Best tablets under 40000 for work, play and productivity: Top 10 picks with the immersive display and sound quality

The best tablet under ₹40000 can do much more than just stream videos or scroll through social media. It can help you stay on top of your work, take notes in class, attend meetings, or even enjoy intense gaming sessions. With powerful processors, great battery backup, sharp displays and sleek designs, these tablets are giving laptops a run for their money. F The best tablets under ₹ 40000 comes with new age features and technology

rom binge-watching to photo editing, the best tablets today are smarter, faster and cooler. Some even come with keyboard or stylus support to make your life easier. In this price range, brands like Redmi, Lenovo, Samsung and OnePlus are offering devices that are loaded with features and great value. We’ve gone through the specs, reviews and top features to bring you a list of best selling tablets under 40000.

The 10th Gen Apple iPad blends style with performance, featuring a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display and the A14 Bionic chip for smooth multitasking. Its all-day battery keeps you productive, while Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast connectivity. The 12MP front and back cameras enhance video calls and content creation. With iPadOS, you get seamless app integration and Apple Pencil support for creative freedom. Available in vibrant colours, it’s designed for work, play, and everything in between.

Specifications Colour Blue Screen Size 10.9 inches Memory 64 GB Camera 12 MP Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant display, smooth performance, and long battery life, calling it a solid tablet for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

Pick this iPad for its sleek design, powerful A14 chip, sharp cameras, and Apple Pencil support that boosts creativity and productivity.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the OnePlus Pad 2 handles multitasking, gaming, and AI-powered tasks effortlessly. Advanced AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, Smart Cutout, and a full AI toolbox, takes productivity and creativity to new heights. The tablet also includes 6 speakers with Dolby Atmos, making movie watching or gaming deeply immersive. Add to that a 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, front and rear cameras, and Wi-Fi with cellular data sharing, and you have a powerful device built for everyday convenience.

Specifications Colour Nimbus Gray Speakers 6 speakers with Dolby Atmos (3 on each side) Battery 9510mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging Cameras 13MP rear and 8MP front camera Reasons to buy Stunning 3K+ display with Dolby Vision and 144Hz refresh rate Powerful AI tools for productivity and creativity Reasons to avoid No 5G or LTE built-in, only data sharing via Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with its smooth performance, display quality, premium design and fast charging. Many find it ideal for both work and play.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its flagship processor, brilliant 3K display, and AI-powered features in a premium design that handles everything smoothly.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G offers a solid combination of entertainment, performance and design. It features an 11-inch 2K Full HD IPS display with Dolby Vision and anti-fingerprint touch, making it suitable for long hours of streaming, reading and browsing. Backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and 6GB RAM, the tablet handles multitasking with ease. The quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver rich, room-filling sound, making your viewing or music sessions more immersive. Packed in a sleek metal body and powered by a 7500mAh battery, it offers up to 12 hours of video playback and up to 15 hours of music time.

Specifications Colour Storm Grey Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Speakers Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 7500mAh Reasons to buy Crisp 2K display with Dolby Vision and anti-fingerprint coating Loud and clear sound from quad JBL speakers Reasons to avoid Runs Android 11, not the latest version Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab P11 5G FHD |11 Inch (27.94 cm)| 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi+5G| 2K Display| Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos (Storm Grey, ZA8Y0082IN)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sleek design, display quality and sound performance. Many say it is reliable for streaming, reading and light gaming.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its sharp 2K display, reliable 5G performance and Dolby Atmos speakers packed into a premium and lightweight metal body.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers a large 12.4-inch WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for watching and working. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, this tablet is fast and efficient. It comes with dual 8MP rear and 12MP front cameras, AKG-tuned dual speakers, and an included S Pen. The 8000mAh battery and IP68-rated durability make it a great companion for both productivity and play.

