Best cooler brands in India: Compare and choose the best one for you, 10 picks
Discover the top 10 cooler brands in India and find the perfect one for your needs. Compare their features and pros and cons to make an informed decision.
When it comes to beating the heat in India, a reliable cooler is a must-have appliance for every household. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. In this article, we will explore the top 10 cooler brands in India, compare their features, and help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a personal cooler for your bedroom or a powerful desert cooler for your living room, we've got you covered.
1. Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler
The Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler is equipped with Anti-Bacterial Technology, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize hygiene. With a sleek and compact design, it is perfect for small spaces. This cooler has a 36-liter water tank capacity and offers powerful air delivery.
Specifications of Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler
- 36-liter water tank capacity
- Anti-Bacterial Technology
- Powerful air delivery
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- 3-speed control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and sleek design
Limited water tank capacity
Anti-Bacterial Technology
Powerful air delivery
2. Voltas Personal Air Cooler
The Voltas Personal Air Cooler features Honeycomb Cooling Pads and ensures efficient cooling with minimal water consumption. With a 15-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It also offers 3 fan speed settings for customized cooling.
Specifications of Voltas Personal Air Cooler
- 15-liter water tank capacity
- Honeycomb Cooling Pads
- 3 fan speed settings
- Low water consumption
- Portable and lightweight design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling with minimal water consumption
Smaller water tank capacity
Portable and lightweight design
Customizable cooling with 3 fan speed settings
3. Symphony Personal Air Cooler
The Symphony Personal Air Cooler is designed with Honeycomb Cooling Pads and a 15-liter water tank capacity. It offers low power consumption, making it an energy-efficient choice. With a compact and portable design, it is ideal for personal use.
Specifications of Symphony Personal Air Cooler
- 15-liter water tank capacity
- Honeycomb Cooling Pads
- Low power consumption
- Portable and compact design
- Multi-directional wheels for easy mobility
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient with low power consumption
Smaller water tank capacity
Portable and compact design
Easy mobility with multi-directional wheels
Also read: Best Bajaj coolers: Your pathway to optimal cooling with 7 top picks
4. Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler
The Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler features a touchscreen control panel and a 30-liter water tank capacity. It offers high-efficiency cooling with Honeycomb Cooling Pads and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. With a sleek and modern design, it adds a touch of elegance to any space.
Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler
- 30-liter water tank capacity
- Touchscreen control panel
- Honeycomb Cooling Pads
- High-efficiency cooling
- Sleek and modern design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Touchscreen control panel for easy operation
Higher price point
High-efficiency cooling
Sleek and modern design
5. Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler
The Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler is equipped with Densenest Honeycomb Pads for efficient cooling. With a 55-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. It offers 3 fan speed settings and a powerful air throw for effective cooling.
Specifications of Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler
- 55-liter water tank capacity
- Densenest Honeycomb Pads
- 3 fan speed settings
- Powerful air throw
- Suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads
Bulkier design
Suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces
3 fan speed settings for customized cooling
6. Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler
The Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler is designed for powerful cooling in large spaces with a 70-liter water tank capacity. It features a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad and a robust blower for maximum air delivery. With a durable and sturdy design, it is built to withstand harsh weather conditions.
Specifications of Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler
- 70-liter water tank capacity
- High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad
- Robust blower for maximum air delivery
- Durable and sturdy design
- Suitable for large spaces
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling for large spaces
Large and bulky size
Durable and sturdy design
High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad
7. Livpure Inverter Air Cooler
The Livpure Inverter Air Cooler offers energy-efficient cooling with an inverter-compatible design. It features a 75-liter water tank capacity and a powerful air throw for effective cooling. With a sleek and modern look, it complements any contemporary space.
