Explore high-speed fans from the best fan brands in India 2025 like Bajaj, Havells and more

Unlike air conditioners, fans consume less electricity while keeping rooms breezy and comfortable in summer. They help disperse heat quickly, reduce humidity, and prevent spaces from feeling stuffy. Reduce reliance on air conditioners with fans from the best fan brands.

The best fan brands like Havells, Crompton and more offer models with features like remote control, adjustable speeds, and silent operation, enhancing convenience. By choosing a high-speed, energy-efficient fan, you can enjoy a cool and refreshing atmosphere while keeping your energy bills low.

We have shortlisted a few fan models from the most reliable fan brands in India in 2025 on Amazon. These trusted brands provide durable and stylish options to suit every space. Explore the top fan brands in India and stay cool effortlessly!

Top picks from the best fan brands in 2025

Best Bajaj fans

Bajaj Fans are known for their durability, efficiency, and modern design. Engineered for high-speed performance and energy savings, they offer a stylish yet rugged build, ensuring long-lasting air comfort. Check out the top fans from Bajaj, one of the best fan brands in 2025.

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is a high-speed, energy-efficient fan designed for optimal air circulation. With a BEE 1-star rating, it consumes only 52 watts of power, ensuring low electricity bills. Its 390 RPM motor delivers quick and consistent cooling, while the wider tip blades enhance airflow for better comfort. The rust-free coating ensures durability, and the 100% copper motor extends its lifespan.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Power Consumption 52 watts Speed 390 RPM Material Metal with rust-free coating Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Energy-efficient with low power consumption Rust-proof design for durability Reasons to avoid Limited speed settings with only three options Basic design compared to premium models Click Here to Buy Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the electric fan functional and worth the price, liking its size and design but having mixed opinions on speed and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because it offers efficient cooling, durability, and energy savings at an affordable price.

The Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a highly efficient, silent, and modern cooling solution for homes. The remote control functionality adds convenience, allowing you to adjust settings effortlessly. With a 5-star energy rating, it consumes only 26 watts, delivering up to 65% energy savings compared to conventional fans. Its BLDC motor ensures whisper-quiet operation and high-speed performance for maximum comfort.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Power Consumption 26 watts Speed High-speed BLDC motor Control Remote-controlled operation Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Extremely energy-efficient with 65% power savings Silent operation for a noise-free experience Reasons to avoid Higher upfront cost compared to regular fans Remote dependency may require battery replacements Click Here to Buy Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan|5 stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans for Home|Remote Control|Upto 65% Energy Saving-26W|High Speed|Silent Operation|2-Yr Warranty White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s quality, value, easy installation, 5-year warranty, and remote. However, opinions vary on functionality, speed, noise, and airflow.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because it offers exceptional energy savings, silent operation, and modern convenience with a remote-controlled BLDC motor, making it an ideal long-term investment for your home.

More fans from Bajaj

Best Atomberg fans

Atomberg Fans are transforming home cooling with cutting-edge technology and energy efficiency. Explore our top picks from Atomberg that offer smart remote controls, modern designs, and silent operation.

With a 5-star BEE rating, the Atomberg Renesa+ 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan consumes just 28 watts at speed 5, saving up to 65% on electricity bills. The smart remote control lets you adjust speed, set a timer, or activate sleep mode effortlessly. With a 2+1 year warranty, this fan delivers superior airflow and long-lasting durability for a comfortable cooling experience.

Specifications Sweep Size 900 mm Power Consumption 28 watts Speed 530 RPM Control Smart IR remote with multiple modes Warranty 2+1 years Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient, saving up to 65% on electricity bills Runs at consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to regular fans Limited blade size may not be suitable for larger rooms Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa+ 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Pearl White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s quality, airflow, and design. They like its remote, efficiency, and value but have mixed views on speed and noise.

Why choose this product?

With silent operation, inverter compatibility, and a sleek LED design, it is an ideal choice for homes, offices, and bedrooms, ensuring uninterrupted airflow and long-term savings.

The Atomberg Renesa Smart Ceiling Fan is an energy-efficient and smart home essential. Powered by BLDC technology, it consumes only 28W at speed 5, saving up to 65% on electricity bills. Its IoT-enabled features allow control via an app, voice commands, or remote. It also runs smoothly even during voltage fluctuations and works three times longer on an inverter.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Air Delivery 235 CMM Speed 360 RPM Power Consumption 28W Control Options Remote, App, Alexa, Google Home Reasons to buy Smart IoT features for easy control via app and voice commands High energy efficiency, reducing electricity costs Reasons to avoid Requires Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for smart features Slightly expensive compared to non-smart fans Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s functionality, style, and ease of use but have mixed opinions on speed, value, noise, performance, and connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because its BLDC motor ensures quiet operation while saving energy, making it a great addition to any modern home.

