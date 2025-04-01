Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Get air coolers at up to 64% off from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, Kenstar in various types

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here! With the heat rising, staying cool has never been more important, and air coolers are the solution! Offering an affordable, energy efficient way to beat the heat, air coolers bring refreshing relief without the hefty electricity bills of air conditioners. With options like desert coolers, tower coolers, and portable coolers, there's a match for every space and cooling need. Air coolers work wonders by naturally cooling the air through evaporation, keeping you comfortable all season long. Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Get air coolers at 64% off and enjoy the coolest deals of the season.

This article is your go to guide to choosing the best air cooler! From top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, Orient and Kenstar, to the various types, we’ll help you pick the right one for your home. Say goodbye to the heat and hello to a cooler, more refreshing summer!

Top deals on different types of air coolers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Top deals on desert air coolers from top brands:

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90 Litres Desert Air Cooler is a fantastic choice for keeping your home cool during the summer. It features a Dura Marine Pump for enhanced durability, Hexacool and turbo fan technology for efficient cooling, and a 90 feet air throw to reach larger areas. The ice chamber adds extra cooling, and the 3 speed control offers flexibility. Don’t miss the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest on air coolers, where you can grab amazing deals on this powerful cooler.

Specifications Special Features Adjustable Speed Air Flow Capacity 5600 Cubic Feet Per Minute Reservoir Capacity 85 litres Floor Area 650 Square Feet Click Here to Buy Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

The Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler keeps your home cool during the summer. With a large ice chamber, 4 way air deflection, and high-density honeycomb pads, it ensures efficient cooling. The Everlast pump provides durability, and the auto fill feature adds convenience. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest on air coolers, where you can grab this reliable and powerful cooler at amazing discounts!

Specifications Air Flow Capacity 1 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type Remote Reservoir Capacity ‎75 litres Standby power consumption 190 Watts Noise Level 38 dB Click Here to Buy Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

The Havells Kace 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler is built to offer efficient, powerful cooling with its bacteria shield honeycomb pads and spacious XXL ice chamber. Enjoy the added benefit of ice chill drip technology for extra refreshing coolness and inverter compatibility for energy savings. With front wheels and brakes, it's convenient to move around. Check out the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest for amazing deals on this high performance cooler.

Specifications Special Features Adjustable Speed, Portable Air Flow Capacity 2119 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type Knob Product Dimensions 44.9D x 63.9W x 121.3H Centimetres Click Here to Buy Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes

Discover more deals on desert air coolers from top brands during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 59% off

Check out top deals and offers on air coolers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest.

Top deals on personal air coolers from top brands:

Stay cool and comfortable this summer with the Crompton Marvel Neo 40 Litres Portable Personal Air Cooler. Designed for efficiency, it is inverter compatible to save on energy bills while offering powerful cooling. With its 40 litres water tank and honeycomb cooling pads, you will enjoy a refreshing breeze all day long. Its sleek and portable design makes it ideal for any room. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Grab this must-have cooler at amazing discounts and beat the heat in style!

Specifications Special Feature Auto Fill Air Flow Capacity 1300 CMPH Controls Type Remote Reservoir Capacity 40 litres Voltage 220 Volts Click Here to Buy Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White).

This summer, keep your space cool and breezy with the Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36 Litres Personal Air Cooler. Featuring a high speed fan and an impressive 30 ft air throw, it delivers quick and powerful cooling wherever you need it. Plus, it’s inverter compatible, helping you save on energy bills. With a 3 year warranty, you can enjoy worry free performance. Don't miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest and grab this personal air cooler at fantastic discounts today!

Specifications Special Features Adjustable Speed, Portable Air Flow Capacity 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type Knob Reservoir Capacity 35 litres Floor Area 200 Square Feet Wattage 100 Watts Click Here to Buy Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】

Beat the summer heat with the Hindware Smart Appliances Frostwave 38 Litres Personal Air Cooler. Designed with a powerful 12 inch fan blade and a convenient ice chamber, it ensures a cool and refreshing breeze throughout your room. The sleek white and grey design adds a modern touch to any space. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. This is your chance to grab an exceptional air cooler at amazing prices and stay cool all season long!

Specifications Special Features Adjustable Speed, Oscillating Fan, 12 inches powerful Fan Blade Air Flow Capacity 2200 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type Knob Reservoir Capacity 38 Litres Floor Area 260 Square Feet Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey

Explore more deals on personal air coolers from top brands during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 64% off

Top deals on tower air coolers from top brands:

Experience refreshing coolness this summer with the Havells Kalt Pro 17 Litres Personal Tower Air Cooler. Featuring 3 side bacteria shield honeycomb pads, it provides powerful and clean airflow for a comfortable environment. Inverter compatible and equipped with front wheels with brakes, this cooler is easy to move and energy efficient. Don't miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest for great deals on this fantastic air cooler!

Specifications Special Feature Adjustable Speed, Portable Air Flow Capacity 530 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type Knob Reservoir Capacity 17 litres Floor Area 103 Square Feet Click Here to Buy Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible

Symphony Diet Portable Tower Air Cooler offers a powerful blower and honeycomb pads for efficient cooling. With i-Pure technology, it purifies the air while the cool flow dispenser ensures even distribution of cool air. Its 50 litre capacity is ideal for large rooms, making it a great choice for your home. Explore the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest and get this reliable air cooler at amazing prices today!

Specifications Controls Type Knob Reservoir Capacity 50 litres Floor Area 172 Square Feet Wattage 170 Watts Click Here to Buy Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White)

Explore more deals on tower air coolers from top brands during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 53% off

Top deals on tent air coolers from top brands:

Orient Electric Smart Chill 125 Litres Desert Tent Cooler is designed to keep your home cool during the hottest days. With an ice chamber and Densenest honeycomb pads, it provides efficient and long lasting cooling. It consumes only 190 watts of power, making it energy efficient. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest; get this high performance desert cooler for your home at fantastic prices!

Specifications Special Feature Adjustable Speed Air Flow Capacity 5000 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type Knob Reservoir Capacity 125 litres Wattage 190 Watts Click Here to Buy

Looking for the ultimate cooling solution this summer? The Power Guard Jetmax Storm 100 Litres Desert Tent Air Cooler is here to keep you refreshed! Packed with a 100% copper motor, honeycomb cooling pads, and a powerful 125 foot air throw, it guarantees long-lasting comfort. With 3-speed control and a 15 year warranty, this cooler is built to last. Shop during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest and enjoy cool, comfortable days ahead!

Specifications Special Features Adjustable Speed, Silent Operation, Auto Shut-Off, Auto Fill, Built-In Wheel Colour Grey Air Flow Capacity 125 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type Button Reservoir Capacity 100 litres Click Here to Buy Power Guard Jetmax Strom 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey)

Explore more deals on tent air coolers from top brands during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 55% off

FAQs on Amazon Summer Appliances Fest deals and offers on air coolers What are the different types of air coolers available during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest? Desert, tower, personal, and portable coolers are available to suit various space and cooling needs.

Are the air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest energy-efficient? Yes, many air coolers are designed with energy-saving features like inverter compatibility and low power consumption.

Can desert coolers be used in humid climates? Desert coolers work best in dry climates, as they rely on evaporation for cooling.

What size air cooler should I choose for my room? Choose based on your room size: personal coolers for small rooms and desert coolers for larger spaces.

Are the air coolers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest easy to maintain? Yes, most models feature easy-to-clean filters, ice chambers, and water tanks for hassle-free maintenance.

