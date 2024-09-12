Best inverter batteries: Top inverter and battery combos to combat frequent power cuts

Power cuts can be a big hassle, especially when you're in the middle of important work or just trying to relax at home. That’s where inverter batteries come in. They help keep your home powered when the electricity goes out, allowing you to continue using essential appliances like fans, lights and even TVs. Check out the best inverter batteries and combos for uninterrupted power supply

An inverter and battery combo ensures that your home has a continuous supply of electricity by converting the energy stored in the battery into usable power. It's a smart way to stay prepared for unexpected blackouts and avoid disruptions.

But choosing the right system matters. You need the best inverter battery for reliable performance and longer backup. Plus, many modern inverters come with features like energy efficiency, quick charging, and compatibility with various appliances, making them an essential part of any home. Looking to buy one for your home? Here are our top reliable picks on Amazon.

This Luminous inverter and battery combo is perfect for homes, offices, and shops. The Zelio+ 1100 inverter delivers 900VA of power with pure sine wave technology, ensuring the safe operation of sensitive devices. Paired with a 120Ah short tubular battery, it provides reliable backup for multiple appliances, ensuring uninterrupted power during outages.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley

Inverter Type: Pure Sine Wave, 900 VA/12V

Battery Capacity: 120 Ah, short tubular

Peak Load: 756 watts (supports fridge, TV, fans, lights)

Digital Display: Shows power backup and charging time

Warranty: 2 years on inverter, 36 months on battery

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave for device safety Single battery setup Supports essential home appliances Not suitable for heavy-duty usage Digital display for easy monitoring Trolley takes up extra space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality and value but have mixed opinions on functionality, installation, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

It offers excellent performance and reliable power backup and is ideal for homes and small offices needing consistent power.

The Luminous RC 18000ST Battery is designed to provide reliable power backup for homes, offices, and shops. With a high 150 Ah capacity, it ensures smooth and uninterrupted performance for essential devices. Its short tubular design offers durability and minimal maintenance, making it an ideal choice for frequent power outages. The easy installation feature saves time, and the 36-month warranty guarantees peace of mind.

Specifications of Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Battery for Home

Battery Capacity: 150 Ah, short tubular

Voltage: 12V

Battery Composition: Lead Acid

Number of Cells: 6

Warranty: 36 months (18 months replacement + 18 months pro-rata)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 150 Ah capacity Heavy, weighing 20 kg Durable and reliable build Requires regular water topping Easy to install Lead-acid battery, not maintenance-free

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the battery's quality, backup, value, and ease of installation, though opinions on battery life vary.

Why choose this product?

It provides excellent power backup with durability and reliability, ideal for homes and small businesses with power needs.

This Luminous iCon 1100 inverter and RC 25000 battery combo is perfect for homes, offices, and shops, providing high-capacity power backup. The pure sine wave inverter with 900VA capacity ensures stable power for sensitive devices, while the 200 Ah tall tubular battery offers long-lasting support during outages. Its rugged build and easy water level indicators ensure hassle-free maintenance and excellent durability.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter:

Inverter Type: Pure Sine Wave, 900VA/12V

Battery Capacity: 200 Ah, tall tubular

Peak Load: 756 watts

LED Indicators: Green for normal, red for attention

Warranty: 2 years on inverter, 36 months on battery

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 200 Ah capacity Large and heavy battery Pure sine wave technology Takes up more space LED indicators for easy monitoring Requires occasional maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the inverter's ease of installation, compact size and aesthetics, though opinions on noise and value vary.

Why choose this product?

It’s a powerful, reliable, and durable combo, offering consistent power backup for medium to large households or offices.

The V-Guard Inverter & Battery Combo is designed for homes, offices, and shops, delivering seamless power backup. The 1000VA pure sine wave inverter ensures stable and safe power for sensitive devices, while the 150Ah tall tubular battery provides a long-lasting backup. This combo supports essential appliances like fridges, TVs, fans, and lights. Its LED display shows real-time battery and charge levels for easy monitoring.

