Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Grab up to 82% off on fans, coolers, blenders, ice cream makers and water purifiers

By Nivedita Mishra
Mar 23, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers top discounts on coolers, fans, inverters, purifiers and other summer appliances. Stay cool and upgrade affordably!

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹10,199

Gaiatop Small Desk Fan, Portable 3 Speeds Wind Mini Desktop Table Cooling Fan in USB Single Button, Adjustment Mini Personal Fan for Home Desktop Office Car Outdoor (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹597

AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,791

The Earth Store Swifther Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Milk Frother for Lattes Shakes Mini Foamer for Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Egg Beater Hand Blender View Details checkDetails

₹99

Sumeet Thermo1000 Stainless Steel 24 Hours Hot & Cold ISI Certified Double Walled Leak Proof Vacuum Flask/Water Bottle for Office/School/College/Gym/Picnic/Home/Trekking- 1000ml, Silver View Details checkDetails

ClazKit 6 Pcs 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable Ice Popsicle Makers Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mould for Children & Adults, Plastic, 10.7 x 15.2 x 16.7 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹126

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details checkDetails

₹21,399

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey View Details checkDetails

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹16,000

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter compatible | Cooler for Room | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yr extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details checkDetails

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,991

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room View Details checkDetails

Gaiatop Small Desk Fan, Portable 3 Speeds Wind Mini Desktop Table Cooling Fan in USB Single Button, Adjustment Mini Personal Fan for Home Desktop Office Car Outdoor (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹597

Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling Fan | Best fan in 4 Blade, Premium Finish Decorative Fan, High Air Delivery | Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Bronze Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

Orient Electric Apex Prime with 5 Years warranty by Orient | Strong & Decorative Ceiling Fan for Home| 1200mm BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Anti-Rust & Long-lasting | Smoke Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

Crompton Highspeed Toro 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Anti-Dust | Active Power Technology | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Magic Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Flame Gold View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Pedestal Fan (White Green) 5 stars View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Bajaj Pygmy Mini Fan 110mm | USB Charging Fan | Multi-Clip Function | Rechargeable Fan| Battery Fan| 4-Hr Back-up| Silent Operation| Longer Battery Life| Energy Efficient| Portable Fan| Blue Table Fan View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

RR Signature Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen, Bathroom with Strong Air Suction, Rust Proof, Anti-Dust Shutters (White) I 3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹949

AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,791

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹17,199

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

The Earth Store Swifther Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Milk Frother for Lattes Shakes Mini Foamer for Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Egg Beater Hand Blender View Details checkDetails

₹99

Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender (White) View Details checkDetails

₹769

Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender with 5 speed control settings, stainless steel accessories and 2 years warranty(black color) View Details checkDetails

₹2,218

KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹1,469

PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00, Black & Transparent, Large View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender | Powerful 250W Motor | with Rust free steel arm | Easy single trigger operation | Specially designed blades | Wall bracket for easy storage, 2year warranty Blue & White View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice, Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML Juice Maker for Busy Moms View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,699

PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00, Black & Transparent, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

KENT Hand Blender Plus Chopper 450 W | Variable Speed Control | Turbo Switch for Fast Blending & Chopping | Hot & Cold Blending | Low Noise DC Motor | Multiple Attachments Chopper, Whisker & Jar View Details checkDetails

₹2,253

Sumeet Thermo1000 Stainless Steel 24 Hours Hot & Cold ISI Certified Double Walled Leak Proof Vacuum Flask/Water Bottle for Office/School/College/Gym/Picnic/Home/Trekking- 1000ml, Silver View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Solimo 1000ml Stainless Steel Insulated (Thermosteel) Water Bottle | 24 Hours Hot and Cold | Leakproof, Rust and Corrosion Resistant| For Travel, Office, Trekking, Home (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹589

Borosil Hydra Coffeemate 300 ml Stainless Steel Travel Mug | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, Black | 8 Hrs Hot & 14 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹618

Borosil Hydra GoSports 900 ml Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Flask, Black | 14 Hrs Hot & 18 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹816

Pigeon by Stovekraft Stainless Steel Inox Hydra Drinking Water Bottle 900 ml - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹219

CELLO H2O Round Unbreakable Plastic Water Bottle | Lid is sealed by a silicone ring | Leak proof & break-proof | Best Usage for Office/School/College | 1 Liter | Assorted, Set of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹645

CELLO Venice Plastic Water Bottle | Unbreakable and Hygienic | Perfect for staying hydrated at the school,college, work, gym and outdoor adventures Water Bottle | 1 Litre | Set of 6, Assorted View Details checkDetails

₹499

CELLO Detox Fruit & Tea Infuser Glass Water Bottle| Wide Cap Sealed With Flip Top | Leak Proof & Durable | Ideal for Gym, Office, Travel | 750ml, Green View Details checkDetails

₹299

Amazon Brand - Solimo Slim Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Set of 3, 1 liter Each View Details checkDetails

₹659

CELLO Puro Steel-X Hydra Kid 600 Water Bottle | PU Insulation | School Bottle | Picnic Bottle | Cold Insulation | Leak Proof | Kids Bottle | Easy to Carry | Spiderman Print | 520ml | Red View Details checkDetails

₹399

CELLO Venice Plastic Water Bottle | Unbreakable and Hygienic | Perfect for staying hydrated at the school,college, work, gym and outdoor adventures Water Bottle | 1 Litre | Set of 5, Assorted View Details checkDetails