Specifications Colour Grey Display 12.4-inch (31.5 cm) Processor Exynos 1380 Battery 8000mAh Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the big display, smooth visuals, and included S Pen, calling it ideal for work, entertainment, and drawing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its vibrant screen, powerful performance, IP68 rating, and bundled S Pen that boosts both creativity and daily tasks.

Lenovo IdeaTab Pro is a premium tablet built for performance and display lovers. It features a 12.7-inch 3K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. With 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable), it’s perfect for multitasking. You also get JBL quad speakers, a 10200mAh battery, and stylus support (Pen Plus), making it a great option for creators, professionals, and binge-watchers alike.

Specifications Colour Grey Display 12.7-inch Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300, Octa-core Battery 10200mAh Click Here to Buy Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp 3K display, strong performance, and sound quality, calling it a solid choice for work and fun.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its ultra-clear display, powerful chipset, long battery life, and stylus support that fits both creative and work needs.

The OnePlus Pad Go offers a stunning 11.35-inch 2.4K display with a comfortable 7:5 screen ratio and TÜV-certified eye care features. Equipped with Dolby Atmos quad speakers, 4G LTE calling, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it delivers an immersive entertainment and communication experience. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and an 8000mAh battery, this tablet is designed for productivity, streaming, and more—all packed into a sleek green design.

Specifications Colour Green Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4G LTE (calling) + Wi-Fi Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant display, smooth performance, and solid battery life, saying it’s great for both media and daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this tablet if you want a sharp display, rich sound, strong battery, and smooth performance in a stylish green package.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is built for immersive viewing and productivity, featuring a 3.2K 11.2-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate and over 68 billion colours. Backed by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and LPDDR5X memory, it delivers blazing-fast performance. With Dolby Atmos quad speakers and 8850mAh battery, it’s perfect for content creators and multitaskers. Optional accessories like the Focus Keyboard add more versatility (sold separately).

Specifications Colour Graphite Grey Storage 128 GB RAM 8 GB Screen Size 11.2 Inches Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vibrant display, speedy performance, and great sound quality, calling it ideal for gaming, streaming, and productivity.

Why choose this product?

Pick this tablet for its stunning visuals, powerful processor, long battery life, and support for versatile productivity accessories.

The Honor Pad X9 combines sleek design with a powerful performance. Its 11.5-inch 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while six cinematic surround speakers offer high-quality audio. Backed by Snapdragon 685 and Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13, it delivers a fluid multitasking experience. With 128GB storage and up to 13 hours of battery life, it’s perfect for study, streaming, and light work—plus, you get a free flip cover.

Specifications Colour Grey Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Audio 6 speakers with HONOR Hi-Res Audio Battery Up to 13 hours Click Here to Buy Honor Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smooth display, premium sound, and overall value, especially appreciating the free flip cover and long battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its crisp 2K display, immersive sound, solid performance, and thoughtful extras like the included flip cover.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and crisp WQXGA resolution. Powered by the Snapdragon SM6375 processor and equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it’s perfect for daily use. Quad speakers deliver immersive sound, while the 7040mAh battery keeps you going longer. With Wi-Fi + 5G support, it’s built for entertainment, browsing, and staying connected on the move.

Specifications Colour Grey Storage 128 GB RAM 8 GB Screen Size 11.0 Inches (27.94 cm) Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the display is smooth and bright, performance is reliable, and it's great for everyday use, video streaming, and browsing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for smooth visuals, dependable performance, immersive sound, and strong connectivity options with both Wi-Fi and 5G support.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G features a large 12.1-inch 2.5K resolution display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and 600-nit peak brightness for smooth and vibrant visuals. The quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos makes streaming and gaming even more immersive. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and supported by 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, the tablet handles multitasking with ease. Its massive 10000mAh battery delivers over 33 days of standby and up to 16 hours of HD video playback.

