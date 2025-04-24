Menu Explore
Summer Appliances Fest is here! Get up to 62% off on best air coolers and fans from Bajaj, Crompton, Havells and more

Kanika Budhiraja
Apr 24, 2025 02:34 PM IST

Explore the Summer Appliances Fest with up to 62% off on air coolers and fans from Bajaj, Crompton, Havells, and Orient. Keep your home cool this summer!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA ORNET High Speed 850 RPM 4 Blades (600MM) Anti DUST Coating Ceiling Fan 2 Year Warranty (Silver Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bhaburly Burly Coolair Pro 75 Ltr Desert Portable Cooler With Anti Bacterial Honeycomb, Auto Refill Powerfull Motor With Auto Swing And 3 Speed Control And Low Power Consumption, Castor Wheel- Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EECOCOOL Bulbul 75 L Desert Air Cooler for Home, Large Honeycomb Cooling Pad with Auto Swing Technology | Inverter Compatible, Powerful Airflow Cooler | Low Power Consumption | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Maxberg Desert Air Cooler| 200W | 85 L Large Tank| Portable Desert Cooler for Home |Anti-bacterial Honeycomb Pads | 4-way airflow| Inverter Compatible Cooler | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Striker 70SD1 Desert Air Cooler for Home with Powerful Airflow, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, 11m Air Throw & Inverter Compatibility (70L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹10,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 70 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹9,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenstar Tallde HC 70 Desert Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers (70L, 170 Watts) WHITE & BACK View Details checkDetails

₹12,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹8,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,491

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹6,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹7,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR Zello 25 Ltr Personal Air Cooler | Cooler with High Air Delivery, Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Room Cooler with Inverter Compatibility| 1 year Warranty | 25L View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenstar CYCLONE HC 27 L Room/Personal Air Cooler For Home| Honeycomb Pad |High Speed Fan |35 Ft Powerful Air Throw|Inverter compatible |Portable Cooler-Room|1-Yr Product Warranty|White & Purple View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details checkDetails

₹7,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj TMH50 Tower Air Cooler for Room 50L | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatibility | Honeycomb Cooling Pads | 30-Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹8,950

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Blizzard Deco Tower Air Cooler with Remote | 54 Litre Water Tank | Honeycomb Pads | Submersible Pump| Personal Air Cooler | 545x465x1325 mm | White and Grey | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Ultimo Tower 40L | Personal Air Cooler For Home | Honeycomb Pads & 4 Way Cooling Technology | Auto-Fill Feature | Removable Ice Tray | Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Power Guard Jetmax Super Jumbo 150 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler For Indoor/Outdoor, Auto Refill Technology, Highest Airthrow In Segment,Inverter Compatible | 15 Years Warranty (150L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THERMOCOOL Commercial Cooler Bolt Excel with Wheel 95Ltr | Inverter Compatible, Low Noise | Honey Comb Pad | Collapsible Louvres | Water level Indicator | Auto Swing | 45ft Air Throw Distance View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Xforce 135L Semi-Commercial Desert Air Cooler For Home | Aluminium Fan Blade | 100Ft Air Throw | 3-Speed Control | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Maxwind 80EX Desert Air Cooler | CFD Technology | 3-Side Honeycomb Pads | 80L | 230W | Powerful Exhaust Fan | Easy-Fill Tank | Compact Design | High-Performance Cooling | 1-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹15,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THERMOCOOL Commercial Air Cooler Samrat with Wheel 75Ltr | Automatic Water Inlet | Auto Swing | 30ft Air Throw Distance | Inverter Compatible, Low Noise | Honey Comb Pad | Collapsible Louvres View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUMMERCOOL BIG B EXCEL 95Ltr Commercial Air Cooler with Castor Wheel for Home/Office | 20 inch Fan | H Shell Motor | 45ft Powerful Air Throw | Concealed Pump | HoneyComb | 1 year warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control【Brown Copper】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹7,380

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Uniquely Designed I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Topaz Gold View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics 16-Inch Pedestal Fan | Tilting Head | 1400 RPM | Silent Operation| 400mm Sweep Length (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Impex Pedestal Fan 400 mm 2 in 1 Adjustable Fan, Both Pedestal and Table Fan Having 70CMM Air Delivery | 5 Leaf Multi Purpose Fan With 2 Years Warranty (Red and White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IBELL Zephyr03 400mm Pedestal Fan with 3 Leaf - Height Adjustable, Timer function and High-Speed Motor (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,384

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fan For Kitchen & Home | Smooth Oscillation | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Delivery | 3-Speed Control | Rust Free | 2-Yrs Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics High-Speed Wall Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body | RPM 1900 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Inspira W1 400mm Power Saving BLDC Wall Fan with Remote | 28 W | Touch Screen Control Panel with Digital Display | Tilt Mechanism & Swivel Function | Wall Mount | High Air Flow & Low Noise|white View Details checkDetails

₹3,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sujata Wall Fan | 2 Years Warranty | 400 mm Sweep Wall Mount Fans for Home, Wall Fan for Living Room with 100% Copper Motor, 120 Ribs Guard, 3 Speed Control, Strong Airflow & Low Noise (SWF27 - Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton High Flo Waveplus wall mount fan-KD white View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Wall Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350:RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Summer Appliances Fest is here! Enjoy exciting discounts on air coolers and fans, with No Cost EMI up to 9 months. Choose from a wide selection of air coolers including desert coolers, personal coolers, tower coolers, and tent coolers from well known brands like Bajaj, Symphony, Usha, and Havells.