₹442

ClazKit 6 Pcs 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable Ice Popsicle Makers Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mould for Children & Adults, Plastic, 10.7 x 15.2 x 16.7 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹126

Clazkit Set of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers, Homemade Popsicle/Frozen Ice Cream/Kulfi Candy for Children & Adults - Multicolor, 11.4 x 11.9 x 14.1 cm View Details checkDetails

₹93

HAZEL Aluminium Kulfi Mould |Kulfi Moulds Set of 6 with Stand & 12 Ice Cream Sticks DIY Kit |Reusable Ice Cream Maker Popsicle Mould View Details checkDetails

₹399

GRANTH ENTERPRISE Ice Pop Makers Popsicle Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold for Children (Heart Candy) View Details checkDetails

₹298

E-COSMOS Set of 6 Plastic 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable for Home, Kitchen, Ice Lolly Mould,Popsicle Frozen Ice Cream, Ice Pop Makers, Kulfi Candy Mould Tray for Children & Adults - Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹139

KARP Set Of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers - Homemade Popsicle Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray - Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold For Children & Adults - Green Color, 16.5 x 15 x 14.5 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹299

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Pigeon By Stovekraft Nutri Mixer | Grinder Juicer Blender Smoothie Maker All-in-1 Machine | 400 Watt | 2 Jars - Multiuse Jar 500ml, Dry Grind 300ml | 1 Blade | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Hamilton Beach Bullet Mixer Grinder,Mixer/Grinder/Blender-Peak Power 650Watts,Blender For Smoothies And Juices/Smoothie Blender,Nutri Blender,Blender For Kitchen,Baby Food Blender,8Pc Set,Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Philips HR2602/90 Mini Blender Mixer Grinder | Smoothie Maker | 350W Power | 2-Jar Capacity | With Variable Speed Control | Perfect for Smoothies, Mixing & More View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

Prestige 500 Watts Apex Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars|3 Super Efficient Blades|Sturdy Handles|Black| View Details checkDetails

₹2,049

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details checkDetails

₹21,399

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) - Blue View Details checkDetails

₹25,499

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter) &36 month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹15,284

Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100I_IT 1636STJ |LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1636STJ 160 Ah with 36 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹15,099

Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100i_IT 1672TT |LGS1100i - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1672TT 160 Ah with 72 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA / 12V / 2 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT170 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 60M (30 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details checkDetails

₹20,299

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

Apart from the Himalayan region, most of India is already feeling the intense summer heat, made worse by climate change. To stay cool—and in some places, even cope—you need the right summer appliances. Coolers, fans, water purifiers, juicers, blenders, water bottles, ice cream makers, mixer grinders, and inverter batteries can make a big difference. But replacing or upgrading them every year can put a strain on your budget. Luckily, Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest is the perfect chance to grab new essentials at great prices without overspending!

Upgrade your summer essentials with unbeatable deals on coolers, fans, and more at Amazon’s fest!
Upgrade your summer essentials with unbeatable deals on coolers, fans, and more at Amazon’s fest!

Best offers on coolers, up to 49% off

As the summer heat rises, air coolers offer an affordable way to stay cool. From powerful desert coolers to compact personal ones, there’s a perfect option for every space. Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest brings great discounts on top brands, making it easy to upgrade without overspending. Beat the heat with the right cooler at the best price!

Best offers on fans, up to 54% off

Stay cool this summer with the right fan! Whether it’s a high-speed ceiling fan, a powerful pedestal fan, or a compact table fan, there’s an option for every need. Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers fantastic discounts on top brands, helping you upgrade affordably. Don’t let the heat win—grab a quality fan at the best price!

Best offers on water purifiers, up to 82% off

Clean drinking water is essential, especially in summer. A good water purifier removes impurities, ensuring safe and refreshing water for your family. Whether you need RO, UV, or gravity-based purifiers, Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers great discounts on top brands. Upgrade affordably and stay hydrated with pure, healthy water all summer long!

Best offers on juicers and blenders, up to 80% off

Fresh juices and smoothies are perfect for beating the summer heat. A powerful juicer or blender helps you make refreshing drinks effortlessly. Whether you need a cold press juicer or a high-speed blender, Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers amazing discounts on top brands. Upgrade your kitchen and enjoy healthy, homemade beverages at the best prices!

Best offers on water bottles, up to 63% off

Staying hydrated is essential in summer, and a good water bottle keeps your drinks cool and refreshing. Whether you prefer insulated, stainless steel, or BPA-free plastic bottles, Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers fantastic discounts on top brands. Grab the perfect bottle at the best price and stay refreshed wherever you go!

Best offers on ice cream makers, up to 79% off

Nothing beats homemade ice cream in the summer! An ice cream maker lets you create delicious, fresh treats with your favourite flavours. Whether you prefer electric or manual models, Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers great discounts on top brands. Upgrade your kitchen and enjoy creamy, homemade desserts all season long at the best prices!

Best offers on mixer grinders, up to 63% off

A mixer grinder is a kitchen essential, especially in summer for making fresh chutneys, smoothies, and spice blends. Whether you need a powerful motor or multiple jars, there’s a perfect option for you. Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers amazing discounts on top brands, helping you upgrade affordably. Get the best deals and make summer cooking effortless!

Best offers on inverter batteries, up to 47% off

Frequent power cuts in summer can be frustrating, but a reliable inverter battery keeps your home running smoothly. Whether you need a high-capacity or fast-charging battery, there’s a perfect option for your needs. Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers great discounts on top brands, making it easy to upgrade affordably. Stay powered up all summer long!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