Specifications of Livpure Inverter Air Cooler
- 75-liter water tank capacity
- Inverter-compatible design
- Powerful air throw
- Energy-efficient cooling
- Sleek and modern look
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient with inverter-compatible design
Higher price point
Powerful air throw for effective cooling
Sleek and modern look
Also read: Best coolers without water: Top 6 best-selling picks for dry cooling solutions
8. Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler
The Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler features a massive 100-liter water tank capacity and a durable design for long-lasting performance. It offers powerful cooling with high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads and is suitable for large indoor and outdoor spaces.
Specifications of Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler
- 100-liter water tank capacity
- Durable design
- Powerful cooling with high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads
- Suitable for large indoor and outdoor spaces
- Robust blower for maximum air delivery
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Massive water tank capacity
Large and bulky size
Durable design for long-lasting performance
Powerful cooling for large spaces
9. HIFRESH Air Cooler
The HIFRESH Air Cooler offers efficient cooling with 3 fan speed settings and low power consumption. With a 25-liter water tank capacity, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It features an evaporative cooling system for quick and effective cooling.
Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler
- 25-liter water tank capacity
- 3 fan speed settings
- Low power consumption
- Evaporative cooling system
- Suitable for medium-sized rooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling with low power consumption
Smaller water tank capacity
Customizable cooling with 3 fan speed settings
Evaporative cooling system for quick and effective cooling
10. Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler
The Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler features a 24-liter water tank capacity and high-efficiency cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads. It offers 3 fan speed settings and a powerful air throw for effective cooling. With a durable and compact design, it is suitable for personal use.
Specifications of Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler
- 24-liter water tank capacity
- Densenest Honeycomb Pads
- 3 fan speed settings
- Powerful air throw
- Compact and durable design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-efficiency cooling with Densenest Honeycomb Pads
Smaller water tank capacity
3 fan speed settings for customized cooling
Compact and durable design
Comparison Table
|Product Name / Feature Type
|Water Tank Capacity
|Cooling Technology
|Fan Speed Settings
|Power Consumption
|Design
|Price
|Bajaj PMH 36 Personal Air Cooler
|36 liters
|Anti-Bacterial Technology
|3-speed control
|Low
|Compact and sleek
|Medium
|Voltas Personal Air Cooler
|15 liters
|Honeycomb Cooling Pads
|3 speed settings
|Low
|Portable and lightweight
|Low
|Symphony Personal Air Cooler
|15 liters
|Honeycomb Cooling Pads
|Multi-directional wheels
|Low
|Portable and compact
|Low
|Symphony Diet 30i Air Cooler
|30 liters
|Touchscreen control panel
|High-efficiency cooling
|Low
|Sleek and modern
|High
|Orient Electric Durachill Air Cooler
|55 liters
|Densenest Honeycomb Pads
|3 speed settings
|Low
|Powerful air throw
|Medium
|Symphony Sumo 70 Desert Air Cooler
|70 liters
|High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad
|Robust blower
|High
|Durable and sturdy
|High
|Livpure Inverter Air Cooler
|75 liters
|Inverter-compatible design
|Powerful air throw
|Low
|Sleek and modern
|High
|Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler
|100 liters
|High-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads
|Robust blower
|High
|Durable and sturdy
|High
|HIFRESH Air Cooler
|25 liters
|Evaporative cooling system
|3 fan speed settings
|Low
|Compact and durable
|Low
|Bajaj PCF 25DLX Air Cooler
|24 liters
|Densenest Honeycomb Pads
|3 fan speed settings
|Low
|Compact and durable
|Low
Best value for money:
The Voltas Personal Air Cooler is the best value for money with its efficient cooling, minimal water consumption, and portable design. It offers great performance at an affordable price, making it a cost-effective choice for small to medium-sized rooms.
Best overall product:
The Crompton Greaves Optimus Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category with its massive 100-liter water tank capacity, powerful cooling, and durable design. It is perfect for large indoor and outdoor spaces, delivering superior performance and reliability.
How to find the perfect top 10 cooler brands in India:
When choosing a cooler, consider factors such as the water tank capacity, cooling technology, power consumption, and design to find the perfect product for your needs. Look for a balance between performance, energy efficiency, and price to make a smart investment.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.