Get up to 62% off on air coolers and fans during the Summer Appliances Fest. Shop from Bajaj, Crompton, Havells, Orient and more to beat the heat!

Fans are also available at great prices. Explore options such as ceiling fans, decorative fans, BLDC fans, smart fans, pedestal fans, and wall fans to stay cool during the hot months. Don’t miss out on this chance to get the best cooling appliances at amazing prices. Shop now for the best deals and enjoy a refreshing summer!

Hot selling deals on various types of air coolers and fans

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on desert air coolers: Up to 62% off

Get the best deals on desert air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Choose from top brands like Bajaj, Symphony, and Havells to keep your home cool and comfortable this summer.

Enjoy special offers and discounts on top-rated desert coolers made for large rooms. With No Cost EMI up to 9 months and exciting prices, this is the ideal time to shop for your summer cooling needs. Pick from best-selling models by trusted brands and stay cool all season long.

Top deals on desert air coolers:

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on personal air coolers: Up to 58% off

Beat the heat with top-selling personal air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Explore models from popular brands like Bajaj, Symphony, and Crompton designed for small rooms and personal spaces.

Enjoy exciting discounts, special offers, and No Cost EMI up to 9 months on compact coolers that are easy to move and use. Shop now and bring home the best personal cooling solutions for a refreshing summer.

Top deals on personal air coolers:

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here with exciting deals on various types of air coolers.

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on tower air coolers: Up to 18% off

Shop the best selling tower air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. These space saving coolers from brands like Havells, Bajaj, Orient, Crompton, and Symphony are ideal for modern homes and medium sized rooms.

Get exciting deals, special discounts, and No Cost EMI up to 9 months on stylish and powerful tower coolers. Don’t miss the chance to bring home efficient cooling and comfort this summer at unexceptional prices.

Top deals on tower air coolers:

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on tent air coolers: Up to 55% off

Cool large open spaces with ease using best-selling tent air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Trusted brands like Bajaj, Symphony, Havells, and Crompton offer powerful models built for outdoor and semi outdoor areas.

Enjoy great discounts and special offers on these high-capacity coolers. Designed to handle intense heat, tent coolers are perfect for events, shops, or big halls. Shop now for reliable cooling at top prices.

Top deals on tent air coolers:

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here with the best offers and deals on fans.

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best offers on 5 star rated BLDC ceiling fans: Up to 56% off

Bring home best-selling 5 star rated ceiling fans during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Choose from trusted brands like Atomberg, Crompton, and Orient known for quality and energy savings.

These fans are built to reduce power bills while delivering powerful airflow. Shop now to get exciting offers and deals on energy-saving ceiling fans that combine comfort with long-term savings for your home.

Top deals on 5 star rated BLDC ceiling fans:

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on pedestal fans: Up to 59% off

Summer heat got you feeling sluggish? It's time to refresh your space with the best selling pedestal fans at the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Leading brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and Usha are offering powerful, adjustable pedestal fans designed to cool any room quickly and efficiently.

These fans aren't just about comfort—they're built for convenience with features like easy portability and quiet operation. With exciting discounts and deals, it’s the perfect time to grab one and enjoy a cool breeze all summer long!

Top deals on pedestal fans:

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is giving best deals and offers on wall mount fans: Up to 60% off

Looking for powerful cooling without taking up floor space? Check out the best selling wall mount fans during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Top brands like Havells, Bajaj, and Orient are offering feature-packed fans built for high performance and durability.

Wall fans are ideal for kitchens, shops, and space saving rooms where every inch matters. With exciting offers and well-designed models, now is the perfect time to bring home smart cooling at unmissable prices.

Top deals on wall mount fans:

FAQs on Summer Appliances Fest on air coolers and fans

  • What is the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest all about?

    It’s a limited-time sale offering up to 60% off on air coolers and fans from top brands.

  • Are all types of air coolers available during the sale?

    Yes, you’ll find desert, personal, tower, and tent coolers from leading brands.

  • Which fan types are included in the sale?

    Ceiling, pedestal, wall mount, and smart BLDC fans are part of the offers.

  • Can I get No Cost EMI on these appliances?

    Yes, many products come with No Cost EMI options for easy payment.

  • Which brands are offering discounts during the fest?

    Top brands like Bajaj, Crompton, Havells, Symphony, Usha, and Orient are included.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

