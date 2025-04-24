Menu Explore
Best Symphony coolers in 2025 to beat the heat in scorching summer months in dry regions: Top 10 coolers on Amazon

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Apr 24, 2025 06:07 PM IST

Coolers are easy to install, eco-friendly, and provide fresh, filtered air, making them a great choice. Here are the best Symphony coolers in 2025 on Amazon.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Symphony cooler

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

GET THIS

Best value for money

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

GET THIS

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,491

GET THIS

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹13,291

GET THIS

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹10,491

GET THIS

Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan and Cool Flow Dispenser (115L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,991

GET THIS

Highest tank capacity

Symphony MOVICOOL L 125 Portable Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (125L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

GET THIS

Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Symphony Winter 80 XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Powerful Fan, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (80L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,919

GET THIS

Symphony Arctic Circle 100 Desert Air Cooler | 3-Side Honeycomb Pads | i-Pure + Technology | CFD Technology | Powerful Air Throw with +Air Fan | 190W | Auto Louver Movement | 1-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹15,819

GET THIS
Installing a cooler is a smart and affordable way to stay comfortable during hot summer months, especially in areas with dry climates. Known for their energy efficiency, Symphony coolers consume significantly less electricity compared to air conditioners, helping you save on power bills.

Best symphony coolers in 2025 provide efficient and reliable cooling solutions.
Best symphony coolers in 2025 provide efficient and reliable cooling solutions.

They use the natural process of water evaporation to cool the air, making them an eco-friendly cooling option that doesn’t rely on harmful refrigerants. This process also adds moisture to the air, which is beneficial in dry regions where air conditioning can cause dryness and discomfort.

Many modern Symphony coolers also come with advanced features like remote control, honeycomb cooling pads, and dust filters that improve cooling efficiency and air quality. Check out the best Symphony coolers in 2025 here.

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is a compact and stylish cooler for small room use, ideal for bedrooms, study areas, or personal spaces. As one of the Best Symphony coolers in 2025, it offers efficient performance with only 170W power consumption. Its i-Pure Technology ensures clean, filtered air, while the high-speed blower gives quick cooling. With a 12L tank and honeycomb pads, it's perfect for single users seeking a portable, energy-efficient personal cooler for dry regions.

Specifications

Type
Personal Tower Cooler
Tank Capacity
12 Litres
Cooling Technology
Honeycomb Pads with Cool Flow Dispenser
Power Consumption
170 Watts
Coverage Area
Up to 12 sq. meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Low electricity usage; works on inverter

affiliate-tick

Compact and easy to move with wheels

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for large rooms

affiliate-cross

Requires frequent refilling in peak heat

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers share mixed reviews on cooling, noise, size, and value. Water pump and sprinkling system often face complaints.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s an energy-efficient, compact Symphony cooler perfect for small rooms and personal use.

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooler for small room cooling, ideal for rooms up to 16 sq. meters. With a 27L water tank, i-Pure Technology, and honeycomb pads, this Symphony cooler ensures clean, cool air. Its powerful fan provides quick, effective cooling with minimal energy consumption—just 95 watts. It also features a cool flow dispenser, auto louver movement, and inverter compatibility, making it an excellent choice for energy-efficient, reliable cooling during hot summers.

Specifications

Type
Personal Air Cooler
Tank Capacity
27 Liters
Cooling Technology
Honeycomb Pads
Power Consumption
95 Watts
Coverage Area
Up to 16 sq. meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Low power consumption; works on inverters

affiliate-tick

Large tank capacity for extended cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for larger spaces

affiliate-cross

Requires proper cross-ventilation for effective cooling

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers provide mixed feedback on cooling performance, size, water pump, fan speed, noise, build quality, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers efficient, energy-saving cooling with a large tank capacity for medium-sized rooms.

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler is a high-performance cooler designed for ultimate cooling comfort. With a 40L water tank, i-Pure Technology, and honeycomb pads, it delivers efficient, clean air. This cooler ensures energy savings with just 150 watts of power consumption, making it more cost-effective than traditional ACs. The powerful blower provides uniform cooling, while the cool flow dispenser ensures even water distribution. Ideal for small to medium rooms, it offers extended cooling and easy mobility with 360° caster wheels.

