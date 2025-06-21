Top 10 gaming tablets in 2025 that every gamer should consider buying
Discover the best gaming tablets of 2025, offering top performance, stunning visuals, and long battery life for gamers on the go.
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black View Details
₹94,900
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray View Details
₹108,999
|
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details
₹39,999
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite View Details
₹83,999
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
₹36,780
|
Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details
₹24,999
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour View Details
₹17,999
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
₹32,600
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details
₹29,999
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
₹29,999
|
Gaming tablets are the new trend in 2025, most brands are creating high-end tablets especially designed for gamers in mind. These tablets come with a high-end processor and plenty of RAM to run modern games smoothly. Its large display makes the gaming experience even better. And the battery is bigger too for gaming marathons.
If you are looking for a gaming tablet, then we’ve rounded up the best gaming tablets of 2025 to help you find the perfect device for your needs. From budget-friendly options to premium powerhouses, there’s something for everyone.
The Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4) features an Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED display, delivering stunning visuals with up to 120Hz ProMotion refresh and 1000 nits SDR/1600 nits HDR brightness. Powered by the advanced M4 chip, it excels in gaming, creative work, and AI-driven tasks, with robust 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its landscape 12MP front and 12MP rear cameras, LiDAR scanner, and Face ID add versatility for AR and secure access.
This iPad Pro offers Wi-Fi 6E, all-day battery life (up to 10 hours), and a lightweight, thin design in Space Black. The four-speaker system and Thunderbolt/USB 4 support ensure immersive audio and broad accessory compatibility. While it’s a premium device ideal for gamers and professionals, the high price and lack of expandable storage may be drawbacks for some users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Best-in-class display and performance
Excellent cameras and AI features
Reasons to avoid
Expensive
No expandable storage
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the iPad Pro M4 2024 for its superb performance, display, sound quality, and design. Some found eSIM activation confusing but manageable with guidance.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for gaming, productivity, and media with smooth 120fps support and premium sound. The cellular model adds convenience, though eSIM setup needs attention.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra boasts a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, making it a top choice for immersive gaming and media. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for games. The included S Pen enhances productivity and creative tasks, while the tablet’s slim Moonstone Gray design exudes premium appeal.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, a robust battery, and advanced Samsung software, this tablet is built for high performance. The large screen and S Pen are standout features, but its size may be cumbersome for portability, and the price is on the higher side.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Huge, vibrant display
S Pen included for productivity
Reasons to avoid
Bulky for travel
Premium price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the tablet’s sleek design, excellent performance, and vivid display. However, poor packaging by some sellers has disappointed a few.
Why choose this product?
A top-tier tablet in India with powerful specs, vibrant visuals, and smooth multitasking—ideal for work, entertainment, and creative tasks.
The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and 12GB RAM, delivering excellent gaming performance and smooth visuals. Dolby Vision and Atmos, along with six speakers, create an immersive multimedia experience. With 256GB storage and AI features, it’s a versatile tablet for both entertainment and productivity.
The Open Canvas multitasking and Wi-Fi with cellular data sharing add flexibility. While it’s competitively priced and powerful, the LCD panel isn’t as vibrant as OLED, and cellular connectivity may require a paired phone.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate and strong performance
Excellent audio and multitasking features
Reasons to avoid
LCD not as vivid as OLED
Cellular requires tethering
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s speed, 144Hz refresh rate, and sound quality. Opinions vary on display sharpness, battery life, and camera performance.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for gaming and media with smooth visuals and loud audio. A good value device, though battery and camera may not impress everyone.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offers an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh, making it great for gaming and streaming. With 12GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage, it’s equipped for multitasking and large game libraries. The included S Pen boosts creativity, and the slim Graphite design is both stylish and portable.
Wi-Fi connectivity and a robust battery ensure long sessions, while Samsung’s ecosystem integration is a plus. However, the smaller screen may not suit everyone, and the price is still premium.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright, smooth display
S Pen included and expandable storage
Reasons to avoid
Costly for size
Limited to Wi-Fi only
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the tablet’s vibrant display, fast performance, and sound quality. However, battery life and value for money receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
Great for productivity with sharp visuals, smooth performance, and user-friendly features, though battery concerns may affect long usage sessions.
