Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Get air coolers at up to 64% off from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, Kenstar in various types

By Kanika Budhiraja
Apr 01, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Save on top air coolers with up to 64% off from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, and Kenstar. Explore desert, tower, personal, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads. View Details checkDetails

₹10,399

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 70 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler for Home with Remote with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (31L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,491

Best desert air cooler

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes View Details checkDetails

₹19,390

Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

RR Signature Zello HC 90 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility | 1 Year Warranty by RR View Details checkDetails

₹8,249

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹10,491

Crompton Optimus Comfort 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Low Noise Operation | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Symphony Sumo 115XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan and Cool Flow Dispenser (115L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,991

Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹11,699

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 70 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Grey Desert Air Cooler | 65 Lt Water Tank | Inverter Compatible | Wood Wool Pads | Anti-Bacterial tank | Dry Run protected submersible pump |720x730x890 mm | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

Budget friendly cooler

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details checkDetails

Livpure Coolbud Personal Air Cooler- 46L with High Air Delivery| Motor with Thermal Overload Protection| Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 90 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|50Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Hindware Smart Appliances | Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler in Summer with exclusive Insect and Dust free Filter Technology | Ice Chamber & Honeycomb Pad | Inverter Compatible (Black & White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

RR Zello 25 Ltr Personal Air Cooler | Cooler with High Air Delivery, Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Room Cooler with Inverter Compatibility| 1 year Warranty | 25L View Details checkDetails

₹4,590

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

Usha CoolBoy Deluxe 35L Personal Cooler with Ice Chamber, Dust Filter & Honeycomb Pad (White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Top rated tower cooler

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White) View Details checkDetails

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Maharaja Whiteline Blizzard Deco Tower Air Cooler with Remote | 54 Litre Water Tank | Honeycomb Pads | Submersible Pump| Personal Air Cooler | 545x465x1325 mm | White and Grey | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

Havells Kalt 24L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Low Noise, Knob Panel | Everlast Pump | 4 Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Champagne Gold) View Details checkDetails

High capacity air cooler

Power Guard Jetmax Strom 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22 Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

Kenstar AEROGLIDE HC 135 L Desert Air Cooler WITH FRONT LOCKING COMMERCIAL GRADE WHEELS for Home|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |80Ft Air Throw|1-Yr Product Warranty|Light Grey View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Power Guard Jetmax Super Jumbo 150 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler For Indoor/Outdoor, Auto Refill Technology, Highest Airthrow In Segment,Inverter Compatible | 15 Years Warranty (150L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,199

Power Guard Jetmax Super Strom 150 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler For Indoor/Outdoor, Auto Refill Technology, Highest Airthrow In Segment,Inverter Compatible | 15 Years Warranty (150L, Grey,) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Bhaburly Burly Megacool 100 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Portable Air Cooler For Antibacterial High Density Honeycomb, Auto Refill & Auto Drain Technology First In Segmnet,Inverter Compatible - Grey View Details checkDetails

₹15,998

THERMOCOOL Desert Air Cooler Aston 65Ltr | Cooler for Home | Inverter Compatible, Low Noise | Honey Comb Pad | Collapsible Louvres | Water level Indicator | 30ft Air Throw Distance View Details checkDetails

Bajaj Xforce 135L Semi-Commercial Desert Air Cooler For Home | Aluminium Fan Blade | 100Ft Air Throw | 3-Speed Control | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

SUMMERCOOL BIG B EXCEL 95Ltr Commercial Air Cooler with Castor Wheel for Home/Office | 20 inch Fan | H Shell Motor | 45ft Powerful Air Throw | Concealed Pump | HoneyComb | 1 year warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

Bhaburly Burly Megacool 140 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Portable Air Cooler For Indoor/Outdoor, Auto Refill Technology, Highest Airthrow In Segment,Inverter Compatible - Grey View Details checkDetails

Power Guard Jetmax Jumbo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor,Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,199

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here! With the heat rising, staying cool has never been more important, and air coolers are the solution! Offering an affordable, energy efficient way to beat the heat, air coolers bring refreshing relief without the hefty electricity bills of air conditioners. With options like desert coolers, tower coolers, and portable coolers, there's a match for every space and cooling need. Air coolers work wonders by naturally cooling the air through evaporation, keeping you comfortable all season long.