Specifications

Type
Personal Air Cooler
Tank Capacity
40 Liters
Power Consumption
150 Watts
Coverage Area
Up to 16 sq. meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large tank capacity for longer cooling

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient with low power consumption

affiliate-tick

Inverter compatible for uninterrupted cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Best suited for small to medium-sized rooms

affiliate-cross

Requires cross-ventilation for optimal cooling

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air cooler’s powerful airflow for small rooms but report mixed reviews on build quality, cooling, noise, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

If you want a reliable, energy-saving cooler for smaller spaces, the Symphony HiFlo 40 is a smart choice. It provides powerful and consistent cooling, reduces your electricity bills, and ensures cleaner air with i-Pure Technology.

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Cooler is designed for large spaces with its 75L water tank and efficient honeycomb pads. Ideal for cooling rooms up to 37 square meters, this desert cooler uses 190 watts of energy, making it an energy-efficient choice. It features i-Pure Technology to purify the air and a powerful +Air fan for strong, uniform airflow. Its auto-swing function ensures even air circulation, making it perfect for homes that need consistent cooling.

Specifications

Brand
Symphony
Type
Desert Cooler
Tank Capacity
75 Liters
Power Consumption
190 Watts
Coverage Area
Up to 37 sq. meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large tank capacity for long cooling hours

affiliate-tick

Low power consumption reduces energy bills

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Best for larger rooms

affiliate-cross

Requires cross-ventilation for optimal cooling

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air cooler’s build quality, size, and airflow but have mixed feedback on noise, cooling, and value. The water pump is a major concern.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it efficiently cools large spaces, consumes low power, and purifies the air.

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Cooler offers powerful and efficient cooling for large spaces with its 95L water tank and honeycomb pads. It’s designed for rooms up to 26 square meters, using just 205 watts of energy. Featuring Cool Flow Dispenser for even cooling and whisper-quiet operation, this desert cooler is perfect for a peaceful, cool environment. Its fully closable louvers add to its energy efficiency and cleanliness, making it ideal for residential use.

Specifications

Brand
Symphony
Type
Desert Cooler
Tank Capacity
95 Liters
Power Consumption
205 Watts
Coverage Area
Up to 26 sq. meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large tank capacity for extended cooling

affiliate-tick

Whisper-quiet operation for a peaceful environment

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Best for medium-sized rooms

affiliate-cross

Requires cross-ventilation for optimal performance

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cooler’s performance and 12-feet air throw but report mixed cooling, noise, size, value, and poor build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides powerful, quiet cooling, consumes low energy, and is perfect for residential spaces.

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler is a compact cooler for small room setups, designed by one of the best Symphony coolers in 2025. It runs on just 150 watts of energy, making it highly efficient. Known for its honeycomb pads and i-Pure technology, it helps reduce allergens and odors. Ideal for personal use, it includes a 40L water tank, a powerful blower, and ergonomic dial controls. A good pick for those who prefer energy-saving coolers with basic cooling needs.

Specifications

Type
Personal Cooler
Water Tank Capacity
40 Liters
Power Consumption
150 Watts
Cooling Area
Up to 16 sq. meters
Technology
i-Pure with multi-stage air purification

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Low electricity usage

affiliate-tick

Includes air purification filters

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed feedback on cooling quality

affiliate-cross

Some users report poor service

Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan and Cool Flow Dispenser (115L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers share mixed views on cooling and build quality. Water flow issues and poor service, especially from Symphony, are commonly reported.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s energy-efficient, compact, and suits personal cooling in small rooms with added air filtering.

Symphony Movicool L 125 Desert Cooler is a powerful option among the best Symphony coolers in 2025, suitable for large areas or semi-industrial spaces. With a huge 125-liter tank, this desert cooler delivers uniform airflow using honeycomb pads and a cool flow dispenser. Running at around 240 watts, it’s inverter-compatible and efficient for long-hour use. The whisper-quiet operation, durable build, and fully closable louvers make it a cooler for small room to larger areas needing lasting, dust-free comfort.

