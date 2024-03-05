Orient ceiling fan: Top 7 picks for a summer friendly, comfortable home

Make your home summer-proof with the best ceiling fans that can give you cool and comfortable space without even burning a hole in your pocket. And in case you are looking to buy the best ceiling fan, you can always trust Orient ceiling fan. Orient Ceiling Fans are renowned for their exceptional quality, performance, and innovative designs. The range of the Orient ceiling fans caters to a variety of needs and preferences, whether it's for a stylish modern living room, a traditional bedroom, or an outdoor space. Trust Orient ceiling fan when it comes to buying the best ceiling fan

Apart from being energy-efficient, these fans provide excellent air circulation. In addition to being cost-effective, Orient fans are equipped with advanced technologies such as BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motors, which further enhance their efficiency and durability. Another astonishing feature of the Orient ceiling fans is that its design and colour matches every home decor, so it is just perfect for your living space as well.

From sleek and contemporary designs with metallic finishes to classic and elegant models with intricate detailing, there's something for everyone. They also come in various sizes to fit different room dimensions, ensuring optimal air circulation and comfort. So, if you are planning to buy Orient ceiling fans, then here are our top 7 picks.

1. Orient Electric Apex Prime ceiling fan

The Orient Electric Apex Prime ceiling fan is a stylish and efficient addition to any room. With its sleek design and high-quality construction, this fan not only enhances the aesthetics of your space but also provides excellent air circulation. The fan features a powerful motor that ensures robust performance even at low voltages, making it ideal for areas with fluctuating power supply. Its wide blades are designed to deliver maximum air thrust, keeping your room cool and comfortable. The Apex Prime fan also comes with a durable powder-coated finish that adds to its longevity and makes it easy to clean.

Specifications of the Orient Electric Apex Prime:

Blade Sweep: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Speed: 370 RPM

370 RPM Power Consumption: 78 Watts

78 Watts Air Delivery: 230 CMM

230 CMM Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design No remote control included Efficient air circulation Durable construction

2. Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor ceiling fan

The Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor ceiling fan is a perfect blend of elegance and performance. Designed to complement modern interiors, this fan features a unique blade design and a stylish metallic finish. The fan is equipped with a powerful motor that ensures excellent air delivery, making it suitable for large rooms. Its wide blades are designed to provide uniform air circulation, keeping your space cool and comfortable. The Pacific Air Decor fan also comes with a remote control for added convenience, allowing you to adjust speed and settings effortlessly.

Specifications of the Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor:

Blade Sweep: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Speed: 380 RPM

380 RPM Power Consumption: 70 Watts

70 Watts Air Delivery: 230 CMM

230 CMM Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design Higher power consumption Remote control included Powerful motor

3. Orient Electric 1200 mm ceiling fan

The Orient Electric 1200 mm ceiling fan is a classic and reliable choice for any room. With its simple yet timeless design, this fan blends seamlessly into various décor styles. The fan features a high-speed motor that ensures quick and efficient air circulation, making it ideal for hot summer days. Its wide blades are designed to deliver maximum air thrust, keeping your room cool and comfortable. The 1200 mm fan also comes with a sturdy construction that ensures durability and longevity.

Specifications of the Orient Electric 1200 mm Ceiling Fan:

Blade Sweep: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Speed: 380 RPM

380 RPM Power Consumption: 70 Watts

70 Watts Air Delivery: 210 CMM

210 CMM Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic design No remote control included Efficient air circulation Sturdy construction

4. Orient Electric Laurel 1200 MM BEE

The Orient Electric Laurel 1200 MM BEE ceiling fan is a blend of elegance and energy efficiency. With its sleek and modern design, this fan adds a touch of sophistication to any room. The fan features a powerful motor that ensures efficient air circulation, making it suitable for medium to large spaces. Its wide blades are designed to deliver maximum air thrust, keeping your room cool and comfortable. The Laurel 1200 MM BEE fan also comes with a BEE 5-star rating, indicating its energy-saving capabilities and environmental friendliness.

