Explore high-speed fans from the best fan brands in India 2025 like Bajaj, Havells and more
Feb 19, 2025 04:53 PM IST
Choosing a high-speed, energy-efficient fan from the best fan brand ensures a comfortable, breezy environment throughout the summer.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa+ 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Pearl White) View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood) 1 Star View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
Orient Electric I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote & LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan with High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Space Grey View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan|5 stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans for Home|Remote Control|Upto 65% Energy Saving-26W|High Speed|Silent Operation|2-Yr Warranty White View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | White Black View Details
|
₹2,826.44
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Chrome) 1 Star View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan|5 stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans for Home|Remote Control|Upto 65% Energy Saving-26W|High Speed|Silent Operation|2-Yr Warranty White View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Bajaj Maxima 600 mm Ceiling Fan (Brown) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Bajaj Regal Gold NXG 4 Blade Matt Ivory 1200 mm Ceiling Fan View Details
|
₹3,549
|
|
|
Bajaj Edge Hs Neo Deco Ee 1200Mm (48) Ceiling Fans For Home |Bee 1 Stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan|Unique Deco Trims|Rust Free Coating|Highspeed| 2-Yr Warranty Choko Brown View Details
|
₹2,130
|
|
|
Bajaj Brezza 425 1200mm Matt Brown Ceiling Fan View Details
|
₹2,446
|
|
|
Bajaj Pygmy Mini Fan 110mm | USB Charging Fan | Multi-Clip Function | Rechargeable Fan| Battery Fan| 4-Hr Back-up| Silent Operation| Longer Battery Life| Energy Efficient| Portable Fan| Blue Table Fan View Details
|
₹1,124
|
|
|
Bajaj. Aluminum Tez MK 2 Farrata/Pedestal Fan (Black) View Details
|
₹3,649
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa+ 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Pearl White) View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Elite Smart 1200 Pearl White View Details
|
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
atomberg Ameza 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (White & Black) View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 1+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood) 1 Star View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Chrome) 1 Star View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White) View Details
|
₹7,099
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Look, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand|(Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) 1 Star View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper|Remote Control | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight) View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling Fan | Best fan in 4 Blade, Premium Finish Decorative Fan, High Air Delivery | Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 2, Bronze Gold) View Details
|
₹7,100
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | White Black View Details
|
₹2,826.44
|
|
|
Crompton Highspeed Toro 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Anti-Dust | Active Power Technology | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Magic Brown View Details
|
₹2,988
|
|
|
Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ DECO 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details
|
₹1,649
|
|
|
Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Lustre Brown), Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,439.93
|
|
|
Crompton PREMION AURA2 DESIGNER 2D BROCADE DESIGN ANTIDUST1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Rose Gold) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details
|
₹3,539
|
|
|
Crompton PREMION AURA2 PRIME 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Pearl White Titanium) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details
|
₹3,349
|
|
|
Crompton Surebreeze Optimus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Active Power Technology | Anti-Rust | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Shimmer Carbon View Details
|
₹2,355.19
|
|
|
Crompton Ariyabriz 600 mm (24 inch) High Speed 4-Blade Anti Rust Small Ceiling Fan (Dark Raisin) View Details
|
₹1,949
|
|
|
Orient Electric I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote & LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan with High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Space Grey View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | White View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Orient Electric’s 1200 mm Pacific Air Déco| Decorative ceiling fan | Powerful airflow| BEE Star Rated | 2-year warranty | Smoke Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Orient Electric I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote & LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan with High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Topaz Gold View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Orient Electric Newly Launched 1200 mm Aeon BLDC PRO, Anti-Dust Designer Ceiling fan with Remote & 5 yrs Warranty by Orient, Boost mode for Quick Cooling & High Air Delivery - Pixel White View Details
|
₹4,599
|
|
View More Products