More fans from Atomberg

Best Havells fans

From ceiling and pedestal fans to wall and exhaust fans, Havells offers a wide range of options with advanced features like remote control and silent operation. Built for reliability, Havells is one of the best fan brands that delivers powerful airflow with long-lasting efficiency.

The Havells Ambrose ES 1200mm Ceiling Fan is designed with a premium metallic finish and decorative trims, it enhances any room’s aesthetics. It features a 100% pure copper motor with double ball bearings for durability and smooth operation. The energy-efficient induction motor ensures high air delivery while consuming minimal electricity. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices, this fan provides excellent ventilation with minimal noise.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Power Consumption Energy-saving induction motor Air Delivery High-speed performance for better cooling Material Aluminium with decorative trims Control Type Button control for easy operation Reasons to buy Stylish premium finish with decorative trims Energy-efficient motor for lower electricity consumption Reasons to avoid No remote or smart control options Slightly higher noise level compared to BLDC fans Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood) 1 Star

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s quality, design, and premium look but have mixed opinions on speed, value, noise, build, and airflow.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because its energy-saving technology reduces power consumption, making it a cost-effective and stylish cooling solution.

The Havells Ambrose ES 1200mm Ceiling Fan in Chrome offers a sleek matt finish with a stylish decorative design. It is equipped with a 100% pure copper motor and double ball bearings. The energy-efficient induction motor consumes only 52 watts, making it a power-saving option for homes and offices. Designed for optimum air delivery even at low voltage, this fan, from one of the best fan brands is an excellent choice.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Power Consumption 52 watts Air Delivery High-speed cooling performance Material Aluminium with decorative trims Special Feature Works efficiently even at low voltage Reasons to buy Premium matt finish with a stylish decorative design Energy-efficient motor ensures lower electricity bills Reasons to avoid No remote or smart control features Slightly noisy at high speed Click Here to Buy Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Chrome) 1 Star

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s build, design, and value. They like its premium look and performance but have mixed opinions on speed and airflow.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because the energy-saving motor ensures powerful air circulation while reducing electricity consumption.

More fans from Havells

Best Crompton fans

Crompton Fans are known for their powerful performance and durability. Advanced features like anti-dust coating, silent operation, and remote control add to their convenience. Crompton is one of the best fan brands in 2025 to deliver consistent cooling and long-lasting comfort.

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a high-performance, energy-efficient fan designed for modern homes. Featuring ActivBLDC technology, it consumes just 35 watts of power while delivering superior airflow with a speed of 340 RPM and 220 CMM air delivery. It comes with a point-anywhere RF remote, allowing easy control without direct pointing.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Power Consumption 35 watts Air Delivery 220 CMM with 340 RPM speed Control Type RF Remote with timer and sleep mode Material Anti-rust aluminum blades Reasons to buy Highly energy efficient with 50 percent electricity savings Remote control with multiple modes for convenience Reasons to avoid No smart or app-based control options Some users may find the remote response inconsistent Click Here to Buy Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the fan reliable and efficient, appreciating its design and airflow. However, some report remote issues, with mixed views on value, speed, and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because it combines energy efficiency, durability, and convenience. With just 35 watts of power consumption, it significantly cuts down electricity costs while ensuring high-speed air delivery.

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan features ActivBLDC technology, consuming just 35 watts while delivering superior airflow at 340 RPM and 220 CMM. Its RF remote allows easy control from anywhere in the room, offering convenience with hyper mode, sleep mode, and timer functions. This fan reduces energy consumption by 50 percent, making it a cost-effective and powerful cooling solution.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Power Consumption 35 watts Air Delivery 220 CMM with 340 RPM speed Control Type RF Remote with multiple modes Material Anti-rust aluminium blades Reasons to buy Highly energy efficient with significant electricity savings Remote-controlled with advanced modes for convenience Reasons to avoid Limited to three-speed settings Slightly higher noise level at 60 dB Click Here to Buy Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | White Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the fan reliable and efficient, appreciating its design and airflow. However, some report remote issues and have mixed views on value, speed, and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because the low power consumption reduces electricity bills, while the high-speed motor ensures optimal cooling.

More fans from Crompton

Best Orient fans

Designed for durability and long-lasting comfort, Orient Fans ensure a cool and refreshing experience while enhancing your interiors. Check out the fans from Orient, one of the best fan brands in India in our curated list below.