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Get air coolers at 64% off and enjoy the coolest deals of the season.
Amazon Summer Appliances Fest! Get air coolers at 64% off and enjoy the coolest deals of the season.

This article is your go to guide to choosing the best air cooler! From top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, Orient and Kenstar, to the various types, we’ll help you pick the right one for your home. Say goodbye to the heat and hello to a cooler, more refreshing summer!

Top deals on different types of air coolers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest:

Top deals on desert air coolers from top brands:

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90 Litres Desert Air Cooler is a fantastic choice for keeping your home cool during the summer. It features a Dura Marine Pump for enhanced durability, Hexacool and turbo fan technology for efficient cooling, and a 90 feet air throw to reach larger areas. The ice chamber adds extra cooling, and the 3 speed control offers flexibility. Don’t miss the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest on air coolers, where you can grab amazing deals on this powerful cooler.

Specifications

Special Features
Adjustable Speed
Air Flow Capacity
5600 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Reservoir Capacity
85 litres
Floor Area
650 Square Feet
Click Here to Buy

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler keeps your home cool during the summer. With a large ice chamber, 4 way air deflection, and high-density honeycomb pads, it ensures efficient cooling. The Everlast pump provides durability, and the auto fill feature adds convenience. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest on air coolers, where you can grab this reliable and powerful cooler at amazing discounts!

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
1 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Controls Type
Remote
Reservoir Capacity
‎75 litres
Standby power consumption
190 Watts
Noise Level
38 dB
Click Here to Buy

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Kace 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler is built to offer efficient, powerful cooling with its bacteria shield honeycomb pads and spacious XXL ice chamber. Enjoy the added benefit of ice chill drip technology for extra refreshing coolness and inverter compatibility for energy savings. With front wheels and brakes, it's convenient to move around. Check out the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest for amazing deals on this high performance cooler.

Specifications

Special Features
Adjustable Speed, Portable
Air Flow Capacity
2119 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Controls Type
Knob
Product Dimensions
44.9D x 63.9W x 121.3H Centimetres
Click Here to Buy

Havells Kace 65 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology | Inverter compatible|Front wheels with brakes

Discover more deals on desert air coolers from top brands during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 59% off

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Check out top deals and offers on air coolers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest.
Check out top deals and offers on air coolers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest.

Top deals on personal air coolers from top brands:

Loading Suggestions...

Stay cool and comfortable this summer with the Crompton Marvel Neo 40 Litres Portable Personal Air Cooler. Designed for efficiency, it is inverter compatible to save on energy bills while offering powerful cooling. With its 40 litres water tank and honeycomb cooling pads, you will enjoy a refreshing breeze all day long. Its sleek and portable design makes it ideal for any room. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. Grab this must-have cooler at amazing discounts and beat the heat in style!

Specifications

Special Feature
Auto Fill
Air Flow Capacity
1300 CMPH
Controls Type
Remote
Reservoir Capacity
40 litres
Voltage
220 Volts
Click Here to Buy

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White).

Loading Suggestions...

This summer, keep your space cool and breezy with the Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36 Litres Personal Air Cooler. Featuring a high speed fan and an impressive 30 ft air throw, it delivers quick and powerful cooling wherever you need it. Plus, it’s inverter compatible, helping you save on energy bills. With a 3 year warranty, you can enjoy worry free performance. Don't miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest and grab this personal air cooler at fantastic discounts today!

Specifications

Special Features
Adjustable Speed, Portable
Air Flow Capacity
1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Controls Type
Knob
Reservoir Capacity
35 litres
Floor Area
200 Square Feet
Wattage
100 Watts
Click Here to Buy

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】

Loading Suggestions...

