Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Grab up to 82% off on fans, coolers, blenders, ice cream makers and water purifiers
Mar 23, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Amazon’s Summer Appliances Fest offers top discounts on coolers, fans, inverters, purifiers and other summer appliances. Stay cool and upgrade affordably!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
|
₹10,199
|
|
|
Gaiatop Small Desk Fan, Portable 3 Speeds Wind Mini Desktop Table Cooling Fan in USB Single Button, Adjustment Mini Personal Fan for Home Desktop Office Car Outdoor (Black) View Details
|
₹597
|
|
|
AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details
|
₹3,791
|
|
|
The Earth Store Swifther Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Milk Frother for Lattes Shakes Mini Foamer for Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Egg Beater Hand Blender View Details
|
₹99
|
|
|
Sumeet Thermo1000 Stainless Steel 24 Hours Hot & Cold ISI Certified Double Walled Leak Proof Vacuum Flask/Water Bottle for Office/School/College/Gym/Picnic/Home/Trekking- 1000ml, Silver View Details
|
|
|
|
ClazKit 6 Pcs 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable Ice Popsicle Makers Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mould for Children & Adults, Plastic, 10.7 x 15.2 x 16.7 Cm View Details
|
₹126
|
|
|
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details
|
₹21,399
|
|
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
|
₹10,199
|
|
|
Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
|
₹16,000
|
|
|
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter compatible | Cooler for Room | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yr extended warranty【White】 View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details
|
₹5,791
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details
|
₹5,991
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room View Details
|
|
|
|
Gaiatop Small Desk Fan, Portable 3 Speeds Wind Mini Desktop Table Cooling Fan in USB Single Button, Adjustment Mini Personal Fan for Home Desktop Office Car Outdoor (Black) View Details
|
₹597
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling Fan | Best fan in 4 Blade, Premium Finish Decorative Fan, High Air Delivery | Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Bronze Gold) View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Orient Electric Apex Prime with 5 Years warranty by Orient | Strong & Decorative Ceiling Fan for Home| 1200mm BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Anti-Rust & Long-lasting | Smoke Brown View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Crompton Highspeed Toro 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Anti-Dust | Active Power Technology | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Magic Brown View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Flame Gold View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | 100% Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Pedestal Fan (White Green) 5 stars View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Pygmy Mini Fan 110mm | USB Charging Fan | Multi-Clip Function | Rechargeable Fan| Battery Fan| 4-Hr Back-up| Silent Operation| Longer Battery Life| Energy Efficient| Portable Fan| Blue Table Fan View Details
|
₹1,149
|
|
|
RR Signature Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen, Bathroom with Strong Air Suction, Rust Proof, Anti-Dust Shutters (White) I 3 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details
|
₹3,791
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,299
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹13,699
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹17,199
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
The Earth Store Swifther Handheld Coffee Frother Electric Milk Frother for Lattes Shakes Mini Foamer for Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Egg Beater Hand Blender View Details
|
₹99
|
|
|
Orpat HHB-100E WOB 250-Watt Hand Blender (White) View Details
|
₹769
|
|
|
Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender with 5 speed control settings, stainless steel accessories and 2 years warranty(black color) View Details
|
₹2,218
|
|
|
KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details
|
₹1,469
|
|
|
PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00, Black & Transparent, Large View Details
|
₹1,649
|
|
|
PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender | Powerful 250W Motor | with Rust free steel arm | Easy single trigger operation | Specially designed blades | Wall bracket for easy storage, 2year warranty Blue & White View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice, Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML Juice Maker for Busy Moms View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black View Details
|
₹6,699
|
|
|
PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2788/00, Black & Transparent, Medium View Details
|
₹1,290
|
|
|
KENT Hand Blender Plus Chopper 450 W | Variable Speed Control | Turbo Switch for Fast Blending & Chopping | Hot & Cold Blending | Low Noise DC Motor | Multiple Attachments Chopper, Whisker & Jar View Details
|
₹2,253
|
|
|
Sumeet Thermo1000 Stainless Steel 24 Hours Hot & Cold ISI Certified Double Walled Leak Proof Vacuum Flask/Water Bottle for Office/School/College/Gym/Picnic/Home/Trekking- 1000ml, Silver View Details