Specifications RAM and Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB storage Operating System HyperOS (based on Android) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support Colour Graphite Grey Reasons to buy Large, vibrant 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate Exceptional battery life and fast charging Reasons to avoid Pen and keyboard accessories not included Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad Pro 5G | Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 12.1-inch/30.7cm XL Display | 33+ Days Ultra-Long Standby | 10000mAh (typ) Battery | Powered by HyperOS | 8GB, 256GB | Wi-Fi 6 + 5G | Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the display quality, battery life, and audio experience. They find it perfect for everyday tasks, binge-watching and casual gaming.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a large-screen tablet with smooth visuals, excellent battery life, and 5G-ready performance for work and play.

Which tablets is best for students?

A good tablet for students should offer a balance of performance, battery life, and affordability. Look for features like a clear display for reading, long battery backup, decent RAM for multitasking, and compatibility with apps for studying. Lightweight design and stylus support also add value for note-taking and portability.

How important is RAM when buying a tablet?

RAM determines how efficiently your tablet can handle multitasking. Tablets with 6GB or 8GB RAM ensure smoother app switching, faster performance, and better gaming or streaming. It's crucial for users who want to run heavy apps or use the tablet for productivity and creative work.

Are LTE tablets better than Wi-Fi-only models?

LTE tablets provide on-the-go connectivity through SIM support, ideal for professionals, students, or travellers who want internet access without relying on Wi-Fi. However, they’re usually more expensive. Wi-Fi-only models are suitable for home use or where hotspot connectivity is always available.

Factors to consider before buying the best selling tablets

Display Quality : Look for 2K resolution or higher for better clarity

: Look for 2K resolution or higher for better clarity Size & Portability : Choose screen size based on use—11-12.5" is versatile.

: Choose screen size based on use—11-12.5" is versatile. RAM & Storage : 6GB or 8GB RAM and at least 128GB storage is ideal.

: 6GB or 8GB RAM and at least 128GB storage is ideal. Processor : Opt for newer chips like Snapdragon 680 or Dimensity 8300.

: Opt for newer chips like Snapdragon 680 or Dimensity 8300. Battery Life : A battery above 7000mAh supports long hours of usage.

: A battery above 7000mAh supports long hours of usage. Audio Output : Quad or 6-8 speakers with Dolby Atmos improve media experience.

: Quad or 6-8 speakers with Dolby Atmos improve media experience. OS Version : Android 12 or 13 offers better performance and features.

: Android 12 or 13 offers better performance and features. Connectivity : Decide between Wi-Fi or 4G LTE depending on mobility needs.

: Decide between Wi-Fi or 4G LTE depending on mobility needs. Build Quality: Metal builds are more durable and premium.

Top 3 features of the best selling tablets:

Best selling tablets Screen Size Resolution Special Features Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1 inch 1280 x 800 pixels Dual front speakers for immersive entertainment Redmi Pad Pro| 12.1 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels Quad speakers Apple iPad 11 11 inches 2360x1640 pixels Touch ID, All-Day Battery Xiaomi Pad 7 11.2 inches 3200 x 2136 pixels Dolby Vision Atmos Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels Wi-Fi+5G OnePlus Pad Go 1.35 inches 2408 x 1720 pixels 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Honor Pad X9 11.5 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels Split-screen functionality Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels Weatherproof and durable Lenovo Smartchoice Idea Tab Pro 12.7 inches 2944x1840 pixels AI-Enabled Honor PAD 8 12 inches 2000x1200 pixels Tuv Certified Eye Protection

Best tablets under ₹15000: Top 7 picks for budget performance from brands like Samsung, Lenovo and more

FAQs on best selling tablets What is a good RAM size for a tablet? At least 4GB is good for basic use, while 6GB or more is better for multitasking, gaming, or heavy apps.

Can I use a tablet for work? Yes, many tablets support keyboards and productivity apps, making them suitable for emails, documents, video calls, and presentations.

Are tablets good for gaming? Tablets with powerful processors and 120Hz or higher displays can handle most games smoothly, including popular titles like BGMI and Call of Duty.

Do tablets support SIM cards? Some tablets support SIM cards for 4G or 5G connectivity, while others are Wi-Fi only. Always check the specifications.