Beat the summer heat with the Hindware Smart Appliances Frostwave 38 Litres Personal Air Cooler. Designed with a powerful 12 inch fan blade and a convenient ice chamber, it ensures a cool and refreshing breeze throughout your room. The sleek white and grey design adds a modern touch to any space. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest. This is your chance to grab an exceptional air cooler at amazing prices and stay cool all season long!

Specifications

Special Features
Adjustable Speed, Oscillating Fan, 12 inches powerful Fan Blade
Air Flow Capacity
2200 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Controls Type
Knob
Reservoir Capacity
38 Litres
Floor Area
260 Square Feet
Click Here to Buy

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey

Explore more deals on personal air coolers from top brands during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 64% off

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on tower air coolers from top brands:

Loading Suggestions...

Experience refreshing coolness this summer with the Havells Kalt Pro 17 Litres Personal Tower Air Cooler. Featuring 3 side bacteria shield honeycomb pads, it provides powerful and clean airflow for a comfortable environment. Inverter compatible and equipped with front wheels with brakes, this cooler is easy to move and energy efficient. Don't miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest for great deals on this fantastic air cooler!

Specifications

Special Feature
Adjustable Speed, Portable
Air Flow Capacity
530 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Controls Type
Knob
Reservoir Capacity
17 litres
Floor Area
103 Square Feet
Click Here to Buy

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible

Loading Suggestions...

Symphony Diet Portable Tower Air Cooler offers a powerful blower and honeycomb pads for efficient cooling. With i-Pure technology, it purifies the air while the cool flow dispenser ensures even distribution of cool air. Its 50 litre capacity is ideal for large rooms, making it a great choice for your home. Explore the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest and get this reliable air cooler at amazing prices today!

Specifications

Controls Type
Knob
Reservoir Capacity
50 litres
Floor Area
172 Square Feet
Wattage
170 Watts
Click Here to Buy

Symphony Diet 50T Portable Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Cool Flow Dispenser (50L, White)

Explore more deals on tower air coolers from top brands during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 53% off

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on tent air coolers from top brands:

Loading Suggestions...

Orient Electric Smart Chill 125 Litres Desert Tent Cooler is designed to keep your home cool during the hottest days. With an ice chamber and Densenest honeycomb pads, it provides efficient and long lasting cooling. It consumes only 190 watts of power, making it energy efficient. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest; get this high performance desert cooler for your home at fantastic prices!

Specifications

Special Feature
Adjustable Speed
Air Flow Capacity
5000 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Controls Type
Knob
Reservoir Capacity
125 litres
Wattage
190 Watts
Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for the ultimate cooling solution this summer? The Power Guard Jetmax Storm 100 Litres Desert Tent Air Cooler is here to keep you refreshed! Packed with a 100% copper motor, honeycomb cooling pads, and a powerful 125 foot air throw, it guarantees long-lasting comfort. With 3-speed control and a 15 year warranty, this cooler is built to last. Shop during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest and enjoy cool, comfortable days ahead!

Specifications

Special Features
Adjustable Speed, Silent Operation, Auto Shut-Off, Auto Fill, Built-In Wheel
Colour
Grey
Air Flow Capacity
125 Cubic Feet Per Minute
Controls Type
Button
Reservoir Capacity
100 litres
Click Here to Buy

Power Guard Jetmax Strom 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey)

Explore more deals on tent air coolers from top brands during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 55% off

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs on Amazon Summer Appliances Fest deals and offers on air coolers

  • What are the different types of air coolers available during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest?

    Desert, tower, personal, and portable coolers are available to suit various space and cooling needs.

  • Are the air coolers during the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest energy-efficient?

    Yes, many air coolers are designed with energy-saving features like inverter compatibility and low power consumption.

  • Can desert coolers be used in humid climates?

    Desert coolers work best in dry climates, as they rely on evaporation for cooling.

  • What size air cooler should I choose for my room?

    Choose based on your room size: personal coolers for small rooms and desert coolers for larger spaces.

  • Are the air coolers during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest easy to maintain?

    Yes, most models feature easy-to-clean filters, ice chambers, and water tanks for hassle-free maintenance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

