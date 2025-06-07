Best tablets with pen (2025): Which tablets stand out for artists and professionals?

There’s something quietly transformative about a tablet that pairs with a pen. For artists, it’s a canvas that never runs out of pages; for professionals, it’s a notebook that doesn’t blur the line between work and creativity. When you’re looking at the best tablets with pen (2025), you’re not just buying a gadget, you’re choosing a companion that fits into your daily rhythm, whether you’re sketching on the go or drafting ideas in a meeting. From sketching to note-taking, 2025’s best tablets with pen empower artists and professionals to turn inspiration into action

The right tablet and stylus make digital note-taking feel as natural as pen on paper, and for creatives, it means your ideas flow without interruption. You’ll find yourself reaching for your tablet not just when you need to work, but whenever inspiration strikes. These devices blur the line between tool and muse, offering real value for anyone who thinks with their hands.

Among the best tablets with pen (2025), reMarkable 2 Starter Bundle brings the joy of pen on paper to your digital life. The Marker Plus pen feels natural, letting you write, sketch, and organise ideas without distraction. Your notes and sketches stay tidy, accessible, and shareable - offering a rare sense of calm and focus that amplifies your thinking and creativity.

Specifications Display 10.3” black and white E Ink, 1872 x 1404 resolution Pen Marker Plus with built-in eraser, pressure-sensitive, tilt support Battery Up to two weeks on a single charge Software Folders and tags, handwriting conversion, cloud sync Reasons to buy Pen feels just like real paper No distractions, helps you stay focused Reasons to avoid No colour display Advanced sync needs subscription Click Here to Buy reMarkable Starter Bundle – reMarkable 2 is The Original Paper Tablet | Includes Black and White 10.3” Writing Tablet, Marker Plus Pen with Built-in Eraser

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the natural writing feel and distraction-free design, saying it’s ideal for keeping notes and sketches neatly organised.

Why choose this product?

Choose reMarkable 2 for its paper-like pen, long battery, and tools that help you focus and organise your ideas effortlessly.

When you’re searching for the best tablets with pen (2025), the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE doesn’t just keep up - it sets the pace. The included S Pen invites you to write, draw, or brainstorm with a fluidity that feels almost instinctive. Whether you’re outdoors or at your desk, this tablet adapts to your creative flow, offering a vivid canvas that’s ready for whatever comes next.

Specifications Display 27.69 cm (10.9”) WQXGA, 2304 x 1440, 90Hz refresh Pen S Pen included, pressure-sensitive, tilt support Battery 8000 mAh, long-lasting Durability IP68 water and dust resistance Reasons to buy S Pen included, feels natural Water and dust resistant Reasons to avoid No headphone jack Performance may lag under heavy multitasking Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vivid display, included S Pen, and robust build, saying it’s perfect for work, study, and creative projects.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for its S Pen, tough design, and vibrant screen—ideal for work, study, and creativity.

Among the best tablets with pen 2025 has to offer, the Lenovo Tab M11 stands out for its effortless balance of productivity and play. The included Lenovo Pen invites you to sketch, note, or brainstorm with precision, while the vivid 11-inch display and quad speakers bring your content to life. With robust storage and a lively green finish, it’s a tablet that keeps up with your everyday rhythm and creative spark.

Specifications Display 11-inch, 90Hz, FHD, 72% NTSC, 400 nits brightness Pen Lenovo Pen included, pressure-sensitive, tilt support Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 1TB) Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Pen included with natural feel Vivid, smooth display Reasons to avoid Limited water resistance (IP52) Performance may not handle heavy gaming or multitasking Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the included pen, smooth display, and strong audio, calling it a great value for work, study, and media.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lenovo Tab M11 for its included pen, vibrant screen, and solid performance—ideal for productivity and entertainment.

For those seeking the best tablets, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a refreshing choice. The included pen turns every idea into a digital sketch or note with surprising ease, while LTE and Wi-Fi mean your work travels wherever you do. Its crisp display and punchy green finish make it as enjoyable for creative projects as for streaming your favourite shows.

Specifications Display 11-inch, 90Hz, FHD, 72% NTSC, 400 nits brightness Pen Lenovo Pen included, pressure-sensitive, tilt support Storage 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 1TB) Connectivity LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi, single SIM Reasons to buy Pen included for natural note-taking and drawing Bright, smooth 11-inch display Reasons to avoid Moderate RAM may slow heavy multitasking Limited water resistance (IP52) Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the included pen, display quality, and strong audio, calling it excellent for work, study, and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lenovo Tab M11 for its pen experience, vivid screen, and reliable connectivity - perfect for creativity and productivity on the move.

Among the best tablets with pen this year, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ stands tall with its expansive 12.4-inch display and robust build. The included S Pen glides effortlessly, making sketching, note-taking, or marking up documents feel intuitive. With dependable performance, weatherproofing, and a battery that lasts, this tablet is ready for both creative adventures and everyday productivity - no matter where you are.

Specifications Display 31.5 cm (12.4-inch), 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA), 90Hz, 244 PPI Pen S Pen included, pressure-sensitive, tilt support Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Battery 8000 mAh, long-lasting Reasons to buy S Pen included for natural writing and drawing Large, vivid 12.4-inch display Reasons to avoid No headphone jack Heavier than smaller tablets, less portable for some Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the impressive display, included S Pen, and sturdy build, calling it a top choice for both work and creative tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for its big screen, reliable S Pen, and tough design—ideal for productivity and creativity anywhere.

