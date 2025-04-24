Summer Appliances Fest is here! Get up to 62% off on best air coolers and fans from Bajaj, Crompton, Havells and more

The Summer Appliances Fest is here! Enjoy exciting discounts on air coolers and fans, with No Cost EMI up to 9 months. Choose from a wide selection of air coolers including desert coolers, personal coolers, tower coolers, and tent coolers from well known brands like Bajaj, Symphony, Usha, and Havells. Get up to 62% off on air coolers and fans during the Summer Appliances Fest. Shop from Bajaj, Crompton, Havells, Orient and more to beat the heat!

Fans are also available at great prices. Explore options such as ceiling fans, decorative fans, BLDC fans, smart fans, pedestal fans, and wall fans to stay cool during the hot months. Don’t miss out on this chance to get the best cooling appliances at amazing prices. Shop now for the best deals and enjoy a refreshing summer!

Hot selling deals on various types of air coolers and fans

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on desert air coolers: Up to 62% off

Get the best deals on desert air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Choose from top brands like Bajaj, Symphony, and Havells to keep your home cool and comfortable this summer.

Enjoy special offers and discounts on top-rated desert coolers made for large rooms. With No Cost EMI up to 9 months and exciting prices, this is the ideal time to shop for your summer cooling needs. Pick from best-selling models by trusted brands and stay cool all season long.

Top deals on desert air coolers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on personal air coolers: Up to 58% off

Beat the heat with top-selling personal air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Explore models from popular brands like Bajaj, Symphony, and Crompton designed for small rooms and personal spaces.

Enjoy exciting discounts, special offers, and No Cost EMI up to 9 months on compact coolers that are easy to move and use. Shop now and bring home the best personal cooling solutions for a refreshing summer.

Top deals on personal air coolers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here with exciting deals on various types of air coolers.

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on tower air coolers: Up to 18% off

Shop the best selling tower air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. These space saving coolers from brands like Havells, Bajaj, Orient, Crompton, and Symphony are ideal for modern homes and medium sized rooms.

Get exciting deals, special discounts, and No Cost EMI up to 9 months on stylish and powerful tower coolers. Don’t miss the chance to bring home efficient cooling and comfort this summer at unexceptional prices.

Top deals on tower air coolers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on tent air coolers: Up to 55% off

Cool large open spaces with ease using best-selling tent air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Trusted brands like Bajaj, Symphony, Havells, and Crompton offer powerful models built for outdoor and semi outdoor areas.

Enjoy great discounts and special offers on these high-capacity coolers. Designed to handle intense heat, tent coolers are perfect for events, shops, or big halls. Shop now for reliable cooling at top prices.

Top deals on tent air coolers:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here with the best offers and deals on fans.

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best offers on 5 star rated BLDC ceiling fans: Up to 56% off

Bring home best-selling 5 star rated ceiling fans during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Choose from trusted brands like Atomberg, Crompton, and Orient known for quality and energy savings.

These fans are built to reduce power bills while delivering powerful airflow. Shop now to get exciting offers and deals on energy-saving ceiling fans that combine comfort with long-term savings for your home.

Top deals on 5 star rated BLDC ceiling fans:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on pedestal fans: Up to 59% off

Summer heat got you feeling sluggish? It's time to refresh your space with the best selling pedestal fans at the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Leading brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and Usha are offering powerful, adjustable pedestal fans designed to cool any room quickly and efficiently.

These fans aren't just about comfort—they're built for convenience with features like easy portability and quiet operation. With exciting discounts and deals, it’s the perfect time to grab one and enjoy a cool breeze all summer long!

Top deals on pedestal fans:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on wall mount fans: Up to 60% off

Looking for powerful cooling without taking up floor space? Check out the best selling wall mount fans during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Top brands like Havells, Bajaj, and Orient are offering feature-packed fans built for high performance and durability.

Wall fans are ideal for kitchens, shops, and space saving rooms where every inch matters. With exciting offers and well-designed models, now is the perfect time to bring home smart cooling at unmissable prices.

Top deals on wall mount fans:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Best high capacity coolers: 10 top rated desert air coolers above 75 litres for fast cooling in big Indian rooms in 2025

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Get air coolers at up to 64% off from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, Kenstar in various types

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Grab up to 82% off on fans, coolers, blenders, ice cream makers and water purifiers

Best air coolers under ₹5000: Top 9 energy efficient models from Hindware, Crompton, Havells, Kenstar for small rooms

Best air coolers for small rooms: Explore these top 10 choices for efficient and space-saving cooling solutions

Air cooler buying guide: How to choose the perfect one for ultimate summer comfort and savings

FAQs on Summer Appliances Fest on air coolers and fans What is the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest all about? It’s a limited-time sale offering up to 60% off on air coolers and fans from top brands.

Are all types of air coolers available during the sale? Yes, you’ll find desert, personal, tower, and tent coolers from leading brands.

Which fan types are included in the sale? Ceiling, pedestal, wall mount, and smart BLDC fans are part of the offers.

Can I get No Cost EMI on these appliances? Yes, many products come with No Cost EMI options for easy payment.

Which brands are offering discounts during the fest? Top brands like Bajaj, Crompton, Havells, Symphony, Usha, and Orient are included.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.