10 cooler brands in India:

When choosing a cooler, consider factors such as the water tank capacity, cooling technology, power consumption, and design to find the perfect product for your needs. Look for a balance between performance, energy efficiency, and price to make a smart investment.