If you’re after the best tablets with pen, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus stands out for its sheer ambition. The expansive 12.7-inch 3K display, paired with a silky 144Hz refresh, makes every pen stroke and video pop. With AI-powered performance, JBL sound, and marathon battery life, this tablet is ready for both your boldest ideas and your longest days.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch, 2944 x 1840, 144Hz, 400 nits Pen Pen Plus included, high precision, tilt support Performance MediaTek Dimensity 8300, AI-enabled, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM (expandable to 1TB) Battery 10200mAh, up to 11 hours streaming, 45W fast charger Audio Quad JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity WiFi 6e, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Pen Plus included for effortless note-taking and creative work Gorgeous, large 12.7-inch 3K display with smooth refresh Reasons to avoid Heavier and bulkier than most tablets No water resistance Click Here to Buy Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the impressive display, powerful performance, and superb sound, praising it as perfect for both creative projects and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Idea Tab Pro for its expansive screen, included pen, and robust features—making it a standout for creativity, work, and play.

For those seeking the best tablets with pen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE in blue is a refreshing blend of smarts and style. The included S Pen unlocks creative and productive possibilities, while the vibrant 10.9-inch display with Vision Booster keeps things clear, even outdoors. Lightweight and tough, it’s built for life on the move, balancing power, portability, and intelligent features for everyday brilliance.

Specifications Display 27.7 cm (10.9-inch) LCD, 90Hz, Vision Booster Pen S Pen included, pressure-sensitive, tilt support Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM Battery Long-lasting (exact mAh not specified) Reasons to buy S Pen included for natural writing and drawing Bright, smooth 10.9-inch display with Vision Booster Reasons to avoid No expandable storage option (microSD slot not specified) Performance may not match premium flagship models Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vivid display, included S Pen, and robust build, calling it a top choice for work, study, and creative tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Galaxy Tab S10 FE for its S Pen, bright screen, and smart features—ideal for productivity, creativity, and entertainment on the go.

What are the key features to look for in the best tablets with pen 2025?

Focus on responsive stylus support, high-resolution displays, and strong battery life. Tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro excel with smooth pen input, vivid screens, and long-lasting performance, making them top choices for productivity and creativity.

How does display quality affect the best tablets with pen 2025 experience?

Display quality is essential for accuracy and comfort. Tablets with bright, high-refresh screens - such as those with 90Hz or higher - ensure smooth strokes and clarity, reducing eye strain and enhancing both creative and note-taking workflows for users seeking the best tablets with pen 2025.

Why is battery life important in the best tablets with pen 2025?

Long battery life allows for extended use without frequent charging. Tablets with robust batteries, like the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro or Galaxy Tab S10 FE, support hours of sketching, note-taking, and streaming, making them reliable companions for work, study, or creative projects on the go.

What software features make the best tablets with pen 2025 more productive?

Advanced software - such as handwriting-to-text conversion, multitasking, and cloud sync - enhances productivity. Tablets with intelligent features, like Samsung’s Circle to Search or Lenovo’s AI tools, streamline workflows and help users organise, convert, and share their work more efficiently.

Factors to consider when buying a new tablet with pen

Pen quality and compatibility are crucial - choose a tablet with a stylus that supports pressure sensitivity and tilt for natural writing and drawing. Display quality matters; look for a bright, high-resolution screen with a smooth refresh rate to ensure clear visuals and responsive pen input. Performance and storage are important - select a tablet with sufficient RAM and expandable storage for smooth multitasking and storing your files. Battery life should be long enough to support extended sketching, note-taking, or media use without frequent recharging. Build and portability are worth considering; a lightweight, durable design is ideal for using your tablet on the go or outdoors.

Top 3 features of the best tablets with pen

Best tablets with pen (2025) Battery Capacity Storage Display (Size, Type, Resolution) reMarkable Starter Bundle – reMarkable 2 ~3000 mAh 8 GB (not expandable) 10.3" E Ink, 1872 x 1404, monochrome Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, Lavender 8000 mAh 128 GB (expandable) 10.9" LCD, 2304 x 1440, 90Hz Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, Gray 8000 mAh 128 GB (expandable) 10.9" LCD, 2304 x 1440, 90Hz Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen, Wi-Fi, 8 GB RAM, Green ~7040 mAh 128 GB (expandable) 11" LCD, FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen, LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi, 4 GB RAM, Green ~7040 mAh 128 GB (expandable) 11" LCD, FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, S Pen in-Box, Gray 8000 mAh 128 GB (expandable) 12.4" LCD, 2560 x 1600, 90Hz Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus 10200 mAh 256 GB (expandable) 12.7" LCD, 2944 x 1840, 144Hz Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S Pen in-Box, Silver 8000 mAh 128 GB (expandable) 10.9" LCD, 2304 x 1440, 90Hz Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, Blue ~8000 mAh 128 GB 10.9" LCD, 90Hz, Vision Booster

FAQs on tablets with pen What makes a tablet with pen better for note-taking than a regular tablet? A tablet with pen allows natural handwriting, precise drawing, and pressure sensitivity, closely mimicking writing on actual paper for better notes.

Can I use any stylus with my tablet, or does it need to be the included pen? Most tablets work best with their own brand’s pen for full features like pressure sensitivity, tilt, and palm rejection.

Is it easy to share notes taken on a tablet with pen? Yes, notes can be exported as PDFs or images, or synced to cloud services for easy sharing and access.

How important is display quality for drawing or writing on a tablet with pen? High-quality displays ensure smooth, accurate pen strokes and vivid colors, making drawing and note-taking more enjoyable and precise.

Are tablets with pen durable enough for daily use and travel? Many tablets with pen are protected with IP ratings for dust/water resistance and have sturdy builds for daily use and travel.

