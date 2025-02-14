Menu Explore
Havells BLDC fans to ensure energy efficiency during upcoming summer: 10 options for you

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 14, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Discover the top Havells BLDC fans with energy-efficient cooling and modern features to make an informed decision for your home or office.

Best Overall Product

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Havells 1200mm Glaze BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

Best Value For Money

Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White) View Details checkDetails

₹7,099

Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Havells 1200mm Elio Prime BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pinewood Pearl White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper|Remote Control | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

Havells is a renowned brand in the fan industry, offering a wide range of BLDC fans designed for energy efficiency and superior performance. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 Havells BLDC fans available in the market, highlighting their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed purchase decision. Whether you're looking for a stylish decorative fan or a high-speed fan with remote control, we've got you covered with comprehensive details on each product.

Havells BLDC fans are effective and energy efficient. (Pexels)
Havells BLDC fans are effective and energy efficient. (Pexels)

The Havells Ambrose Control Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish addition to any room, featuring a contemporary design and energy-efficient BLDC motor. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it provides optimal air delivery and is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms. The fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation and offers a silent performance, making it perfect for bedrooms or living rooms.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Remote Control
Yes
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Stylish and modern design

Energy-efficient BLDC motor

Remote control for convenient operation

Reasons to avoid

May be relatively expensive compared to conventional fans

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood)

The Havells 1200mm Glaze Ceiling Fan is designed for superior air delivery and a sleek, modern look. Equipped with a powerful BLDC motor, it offers energy-efficient performance and comes with a durable build for long-lasting use. The fan features a unique design with a metallic finish, adding a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Design
Metallic finish
Power Consumption
40-50 watts

Reasons to buy

Superior air delivery

Energy-efficient BLDC motor

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options available

Havells 1200mm Glaze BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)

The Havells Stealth Controlled Ceiling Fan is a high-performance BLDC fan with advanced features for efficient cooling. It comes with a unique aerodynamic design and provides silent operation, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. The fan also offers remote control for convenient speed and timer settings.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Design
Aerodynamic
Remote Control
Yes

Reasons to buy

Advanced aerodynamic design

Silent operation

Convenient remote control

Reasons to avoid

May be relatively expensive compared to standard fans

Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White)

The Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan with a decorative design, perfect for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your home. It features a BLDC motor for optimal performance and comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind. The fan is designed to deliver superior air circulation while operating quietly.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Design
Decorative
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Stylish decorative design

Energy-efficient BLDC motor

Quiet operation

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options available

Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)

The Havells Ceiling Controlled Fan is a modern and energy-efficient fan with advanced features for convenient operation. It comes with a remote control for easy speed and timer settings, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience. With a powerful BLDC motor, the fan delivers superior air circulation while consuming minimal energy.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Control
Remote control
Power Consumption
40-50 watts

Reasons to buy

Modern design

Convenient remote control

Energy-efficient BLDC motor

Reasons to avoid

May be relatively expensive compared to traditional fans

Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Grey)

The Havells Controlled Delivery Warranty Pinewood Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan that offers a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics. With a contemporary design and a durable build, it provides reliable air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The fan is equipped with a powerful BLDC motor for efficient cooling.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Design
Contemporary
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Stylish contemporary design

Energy-efficient BLDC motor

Durable build

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options available

Havells 1200mm Elio Prime BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pinewood Pearl White)

The HAVELLS Decorative Ceiling Fan is a high-quality fan with a decorative design and energy-efficient performance. It features a copper finish and provides superior air delivery for optimal comfort. With a remote control for easy operation and a durable build, this fan is an excellent choice for modern homes and offices.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Design
Decorative
Finish
Copper

Reasons to buy

High-quality decorative design

Energy-efficient performance

Remote control for easy operation

Reasons to avoid

May be relatively expensive compared to standard fans

Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper|Remote Control | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight)

Best 3 features of the top Havells BLDC fans:

Havells BLDC fansDesignMotorRemote Control
Havells Ambrose Control Decorative Ceiling FanModernBLDCYes
Havells 1200mm Glaze Ceiling FanMetallic finishBLDCNo
Havells Stealth Controlled Ceiling FanAerodynamicBLDCYes
Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling FanDecorativeBLDCNo
Havells Ceiling Controlled FanModernBLDCYes
Havells Controlled Delivery Warranty Pinewood FanContemporaryBLDCNo
HAVELLS Decorative Ceiling FanDecorativeBLDCYes

FAQs on havells bldc fan

  • What is the power consumption of these fans?

    The power consumption of Havells BLDC fans ranges from 40 to 50 watts, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings.

  • Do these fans come with a warranty?

    Yes, all Havells BLDC fans mentioned in the article come with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind and reliable performance.

  • Are these fans suitable for large rooms?

    Yes, the 1200mm sweep size and powerful BLDC motors make these fans suitable for medium to large-sized rooms, providing optimal air circulation and cooling.

  • Do these fans operate silently?

    Yes, Havells BLDC fans are designed to operate quietly, ensuring a peaceful and comfortable environment in your home or office.

