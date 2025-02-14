Havells is a renowned brand in the fan industry, offering a wide range of BLDC fans designed for energy efficiency and superior performance. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 Havells BLDC fans available in the market, highlighting their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed purchase decision. Whether you're looking for a stylish decorative fan or a high-speed fan with remote control, we've got you covered with comprehensive details on each product. Havells BLDC fans are effective and energy efficient. (Pexels)

The Havells Ambrose Control Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish addition to any room, featuring a contemporary design and energy-efficient BLDC motor. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it provides optimal air delivery and is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms. The fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation and offers a silent performance, making it perfect for bedrooms or living rooms.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Motor BLDC Remote Control Yes Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Stylish and modern design Energy-efficient BLDC motor Remote control for convenient operation Reasons to avoid May be relatively expensive compared to conventional fans Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood)

The Havells 1200mm Glaze Ceiling Fan is designed for superior air delivery and a sleek, modern look. Equipped with a powerful BLDC motor, it offers energy-efficient performance and comes with a durable build for long-lasting use. The fan features a unique design with a metallic finish, adding a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Motor BLDC Design Metallic finish Power Consumption 40-50 watts Reasons to buy Superior air delivery Energy-efficient BLDC motor Sleek and modern design Reasons to avoid Limited color options available Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Glaze BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)

The Havells Stealth Controlled Ceiling Fan is a high-performance BLDC fan with advanced features for efficient cooling. It comes with a unique aerodynamic design and provides silent operation, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. The fan also offers remote control for convenient speed and timer settings.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Motor BLDC Design Aerodynamic Remote Control Yes Reasons to buy Advanced aerodynamic design Silent operation Convenient remote control Reasons to avoid May be relatively expensive compared to standard fans Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White)

The Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan with a decorative design, perfect for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your home. It features a BLDC motor for optimal performance and comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind. The fan is designed to deliver superior air circulation while operating quietly.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Motor BLDC Design Decorative Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Stylish decorative design Energy-efficient BLDC motor Quiet operation Reasons to avoid Limited color options available Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)

The Havells Ceiling Controlled Fan is a modern and energy-efficient fan with advanced features for convenient operation. It comes with a remote control for easy speed and timer settings, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience. With a powerful BLDC motor, the fan delivers superior air circulation while consuming minimal energy.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Motor BLDC Control Remote control Power Consumption 40-50 watts Reasons to buy Modern design Convenient remote control Energy-efficient BLDC motor Reasons to avoid May be relatively expensive compared to traditional fans Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Grey)

The Havells Controlled Delivery Warranty Pinewood Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan that offers a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics. With a contemporary design and a durable build, it provides reliable air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The fan is equipped with a powerful BLDC motor for efficient cooling.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Motor BLDC Design Contemporary Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Stylish contemporary design Energy-efficient BLDC motor Durable build Reasons to avoid Limited color options available Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Elio Prime BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pinewood Pearl White)

The HAVELLS Decorative Ceiling Fan is a high-quality fan with a decorative design and energy-efficient performance. It features a copper finish and provides superior air delivery for optimal comfort. With a remote control for easy operation and a durable build, this fan is an excellent choice for modern homes and offices.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Motor BLDC Design Decorative Finish Copper Reasons to buy High-quality decorative design Energy-efficient performance Remote control for easy operation Reasons to avoid May be relatively expensive compared to standard fans Click Here to Buy Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper|Remote Control | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight)

Best 3 features of the top Havells BLDC fans:

Havells BLDC fans Design Motor Remote Control Havells Ambrose Control Decorative Ceiling Fan Modern BLDC Yes Havells 1200mm Glaze Ceiling Fan Metallic finish BLDC No Havells Stealth Controlled Ceiling Fan Aerodynamic BLDC Yes Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan Decorative BLDC No Havells Ceiling Controlled Fan Modern BLDC Yes Havells Controlled Delivery Warranty Pinewood Fan Contemporary BLDC No HAVELLS Decorative Ceiling Fan Decorative BLDC Yes

FAQs on havells bldc fan What is the power consumption of these fans? The power consumption of Havells BLDC fans ranges from 40 to 50 watts, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings.

Do these fans come with a warranty? Yes, all Havells BLDC fans mentioned in the article come with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind and reliable performance.

Are these fans suitable for large rooms? Yes, the 1200mm sweep size and powerful BLDC motors make these fans suitable for medium to large-sized rooms, providing optimal air circulation and cooling.

Do these fans operate silently? Yes, Havells BLDC fans are designed to operate quietly, ensuring a peaceful and comfortable environment in your home or office.