The Tab S9 FE+ features a 12.4-inch display and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, making it a solid mid-range gaming tablet. The included S Pen and IP68 rating add versatility for creative and outdoor use. Its large screen is ideal for gaming, streaming, and productivity tasks.
With Wi-Fi connectivity and a durable build, it’s a good value for its size. However, the processor is less powerful than flagship models, and the display is not AMOLED, which may affect visual quality for demanding users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large screen and S Pen included
IP68 water/dust resistance
Reasons to avoid
Not AMOLED display
Mid-range performance
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet’s display, battery life, and usefulness for students. Split-screen and note-taking features are appreciated, though lag concerns vary.
Why choose this product?
Great for study and productivity with bright visuals, long battery, and multitasking support, but performance may vary depending on usage.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an 11-inch 2.8K+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and 8GB RAM. It delivers smooth gaming and multimedia with Dolby Vision Atmos and quad speakers. With 256GB storage and HyperOS, it’s a well-rounded tablet for entertainment and productivity.
The slim design and Wi-Fi connectivity make it portable, while the price is competitive. However, it lacks cellular options and AMOLED display, which may be a downside for some users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate and good display
Great value for specs
Reasons to avoid
No cellular connectivity
Not AMOLED
Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers consider this tablet a premium performer with a smooth processor, clear display, strong battery backup, and excellent Dolby Atmos speakers.
Why choose this product?
Offers top-tier performance, vibrant visuals, and immersive sound—making it one of the best Android tablets in its class for value and design.
The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD with a 7:5 aspect ratio, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. It’s designed for comfortable reading, gaming, and media consumption, with a lightweight build and eye care features.
Wi-Fi only connectivity and a competitive price make it accessible, but it lacks high-end processing power and OLED display. It’s best for casual gaming and productivity rather than demanding games.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable and lightweight
Expandable storage and eye care display
Reasons to avoid
Not for heavy gaming
No cellular or OLED
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers admire the tablet’s build, display quality, smooth performance, and battery life. Some feel the touchscreen rivals the iPad, though charging speed opinions vary.
Why choose this product?
A well-built tablet with vibrant visuals, smooth touch, and lasting power—great for everyday use, though charging speed may not please everyone.
The Apple iPad 11″ with A16 chip offers a Liquid Retina display, 128GB storage, and all-day battery life. Its 12MP front and back cameras, Wi-Fi 6, and Touch ID make it a versatile device for gaming, productivity, and media. The device is portable and available in Blue, appealing to students and casual gamers.
While it’s fast and reliable, storage is not expandable, and the display, though vibrant, is not OLED. It’s a solid choice for those seeking Apple’s ecosystem at a lower price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast performance and reliable battery
Good value for Apple device
Reasons to avoid
No expandable storage
Not OLED display
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers call it the best tablet they’ve used, praising its smooth performance, stunning display, solid build, and strong battery life.
Why choose this product?
Excellent for students and gamers alike, offering lag-free use, great value, and the power to handle demanding tasks with ease.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 11.16-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, and 12GB RAM, making it a strong contender for gaming and multitasking. Dolby Vision Atmos and quad speakers provide immersive audio-visuals, while 256GB storage and HyperOS 2 offer ample space and smooth operation.
Wi-Fi 6e ensures fast connectivity, and the tablet’s slim build is easy to carry. However, it lacks cellular support and an AMOLED display, which may limit appeal for some users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-res display and strong performance
Ample RAM and storage
Reasons to avoid
No cellular option
Not AMOLED
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smooth processor, crisp high-resolution display, and rich sound from quad speakers. Battery life gets mixed opinions.
Why choose this product?
Great for multimedia and everyday use with sharp visuals and strong performance, offering solid value—though battery life may not suit all users.