Specifications of V-Guard Inverter & Battery Combo 1150 Pure Sine Wave

Inverter Type: Pure sine wave, 1000VA/12V

Battery Capacity: 150Ah, tubular

Peak Load: 800 watts

LED Display: Battery status, charge level, and backup time

Warranty: 2 years on inverter and battery (24 months flat + 24 months pro-rata)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 150Ah capacity Battery weighs 52.5 kg Pure sine wave for sensitive devices Large, takes up space LED display for easy monitoring Requires water level checks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the functionality, installation ease, and frequency range but have mixed views on noise, speed, and build quality.

Why choose this product?

It offers a durable and reliable power backup solution with advanced features, ensuring safety and efficiency for homes and offices.

The Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo is an efficient power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. The LG1450i Square Wave Inverter offers 1100VA capacity with high efficiency, minimising power loss. The IT 2048TT 200Ah tall tubular battery provides extended backup with protection features that prevent overcharging and deep discharge. Its automatic seamless switching ensures uninterrupted power during outages, with hassle-free installation and expansion options.

Specifications of Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo 1100 VA/12V Square Wave Inverter

Inverter Type: Square wave, 1100VA/12V

Battery Capacity: 200Ah, tall tubular

Peak Load: 924 watts

Battery Protection: Overcharge, deep discharge prevention

Warranty: 3 years on inverter, 48 months on battery (24 months replacement + 24 months pro-rata)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 200Ah capacity for extended backup Square wave inverter less efficient for sensitive devices High inverter efficiency Battery is heavy and bulky Seamless power switching Square wave may produce more noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers found this inverter and battery combo easy to install and it stands out as the best value for money.

Why choose this product?

This combo offers excellent power backup with intelligent battery protection, making it reliable and durable for home and office use.

The Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo provides reliable power backup for homes, offices, and shops. The LGS1000i sine wave inverter offers 800VA capacity with efficient power conversion, while the IT 1548TT 150Ah tall tubular battery delivers robust performance and longevity. Featuring seamless switching and advanced battery protection, this combo ensures uninterrupted power supply and extended battery life, making it a dependable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo:

Inverter Type: Sine wave, 800VA/12V

Battery Capacity: 150Ah, tall tubular

Peak Load: 680 watts

Battery Protection: Overcharge, deep discharge prevention

Warranty: 3 years on inverter, 54 months on battery (30 months full replacement + 18 months pro-rata)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 150Ah battery capacity Tall battery requires space Sine wave inverter for clean power Battery is bulky and heavy Intelligent battery management Limited peak load of 680 watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers found this inverter and battery combo reliable and easy to install.

Why choose this product?

Offers efficient power backup with advanced features and extended battery warranty, ensuring reliability and longevity for your power needs.

The Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 PRO battery is an ideal choice for homes, offices, and shops, offering reliable and high-capacity power backup. With a 200 Ah/12V rating, this tall tubular battery ensures the smooth operation of your essential devices. Its durable design and easy installation make it a low-maintenance option for continuous power supply. Enjoy peace of mind with a 48-month comprehensive warranty that covers both replacement and pro-rata periods.

Specifications of Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 PRO Battery for Home

Battery Capacity: 200 Ah, tall tubular

Voltage: 12V

Wattage: 250 Watt Hours

Dimensions: 50L x 30W x 20H cm

Warranty: 48 months (24 months replacement + 24 months pro-rata)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 200 Ah capacity Bulky design requires space Long 48-month warranty Higher initial cost Durable and reliable construction Not ideal for small setups

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the power inverter's quality and functionality, noting it's a well-made product that performs effectively.

Why choose this product?

It offers high capacity and durability with a long warranty, ensuring reliable power backup for larger setups.

The Luminous Inverlast ILTT20060 battery is designed to offer dependable power backup for homes, offices, and shops. With a 160 Ah capacity and a 5-year warranty, this tall tubular battery ensures long-lasting performance and minimal maintenance. Its leak-proof design and low maintenance features make it ideal for reliable operation during power outages. Benefit from a comprehensive 60-month warranty for peace of mind and a consistent power supply.

Specifications of Luminous Inverlast ILTT20060 Battery for Home

Battery Capacity: 160 Ah, tall tubular

Voltage: 12V

Wattage: 160 KW

Dimensions: Not specified

Warranty: 60 months (30 months replacement + 30 months pro-rata)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long 60-month warranty Higher upfront cost Low maintenance with leak-proof design Bulky size may require space High capacity for extended backup May not fit in all inverter setups

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast delivery and ease of installation. However, a few complained about charging speed of the battery.

