Havells is a renowned brand in the fan industry, offering a wide range of BLDC fans designed for energy efficiency and superior performance. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 Havells BLDC fans available in the market, highlighting their features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed purchase decision. Whether you're looking for a stylish decorative fan or a high-speed fan with remote control, we've got you covered with comprehensive details on each product.
The Havells Ambrose Control Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish addition to any room, featuring a contemporary design and energy-efficient BLDC motor. With a sweep size of 1200mm, it provides optimal air delivery and is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms. The fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation and offers a silent performance, making it perfect for bedrooms or living rooms.
Specifications
Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Remote Control
Yes
Warranty
2 years
Reasons to buy
Stylish and modern design
Energy-efficient BLDC motor
Remote control for convenient operation
Reasons to avoid
May be relatively expensive compared to conventional fans
Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood)
The Havells 1200mm Glaze Ceiling Fan is designed for superior air delivery and a sleek, modern look. Equipped with a powerful BLDC motor, it offers energy-efficient performance and comes with a durable build for long-lasting use. The fan features a unique design with a metallic finish, adding a touch of elegance to any room.
Havells 1200mm Glaze BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)
The Havells Stealth Controlled Ceiling Fan is a high-performance BLDC fan with advanced features for efficient cooling. It comes with a unique aerodynamic design and provides silent operation, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. The fan also offers remote control for convenient speed and timer settings.
Specifications
Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Design
Aerodynamic
Remote Control
Yes
Reasons to buy
Advanced aerodynamic design
Silent operation
Convenient remote control
Reasons to avoid
May be relatively expensive compared to standard fans
Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White)
The Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan with a decorative design, perfect for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your home. It features a BLDC motor for optimal performance and comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind. The fan is designed to deliver superior air circulation while operating quietly.
Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)
The Havells Ceiling Controlled Fan is a modern and energy-efficient fan with advanced features for convenient operation. It comes with a remote control for easy speed and timer settings, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience. With a powerful BLDC motor, the fan delivers superior air circulation while consuming minimal energy.
Specifications
Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Control
Remote control
Power Consumption
40-50 watts
Reasons to buy
Modern design
Convenient remote control
Energy-efficient BLDC motor
Reasons to avoid
May be relatively expensive compared to traditional fans
Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Grey)
The Havells Controlled Delivery Warranty Pinewood Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan that offers a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics. With a contemporary design and a durable build, it provides reliable air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The fan is equipped with a powerful BLDC motor for efficient cooling.
Havells 1200mm Elio Prime BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pinewood Pearl White)
The HAVELLS Decorative Ceiling Fan is a high-quality fan with a decorative design and energy-efficient performance. It features a copper finish and provides superior air delivery for optimal comfort. With a remote control for easy operation and a durable build, this fan is an excellent choice for modern homes and offices.
Specifications
Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor
BLDC
Design
Decorative
Finish
Copper
Reasons to buy
High-quality decorative design
Energy-efficient performance
Remote control for easy operation
Reasons to avoid
May be relatively expensive compared to standard fans