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro offers a 12.7-inch 3K display with 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, and 12GB RAM, making it ideal for gaming and content creation. The included Pen Plus, quad JBL speakers, and 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging enhance productivity and entertainment.
Wi-Fi 6e ensures fast connections, and AI features add smart functionality. The large size and weight may affect portability, and the LCD isn’t as vibrant as OLED panels.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate and large display
Pen and fast charging included
Reasons to avoid
Bulky and heavy
Not OLED
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the tablet’s large display, smooth performance, strong battery, and included pen. Some report low brightness and poor after-sales service.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for students and professionals with its big screen, fast processor, and note-taking support, though after-sales service may disappoint in some areas.
Factors to consider when buying a gaming tablet
- Performance: Look for a powerful processor (like Apple’s M-series or Snapdragon chipsets) and ample RAM to handle demanding games smoothly.
- Display Quality: A high-resolution screen with a fast refresh rate (90Hz or above) ensures crisp visuals and responsive gameplay.
- Battery Life: Opt for a tablet with long battery life to enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions.
- Storage Capacity: Choose enough internal storage (or expandable options) to accommodate large game files.
- Cooling System: Efficient thermal management prevents overheating during extended play.
What makes a tablet suitable for gaming compared to regular tablets?
Gaming tablets feature faster processors, more RAM, better graphics handling, and high-refresh-rate displays. They’re optimised for performance and thermal efficiency, ensuring smooth gameplay and responsiveness, which standard tablets may struggle to consistently deliver.
Can budget tablets handle modern mobile games effectively?
Some budget tablets can handle casual or moderately demanding games, especially with optimised hardware and software. However, they may lag with graphically intense titles or multitasking. It’s vital to balance expectations with specs like RAM, GPU, and processor speed.
Is a dedicated gaming tablet better than a hybrid device like a 2-in-1 laptop?
Dedicated gaming tablets offer portability, touch controls, and optimised app ecosystems. However, hybrid devices may offer better versatility for multitasking and productivity. The choice depends on whether gaming or all-around functionality is your main priority.
Top 3 features of best gaming tablets in 2025
|Gaming tablets
|Display (Size/Type)
|Processor
|RAM/Storage
|Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4)
|11″ OLED, 120Hz
|Apple M4
|8GB/256GB
|Samsung Tab S10 Ultra
|14.6″ AMOLED, 120Hz
|Snapdragon/Exynos
|12GB/256GB
|OnePlus Pad 2
|12.1″ LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|12GB/256GB
|Samsung Tab S9
|11″ AMOLED, 120Hz
|Snapdragon/Exynos
|12GB/256GB (exp)
|Samsung Tab S9 FE+
|12.4″ LCD
|Exynos/Snapdragon (mid)
|8GB/128GB (exp)
|Xiaomi Pad 6
|11″ LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 870
|8GB/256GB
|OnePlus Pad Go
|11.35″ LCD, 2.4K
|MediaTek/Unisoc (mid)
|8GB/128GB (exp)
|Apple iPad 11″ (A16)
|11″ Liquid Retina
|Apple A16
|4GB/128GB
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|11.16″ LCD, 3.2K
|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
|12GB/256GB
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
|12.7″ LCD, 3K, 144Hz
|Dimensity 8300
|12GB/256GB
FAQs on best gaming tablets
- Which operating system is best for gaming tablets?
Both iPadOS and Android offer great options. iPadOS often provides smoother performance, while Android tablets offer more variety and flexibility.
- Do gaming tablets support external controllers?
Yes, most modern gaming tablets support Bluetooth controllers, enhancing gameplay for action, racing, and shooting games.
- Can I play PC or console games on a tablet?
Yes, through cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce NOW, you can stream PC or console games to your tablet.
- How much RAM is ideal for a gaming tablet?
At least 6GB is recommended for smooth performance, though 8GB or more is ideal for high-end games and multitasking.
- Are gaming tablets good for everyday use?
Absolutely. Gaming tablets are powerful enough for web browsing, streaming, productivity, and more—making them versatile for everyday tasks.
