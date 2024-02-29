 Best cooler brands in India: Compare and choose the best one for you, 10 picks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Best cooler brands in India: Compare and choose the best one for you, 10 picks

Best cooler brands in India: Compare and choose the best one for you, 10 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 29, 2024 11:42 PM IST

Discover the top 10 cooler brands in India and find the perfect one for your needs. Compare their features and pros and cons to make an informed decision.

When it comes to beating the heat in India, a reliable cooler is a must-have appliance for every household. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this article, we will explore the top 10 cooler brands in India, compare their features, and help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a personal cooler for your bedroom or a powerful desert cooler for your living room, we've got you covered.

Choose from some of the leading cooler brands in India such as Bajaj, Voltas, Symphony etc.
Choose from some of the leading cooler brands in India such as Bajaj, Voltas, Symphony etc.

1. Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
B0BSQNT3B2

The Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler is equipped with Anti-Bacterial Technology, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize hygiene. With a sleek and compact design, it is perfect for small spaces. This cooler has a 36-liter water tank capacity and offers powerful air delivery.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler

  • 36-liter water tank capacity
  • Anti-Bacterial Technology
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • 3-speed control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and sleek design

Limited water tank capacity

Anti-Bacterial Technology

Powerful air delivery

2. Voltas Personal Air Cooler

B0CQ56MMV5

The Voltas Personal Air Cooler features Honeycomb Cooling Pads and ensures efficient cooling with minimal water consumption. With a 15-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It also offers 3 fan speed settings for customized cooling.

Specifications of Voltas Personal Air Cooler

  • 15-liter water tank capacity
  • Honeycomb Cooling Pads
  • 3 fan speed settings
  • Low water consumption
  • Portable and lightweight design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling with minimal water consumption

Smaller water tank capacity

Portable and lightweight design

Customizable cooling with 3 fan speed settings

3. Symphony Personal Air Cooler

B0CPVSR973

The Symphony Personal Air Cooler is designed with Honeycomb Cooling Pads and a 15-liter water tank capacity. It offers low power consumption, making it an energy-efficient choice. With a compact and portable design, it is ideal for personal use.

Specifications of Symphony Personal Air Cooler

  • 15-liter water tank capacity
  • Honeycomb Cooling Pads
  • Low power consumption
  • Portable and compact design
  • Multi-directional wheels for easy mobility

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient with low power consumption

Smaller water tank capacity

Portable and compact design

Easy mobility with multi-directional wheels

Also read: Best Bajaj coolers: Your pathway to optimal cooling with 7 top picks

4. Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler

B08378VSP6

The Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler features a touchscreen control panel and a 30-liter water tank capacity. It offers high-efficiency cooling with Honeycomb Cooling Pads and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. With a sleek and modern design, it adds a touch of elegance to any space.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler

  • 30-liter water tank capacity
  • Touchscreen control panel
  • Honeycomb Cooling Pads
  • High-efficiency cooling
  • Sleek and modern design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Touchscreen control panel for easy operation

Higher price point

High-efficiency cooling

Sleek and modern design

5. Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler

B0CSFS1DPP

The Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler is equipped with Densenest Honeycomb Pads for efficient cooling. With a 55-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. It offers 3 fan speed settings and a powerful air throw for effective cooling.

Specifications of Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler

  • 55-liter water tank capacity
  • Densenest Honeycomb Pads
  • 3 fan speed settings
  • Powerful air throw
  • Suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads

Bulkier design

Suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces

3 fan speed settings for customized cooling

6. Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler

B08R68XPTC

The Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler is designed for powerful cooling in large spaces with a 70-liter water tank capacity. It features a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad and a robust blower for maximum air delivery. With a durable and sturdy design, it is built to withstand harsh weather conditions.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler

  • 70-liter water tank capacity
  • High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad
  • Robust blower for maximum air delivery
  • Durable and sturdy design
  • Suitable for large spaces

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling for large spaces

Large and bulky size

Durable and sturdy design

High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad

7. Livpure Inverter Air Cooler

B0CHFPLCR8

The Livpure Inverter Air Cooler offers energy-efficient cooling with an inverter-compatible design. It features a 75-liter water tank capacity and a powerful air throw for effective cooling. With a sleek and modern look, it complements any contemporary space.