|
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo 1000ml Stainless Steel Insulated (Thermosteel) Water Bottle | 24 Hours Hot and Cold | Leakproof, Rust and Corrosion Resistant| For Travel, Office, Trekking, Home (Silver) View Details
|
₹589
|
|
|
Borosil Hydra Coffeemate 300 ml Stainless Steel Travel Mug | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, Black | 8 Hrs Hot & 14 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details
|
₹618
|
|
|
Borosil Hydra GoSports 900 ml Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Flask, Black | 14 Hrs Hot & 18 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details
|
₹816
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Stainless Steel Inox Hydra Drinking Water Bottle 900 ml - Silver View Details
|
₹219
|
|
|
CELLO H2O Round Unbreakable Plastic Water Bottle | Lid is sealed by a silicone ring | Leak proof & break-proof | Best Usage for Office/School/College | 1 Liter | Assorted, Set of 3 View Details
|
₹645
|
|
|
CELLO Venice Plastic Water Bottle | Unbreakable and Hygienic | Perfect for staying hydrated at the school,college, work, gym and outdoor adventures Water Bottle | 1 Litre | Set of 6, Assorted View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
CELLO Detox Fruit & Tea Infuser Glass Water Bottle| Wide Cap Sealed With Flip Top | Leak Proof & Durable | Ideal for Gym, Office, Travel | 750ml, Green View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Slim Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Set of 3, 1 liter Each View Details
|
₹659
|
|
|
CELLO Puro Steel-X Hydra Kid 600 Water Bottle | PU Insulation | School Bottle | Picnic Bottle | Cold Insulation | Leak Proof | Kids Bottle | Easy to Carry | Spiderman Print | 520ml | Red View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
CELLO Venice Plastic Water Bottle | Unbreakable and Hygienic | Perfect for staying hydrated at the school,college, work, gym and outdoor adventures Water Bottle | 1 Litre | Set of 5, Assorted View Details
|
₹442
|
|
|
ClazKit 6 Pcs 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable Ice Popsicle Makers Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mould for Children & Adults, Plastic, 10.7 x 15.2 x 16.7 Cm View Details
|
₹126
|
|
|
Clazkit Set of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers, Homemade Popsicle/Frozen Ice Cream/Kulfi Candy for Children & Adults - Multicolor, 11.4 x 11.9 x 14.1 cm View Details
|
₹93
|
|
|
HAZEL Aluminium Kulfi Mould |Kulfi Moulds Set of 6 with Stand & 12 Ice Cream Sticks DIY Kit |Reusable Ice Cream Maker Popsicle Mould View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
GRANTH ENTERPRISE Ice Pop Makers Popsicle Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold for Children (Heart Candy) View Details
|
₹298
|
|
|
E-COSMOS Set of 6 Plastic 100% Food Grade Homemade Reusable for Home, Kitchen, Ice Lolly Mould,Popsicle Frozen Ice Cream, Ice Pop Makers, Kulfi Candy Mould Tray for Children & Adults - Multicolor View Details
|
₹139
|
|
|
KARP Set Of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers - Homemade Popsicle Frozen Ice Cream Moulds Tray - Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold For Children & Adults - Green Color, 16.5 x 15 x 14.5 Centimeters View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Pigeon By Stovekraft Nutri Mixer | Grinder Juicer Blender Smoothie Maker All-in-1 Machine | 400 Watt | 2 Jars - Multiuse Jar 500ml, Dry Grind 300ml | 1 Blade | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Hamilton Beach Bullet Mixer Grinder,Mixer/Grinder/Blender-Peak Power 650Watts,Blender For Smoothies And Juices/Smoothie Blender,Nutri Blender,Blender For Kitchen,Baby Food Blender,8Pc Set,Black View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Philips HR2602/90 Mini Blender Mixer Grinder | Smoothie Maker | 350W Power | 2-Jar Capacity | With Variable Speed Control | Perfect for Smoothies, Mixing & More View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Prestige 500 Watts Apex Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars|3 Super Efficient Blades|Sturdy Handles|Black| View Details
|
₹2,049
|
|
|
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details
|
₹21,399
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) - Blue View Details
|
₹25,499
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter) &36 month(Battery) View Details
|
₹15,284
|
|
|
Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100I_IT 1636STJ |LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1636STJ 160 Ah with 36 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹15,099
|
|
|
Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100i_IT 1672TT |LGS1100i - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1672TT 160 Ah with 72 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA / 12V / 2 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT170 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 60M (30 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details
|
₹20,299
|
|
|
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA / 12V / 2 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT170 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 60M (30 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details
|
₹20,299
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
View More Products