Why choose this product?

Offers long-term reliability with a high capacity and extended warranty, ensuring uninterrupted power and minimal maintenance.

What is the difference between a pure sine wave and a square wave inverter?

A pure sine wave inverter produces power that is identical to the power supplied by the grid, making it suitable for sensitive electronic devices like laptops, TVs, and refrigerators. A square wave inverter is less expensive but produces a rougher output, which can cause noise in appliances and isn't ideal for sensitive electronics.

What is the benefit of buying an inverter and battery combo?



Inverter and battery combos are pre-matched systems designed to work efficiently together. These combos simplify the purchasing process, ensure optimal performance, and often come at a discounted price. They also reduce the hassle of compatibility checks and provide unified warranties for both the inverter and battery.

How long do inverter batteries typically last, and how can I extend their lifespan?



Inverter batteries usually last 3-5 years or longer, depending on their type and usage. To extend battery life:

Perform regular maintenance such as checking the water levels for tubular batteries.

Avoid deep discharging by not overloading the inverter.

Keep the battery in a well-ventilated area to prevent overheating.

Also read: Best inverter companies in India 2024: Top 10 inverters for continuous power supply at your home

Best value for money inverter battery

The Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo offers exceptional value for money with its 200Ah tall tubular battery and 1100VA inverter. It delivers high efficiency, extended backup, and intelligent battery protection features. Seamless power switching, a 48-month warranty, and hassle-free installation make it a durable and cost-effective choice for home and office power needs.

Best overall inverter battery

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo stands out as the best overall choice for its 900VA pure sine wave inverter, ensuring safe operation of sensitive devices. Paired with a durable 120Ah short tubular battery, it provides consistent, reliable power backup. With digital monitoring and a 36-month warranty, it’s ideal for homes and offices.

Factors to consider when choosing inverter batteries and combos for home

Battery capacity (Ah): Higher capacity batteries (150 Ah, 200 Ah) provide longer backup times, essential for extended power outages.

Inverter power rating (VA/W): Match the inverter's power rating with the total wattage of appliances to ensure uninterrupted performance.

Type of battery: Choose between tall tubular (durable, low maintenance) and flat plate (compact, affordable) batteries based on needs.

Backup time: Select battery capacity and combo based on desired backup time, ensuring sufficient power for extended outages.

Warranty & maintenance: Opt for long warranties (48-60 months) and low-maintenance batteries for reliability and minimal upkeep.

Brand & compatibility: Choose branded inverter-battery combos for better performance, compatibility, and reliable customer support and service.

Top 3 features of the best inverter batteries and combos

Inverter batteries Battery capacity Wattage (Peak load) Warranty Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley 120 Ah 756 watts 36 months (2 years on inverter) Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Battery 150 Ah 150 Watts 36 months (18 months replacement + 18 pro-rata) Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home iCon 1100 200 Ah 756 watts 36 months (2 years on inverter) V-Guard Inverter & Battery Combo 1150 Pure Sine Wave 150 Ah 800 watts 24 months (24 months pro-rata) Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo 1100 VA/12V 200 Ah 924 watts 48 months (24 months replacement + 24 pro-rata) Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo 150 Ah 680 watts 54 months (30 months replacement + 18 pro-rata) Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 PRO Battery 200 Ah 250 Watt hours 48 months (24 months replacement + 24 pro-rata) Luminous Inverlast ILTT20060 Battery 160 Ah 160 KW 60 months (30 months replacement + 30 pro-rata)

FAQs on inverter batteries How long does an inverter battery last? The lifespan of an inverter battery typically ranges from 3 to 5 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and battery type (tubular or flat plate).

Do inverter batteries require maintenance? Yes, most inverter batteries, especially lead-acid ones, need periodic maintenance, such as checking the water level. Maintenance-free batteries like sealed lead-acid types do not require water top-ups.

Can I use any battery with any inverter? No, compatibility is crucial. Always use a battery recommended by the inverter manufacturer to ensure proper performance and avoid damage. Match the battery type (tubular, flat plate) and capacity with the inverter's specifications.

How do I know if my inverter is functioning properly? Check for indicators such as LED lights or a digital display on the inverter. Regularly monitor battery charge levels and performance. If you notice issues like frequent power cuts or strange noises, consult a technician.