With a power consumption of just 26W at the highest speed, this Orient fan reduces electricity bills by up to 65%. It features speed indicator LED lights for easy night-time adjustments and a smart remote for convenient control, including timer settings and boost mode. Its BLDC motor ensures longevity, silent operation, and 2X longer runtime on inverters.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Power Consumption 26W (at max speed) Air Delivery 220 CMM with 370 RPM speed Control Type Smart remote with timer and boost mode Material Anti-rust aluminium blades Reasons to buy Runs longer on inverter power Speed indicator LED lights for convenience Reasons to avoid Paid installation service Limited to 15-feet remote range Click Here to Buy Orient Electric I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote & LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan with High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Space Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s build, design, and superb speed. They find it durable, energy-efficient, and easy to control with the remote.

Why choose this product?

This fan is perfect for those looking for a stylish, cost-saving, and feature-rich ceiling fan.

Orient Electric Apex Prime 1200 mm Fan is a budget-friendly option with a powerful 350 RPM motor and 210 CMM air delivery. Rust-proof aluminium blades ensure durability, while the double ball bearing system guarantees smooth operation. The classic design with decorative trims blends well with modern interiors. Backed by a 5-year warranty, this fan offers excellent performance at an affordable price.

Specifications Blade Size 1200 mm Motor Speed 370 RPM Power Consumption 26W Air Delivery 220 CMM Control Type Remote Control with Timer Function Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient, saving up to 65 percent on electricity bills Smart remote with multiple controls for added convenience Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price compared to traditional induction fans Paid installation service may be an extra cost for some users Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers see the fan as a good investment, appreciating its quality, durability, and easy installation. However, opinions vary on functionality, speed, noise, and airflow.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product because the BLDC motor ensures smooth operation, and the smart remote makes adjustments effortless.

More fans from Orient

How do I determine the right blade size for my room?

The blade size should match the room’s dimensions for effective cooling. For small rooms up to 75 sq. ft., a 900 mm fan works best. Medium rooms between 75-150 sq. ft. require a 1200 mm fan, the most common size. Larger rooms above 150 sq. ft. need 1400 mm blades for adequate airflow. High ceilings may require a downrod for better air circulation. Choosing the right size ensures uniform cooling without energy wastage.

Are remote-controlled fans better than traditional ceiling fans?

Remote-controlled fans offer convenience with features like speed adjustment, timer settings, and sleep mode. They eliminate the need for wall switches, making them ideal for bedrooms and living spaces. Traditional ceiling fans, on the other hand, are more budget-friendly but lack smart features. If ease of use and energy efficiency are priorities, remote-controlled fans, especially BLDC models, are a great choice. However, if you prefer a simple, cost-effective option, traditional pull-chain or switch-operated fans work well.

How much power should a ceiling fan consume for energy efficiency?

Energy-efficient ceiling fans consume between 26W to 50W, depending on the model. BLDC (Brushless DC) motor fans are the best for energy savings, using around 26-35W, cutting electricity costs by up to 65 percent. Standard induction motor fans usually consume 70W or more. If you want long-term savings, choose a fan with a BEE star rating.

Factors to consider while buying a fan from the best fan brands

When buying a fan from the best fan brands, consider these key factors

Energy efficiency: Opt for BLDC motor fans to save on electricity bills while ensuring powerful performance.

Air delivery & speed: Check the CMM (Cubic Meter per Minute) rating for effective cooling and airflow.

Blade design & material: Aerodynamically designed blades with anti-dust, rust-resistant coatings improve durability and efficiency.

Smart features: IoT-enabled fans with remote, app, and voice control offer convenience.

Noise levels: A silent motor ensures a peaceful environment, especially for bedrooms and offices.

Inverter compatibility: Fans that run longer on inverters provide uninterrupted comfort during power cuts.

Brand warranty & after-sales service: Reliable brands offer warranties and customer support for hassle-free maintenance.

FAQs on best fan brands What type of motor is best for ceiling fans? BLDC motors are the best for energy efficiency, consuming 50-65% less power than traditional induction motors. They offer noiseless operation, better speed control, and longer durability.

How important is the air delivery rate in a fan? A higher air delivery rate (CMM) ensures better cooling. Look for a fan with at least 210-230 CMM for optimal airflow in standard-sized rooms.

Are high-speed fans better than standard-speed fans? High-speed fans (350-400 RPM) provide faster airflow, making them ideal for hot climates. However, they may consume more power compared to BLDC energy-efficient fans.

How do I choose the right fan for low ceilings? For low ceilings, choose a hugger or flush-mounted ceiling fan without a downrod. Opt for models with high-speed performance to ensure sufficient airflow.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.