Specifications of Livpure Inverter Air Cooler

  • 75-liter water tank capacity
  • Inverter-compatible design
  • Powerful air throw
  • Energy-efficient cooling
  • Sleek and modern look

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient with inverter-compatible design

Higher price point

Powerful air throw for effective cooling

Sleek and modern look

Also read: Best coolers without water: Top 6 best-selling picks for dry cooling solutions

8. Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler

B07N93SYNQ

The Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler features a massive 100-liter water tank capacity and a durable design for long-lasting performance. It offers powerful cooling with high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads and is suitable for large indoor and outdoor spaces.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler

  • 100-liter water tank capacity
  • Durable design
  • Powerful cooling with high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads
  • Suitable for large indoor and outdoor spaces
  • Robust blower for maximum air delivery

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Massive water tank capacity

Large and bulky size

Durable design for long-lasting performance

Powerful cooling for large spaces

9. HIFRESH Air Cooler

B0BPH34RDV

The HIFRESH Air Cooler offers efficient cooling with 3 fan speed settings and low power consumption. With a 25-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It features an evaporative cooling system for quick and effective cooling.

Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler

  • 25-liter water tank capacity
  • 3 fan speed settings
  • Low power consumption
  • Evaporative cooling system
  • Suitable for medium-sized rooms

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling with low power consumption

Smaller water tank capacity

Customizable cooling with 3 fan speed settings

Evaporative cooling system for quick and effective cooling

10. Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler

B01N6ZUGG6

The Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler features a 24-liter water tank capacity and high-efficiency cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads. It offers 3 fan speed settings and a powerful air throw for effective cooling. With a durable and compact design, it is suitable for personal use.

Specifications of Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler

  • 24-liter water tank capacity
  • Densenest Honeycomb Pads
  • 3 fan speed settings
  • Powerful air throw
  • Compact and durable design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-efficiency cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads

Smaller water tank capacity

3 fan speed settings for customized cooling

Compact and durable design

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature TypeWater Tank CapacityCooling TechnologyFan Speed SettingsPower ConsumptionDesignPrice
Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler36 litersAnti-Bacterial Technology3-speed controlLowCompact and sleekMedium
Voltas Personal Air Cooler15 litersHoneycomb Cooling Pads3 speed settingsLowPortable and lightweightLow
Symphony Personal Air Cooler15 litersHoneycomb Cooling PadsMulti-directional wheelsLowPortable and compactLow
Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler30 litersTouchscreen control panelHigh-efficiency coolingLowSleek and modernHigh
Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler55 litersDensenest Honeycomb Pads3 speed settingsLowPowerful air throwMedium
Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler70 litersHigh-efficiency honeycomb cooling padRobust blowerHighDurable and sturdyHigh
Livpure Inverter Air Cooler75 litersInverter-compatible designPowerful air throwLowSleek and modernHigh
Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler100 litersHigh-efficiency honeycomb cooling padsRobust blowerHighDurable and sturdyHigh
HIFRESH Air Cooler25 litersEvaporative cooling system3 fan speed settingsLowCompact and durableLow
Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler24 litersDensenest Honeycomb Pads3 fan speed settingsLowCompact and durableLow

Best value for money:

The Voltas Personal Air Cooler is the best value for money with its efficient cooling, minimal water consumption, and portable design. It offers great performance at an affordable price, making it a cost-effective choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Best overall product:

The Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category with its massive 100-liter water tank capacity, powerful cooling, and durable design. It is perfect for large indoor and outdoor spaces, delivering superior performance and reliability.

How to find the perfect top 10 cooler brands in India:

When choosing a cooler, consider factors such as the water tank capacity, cooling technology, power consumption, and design to find the perfect product for your needs. Look for a balance between performance, energy efficiency, and price to make a smart investment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On