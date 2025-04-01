Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Get air coolers at up to 64% off from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, Kenstar in various types
Apr 01, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Save on top air coolers with up to 64% off from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, and Kenstar. Explore desert, tower, personal, and more.
Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details
₹13,399
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
₹9,299
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor View Details
₹8,399
Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads. View Details
₹10,399
Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 70 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details
₹11,499
Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler for Home with Remote with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (31L, White) View Details
₹8,491
Best desert air coolerBajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room View Details
₹10,999
Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
₹9,499
Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes View Details
₹19,390
Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
₹8,999
RR Signature Zello HC 90 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility | 1 Year Warranty by RR View Details
₹8,249
Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White) View Details
₹10,491
Crompton Optimus Comfort 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Low Noise Operation | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
₹12,999
Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan and Cool Flow Dispenser (115L, White) View Details
₹14,991
Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue) View Details
₹11,699
Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 70 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details
₹11,499
Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Grey Desert Air Cooler | 65 Lt Water Tank | Inverter Compatible | Wood Wool Pads | Anti-Bacterial tank | Dry Run protected submersible pump |720x730x890 mm | 2 Yr Warranty View Details
₹7,799
Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
₹10,299
Budget friendly coolerCrompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details
Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details
Livpure Coolbud Personal Air Cooler- 46L with High Air Delivery| Motor with Thermal Overload Protection| Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 years Warranty View Details
₹5,199
Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details
₹14,999
Hindware Smart Appliances | Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler in Summer with exclusive Insect and Dust free Filter Technology | Ice Chamber & Honeycomb Pad | Inverter Compatible (Black & White) View Details
₹4,699
RR Zello 25 Ltr Personal Air Cooler | Cooler with High Air Delivery, Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Room Cooler with Inverter Compatibility| 1 year Warranty | 25L View Details
₹4,590
Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
₹6,199
Usha CoolBoy Deluxe 35L Personal Cooler with Ice Chamber, Dust Filter & Honeycomb Pad (White) View Details
₹5,999
Top rated tower coolerHavells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details
₹4,099
Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details
₹5,989
Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details
₹9,499
Maharaja Whiteline Blizzard Deco Tower Air Cooler with Remote | 54 Litre Water Tank | Honeycomb Pads | Submersible Pump| Personal Air Cooler | 545x465x1325 mm | White and Grey | 2 Yr Warranty View Details
Havells Kalt 24L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Low Noise, Knob Panel | Everlast Pump | 4 Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Champagne Gold) View Details
High capacity air coolerView Details
Power Guard Jetmax Strom 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey) View Details
₹14,999
Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22 Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function View Details
₹22,999
Kenstar AEROGLIDE HC 135 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |80Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Light Grey View Details
₹13,990
Power Guard Jetmax Super Jumbo 150 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler For Indoor/Outdoor, Auto Refill Technology, Highest Airthrow In Segment,Inverter Compatible | 15 Years Warranty (150L, Grey) View Details
₹16,199
Power Guard Jetmax Super Strom 150 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler For Indoor/Outdoor, Auto Refill Technology, Highest Airthrow In Segment,Inverter Compatible | 15 Years Warranty (150L, Grey,) View Details
₹16,999
Bhaburly Burly Megacool 100 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Portable Air Cooler For Antibacterial High Density Honeycomb, Auto Refill & Auto Drain Technology First In Segmnet,Inverter Compatible - Grey View Details
₹15,998
THERMOCOOL Desert Air Cooler Aston 65Ltr | Cooler for Home | Inverter Compatible, Low Noise | Honey Comb Pad | Collapsible Louvres | Water level Indicator | 30ft Air Throw Distance View Details
Bajaj Xforce 135L Semi-Commercial Desert Air Cooler For Home | Aluminium Fan Blade | 100Ft Air Throw | 3-Speed Control | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【Grey】 View Details
₹16,990
SUMMERCOOL BIG B EXCEL 95Ltr Commercial Air Cooler with Castor Wheel for Home/Office | 20 inch Fan | H Shell Motor | 45ft Powerful Air Throw | Concealed Pump | HoneyComb | 1 year warranty | Grey View Details
Bhaburly Burly Megacool 140 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Portable Air Cooler For Indoor/Outdoor, Auto Refill Technology, Highest Airthrow In Segment,Inverter Compatible - Grey View Details
Power Guard Jetmax Jumbo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor,Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey) View Details
₹13,199