Specifications of the Orient Electric Laurel 1200 MM BEE:

Blade Sweep: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Speed: 380 RPM

380 RPM Power Consumption: 60 Watts

60 Watts Air Delivery: 230 CMM

230 CMM BEE Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design No remote control included Energy-efficient (5-star BEE rating) Powerful motor

5. Orient Electric Wendy ceiling fan

The Orient Electric Wendy ceiling fan is a stylish and efficient addition to any room. With its contemporary design and vibrant colour options, this fan adds a pop of personality to your space. The fan features a powerful motor that ensures excellent air circulation, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. Its wide blades are designed to provide uniform air distribution, keeping your room cool and comfortable. The Wendy fan also comes with a remote control for added convenience, allowing you to adjust speed and settings with ease.

Specifications of the Orient Electric Wendy:

Blade Sweep: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Speed: 320 RPM

320 RPM Power Consumption: 70 Watts

70 Watts Air Delivery: 210 CMM

210 CMM Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colour options Lower motor speed Remote control included Contemporary design

6. Orient Electric’s 1320 mm Aerostorm ceiling fan

The Orient Electric’s 1320 mm Aerostorm ceiling fan is a powerful and stylish cooling solution for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its aerodynamic blade design, this fan provides high-speed air circulation, ensuring quick and effective cooling. The fan features a powerful motor that operates silently, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms. Its wide blades are designed to deliver maximum air thrust, keeping your space cool and comfortable even during the hottest days. The Aerostorm fan also comes with a durable construction that ensures longevity and reliability.

Specifications of the Orient Electric’s 1320 mm Aerostorm:

Blade Sweep: 1320 mm

1320 mm Motor Speed: 310 RPM

310 RPM Power Consumption: 72 Watts

72 Watts Air Delivery: 300 CMM

300 CMM Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air circulation Higher power consumption Silent operation

7. Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium ceiling fan is designed for those who value peace and quiet. With its innovative noise reduction technology, this fan operates almost silently, creating a peaceful environment in your room. The fan features a unique blade design that ensures efficient air circulation without the noise. Its wide blades are designed to provide uniform air distribution, keeping your space cool and comfortable. The Aeroquiet fan also comes with a remote control for added convenience, allowing you to adjust speed and settings effortlessly.

Specifications of the Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium:

Blade Sweep: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Speed: 310 RPM

310 RPM Power Consumption: 62 Watts

62 Watts Air Delivery: 230 CMM

230 CMM Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Noiseless operation Lower air delivery Remote control included Innovative blade design

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Blade Sweep Motor Speed Power Consumption Orient Electric Apex Prime ceiling fan 1200 mm 370 RPM 78 Watts Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor ceiling fan 1200 mm 380 RPM 70 Watts Orient Electric 1200 mm ceiling fan 1200 mm 380 RPM 70 Watts Orient Electric Laurel 1200 MM BEE 1200 mm 380 RPM 60 Watts Orient Electric Wendy ceiling fan 1200 mm 320 RPM 70 Watts Orient Electric’s 1320 mm Aerostorm ceiling fan 1320 mm 310 RPM 72 Watts Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium Ceiling Fan 1200 mm 310 RPM 62 Watts

Best value for money

Among these options, the Orient Electric Laurel 1200 MM BEE stands out as the best value for money. With a 5-star BEE rating and a power consumption of just 60 Watts, this fan offers excellent energy efficiency without compromising on performance. Its 1200 mm blade sweep and 380 RPM motor speed ensure effective air circulation, making it a smart and cost-effective choice for any home.

Best overall product

The Orient Electric Apex Prime ceiling fan emerges as the best overall product in this line up. With a blade sweep of 1200 mm, motor speed of 370 RPM, and power consumption of 78 Watts, this fan strikes a perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency. It also offers a high air delivery of 230 CMM, ensuring maximum comfort in any room. The 2-year warranty adds to its appeal, making it a reliable and top-performing ceiling fan.

How to find the best Orient ceiling fans

When looking for the best Orient ceiling fan, there are a few key factors to consider:

Blade Sweep: Choose a fan with an appropriate blade sweep size based on the room size. Larger rooms require fans with bigger blade sweeps for effective air circulation.

Motor Speed: Look for fans with higher RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) for better air delivery and cooling efficiency.

Power Consumption: Opt for fans with lower power consumption to save on electricity bills.

Additional Features: Consider features like BEE rating, noise level, design, and warranty for added convenience and peace of mind.