Specifications

Type
Desert Cooler
Water Tank Capacity
125 Liters
Power Consumption
240 Watts
Cooling Area
Up to 20 sq. meters
Air Flow Capacity
8500 CMH

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large tank for extended use

affiliate-tick

Quiet operation despite high airflow

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky and heavy to move frequently

affiliate-cross

Higher price than basic coolers

Symphony MOVICOOL L 125 Portable Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (125L, Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air cooler’s airflow and size for big rooms but report mixed functionality, noisy operation, and inconsistent build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s ideal for spacious areas, delivers strong cooling, and operates quietly with low energy use.

8. Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads

Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Cooler is one of the best Symphony coolers in 2025 for dry climates and mid-sized spaces. With i-Pure technology, it filters dust and allergens while keeping energy use to just 200 watts. This symphony cooler is equipped with a 70L tank, cool flow dispenser, and auto swing panels for even air circulation. It’s a strong pick for users looking for a cooler for small room to medium-sized homes that value clean, consistent airflow.

Specifications

Type
Desert Cooler
Water Tank Capacity
70 Liters
Power Consumption
200 Watts
Cooling Area
Up to 37 sq. meters
Air Flow Capacity
3500 CFM

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

i-Pure technology for cleaner air

affiliate-tick

Auto swing for uniform cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on cooling performance

affiliate-cross

Some users report poor build quality

Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers give mixed reviews on cooling, quality, and design. Water leakage, faulty motor, and swing issues make it feel overpriced.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it purifies air while cooling, works on inverters, and suits medium rooms without high electricity use.

Symphony Winter 80 XL Desert Cooler is ideal for large rooms with its powerful airflow, 4-sided honeycomb pads, and 80L water tank. Known for energy efficiency (190W) and i-Pure technology, it filters air and ensures even cooling. With whisper-quiet operation and a mobile trolley, this symphony cooler is a great pick for homes seeking effective, low-noise cooling. It covers up to 40 sq. meters and is Amazon’s Choice for a reason.

Specifications

Type
Desert Cooler
Water Tank Capacity
80 Liters
Power Consumption
190 Watts
Cooling Area
Up to 40 sq. meters
Noise Level
69 dB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

4-side honeycomb cooling pads

affiliate-tick

Low power usage and inverter compatible

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than personal coolers

affiliate-cross

Trolley may need better durability

Symphony Winter 80 XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Powerful Fan, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (80L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed opinions about this cooler, a few say that it cools their space well while a few complain about the performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides uniform cooling for larger spaces, purifies air, works quietly, and consumes very little electricity—perfect for long summer days and nights.

Symphony Arctic Circle 100 Desert Air Cooler offers powerful and efficient cooling with 3-side honeycomb pads and i-Pure + technology that purifies the air. Its CFD technology ensures even air distribution with the +Air fan, making it ideal for larger spaces. The cooler’s 100L tank ensures continuous cooling with fewer refills. Its energy-efficient design uses just 190W and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications

Type
Desert Cooler
Water Tank Capacity
100 Liters
Power Consumption
190 Watts
Cooling Area
Ideal for larger rooms
Noise Level
Low

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced i-Pure + air purification

affiliate-tick

Powerful airflow with CFD technology

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient, low power consumption

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly larger in size, may need more space

affiliate-cross

Requires occasional maintenance for filters

Symphony Arctic Circle 100 Desert Air Cooler | 3-Side Honeycomb Pads | i-Pure + Technology | CFD Technology | Powerful Air Throw with +Air Fan | 190W | Auto Louver Movement | 1-Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the performance of this Symphony cooler.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s designed for high performance with advanced air purification, energy efficiency, and a large tank for long-lasting cooling.

What makes Symphony coolers stand out?

