Best inverter battery: Top 10 options for uninterrupted power from Okaya, Luminous and more

Invest in a reliable inverter battery to keep your home powered up during outages. If your area experiences frequent power outages then having a dependable power backup is essential. A reliable battery not only offers continuous power but also offers efficiency. Buy a battery that lasts longer and also comes with safety features. Checking all this in every option available online is not easy. That's where this list steps in, we listed the best inverter batteries from the brands which ensure long life and safety so you can buy them without a doubt in mind. Essential factors to consider when choosing the perfect inverter battery for your home or office.

The Livguard IT 1584TT is a high-performance 150Ah tall tubular inverter battery designed for reliable power backup. Built with a leak-proof PPCP design and water level indicators, it offers superior durability and low maintenance. Ideal for homes, offices, and shops, it supports heavy-duty usage with excellent overcharge tolerance and a long lifespan.

Specifications Capacity 150Ah/12V Type Tall Tubular Warranty 84 months Dimensions 505x188x410 mm Weight 54.2 kg Reasons to buy Long 7-year warranty Compatible with all inverter types Reasons to avoid Heavy (54.2 kg) Requires regular water level checks

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the inverter’s quality, performance, and battery backup, appreciating its overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

With excellent quality, strong performance, and reliable battery backup, this inverter offers great value and functionality for everyday use.

The Genus Carbon GCT265X is a high-capacity 240Ah tall tubular inverter battery with advanced nano technology, offering fast charging and long-lasting performance. Designed for homes and offices, it delivers reliable power during frequent outages and lasts up to 6–7 years with proper maintenance. Built with premium materials, it ensures durability and efficiency. Plus, enjoy hassle-free automatic warranty registration with no need to retain purchase documents.

Specifications Capacity 240Ah / 2880Wh Type Tall Tubular Warranty 60 months Technology Nano Technology for faster charging Wattage 2880Wh Reasons to buy Long life (6–7 years with proper maintenance) Automatic warranty registration, no bill required Reasons to avoid Heavy and bulky due to high capacity Preventive maintenance plans may cost extra

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the inverter’s long battery life, quality, and performance, noting a 32-hour backup for 800VA power consumption. Some have mixed opinions on reliability.

Why choose this product?

With impressive battery life and strong performance for extended backup, this inverter is ideal for power needs, though reliability experiences may vary.

The Luminous RC 18000ST is a high-capacity 150Ah short tubular inverter battery, perfect for homes, offices, and shops. Offering reliable power backup, it’s easy to install and requires minimal maintenance. Designed for durability, this battery ensures long-term performance with a comprehensive 36-month warranty, including 18 months of full replacement and 18 months of pro-rata coverage.

Specifications Capacity 150Ah / 12V Battery Type Short Tubular Warranty 36 months Application Home, office, shop Reasons to buy Versatile for different settings Minimal maintenance required Reasons to avoid Moderate warranty period compared to others May not be suitable for very heavy-duty use

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider the battery a good value for money, appreciating its power backup, easy installation, and good luminosity, though opinions on battery life vary.

Why choose this product?

With excellent charging speed, reliable power backup, and easy installation, this battery is a worthwhile investment, though battery life experiences may differ.

The Livguard IT 1636STJ is a 160Ah short tubular jumbo inverter battery offering reliable power backup for homes, offices, and shops. Built with a leak-proof PPCP design, it ensures durability and efficient performance. With a 36-month warranty (18 months flat replacement + 18 months pro-rata), this battery is ideal for heavy-duty use and requires minimal maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 160Ah / 12v Type Short tubular jumbo Warranty 36 months Dimensions 505x188x367 mm Reasons to buy Highly efficient and durable Suitable for both square wave and sine wave inverters Reasons to avoid Heavier compared to similar models Requires regular water level checks

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the inverter’s quality, 7-hour battery backup, and ease of installation, with many considering it great value for money. Some report occasional issues.

Why choose this product?

With reliable performance, long battery life, and easy setup, this inverter offers great value, though some users have mentioned occasional functionality concerns.

The Luminous Inverlast ILTT28060 is a rugged 250Ah tall tubular inverter battery designed for homes, offices, and shops. Built with rugged construction and advanced features like oxidation-resistant gauntlets and a puncture-resistant separator, this battery ensures durability and long-lasting performance. Offering a comprehensive 5-year warranty, it requires minimal maintenance and is easy to install, making it a reliable power backup solution.

Specifications Capacity 250Ah / 12V Type Tall tubular Warranty 60 months Dimentions 50.2x19.1x44cm Electrolyte volume 20 litres Reasons to buy High capacity for longer power backup Strong, durable construction with minimal maintenance Reasons to avoid Large and bulky design Requires regular water level checks

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the inverter’s long battery life, excellent functionality, and value for money, stating it performs well and is worth the price.

Why choose this product?

With long-lasting battery life and reliable performance, this inverter offers great value, making it a worthwhile investment for homes and offices.

The Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 is a reliable 150Ah tall tubular inverter battery, perfect for homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 1800Wh and a durable design, it provides long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance. The battery features easy installation and comes with a 48-month warranty, ensuring peace of mind and dependable power backup.

Specifications Capacity 150Ah / 12V Wattage 1800Wh Warranty 48 months Application Home, offices, shops Installation easy setup Reasons to buy Durable with low maintenance Versatile for various settings Reasons to avoid Warranty is shorter compared to other models May not be ideal for heavy-duty applications

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the inverter’s build quality and value for money, noting its reliable performance as an economical choice for homes, though opinions on battery life vary.

Why choose this product?