Symphony coolers stand out for their innovative features, energy efficiency, and commitment to delivering clean and effective cooling. Their signature i-Pure technology includes a multi-stage filtration system that removes dust, allergens, bacteria, and odours, ensuring healthier air circulation. Equipped with high-performance honeycomb cooling pads and a Cool Flow Dispenser, these coolers offer enhanced water retention and even cooling across the room. Symphony models are also known for their low power consumption, making them a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to air conditioners.

Is a Symphony cooler suitable for humid climates?

Symphony coolers work best in dry climates where evaporation effectively cools the air. In humid regions, the cooling effect may be less noticeable, as moisture in the air reduces evaporation. However, Symphony offers models with advanced i-Pure technology that include humidity control and air purification, making them more efficient in mixed or slightly humid conditions. If you're in a coastal area, consider using the cooler in well-ventilated rooms or during drier parts of the day for better performance. For high humidity, an air conditioner may be a more effective option.

Can a Symphony cooler be used with an inverter during power cuts?

Yes, many Symphony coolers are inverter-compatible, making them a reliable cooling solution during power cuts. Their low power consumption means they can run on most home inverters without draining the battery quickly. However, it’s important to check the cooler’s wattage and your inverter’s capacity before use. Opt for models labelled as inverter-compatible for maximum efficiency. Using a Symphony cooler with an inverter ensures uninterrupted comfort, especially during peak summer hours when electricity issues are more frequent. It’s a great feature for areas with frequent load-shedding or unreliable power supply.

Factors to consider before buying coolers for home

  1. Room Size: The size of your room determines the type of cooler you need. Personal coolers are ideal for small rooms, while desert coolers are better for larger areas. Always check the air delivery rate (measured in CFM or m³/hr) to match your room size.
  2. Climate Conditions: Coolers work best in dry climates where evaporation is more effective. If you live in a humid area, choose a model with humidity control or consider whether an air conditioner might be a better option.
  3. Cooling Pads: Look for coolers with honeycomb or cellulose pads—they offer better cooling and last longer than traditional aspen pads. Honeycomb pads also require less maintenance and are more efficient in water retention.
  4. Water Tank Capacity: A larger tank means longer cooling hours without refills. Choose a tank size that suits your daily usage and avoid constant water top-ups, especially during peak summer.
  5. Portability and Design: Check if the cooler has caster wheels and a compact design for easy movement and space-saving. A sleek, modern cooler can also blend well with your home décor.
  6. Additional Features: Look for user-friendly features like remote control, inverter compatibility, water level indicators, auto shut-off, and multi-stage air purification (like Symphony’s i-Pure tech) for enhanced comfort and convenience.

Top 3 features in the best Symphony coolers in 2025

Best Symphony coolers in 2025

Water Tank Capacity

Type

Power Consumption

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home12LPersonal Tower170 Watts
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home 27LPersonal95 Watts
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home 40LPersonal150 Watts
Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home75LDesert190 Watts
Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home95LDesert205 Watts
Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home 115LDesertNot Specified
Symphony MOVICOOL L 125 Portable Air Cooler For Home125LPortable215 Watts
Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home70LDesert200 Watts
Symphony Winter 80 XL Desert Air Cooler for Home 80LDesert200 Watts
Symphony Arctic Circle 100 Desert Air Cooler100Li-Pure + Technology190 Watts

FAQs on Symphony coolers

  • What’s the difference between personal and desert coolers?

    Personal coolers are compact and suitable for small rooms, while desert coolers have larger tanks and higher airflow for bigger spaces.

  • Are coolers effective in humid areas?

    Coolers are less effective in high humidity since evaporation is slower. They work best in dry climates.

  • How often should I clean my cooler?

    Clean the water tank and pads every 1–2 weeks during regular use to maintain hygiene and performance.

  • What are honeycomb cooling pads?

    Honeycomb pads are made of cellulose and offer better cooling and durability compared to traditional wood wool pads.

  • Can I use a cooler in a closed room?

    No, coolers need proper ventilation for effective cooling. Always keep a window or door slightly open.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