This inverter offers great value with solid build quality and reliable performance, making it an ideal economical option for home use.

The Genus Hallabol GTT250 is a high-performance 220Ah tall tubular inverter battery designed for home, office, or solar use. Offering fast charging and long-lasting power backup, it provides 2640Wh capacity and is built to withstand frequent power cuts. With a 48-month warranty (24 months full replacement + 24 months pro-rata), it ensures reliable performance and minimal maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 220Ah/12V Wattage 2640 Wh Warranty 48 months Application Home, office, solar Installtion Easy setup Reasons to buy Premium quality and fast charging Automatic warranty registration, no need for bill Reasons to avoid Heavier than some alternatives Preventive maintenance plans may incur additional costs

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the inverter's performance, battery backup, and value for money, appreciating its reliability, easy installation, and attractive design.

Why choose this product?

With strong performance, long battery backup, and easy installation, this inverter offers great value and a sleek appearance, making it a reliable choice for any space.

The OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 is a next-generation 140Ah super jumbo tubular battery designed for homes, offices, and shops. Built for durability, it’s ideal for tight spaces with a compact design. Featuring advanced electrolyte management and a spill-free water topping system, it reduces maintenance time and effort. This battery also offers faster recharge times (15% quicker) and longer backup durations, backed by a 48-month warranty.

Specifications Capacity 140Ah/ 12v Type Super jumbo tubular Warranty 48 months Recharge time 15% faster than standard jumbo tubular Warranty 48 months Dimnensions Compact design Reasons to buy Spill-free water topping system for easy maintenance Faster recharge with longer backup Reasons to avoid Not as high capacity as some other options Limited to specific use in compact spaces

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the inverter for its quality, long battery life, and ease of installation, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice.

Why choose this product?

With excellent battery life, easy installation, and strong performance, this inverter offers great value for money, ideal for homes and offices.

The Genus GTT200 Hallabol is a high-capacity 165Ah tall tubular inverter battery designed for large homes, offices, and shops. Built with top-quality raw materials, it is ideal for handling frequent power cuts. With a long 72-month warranty (42 months free replacement + 30 months pro-rata), this recyclable battery provides exceptional reliability and minimal maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 165Ah / 12V Battery Type Tall Tubular Lead Acid Warranty 72 months Water level indicators 6 Recyclable Yes Reasons to buy Long 72-month warranty Recyclable and eco-friendly Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost Requires regular water level monitoring

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the solid battery backup, robust build, and quick charging speed, calling it a reliable, value-for-money investment with consistent output.

Why choose this product?

With reliable performance, fast charging, and easy installation, this inverter offers excellent value, making it a smart choice for home and office use.

The Tata Green Switch-On INTT2200 is a high-capacity 180Ah tall tubular inverter battery, designed for homes, offices, and shops. Offering superior efficiency, it performs exceptionally well during frequent and long power cuts. Featuring 8 water level indicators, it requires minimal maintenance and is compatible with all inverter brands. With a 60-month warranty (36 months flat + 24 months pro-rata), it guarantees reliability and durability.

Specifications Capacity 180Ah / 12V Battery Type Tall Tubular Warranty 60 months Electrolyte Volume 20.00L Water Level Indicators 8 Reasons to buy Highly efficient and ideal for heavy-duty use Compatible with all inverter brands Reasons to avoid Requires regular water level checks Warranty is slightly shorter than some models

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the battery’s quality, longevity, and performance, making it a reliable product that leaves a strong first impression.

Why choose this product?

With excellent battery life and solid functionality, this inverter provides great value and reliable performance for homes, offices, and shops.

Factors to consider when buying a inverter battery

Battery Capacity: Choose a capacity (Ah) that suits your power needs for longer backup.

Warranty: Look for a battery with a good warranty for peace of mind.

Battery Type: Decide between tubular, flat plate, or sealed batteries based on your requirements.

Brand Reputation: Opt for trusted brands known for reliability and quality.

Installation & Maintenance: Ensure the battery is easy to install and maintain.

Efficiency: Select a battery with high efficiency and minimal maintenance.

Budget: Choose a battery that offers the best value for money within your budget.

How important is battery capacity when choosing an inverter?

Battery capacity determines the backup duration and performance during power cuts. A higher capacity ensures longer backup, which is crucial for homes and offices. Consider your power consumption and required backup time to select the right capacity for your needs.

What factors affect the reliability of an inverter?

The reliability of an inverter depends on its build quality, battery life, and brand reputation. Regular maintenance, proper installation, and compatibility with your power needs also play key roles in ensuring consistent and efficient performance over time.

Top 3 features of best inverter battery

Best Inverter Battery Capacity (Ah) Warranty (Months) Battery Type Livguard IT 1584TT 150 84 (60 flat + 24 pro-rata) Tall Tubular Genus Carbon GCT265X 240 60 (36 flat + 24 pro-rata) Tall Tubular Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST 150 36 (18 flat + 18 pro-rata) Short Tubular Luminous Inverlast ILTT28060 250 60 (36 flat + 24 pro-rata) Tall Tubular Genus Hallabol GTT250 220 48 (24 flat + 24 pro-rata) Tall Tubular OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140 48 Super Jumbo Tubular Genus GTT200 Hallabol 165 72 (42 flat + 30 pro-rata) Tall Tubular Tata Green Switch-On INTT2200 180 60 (36 flat + 24 pro-rata) Tall Tubular Livguard IT 1636STJ 160 36 (18 flat + 18 pro-rata) Short Tubular Jumbo OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140 48 Super Jumbo Tubular

